2020 Subaru WRX
What’s new
- Redesigned front bumper for the WRX STI
- Keyless access and push-button start now standard on the WRX STI
- The WRX adds welcome lighting
- Part of the third WRX generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Both the WRX and the WRX STI offer swift and near best-in-class acceleration
- Superb handling and steering response on twisty roads
- Full-time all-wheel drive enhances traction and performance
- Offers several premium safety options
- Excessive wind and road noise
- Interior quality lags that of competitors
- STI's high-performance suspension makes for a rough ride
2020 Subaru WRX Review
The Subaru WRX may have its roots in the speedy world of rally racing, where roads can change from dirt to gravel to asphalt in a single run, but today's WRX is also a fast and legitimate family car with a roomy interior, good visibility and comfortable seats.
Vestiges of the 2020 Subaru WRX's rally roots are found in the standard all-wheel-drive system and its small but powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine. While these tools help rally racers handle different road surfaces and speed away from corners, their real-life application will prove useful for drivers in wet climates or threading city traffic.
Drivers will find the standard 268-horsepower WRX comfortable and commuter-friendly — it's even available with a continuously variable automatic transmission and a suite of advanced driver safety aids — while the 310-hp WRX STI is for purists only. You can still drive it on the street every day, but its stiff suspension and lack of an automatic transmission limit its appeal.
For 2020, the WRX adds a few small, fresh details. The STI trim gets a subtle, new front-end look and now comes standard with keyless entry and push-button start. The standard WRX, meanwhile, adds welcome lighting to its feature set. It's worth noting that an all-new next-generation WRX is expected for the 2021 model year.
While the WRX models aren't as quiet or refined as their competitors, you won't find sport sedans with more power and all-wheel drive for less money. But there are some competitors worth considering. The Honda Civic Si and Type R, as well as the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R, offer superior fuel economy and quieter, nicer interiors. The recently redesigned Hyundai Veloster is worth a look. Or if you want to go a slightly different direction, the Dodge Charger is a roomy sedan with robust V6 or V8 engine power.
Our verdict6.9 / 10
On the other hand, the steering feels accurate and precise, with just the right effort and resistance. And the STI's taut suspension makes it one of the most nimble cars on the road.
How does it drive?8.0
Given its mission as a lightweight performance car, there's not much heavy sound-deadening material inside the STI's body panels. An abundance of interior noise dominates the driving experience. The supportive Recaro sport seats are a high point, though, and the rear seats are similarly firm and well-padded.
How comfortable is it?6.0
And given its aim as a lightweight performance car, there's not much heavy sound deadening material inside the STI's panels. An abundance of interior noise dominates the experience. Supportive Recaro sport seats are a high point though, and the rear seats are similarly firm and well-padded.
How’s the interior?8.0
It's similarly easy to dial in a comfortable, commanding driving position thanks to a height-adjustable seat and a steering wheel with a broad range of adjustments. The long rear side windows also make for safe lane changes, even without the blind-spot warning system. It's easy to feel confident flinging around the STI at speed.
How’s the tech?5.5
Voice controls are similarly a mixed bag, requiring careful enunciation, which can be affected by road noise. Audio quality is poor and starts to distort as you increase the volume past 75%.
How’s the storage?6.5
Small-item storage is acceptable, with enough room in the center console bin for a couple of plus-size phones. The cupholders are too shallow to be of any real use. The STI offers good space for child seats, though, with easily accessed anchor points and room enough for large rear-facing car seats.
How economical is it?5.5
Is it a good value?6.5
The fuel economy is not particularly impressive, with an EPA rating of 19 mpg combined. We got just a bit better than that (19.7 mpg) in our testing. Warranty coverage, too, is merely average but does include a three-year/36,000-mile roadside assistance plan.
Wildcard8.0
The stiff ride can get tiresome quickly, however, especially for passengers. Even experienced drivers will need to adjust to the STI's sensitive clutch engagement and aggressive braking. For many drivers, the STI's combination of price, power, and ability to upgrade and modify will outweigh these trade-offs.
Which WRX does Edmunds recommend?
Subaru WRX models
The 2020 Subaru WRX is a five-passenger sedan offered in five standard trim levels (base, Premium, Limited, STI and STI Limited).
Base WRX models come reasonably well-equipped, starting with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (268 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive. Performance tires and 17-inch wheels bolster handling capability, while inside you'll find cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Tech features include a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Bluetooth, satellite radio and a rearview camera.
The WRX Premium, our recommended trim, adds upgrades such as a sunroof, heated front seats and a 7-inch touchscreen. Moving up to the Limited brings enhancements such as adaptive LED headlights, a power-adjustable driver's seat and leather upholstery.
Both the Premium and Limited trims offer options, such as an automatic transmission. With this feature, the WRX also adds Subaru's EyeSight system, which bundles adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and other driving aids together into a single package. EyeSight cannot be paired with the manual transmission.
Premium trims with the manual transmission can add the Performance package with Recaro sport seats and upgraded brakes. Limited models can also get a navigation system and premium Harman Kardon audio system.
STI models come similarly equipped to the WRX Premium but with a larger engine and more power (310 horsepower, 290 lb-ft of torque), upgraded Brembo brakes and differentials, reworked steering, and more aggressive suspension tuning. STI models are only available with the six-speed manual transmission.
Finally, the STI Limited adds a sunroof, Recaro sport seats, leather upholstery, navigation, and the upgraded Harman Kardon audio system. The lone option is a low-profile trunk lip spoiler.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Subaru WRX.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- value
- driving experience
- appearance
- visibility
- spaciousness
- oil
- safety
- maintenance & parts
- acceleration
- transmission
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- interior
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- seats
- sound system
- dashboard
- infotainment system
- technology
- ride quality
- lights
Most helpful consumer reviews
TL;DR: Seat adjustment is lacking on the Base and the manual trans makes itself just a little bit more difficult to use. But overall the car is simple and raw. It feels great and I love it to bits. The base model WRX doesn't feel like you cheaped out. The only other options I would've liked would be the Performance Package which is only available from Premium Trim and up. However, that adds a lot of weight and price to the car which I can live without. My only serious issue with the interior is the driver's seat. The base has a basic manual adjustable, non-heated, fabric seat. Manual adjustment is fine, you set it once for life basically unless you share the car with someone and it's a whole bunch lighter than motorized seats. I would've like heated seats but a sacrifice I was willing to make to keep the price down. The big issue I have with the seat is no lumber adjustment at all. And even worse: no adjustment for your thighs/ knees. It's a common grumble amongst owners. The position and travel path of the clutch brings you in forward towards the dash but that squishes your legs if you are taller and the front of the seat cushion does not adjust up to meet and support your thighs. The only other grumble I have is kind of a broad complaint of how shifting works with the 6MT and this engine. First and foremost, I am not a veteran of the stick shift. I have only driven other people's cars with it twice before buying this car. I stalled it 6 times getting it home, mostly at lights trying to get away too quickly. I am getting better, that's me not the car. While shifting the 6MT (mine has the short throw shifter as well) is satisfying and entertaining and rewarding there are 3 things that make it somewhat challenging. First is the clutch and it's travel which is sort of up and towards the dash rather than more of a natural forward push towards the firewall. Not a huge deal but it does play into the seat not being super comfy. Second problem you may or may not notice depending on what your past cars have been is the throttle mapping. It's not linear, meaning 10% throttle does not mean you are using 10% of the engines power or load. There is a point where the slightest adjustment of the throttle will make your seemingly under control revs go shooting up while you're trying to shift. Third is the rev hang which is well documented and grumbled about with this engine but it's definitely noticeable and often gets in the way. It's a deliberate feature that holds engine revs up when you depress the clutch. It helps with downshifting a bit. However, it is always on and works when you are up shifting as well. The shift from 1st to 2nd is where you will notice it the most. Say you take off in first nice and smooth, rev to 3k, depress the clutch to go into 2nd. Pretty standard right? The problem is at that point 2nd is usually between 1500 and 2k rpm and your engine is holding you at 3k for at least a full second. That particular shift is something I am still trying to smooth out and master. This transmission is not the easiest in the world. It's a bit old fashioned and the only assist is the spotty hill assist which you have 0 control over. It makes it a bit of a learning curve but it's not super difficult. I am confident driving it in any situation and I've only been at it for 5 days. That was a lot of words to describe just an issue with seat adjustment and a couple shifting woes but I think the detail will help some people. Things I like about the car: The simplicity of the base model. It feels a lot like my first car, a 1996 Impreza, but obviously much quicker and more exciting. Visibility is incredible. It has the same "fishbowl" feel as the older Subaru's I've driven. There is a ton of space in this car, including the rear seats which can actually fit full size adults. They've maintained the mechanical feel of the car despite the electric power steering and drive-by-wire throttle. I am a huge fan of hydraulic power steering but this electric steering is surprisingly good. The only difference I've noticed is the lack of a bit of "rubber banding" feel from a hydraulic steering set up. Finally: obviously the car is pretty and obviously the car is quick. There are tons of videos on its performance available for you to peruse.
I've read numerous reviews before buying my WRX. It receives great ratings for acceleration and handling. Most reviews have scored it low for ride and amenities. This a sports car! The ride is firm like it should be, yes the road noise does come through, but in my opinion it's not distracting. As far as amenities go, I have the Limited with the Harmon Kardon stereo and Nav. It has just the right amount of things I need. Some higher end cars have more things that are in my opinion too much and I would never use them. The WRX to me has the right balance for a performance sports sedan.
As the title says, I traded in a 2018 WRX base for a 2020 STI base. 2018 WRX was a great car, with excellent driving dynamics, awesome value and more than enough power for tooling around town. I was averaging 30 mpg consistently with spirited driving giving me around 25 mpg on premium gas. Life was good, but given the 2020 STI might be the last of the kind, I decided to test drive it and see if I wanted an upgrade. I had concerns over the ride quality, clutch engagement and general refinement which was a tad below WRX due to an older powertrain dating back to 2004. But I came back very impressed on how well it drove, how engaging it was compared to 2018 WRX. Since I believe cars should be left the way they came from the factory(no aftermarket engine tuning), I decided to move to a STI. STI Strengths:- STIs drive very differently from the WRX. It is a much mature car at higher speeds and also the engine is free-r revving to redline. Although they look the same, the cars are entirely different from dynamics point of view. Also with the drivetrain's ability to switch between rear-bias to front-bias and drive modes(S,S#), the car handles like extremely well. The ride quality of 2020 is way improved over 2017 STI, but not as supple as WRX base trim(17 inch wheels).But suspension tuning and all the reviews about STI's ride harshness is exaggerated. If suspension is holding you back from STI, you should really test-drive the car. The car(STI) is much quieter with more quality materials than base WRX. Although with WRX and STI, quietness is not the forte of either. STIs offer very predictable handling and what I observe is that more you engage with the car, more you pay attention to the shift points and nuances of clutch engagement, it is way more rewarding than WRX. Also the WRX has very irritating lumpy power delivery where you get abrupt dropoffs when you rev hard. STI is way smoother and has much more linearity in the way power is delivered. Also, the clutch engagement point more sorted out than WRX although it is a tad harder. The shifter is much nicer with clear throws(with STI short shift kit). It is way shorter than WRX(with short shift kit). It feels more direct in terms of engagement and also, vibrations. With STI, my gas mileage is between 20-23 mpg. It has gone below 20 during the break-in period. So gas mileage is definitely not one of the strengths of this aging engine. But my goal was to become a better driver(more technical) and also take the vehicle to track in stock form at some point. STI is like 9/10s of a budget sports car which needs 9/10s of engagement from the driver to have fun, where WRX is like 6/10s of a budget sports car which needs 6/10s of engagement from the driver to have fun. Which brings us to WRX strengths. WRX Strengths:- Whereas WRX is a much more chuckable, agile car with predictable body roll/handling, STI is more of a heavier feeling car(hydraulic power steering) with little/no body roll and more precise handling and built for more serious, precise driving. WRX is lot more fun than STI in "chuckability' factor and puts a smile no matter how you drive it. The ease of driving WRX is something I miss with the STI. STI is meant for more track duty and this is where it is a bit of a letdown "around town". So STI is more technical than WRX. So if you deeply engage with the vehicle it is fun, Whereas WRX is fun no matter whether you deeply engage or merely engage. So for a daily driver, I would pick WRX over STI to put you in a better mood no matter how your day has been. Also it is easier to drive, when it comes to overall effort. I have a Corolla Hybrid which I use for daily drive, so I don't miss WRX as much. In addition, gas mileage for WRX (30 avg, 25 worst) is amazing for a car a that's as much fun as it is. Also, the turbo spooling and whine is something which is more audible and fun with WRX. In STI, it is replaced by rumble. I personally liked WRX turbo whine better. Also, WRX has better overall drivetrain vibration management than STI. STI shifter(being direct, not cable) has a constant vibration which exaggerates over bad roads. It is not a big deal, but it does irritate you, depending on how engaged you are. In short, if you don't want to be engaged at 9/10s, then WRX is a vehicle for you. Because STI does not tolerate relaxed driving as much as a WRX. So, in short WRX or STI are awesome choices for a 4 day near-sports car. For STI comparisons, I test drove Civic Type R and I didn't like the ergonomics nor lack of AWD. Golf Type R is very boring. For WRX comparisons, I test drove Civic Si, VW GTI and it didn't compare to WRX fun. Previously, I have owned 2008 & 2013 BMW 328i manual, 2017 Audi A4 Quattro(with auto-bad mistake for my driving style), 2007 Honda Civic Si sedan and the WRX and STI made me a believer in Subaru brand for the type of driver I am (semi-sporty 4 door compact manual car enthusiast). Save the manuals!
Car is quick, roomy, great safety rating, has a manual trans option, great visibility, the legendary Subaru awd system, and looks beautiful. Gas mileage is decent.
Sponsored cars related to the WRX
Features & Specs
|Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$29,795
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$27,495
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
|STI 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$36,995
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$32,095
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite WRX safety features:
- EyeSight Assist Monitor
- Projects alerts and warnings (about pedestrians, potential collisions) into a head-up display on the windshield.
- Reverse Automatic Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes if the driver fails to respond to alerts and obstacles while backing up.
- EyeSight Lane Keep Assist
- Recognizes lane markings on both sides of the car and will guide you back to the middle if you drift too far from the center.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru WRX vs. the competition
Subaru WRX vs. Subaru BRZ
The BRZ is smaller and less expensive, but beyond that, its two-door, rear-wheel-drive layout presents an entirely different driving experience than the turbocharged and all-wheel-drive WRX. Think of the WRX as a fast, family-friendly sedan and the BRZ as an entry-level sports car. Alas, "sports car" only applies to the BRZ's handling since its less powerful engine means it's slower than the WRX.
Subaru WRX vs. Honda Civic
The Civic Si is enjoyable to drive, but its greatest attribute compared to the Subaru WRX is value. The Honda costs less, and though it has no options, it comes with more standard features. While the Civic Si is not available with an automatic transmission, it's rated by the EPA at 29 mpg combined versus the stick-shift WRX's 23 mpg combined.
Subaru WRX vs. Volkswagen Golf GTI
The GTI doesn't pack quite as much power as the WRX, but it's a similarly fun and engaging "driver's car" that can also be ordered with a six-speed manual transmission. The GTI rides with a bit more civility than the Subaru, and its interior is miles ahead in quality, style and refinement. But the Golf is front-wheel-drive and only comes in a hatchback body style, giving the WRX a handling edge in dry or wet conditions and, depending on your preference, more or less utility.
FAQ
Is the Subaru WRX a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Subaru WRX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Subaru WRX:
- Redesigned front bumper for the WRX STI
- Keyless access and push-button start now standard on the WRX STI
- The WRX adds welcome lighting
- Part of the third WRX generation introduced for 2015
Is the Subaru WRX reliable?
Is the 2020 Subaru WRX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Subaru WRX?
The least-expensive 2020 Subaru WRX is the 2020 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,495.
Other versions include:
- Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,795
- 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,495
- STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $36,995
- Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $32,095
- Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $33,995
- Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $31,695
- STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $41,695
- STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $41,695
- STI Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $42,695
- Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $33,995
What are the different models of Subaru WRX?
More about the 2020 Subaru WRX
2020 Subaru WRX Overview
The 2020 Subaru WRX is offered in the following submodels: WRX STI Series.White, WRX STI Limited, WRX Sedan, WRX STI. Available styles include Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), STI Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Series.White 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Subaru WRX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Subaru WRX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 WRX 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 WRX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Subaru WRX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 WRX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Subaru WRX?
2020 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2020 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,595. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $3,523 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,523 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,072.
The average savings for the 2020 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 8.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Subaru WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2020 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,895. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $3,299 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,299 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,596.
The average savings for the 2020 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 8.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2020 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,395. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $2,639 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,639 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,756.
The average savings for the 2020 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 9.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Subaru WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,695. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $3,165 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,165 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,530.
The average savings for the 2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 10.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
The 2020 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,125. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $3,318 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,318 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,807.
The average savings for the 2020 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 9.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Subaru WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,595. The average price paid for a new 2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $3,213 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,213 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,382.
The average savings for the 2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 9.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Subaru WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Subaru WRXES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Subaru WRX for sale near. There are currently 46 new 2020 WRXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,491 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Subaru WRX. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,645 on a used or CPO 2020 WRX available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Subaru WRXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Subaru WRX for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,403.
Find a new Subaru for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,477.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Subaru WRX?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Subaru lease specials
Related 2020 Subaru WRX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- 2020 Outback
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2019 Ascent
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Subaru Forester
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger