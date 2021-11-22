  1. Home
2022 Toyota GR86

MSRP range: $27,700 - $31,800
MSRP$28,725
Edmunds suggests you pay$28,919
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
  • 2022
Is the Toyota GR86 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GR86 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota GR86 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the GR86 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the GR86 has 6.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota GR86. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Toyota GR86?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Toyota GR86:

  • Redesigned for 2022
  • More power from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine
  • Mildly restyled interior
  • Kicks off the second GR86 generation
Is the Toyota GR86 reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota GR86 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GR86. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GR86's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Toyota GR86 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Toyota GR86 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 GR86 and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 GR86 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Toyota GR86?

The least-expensive 2022 Toyota GR86 is the 2022 Toyota GR86 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,700.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $27,700
  • 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,200
  • Premium 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $30,300
  • Premium 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,800
What are the different models of Toyota GR86?

If you're interested in the Toyota GR86, the next question is, which GR86 model is right for you? GR86 variants include 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Premium 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and Premium 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of GR86 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
The 2022 Toyota GR86 is offered in the following submodels: GR86 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Premium 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and Premium 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Toyota GR86 models are available with a 2.4 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 228 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Toyota GR86 comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual, 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Toyota GR86 comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 2 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Toyota GR86?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Toyota GR86 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 GR86.

Pros

  • Enjoyable handling for drivers of all skill levels
  • Driver-friendly interior
  • Quick-shifting six-speed manual transmission
  • Good power output for its size

Cons

  • Back seats are better suited for storage
  • High interior noise levels

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Toyota GR86 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 GR86 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

2022 Toyota GR86 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

2022 Toyota GR86 Premium 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M)

What is the MPG of a 2022 Toyota GR86?

2022 Toyota GR86 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (required)
22 compined MPG,
20 city MPG/27 highway MPG

2022 Toyota GR86 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
25 compined MPG,
21 city MPG/31 highway MPG

2022 Toyota GR86 Premium 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (required)
22 compined MPG,
20 city MPG/27 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG22
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement2.4 L
Passenger Volume83.5 cu.ft.
Wheelbase101.4 in.
Length167.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height51.6 in.
Curb Weight2811 lbs.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

