2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
What’s new
- The Highlander is fully redesigned for 2020
- Hybrid now uses a four-cylinder instead of a V6
- A little less power than before, but better fuel economy
- Part of the fourth Highlander generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Strong fuel economy estimates of 35-36 mpg combined
- Available all-wheel drive for all trims
- Sensibly priced compared to the non-hybrid Highlander
- Plenty of standard and available safety features
- Third-row seats are small
- Engine noise is noticeably unrefined
- Bland interior design
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Review
You have more choices than ever for a three-row midsize SUV. But what if you want one that gets great fuel economy too? Well, the redesigned 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid could very well be just what you're looking for.
For 2020, the Highlander Hybrid gets a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that replaces last year's V6. While this new four-cylinder hybrid system generates roughly 60 fewer horsepower than the previous Highlander Hybrid, fuel economy improves by 7-8 mpg in mixed driving.
Fuel savings are further enhanced by the addition of an available front-wheel-drive configuration. Though undoubtedly a greener car overall, the four-cylinder Highlander feels a little slow, even with just a driver and passenger aboard. Make sure to bring the entire family on the test drive to make sure you and yours can live with its modest power output.
Elsewhere, the Highlander Hybrid isn't significantly different from the previous model. While the new Highlander is a couple inches longer, the extra room has all gone to increase cargo capacity. Passenger room is largely unchanged for 2020, meaning there's good legroom in the first and second rows. However, tall occupants might bemoan the lack of headroom due to the high seating positions of the passenger and second-row seats. Unfortunately, the third row isn't any roomier than before, making it strictly kids-only.
Toyota has chosen to play it safe with cabin design as well. The overall look and feel are similar to the previous model, though a few touches differentiate the generations. But the quality of interior materials is greatly improved, with the top-trim Platinum bearing a close similarity to the near-luxury variants of the Toyota Avalon sedan.
The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid doesn't move the bar in any meaningful way, but current Highlander owners will appreciate the refinements it brings. Anyone looking for an efficient and nicely appointed three-row SUV should add the Toyota Highlander to the shopping list.
Which Highlander Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Highlander Hybrid models
The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a three-row midsize SUV offered in four trim levels: LE, XLE, Limited and Platinum. Seating for eight is standard on the base LE model, and optional on all other trim levels except for the Platinum. The other models come standard with second-row captain's chairs, which reduce total seating to seven.
The Highlander Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to electric motors — two motors for front-wheel-drive applications and three for all-wheel-drive models. The total system power of 243 hp is routed to the driven wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Highlighted features of the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid include:
LE
Starts you off with:
- 18-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Power liftgate
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Three-zone climate control
The LE also gets you:
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Six-speaker audio system with four USB ports and satellite radio
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration
- Wi-Fi hotspot
- Collection of advanced driver aids that can help prevent an accident (Toyota Safety Sense 2.0)
XLE
Adds more upscale features, including:
- Sunroof
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Adjustable lumbar on driver's seat
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Wireless phone charger
- Optional: navigation system
Limited
Includes the above, plus:
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Hands-free liftgate
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Leather upholstery
- 11-speaker audio system
- Navigation system
- Optional: 12.3-inch touchscreen and 360-degree parking camera
Platinum
The range-topping Highlander Hybrid Platinum further adds:
- Adaptive headlights
- Automatic wipers
- Panoramic sunroof
- Digital rearview mirror
- Heated second-row seats
- Head-up display
- 12.3-inch touchscreen and 360-degree parking camera
Most helpful consumer reviews
After nearly a decade of owning 2 different Prius models, I am very happy to say that that our new 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE is a welcome addition to our family. Not only is it extremely comfortable, but the ride quality is an amazing experience. Quiet, comfortable and yet still great on gas mileage. We are approaching 40 miles per gallon on average and yet there is plenty of power when we want or need it. We chose the Moon Dust color and this with the redesigned body really swayed us to upgrade from another Prius to this model. We do not regret the decision at all. I will say this is a 5 star vehicle, especially if you want to save on gas, but need or want more room than a Prius can offer.
Vehicle: purchased new, 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid All Wheel Drive / Trim level "LE" (base model). Plenty of power to climb hills and comfortable as well to drive and for passenger comfort. I tried it in all wheel drive (trail mode) on the Oregon Coast where you are allowed to drive on the beach in certain areas. Even in all wheel drive MPG in the sand for about 12 miles was 22 MPG. So far with with 2 documented fill ups at Costco (regular 87 octane with 10% Ethanol) our vehicle had consumed 11.113 gals of gas for 445.7 miles for an average of 40.1 MPG. With myself and fishing gear this vehicle weighs 4,700 lbs on Oregon Dept. of Transportation certified truck scale. With my wife and all our camping and fishing gear well over 5,000 lbs. No other full size SUV can compare to this vehicle. Also you can tow a trailer up to 3,500 lbs as well, and the interior has the capacity for a total of 7 passengers and driver for a total of 8 people.
