2020 Honda Civic
What’s new
- No significant changes for Civic sedan
- Updated front and rear styling for hatchback and Civic Si
- Civic Si gets slightly different cabin trim and revised transmission gearing
- Improved suspension and more powerful brakes for the Civic Type R
- Part of the 10th Civic generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy and performance from turbocharged engine
- Ride quality expertly balances comfort and athleticism
- Many standard advanced technology and safety features
- Roomy cabin with high-quality materials
- Overly vigilant forward collision warning system is frustrating
- Slow-responding adaptive cruise control system
- Blind-spot camera is harder to use than a typical blind-spot monitor
2020 Honda Civic Review
It's fair to say that the Civic officially found its way out of the woods back when Honda introduced this latest generation in 2016. For nearly a decade prior, we were underwhelmed with the Civic's design and quality. But Honda got this latest 10th-generation Civic right and, for now, is content to polish at the margins.
While most Civics stay par for the course in 2020, the hatchbacks get a host of updates — several of which debuted on other body styles last year. This year, the Civic hatch gets front and rear styling updates that include revised foglight housings and blacked-out front trim accents. Inside, there are a few new features in different trims (a power-adjustable driver's seat in EX trims, for example) plus additional sound insulation, which should help quell some of the road noise complaints we've had with this current model.
Honda is also expanding the availability of Civic's optional six-speed manual transmission to include the hatchback's top Sport Touring trim. At a time when automakers can't get rid of the old-school stick shift fast enough, this move is a refreshing commitment from Honda to keep the connection between car and driver strong.
All of this adds to the 2020 Honda Civic's other strengths that include quick acceleration, crisp handling and cargo-carrying versatility. While it's still worth checking out the competition — including the sporty and recently redesigned Mazda 3, the weather-beating Subaru Impreza and the value-packed Kia Forte — the Honda Civic continues to set the benchmark.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Honda Civic as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.
What's it like to live with the Civic?
The Honda Civic has long been one of the better compact cars, but its 2016 redesign was nothing short of game-changing. Not only did it help revitalize the Civic nameplate, it shifted our expectations of what a compact car could be. This generation Civic is well-regarded for its spacious cabin, excellent ride quality, upscale interior materials and superb handling. We're also smitten with its powerful and efficient turbocharged engine. We liked it so much, in fact, that we plunked down our own money to buy one. To read about our experiences with a top-of-the-line Touring sedan, read our long-term Civic test. Note that while we tested a 2016 Civic, all of our observations still apply to the 2020 model.
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The rest of the Civic's abilities are also standouts. The brake pedal is pleasantly firm and easy to modulate, and it brings the car to a halt quickly when you need it to. Steering and handling are also precise, which means the Civic is relatively fun to drive around turns.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Another comfort-enhancing element is the dual-zone automatic climate control. It does a great job of regulating the temperature and provides even coverage from the air vents. The Civic sedan is also fairly quiet overall, though it lets in a little too much road noise when you're driving on coarse road surfaces.
How’s the interior?8.0
The rest of the cabin is user-friendly as well. For the most part, the controls are clearly labeled and within reach. It's easy to find a good seating position thanks to the generous range of the steering wheel and driver's seat adjustments. Doing so also provides you with a clear view out of the windshield and to the sides.
How’s the tech?8.5
All but the base LX feature two USB ports and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Information is beamed to a 7-inch touchscreen. In general, the system is a little sluggish and the graphics dated, but the Touring trim's 10-speaker audio system provides crisp sound, and the navigation system is easy to learn.
How’s the storage?8.5
Finding a spot for your personal effects in the cabin is also easy. There's a useful two-tiered cubby in the center console that features a cord pass-through for tidy smartphone storage and charging. There's also lots of room under the front armrest. For family duty, it's easier to install a car seat in the Civic's roomy back seat than in many rival small sedans.
How economical is it?9.5
Is it a good value?8.5
Honda offers typical automaker warranties: three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, identical coverage for roadside assistance, and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Wildcard8.5
Which Civic does Edmunds recommend?
Honda Civic models
The 2020 Honda Civic sedan is offered in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L, Touring and Si trims. The base LX comes with a lot of equipment for the money, but the Sport may be worth the upgrade for those looking for extra features. The EX includes a turbocharged engine plus other goodies, and the EX-L primarily adds leather upholstery. The Touring is the most luxurious Civic, while the Si swaps some amenities for a sportier driving experience. Two other body styles — the Civic coupe and Civic hatchback — have differing trim structures and are reviewed separately.
The LX and the Sport are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (158 horsepower, 138 lb-ft of torque) paired to either a six-speed manual or a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The EX, EX-L and Touring step up to a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder (174 hp, 162 lb-ft) mated to the CVT automatic. The Si uses a more powerful version of this motor (205 hp, 192 lb-ft) and is exclusively available with the manual transmission.
Though it may be the base trim, the standard Civic LX sedan comes with a lot of equipment for the money. Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels and automatic climate control. Electronics features include a 5-inch central display screen and a four-speaker sound system.
Also standard is the Honda Sensing safety package. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The Sport adds upgrades such as 18-inch alloy wheels, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and an eight-speaker audio system.
Stepping up to the EX secures the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, along with a sunroof, 17-inch wheels, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable driver's seat.
If you want a few more features, there's the EX-L with its leather upholstery. The Touring has 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated rear seats, navigation, and a 10-speaker audio system.
The Si builds off the EX-L and adds a few performance bits, including the more powerful engine. It also includes a limited-slip differential, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, bigger front brakes, Si-branded sport seats, the 10-speaker stereo, and a unique gauge cluster.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda Civic.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- handling & steering
- appearance
- transmission
- comfort
- driving experience
- lights
- value
- engine
- fuel efficiency
- safety
- dashboard
- spaciousness
- wheels & tires
- sound system
- ride quality
- climate control
- steering wheel
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- road noise
- warranty
- infotainment system
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- acceleration
- brakes
- visibility
- electrical system
- technology
- towing
Most helpful consumer reviews
I just turned 70 & when I told my friends that I was thinking of a Honda Civic, one response was:"CIVIC??!! That's what people get their kids when they graduate college!" NOT!! Well, they almost shamed me into getting the accord..Paper work was done & ready for a signature but I couldn't take my eyes off the Civic EX in the showroom..white with tan interior & side body moldings, which added so much to the car..it was beautiful & so sporty looking .. Long story short...we ripped up the paper work on the accord & I bought the Civic & haven't been happier.. It drives like a dream & the turbo engine really puts "umph" in the drive.. The control panel has everything at your finger tips.. The ACC cruise control, auto high beams, assisted lane, etc...it's just wonderful.. If you want a really sporty looking & handling car, don't look any where else.. Do I have to say I love this car???
Bought this car because I wanted something that was more fun than my over powered German car, that I could not fully utilize its potential for more than 10 seconds before being in the "Go Directly To Jail" part of the speedometer. The 2020 Civic Si is light, has immediate response, handles extremely well and has more than enough power for a daily driver. This car can also get you into trouble in no time at all, if you are just listening to the rev's as you go though the gears in its excellent manual gearbox. Nice surprises: Electronics. Honda is doing a great job at including many driver aides and electronic conveniences as standard equipment. Better part yet is in a car of this type, fairly easy to turnoff the electronic nannies when you don't want them, and when you do, just as easy to turn them on. I was concerned with how hard the ride would be with the very low profile tires. The active dampers appear to work great, as the ride is a lot smoother than what I expected. Rear seat leg room is also plentiful. Only item I wish it had, rear cross traffic alert. NOTE: Review is for an Si Sedan, not Coupe ( Sedan not listed in the drop down menus)
Smooth ride, comfortable interior, decent sound system, great AC system, awesome digital display system, great safety features, and useful additional features (brake hold and smart cruise control technology). This is just the base LX model and I feel like I’m driving a spaceship (in a good way). It only took me one hour of driving to learn all the features due to the ease of use. Click a button and the car will make sure you stay in your lane. Click another and the car will cruise control while matching the speed of the car in front of you, keeping a comfortable distance. One more and the car will stay stopped when you bring it down to 0 mph. No need to hold your foot on the brake. Also, the lease program is quite affordable. I got a better deal on this than they offered on a Honda Fit (which comes with way less features). I am excited for my daily commute in this car!
I owed an 1999 Civic Coupe, but after I got rid of it, I was underwhelmed (as was Edmunds) with the Civic body style for many years and decided not to buy one again. I instead went with the Honda Fit (2 of them in a row) primarily because of the awesome trunk space and youthful look. When I was in the market for a new car, I was going to go with another Fit... until I saw the 2020 Civic Hatchback. This is a great, sporty looking car, and it had the trunk space I refused to part with. It has way more features than one would expect for a car of that price (it seems like they thought of everything, and things I didn't even know I was missing out on). People I know who are into fast, luxury cars were really impressed and surprised by it. The things I noticed (and appreciated) immediately was the peppy acceleration, the auto dimming rear view mirror, the reduced road noise, the Apple Car Play, and the well designed center console. I haven't even explored all the features yet. So far, I really only have two negative comments. One was that it was almost impossible to find the hatchback in a EX-L trim (for whatever reason), and the other is that Honda decided to use shiny black plastic on all the exterior trim, which showed scratches, even when coming right off the lot brand new. I wish they had kept the matte finish on the trim. Overall, super happy with this purchase!
2020 Honda Civic videosHonda Civic Type R vs MINI John Cooper Works GP: 0-60, Price, Specs, Interior & More
Honda Civic Type R vs MINI John Cooper Works GP: 0-60, Price, Specs, Interior & More
[MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: The Honda Civic Type R has long been Edmunds's favorite hot hatch, but now its crown is under threat from the limited edition 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP, the most powerful, most extreme, and the most expensive production Mini ever. I'm Alistair Weaver, and we're here at the Edmunds Test Track with two of the hottest hatchbacks ever produced. Both are either new or updated, both are over 300 horsepower, both are front wheel drive, and both are uncompromising in their pursuit of performance. We're going to put them through the full Edmunds testing procedure, and then we're going to drive them on the track and declare a winner. But before all of that, be sure to subscribe to the Edmunds channel, and check out the link below for a companion piece on Edmunds.com that reveals all the testing data. Let's get on with it. To be honest, I've always had a bit of a soft spot for Minis. It was my mom's first car, and legend has it that if she hadn't broken down in it and asked my dad for help, then I wouldn't have been here. And I'm sure we can all agree what a tragedy that would have been. That first, classic Mini really was a work of genius, a genuinely pioneering family car with trick suspension that just happened to be good on the track and rally stage. The Mini Cooper S that won the Monte Carlo rally still looked like my mom's shopping machine. It had a kind of utilitarian chic. Unlike this car. It's like Mini's designers took one look at the Honda Civic Type R and said, hold my beer. Now, whether you like it or not is purely subjective, and I certainly enjoy its sense of theater. But what does irritate me is how much of it is fake. Now, Carlos Lago has his pen. My old skiing buddy, Matt Watson at Carlyle has his Stick of Truth, and I have my Chopstick of Shame. So ready for this, Charlie? Stay with me. Engine air intake? No such thing. Engine power bulge? Also fake. Front grille? Well, some of it's real. Some of it's not. We can forgive that, I think. These kind of wheel arch extensions designed to widen the track of the car give you, in theory, a bit more poise and stability. This is using carbon-reinforced plastic, the sort of thing that you find on the BMW I3 and I8. And apparently, they channel down the side of the car. But if you follow me, you'll see at the back here that these vents don't really go anywhere. But what it actually does is collect gravel-- strange. You also get that natty little gas cap. And then, if you can follow me to the rear, please, sir, there's a diffuser down here. If you crawl underneath, you'll discover it isn't really a diffuser at all. You get some fantastic looking exhaust pipes. Now, the piece de resistance is this split-wing, complete with little gurney flaps. Now, you might be thinking this is a moment of aerodynamic genius, but what it's actually for is to make sure that you don't decapitate the aerial every time you open the truck. Watch this. [LAUGHS] The other thing I should point out, if you look inside, in order to save weight, Mini has junked the rear seats-- you can't even have them fitted as an option-- and gone to is the luggage shelf. What you do get is this sort of red bar, which, at first glance, looks like a strut brace designed to improve the integrity of the body shell. But according to Mini, it's actually there to stop your shopping whacking you in the back if you brake suddenly. It's quite a collection. It's not exactly minimalism. In fact, in my eyes, it's not exactly Mini. It's hard to argue that under BMW's stewardship, Mini is getting further and further away from that original purist ethos. But at least it's not just a styling exercise. There is meat on those bones, which is just as well given it costs $45,000, or around $8,000 more than the Civic Type R. You get 301 horsepower. That's 73 more than the standard John Cooper Works. There's reinforced crankshaft. There's new pistons, a new turbo, a new oil sump, even a new engine mount. But the one thing you don't get is a manual gearbox. Apparently, BMW doesn't have a manual box for a transverse engine capable of handling the GT's 331 pounds-feet of torque. Instead, you have an eight-speed auto with flappy paddles-- more of which later. Like every car we test, we've put it through the full gamut of the Edmunds experience-- so 1/4-mile speeds, braking, and even lateral acceleration, or G-Force to you and I. And now, by the magic of socially distanced cellular technology, I'm being texted the results. So text me, please, Mr. Editor. [DIGITAL EFFECTS] And here we go. Honda Civic Type R, 0 to 60, 5.7 seconds. Mini GP, 5.1, helped by that automatic gearbox and slightly lazy clutch action in the Honda. 1/4 of a mile, 13.8 at 103.6 miles an hour for the Honda, 13.2 for the Mini at 108.5 miles an hour. So braking, that's how fast it stops, from 60 to 0, 107 feet for the Honda, 105 feet for the Mini. So about that much shorter. Now onto the skid pad for a measure of lateral acceleration G-Force. Honda Civic Type R, 1.03g, which is a really good result. Anything over 1g, particularly for a front-drive hatch, is super impressive. Mini GP? Drum roll, please. [DRUM ROLL] 0.99g. So the Honda has more lateral grip. Enough of the stats. Let's hit the circuit. You've probably noticed by now that here we're focusing mainly on the Mini. If you want the full tech lowdown on the Type R, watch Carlos Lagos's superb film on our channel. Now we'll hit the track. So as I warm my car up, let's reacquaint ourselves with the benchmark. It's amazing how immediately at home you feel in the Civic Type R. These seats are fantastic, way better than they are in the Mini. And this driving position really is first-rate. I like the Alcantara wheel they've got on this, the recently updated type R, and it's got this slightly thicker, heavier gear know. Now, I remember a development engineer once telling me that you could tell how sporty a car was by the distance between the gear stick and the steering wheel. And in this car, it's-- well, it's barely a hand span of my slightly puny hand. So it's nice, on a modern car, to be able to feel the cogs mesh in the way that you can in the Honda. Doesn't sound amazing, but what this car's always done well is to put its power down. There's over 300 horsepower. Through front-wheel drives, it's normally a recipe for problems. But actually, you can start to feed out of these corners at 90 degree right and feel the turbo kicking and provide that torque, and away you go. 7,000, hitting the rev limiter, hard on the brakes. Lift off, turn it in a little bit. Held the nose. You can start to feel the rear end rotate. This is a car that you can steer on the throttle, but without it ever feeling alarming. I'm going to go into R-plus mode, which, on the road, it makes it way, way too harsh. But it's actually been designed for circuit use or tracks like this. So this is now their Civic Type R in full attack. You never forget you're in a front-wheel drive car, but there's a lot of fluency. Yes, you can place the car really well on the circuit. And I love this rest matching as well. In some ways, it's kind of lazy not to have to heel and toe, but it does make life easy a little bit to say that you're hitting the rev limiter. Fourth gear, a little lift through here, and hard on the brakes. Down to third, moved a little bit on the braking. That's OK. Turn it in. Hard on the throttle, and the car actually helps you to pull it out of the corner. It's really easy to drive, but it's still entertaining, and it's far from intimidating. And that little bump in that corner, you can feel how aggressive the damping is in this mode. But that's always going to be in the Honda's favor. Because it's got electronic dumping on the road, you can switch it down to Comfort or even Sport and have a ride quality which is compliant enough to be tolerable. Of course, the other thing in the Honda's favor is this is still a proper five-seater family car with a good-sized trunk and plenty of space for genuine adults behind me. This really is a car that you can sell to the family as a everyday tool. Right, come on, Mini. Inside, it'll instantly feel familiar to pretty much any other Mini driver. You do get, though, these fairly funky digital displays and some 3D-printed flappy paddles here on the steering wheel that actually move with the rack. You also get more 3D printing here on the dashboard, including your car's unique build number. Apart from that, though, pretty much business as usual, including the excellent Mini driving position. On the electronics, you have a unique Mini GT Stability Control Mode. If I activate it here, it gives me this little message on the dash that says "Sporty Driving Experience due to Later Intervention of Suspension Control Systems." Which is odd, because it does absolutely nothing to the suspension. Anyway, let's go. [EXHAUST REVVING] To be honest, our handling circuit at the Edmunds Test Track could have been tailor-made for this Mini. It's more like a tarmac rally stage than a traditional racing circuit. So if it's going to feel good anywhere, it should feel good here. To create this car, Mini's engineers have given the standard John Cooper Works a thorough going-over. It now sits 10 millimeters-- that's about 1/3 of an inch-- lower to the ground, and they've upgraded the springs, the dampers, and the stabilizer bars. Now, unlike the Honda, there is no electronic damping. So it only really has one mode, and that's, well, angry. So it's kind of like my ex. So at the moment, we're in stability GP mode. Let's see what she can do. Now, that ride quality on the road at times, if I'm honest, can feel slightly brutal. It never really settles. And I was driving down the highway, talking to a friend on the phone, and I had to actually apologize, because he could hear this kind of fluttering in my voice. And when you hit expansion joints, then there a real hard kick in your spine. But this circuit here is a lot smoother, so that's diminished. But it's still very, very firm. And the other thing about it is you have this constant presence of torque steer, the challenge that the front tires have of actually deploying all that power. The way the Honda puts its power down is a lot more efficient. You're always conscious it is front-wheel drive, but it works with you. In the Mini, you feel that the mechanical diff is always doing battle. And you can feel that sort of kicking back through the steering. And I don't want a sports car that's easy to drive. I don't-- I want to feel like there's a challenge. I want to feel like it rewards me when I do things well. But this car, it feels like it's not so much working with you as hampering progress. Ultimately, somehow, as well, in this pursuit of ultimate performance, Mini's deprived this car of the kind of ultimate agility for which it's renowned. I can't help think that a standard Cooper S would feel a lot more agile, a lot more willing to play than this GP does. I'm going to try, now, actually, just turning all the systems off. Dynamic stability control is now completely off. Let's see what difference this makes. So turn it in, be patient. [SCOFFS] I keep knocking the gearstick with my knee. Coming out of this second gear corner, I feel that I'm constantly fighting that front end. Turn it in. You have to be pretty aggressive to kill that initial understeer, and again. And then you see the car. As soon as I come back onto the power, the car is wanting to push me effectively to the outside of the circuit. And particularly on a circuit as tight and twisty as this, when you really do want to use the full extremity of the tarmac, it doesn't inspire confidence in the way that the Honda does. Also, you don't have a manual gearbox, which as fine. My god, but nor is it a double clutch transmission. It's actually a standard auto, which means it's not as quick to change. Sometimes, particularly on the downshifts, you shift, and then you kind of wait for it to happen. You get this initial push, and that will fire it out I feel like I'm working that much harder, and not, necessarily, in a good way. And I'm sorry if this is sounding really negative, because on paper, it's got so much going for it. But it's just not working for me. And earlier, I actually threw the keys to a couple of other members of the Edmunds test team for their opinion, and we all kind of came up with the same feeling. I find it, actually, quite frustrating, because as I said at the beginning, I've always liked Minis, and I really, really wanted to like this GP. But it just feels like they're trying to push their recipe a bit too far. You sometimes get into cars that are driven more by a kind of marketing demand to create some buzz and create some excitement in the media than a bunch of engineering know-how. And this car feels like that. It's somehow less than the sum of its parts. It just feels like they're stretching themselves a little bit too far. [MUSIC PLAYING] And so to the conclusion. And to be honest, I'm finding it difficult to be so hard on the Mini, because I really, really wanted to like the GP. I love mad cars, and this is certainly one of those. But we're here to be objective. And I reckon you buy that car because you must have the fastest, most expensive, arguably one of the most exclusive Minis ever built. But you don't buy it because it's a great car, because frankly, it isn't. If you really care about cars and excellence like I do-- and so does everybody else at Edmunds-- then the only choice is the Honda Civic Type R. The best just got that little bit better. To be honest, it wasn't even close.
In this comparison, Alistair Weaver pits the two hottest hatchbacks you can get against each other: the Mini John Cooper Works GP and the Honda Civic Type R.
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,550
|MPG
|30 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|158 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Sport 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,250
|MPG
|29 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|158 hp @ 6500 rpm
|EX 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$23,700
|MPG
|32 city / 42 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$24,900
|MPG
|32 city / 42 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|174 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Civic safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision.
- Lane Keeping Assist System
- Adjusts the vehicle's direction automatically to keep it from drifting out of its lane.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjusts the vehicle speed to maintain a constant distance from the car in front.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Civic vs. the competition
Honda Civic vs. Toyota Corolla
The Civic and Toyota Corolla have duked it out for decades, and the Corolla's full redesign for 2020 has only reignited the flames. The new Corolla has impressed us with greatly improved cabin materials, surprisingly capable handling, and an infotainment system that is easier to use than the Civic's. However, we still prefer the Honda for its rapid acceleration, fuel-efficient turbocharged engine, and spacious, adult-friendly rear seat.
Honda Civic vs. Mazda 3
If you're looking for a bit of driving fun to go along with your sophisticated compact car, the Mazda 3 is a great place to start. On upper trim levels, the Mazda 3 feels downright luxurious. It's available with all-wheel drive too. The Mazda 3 can also match the Civic hatchback for driving fun. For maximum cargo space, however, the Civic is still tops.
Honda Civic vs. Honda Insight
If you like the Civic's size and layout but want something that uses less fuel, look no further than the Honda Insight. The Insight is just as practical as the Civic, but its electrified powertrain makes it one of the most efficient traditional hybrids available. Its infotainment system is also more intuitive than the Civic's older interface. The Insight's only downsides are a higher price tag and slower acceleration.
FAQ
Is the Honda Civic a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda Civic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Civic:
- No significant changes for Civic sedan
- Updated front and rear styling for hatchback and Civic Si
- Civic Si gets slightly different cabin trim and revised transmission gearing
- Improved suspension and more powerful brakes for the Civic Type R
- Part of the 10th Civic generation introduced for 2016
Is the Honda Civic reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda Civic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Civic?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda Civic is the 2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,750.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,550
- Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,250
- EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,700
- EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,900
- Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,000
- Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $21,450
- Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,600
- Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,200
- LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $19,750
What are the different models of Honda Civic?
More about the 2020 Honda Civic
2020 Honda Civic Overview
The 2020 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Si, Civic Type R, Civic Hatchback. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EX 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Sport 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Honda Civic?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda Civic and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Civic 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Civic.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda Civic and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Civic featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda Civic?
2020 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,655. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,123 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,123 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,532.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 60 2020 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,205. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,864 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,864 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,341.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 78 2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,505. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,850 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,850 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,655.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 236 2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,555. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,452 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,452 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,103.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 28 2020 Honda Civic Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,855. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,230 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,230 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,625.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 26 2020 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,405. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,796 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,796 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,609.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Honda Civic Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,955. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $194 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $194 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,761.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 0.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,155. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $194 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $194 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,961.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 0.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,705. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,846 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,846 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,859.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 8.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Honda Civics are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Honda Civic for sale near. There are currently 1593 new 2020 Civics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,550 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda Civic. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,642 on a used or CPO 2020 Civic available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Civic for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,727.
Find a new Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,671.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda Civic?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
Related 2020 Honda Civic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 CR-V
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu