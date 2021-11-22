Our verdict 8.2 / 10

The GR86 is a back-to-basics sports car in the best way. It's fun to drive whether you're a novice driver or a seasoned pro. It's also reasonably priced and somewhat practical. The GR86 can be a bit noisy and stiff-riding at times, but those downsides are easy to live with considering all of the car's other outstanding attributes.

How does the GR86 drive? 9.0

The best part of the GR86 is its sublime handling. Steering feel is excellent, and when it's equipped with the optional high-performance summer tires, grip and confidence are equally impressive. Balance is exceptional as well, but the GR86's somewhat stiffly tuned suspension makes it a bit of a handful on bumpy roads. Braking is similarly impressive. At our test track, the GR86 stopped from 60 mph in just 104 feet, which is a respectably short distance for a low-priced performance car.



Acceleration is improved with this latest-generation 86. The 2.4-liter engine gets it from 0 to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds with the manual transmission, which is nearly a second quicker than the previous generation. The shifter feels positive and precise in your hand as you move through the gates. Opting for the automatic transmission results in slower acceleration (6.9 seconds) but is easier to live with in heavy traffic. It also comes with paddle shifters and provides quick downshifts when you select Track mode.

How comfortable is the GR86? 7.5

Toyota has given the GR86 slightly stiffer suspension tuning than the related Subaru BRZ. Of the two setups, we prefer the BRZ's. The 86 might feel more exciting at lower speeds, but the constant motion and jittering can start to wear on the driver after an hour or so.



The manually adjustable seats feature improved bolstering for your upper back and manage to hold you in place without being restrictive. Dual-zone climate control for such a small car seems like overkill, but it does the job and keeps both front passengers happy and comfortable.



Unfortunately, the 86 is a bit on the noisy side. Road and tire noise is near constant and very loud. And engine noise is more annoying than evocative.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The interior of the GR86 lets you focus on what matters most: driving. The low, unobtrusive dashboard aids in forward visibility, and the digital instrument panel can be read with a quick glance. Special mention should go to the GR86's small steering wheel, which allows taller drivers to enter and exit the little coupe without issue. Just remember that the GR86's lower ride height and longer doors can make getting in and out a bit more difficult than more practical performance cars such as the Volkswagen GTI.br>

The GR86's compact dimensions don't give it an abundance of interior room, but front passengers will find it more than comfortable, especially if they're on the taller side. Taller drivers will also appreciate the added space and room for adjustment, especially when compared to the much more cramped Miata. The rear seats, however, are better used as interior storage space than for passengers.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The GR86 comes with a decent amount of technology features. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility is standard, but there's no native navigation system. There are two quick-charging USB ports in the center armrest, allowing you to tuck your smartphone out of the way while driving. The center touchscreen's graphics aren't going to win any awards, but the system is easy to understand and responds relatively quickly to touch commands.



Far less impressive is the audio system. While that's likely not a priority for a sports car, the system can't really keep up with interior noise levels and is easily taxed by moderate volume. We think there's room for improvement here.



The GR86 is available with a decent number of advanced driver aids. But most of them require getting the optional automatic transmission. The GR86's traction and stability systems are well calibrated for daily driving. You can also engage the Track mode, which loosens the systems so you can have more dynamic control of the car. Or you can turn them off completely.

How’s the storage? 8.0

You might not think practicality was a consideration with the GR86, but it is surprisingly useful for weekly errands. Its relatively small 6.3 cubic feet of trunk space is hampered by its short height. But when the seats are folded, Toyota says the GR86 can hold a set of its own replacement wheels and tires. For reference, the Miata's trunk can swallow 4.3 cubes, while the substantially larger Mustang holds 13.5 cubes.



Inside, the GR86 offers a small but practical amount of storage. The cupholders reside well behind the driver's right arm, so you're never at risk of bumping them while driving, and the rear seats excel at holding bags, jackets and other items you don't want rolling around in the trunk. The rear seats do have child safety seat anchor points, but getting any reasonably sized safety seat in and out of the car is a major challenge.

How’s the fuel economy? 8.0

Thanks to its light weight and relatively small engine, the GR86 is capable of fairly decent fuel economy for a sports car. The EPA estimates the car gets 25 mpg combined with its automatic transmission. We were pleasantly surprised to see 28 mpg on our 115-mile real-world evaluation route. If you select the manual transmission, the EPA's estimate drops to 22 mpg combined, but we recorded 28 mpg with the manual over the same evaluation route.

Is the GR86 a good value? 8.0

The GR86 is a bargain. Even when fully equipped with an automatic transmission and its suite of advanced driver aids, the GR86 comes in at under $35,000 when new. While we wouldn't go so far as to call the interior premium, it is well put together and the car feels good and solid. To get a similar amount of equipment and optional extras, most competitors would cost thousands more.



Warranties for the GR86 are fairly standard, with three years/36,000 miles and five years/50,000 miles offered for bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. Toyota also includes three years/36,000 miles for roadside assistance and two years for free maintenance.

Wildcard 9.0