**** New Vehicle Review**. Will post further reviews with miles but have to say I'm very happy so far. I traded in my Rav-4 Hybrid Limited-2019 since our family grew and we needed extra space for the inlaws..... (tip#1: never trade in to a dealer but everyone knows that). Purchased an XLE and wow. The ride and drive is in my opinion is much more than the Rav-4. It glides. Also the vehicle is "solid" and much more sturdier than the Rav-4. Seats are more comfortable as well. Yes the third row seat bench is small but the Captain Chairs on second row move forward. It will work well. I'll post further updates on mileage. ** One concern though is when I fill the gas tank it shut off at 11 gallons but has 17.1. I had nurse about 3 gallons. As you've read, Rav 4 Hybrid's had this gas tank issue so will keep an eye on this** ***********************************UPDATED JUNE 30 2020/ 2500 MILE REVIEW*************** Posted a previous Review when we first purchased the vehicle. Again, I traded in our Rav4 Hybrid for increase in size. Overall so far has mostly positives with few negatives..... but I will say we are only at 31.2 mpg overall with the Odometer.....so no where close to the advertised 35/36 MPG for the Hybrid. Positives: -Ride and comfort. Rides much smoother than the Rav4 Hybrid and seats are also more comfortable . -More room. Yes the 3rd row is not for long road trips and really made for smaller adults (5'4) and kids.....but it's extra room if you need it and works for our kids. If your are tall it would be a challenge to sit there for any length of time. Negatives: -Not getting the MPG I was anticipating. 31.3 overall.....I've also noticed compared to my Rav 4 Hybrid that the EV mode does not flip on as much? So disappointed on that end. I'm not sure if Toyota plans on a Plug In Highlander....that would be great! So overall happy with our choice. I'm thinking I should have waited to see if a Plug In Highlander is in the works but would be a while yet. Nice, comfortably and safe ride. Will keep you updated with the miles.
Looked at Rav4, needed more room and better highway ride. Highlander Hybrid XLE was the right car. Averaging 35 mpg. Toyota has a good reputation for service, reliability and resale. Probably should have gotten the LE, XLE has to many dials, buttons and electronic stuff we will never use. We were overwhelmed with the instructions on how to connect with Onstar and mobile APP. One thing I don't like, is many of the features on this model are on a trial basis, when the trial runs out you have to pay a monthly fee to use. Other car makers, these features are standard and are part of the total package. Look carefully at what you are getting, and ask questions.
Features & Specs
|XLE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$42,600
|MPG
|35 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|243 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Platinum 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$50,200
|MPG
|35 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|243 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$47,000
|MPG
|35 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|243 hp @ 6000 rpm
|XLE 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$41,000
|MPG
|36 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|243 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Highlander Hybrid safety features:
- Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection
- Warns of an approaching vehicle or pedestrian, providing additional braking force or applying the brakes automatically if necessary.
- Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Follows the vehicle ahead at a preset distance, with the ability to operate at low speeds or all the way up to 110 mph.
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Alerts the driver of possible unintended lane departures and can apply small corrective steering inputs to keep the vehicle in its lane.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. the competition
Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. Ford Explorer
The Ford Explorer Hybrid is also new for 2020. It uses a V6 engine as opposed to the Highlander's four-cylinder. That gives the Explorer a robust 318 total horsepower, compared to the Highlander's 243 horsepower. The extra pair of cylinders also accounts for the Explorer Hybrid's 8-10 mpg fuel economy deficit. We like the Toyota better overall, but if you find its power lacking when the SUV is fully loaded, the Ford may be the better choice.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
As a two-row small SUV, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the midsize Highlander Hybrid's smaller sibling. The two SUVs use similar powertrains, though the RAV4 is slightly less powerful. Thanks to its smaller size and lighter weight, the RAV4 Hybrid is more efficient to the tune of 4-5 mpg. If you don't need the third row, the RAV4 is the more cost-effective choice.
Toyota Highlander Hybrid vs. Chrysler Pacifica
The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid doesn't cost much more than the Highlander Hybrid, but it might be the better deal. For one, the Pacifica is a minivan, so you get far more storage than in the Highlander, and the Chrysler's third-row seat is more accommodating for adults. The Pacifica Hybrid is also a plug-in hybrid, so you can charge it up at night and travel up to 32 miles on electric power alone. That means it's also eligible for HOV stickers in certain states.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid:
- The Highlander is fully redesigned for 2020
- Hybrid now uses a four-cylinder instead of a V6
- A little less power than before, but better fuel economy
- Part of the fourth Highlander generation introduced for 2020
Is the Toyota Highlander Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,200.
Other versions include:
- XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $42,600
- Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $50,200
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $47,000
- XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $41,000
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $45,050
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $39,800
- Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $48,250
- LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $38,200
What are the different models of Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
More about the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Overview
The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Highlander Hybrid SUV. Available styles include XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Highlander Hybrid 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Highlander Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Highlander Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
