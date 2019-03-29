2020 Kia Soul
What’s new
- The 2020 Kia Soul is totally redesigned
- Restyled exterior and new base powertrain
- Part of the third Soul generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Lots of features for the price
- Roomier than other subcompact crossovers
- Surprisingly fun to drive
- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Excessive wind and tire noise at freeway speeds
- Clunky response from turbocharged engine's transmission
2020 Kia Soul Review
A decade ago, before "subcompact crossover" entered the public lexicon, a handful of unusual imports defied traditional classification. Were the Honda Element, Kia Soul, Nissan Cube, Scion xB hatchbacks, wagons or SUVs? It's still hard to say. But we do know that the Soul, which is the only vehicle of the batch still around, shows that Kia has a successful formula on its hands.
The 2020 Kia Soul, which is fully redesigned this year, has a lot going for it. Drivers in congested urban areas will enjoy its nimble size, responsive engine and controlled ride over bumpy pavement. Outside the city, the Soul shines with crisp handling and responsive steering. You can up the Soul's fun factor even more by equipping it with a punchy turbocharged engine and a sport-tuned suspension.
No matter where you live, the Soul's roomy cabin and useful cargo space make it a perfect everyday car. We also like its competitive pricing, which undercuts most rivals without sacrificing interior materials quality or feature content.
As with any budget-priced small car, there are a few drawbacks. All-wheel drive is not available, which might be a deal-breaker for buyers in places that experience icy or snowy road conditions. And that sport-tuned Soul, the GT-Line Turbo, suffers from a clunky-shifting transmission and a harsh ride quality. But overall we think the 2020 Kia Soul rises above other subcompact crossovers thanks to its blend of practicality, affordability and emphasis on fun.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The steering features a light effort that builds up naturally when you move from center. The Soul has cornering abilities similar to sportier rivals such as the Mazda CX-3 and Mini Countryman. The only true downside is the touchy brake pedal, which takes some getting used to. The brake response builds too quickly, so you have to be smooth on the brakes to avoid lurching. Unlike some other subcompacts, the Soul doesn't offer all-wheel drive.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The X-Line's single-zone manual climate control is basic, and rear passengers might run a bit warm because there are no rear air vents at this trim level. The upright windshield generates a noticeable — but not irritating — level of wind noise, and some tire noise is evident, too. Simulated gearshifts mean the engine doesn't drone at full throttle as with other CVT automatics.
How’s the interior?8.5
The tall roof and wide door openings allow easy access to the front and rear of the deceptively large cabin. There's lots of headroom and legroom in front and back — four adults will have no problem taking road trips. All windows are tall and narrow with the exception of the small, upturned window in the rear three-quarters view.
How’s the tech?7.0
A blind-spot monitor is standard on the X-Line. If you can do without the X-Line's styling upgrades, the less expensive S and the 2.0-liter GT-Line both come with automatic emergency braking and lane departure mitigation. More features, such as a second USB port, navigation and voice controls, are available if you pay extra for a different trim.
How’s the storage?7.5
Storage space is decent for the class, with front-seat occupants receiving a good number of bins and cubbies. Installing a car seat is tough despite a roomy back seat — the anchors are inset quite far and access to the tethers is hampered by this trim's non-adjustable headrests.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard8.0
The Soul uses its boxy shape to its advantage by providing lots of interior and cargo room. Styling is distinct and unmistakable as a Soul. Upper trims get beat-synced speaker lights and ambient lighting, which are unique selling points in a homogenous class.
Which Soul does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Soul models
The 2020 Kia Soul is available in LX, S, X-Line, GT-Line, EX, and GT-Line Turbo models. The trim structure is surprisingly confusing, with the X-Line, GT-Line and EX models all building off the S trim rather than each other. The LX is rather basic, but selecting the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) adds a few extra features. The S primarily adds advanced driver safety aids. The X-Line is the rugged-looking variant, while the GT-Line gives off a sporty vibe. Finally, the EX adds extra luxury features, and the GT-Line Turbo is a combination of the GT-Line and EX trims plus a more powerful engine.
Most Souls are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 hp, 132 lb-ft). The LX comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. A CVT automatic is optional on the LX and standard on all other trims with the 2.0-liter engine. The GT-Line Turbo has a powertrain unique to this model: a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (201 hp, 195 lb-ft) paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All Souls are front-wheel-drive, and all-wheel drive isn't available.
The base LX model comes with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a six-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include a rearview camera and hill start assist.
Selecting the LX model with the CVT automatic also adds an engine stop-start feature, body-colored mirrors and door handles, remote locking/unlocking, cruise control, selectable driving modes, and a storage console under the armrest.
Stepping up to the S trim gets you alloy wheels, upgraded cloth upholstery and a lengthy list of advanced driver aids. These include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and a drowsy driver attention warning system.
The X-Line is the rugged-looking model, with unique 18-inch wheels, special exterior body cladding, foglights, silver mirror caps, roof rails, the LX's cloth upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It lacks a few of the S trim's driving aids, however, and only has the blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
The GT-Line adds sporty exterior accents, different 18-inch wheels, foglights, gloss-black mirrors, a triangle-pattern grille, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel. The forward collision warning, lane departure warning and drowsy driver warning systems are standard here. A sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a wireless charging pad, and the blind-spot monitor are available via the GT-Line Sunroof package.
The EX model gains 17-inch wheels, upgraded headlights, LED daytime running lights, foglights, a triangle-pattern grille, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, a second USB port, a rear center armrest, adjustable rear headrests, a removable cargo floor and a cargo cover. The infotainment system also gets an upgrade, with a 10.3-inch screen, HD and satellite radio, voice recognition and a navigation system. All of the advanced safety features are standard as well.
The top-trim GT-Line Turbo essentially blends the GT-Line's appearance with the EX's features, then adds the more powerful turbocharged engine. Feature content is identical to the EX, with the exception of the GT-Line's 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting (head-, tail- and foglights), a chrome exhaust, a sunroof, LED interior lighting, cloth and faux leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. The GT-Line Turbo also has pedestrian detection for the forward collision system, adaptive cruise control and a head-up display.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Soul.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Purchased the base model LX w/ the CVT transmission 4 weeks ago, and have already taken it "out west" on a road trip that thoroughly tested it's performance, comfort, and utility. We are pleased with our purchase with no regrets. While previous owners love their older model year Souls, the 2020 Soul is a completely different vehicle. I had previously test driven the first two generations of the Soul, and opted for other vehicles instead due to the base engine not having enough power for the frame. The current (2020) 2.0 L, 4 banger engine paired with the CVT just work well together. Where the old base model engines struggled at highway speeds, and the old transmissions clunked at key freeway speeds, the new base engine and transmission are smooth and effortless. The only thing that challenged our Soul base box at all was driving the Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park...one of the highest altitude roads in the world. Even then, the Soul did just fine, the engine just had to work a little harder, but the vehicle handled beautifully. Once you add the 2020 base powertrain to the superior engineering of the vehicle, it's probably the best value vehicle on the market. The Soul's fantastic roominess, and cargo capacity engineered into such a small footprint, combined with it's new sleeker and funky style, industry leading infotainment system (included in the base model price!), and best in the business warranty make this purchase a no brainer. Once you consign yourself to considering a value purchase, take a test drive, and the quality, comfort, and pleasure of driving the vehicle will sell itself. My recommendation is not to opt up to the turbo version. The new base model engine and transmission together are adequate to the point of feeling "peppy" in normal driving, and the base model (LX) inside and outside look and feel refined. You may want to opt up to a just slightly higher S trim to gain active driving safety features and alloy wheels. To me, everything after that is cosmetic, adding more money to the price than what you get back in value and options. The LX and S models are finished enough, with enough features and quality driving performance to feel infinitely much more upscale than they actually are. Every time we drive this vehicle, we can't help but feel pleased with the product, and thrilled by the relatively small price paid for it compared to anything comparable on the market.
I went with the LX trim with automatic transmission because I got a great deal on one at my local dealership. I've owned mine for a few weeks now. I was impressed with the space and seat comfort for being such a compact car. It feels way bigger than it is when you are inside the vehicle. I can fit 3 of my best friends in mine without issues and they are big dudes. The smallest one is around 275 pounds at 6 foot 2 inches. The vehicle handles very well, the 2 liter is surprisingly peppy, and that has a lot to do with the new ivt. It is a really smooth and the power band change is very quick when you put the peddle down. I am extremely impressed with the transmissions response time. Makes the car feel a lot faster than it actually is. The ride is a bit on the firm side even in my base trim. If you are on a bunch of uneven pavement. You are going to feel it. It is very refined on smooth pavement. I used to drive a sports car as my daily driver so it honestly feels similar to my old car. Not a bad thing, but it is a warning for people in rougher rode conditions. I live in Tennessee. We have a bunch of mountains, but our roads are decent. I've had no issues in my area. Handles slopes better than expected. The base LX trim comes with android auto/apple car play. It is a basic system, but definitely a nice addition. Play around with the equalizer for the speakers. They have a nice amount of bass if you tune it right. A surprise for an entry level model. I actually don't feel the need to upgrade the sound system. AC is important to me. I hate being hot in a vehicle. They got one heck of a good AC unit in this car and the fan speed will blow your hair back. People never mention AC in their reviews, but I do. The new redesign looks fantastic. It looks like a baby land rover. I do recommend the base 2 liter engine over the turbo from a reliability stand point. A turbo is fine if you take care of it, but a regular engine will take more abuse without all the fuss. It has plenty of power to do what you need with the base engine. Try them both out and see what you think. The LX trim does also offer remote start if purchased from the factory. Mine did not come with it, but I love that feature. Going to add remote start to mine at a later date.
Get the S model for safety features. It’s easy to slide in and out. No sinking down into a pit, no climbing up steps. Easy on the back. Neck fusion? The high roof means you don't have to twist neck sideways while tilting down to avoid hitting frame. This is exactly the car I have been looking for. Just a second car, I didn’t want to spend too much, and thought I wouldn’t get a ride as comfortable or powerful as the departing 2013 Camry for the high teen$. I first insisted the replacement have the basic safety features, blind spot and rear cross traffic monitoring. No other small car has it. I found the Soul did, and even better the S model adds Forward and Rear Collision braking, and Lane Keeping Assist. 5 star safety rating! Next requirement was comfort for bad backs. The Camry wasn’t bad but the Soul is more supportive. Then power. Was very surprised at the pep of this new engine, being significantly below 200 Hp. Totally satisfying and I really like my first CVT. It’s very smooth and you can’t hear that asinine fake shifting noise manufacturers put on CVT cars for no known good reason - Unless you are pushing the engine really hard. Roominess. AMAZED at how cavernous this car feels when you get in. The square design makes it wide and high on the inside. Leg room for rear passengers is a bit better than most larger SUVs. The rear seats just as comfortable as front. They don’t waste space with a big trunk usually never used. Put down the rear seats if you need to carry and you have a box truck to load. Fun to drive. Kind of like a souped up golf cart. You may not like Lane Keeping Assist as it keeps jarring you to get to the center. [Actually it totally steers itself as long as you have white lines defining the lane @ 40 mph+, but it releases after about 12 seconds without human input]. You can elect to use just warning instead or turn it off. Its the same in every car made with this feature so you may be used to it already. It has very little body roll and smooths the bumps out better than the Camry. They’ve come a long way in suspensions since 2013. Nice... it doesn’t have exactly the features I hate! Some of my annoyances that are usually stuck on every car aren't on this including but not limited to: Sunroof- in the hot desert I don't need the sun beating down fighting the AC through cardboard headliners; Automatic Climate Control - you know, the ones that cant get it right so you have to manually adjust them anyhow. This has the good old set your temperature out of the vents (with knobs, by the way, not flat buttons you cant feel) and that’s what the cabin temperature will be. Automatic transmission - I like smooth manuals instead of the shifting feeling of automatics so this smooth CVT is welcome. The ridiculously stupid pretend shift sound/feeling manufacturers put in CVT cars is thankfully barely noticeable in this car. And THANKS for not putting those totally stupid steering wheel shifters in the car. Try shifting in a turn when you can’t find the paddles! Stupid! Moving on, convenience features like two 12v and a USB outlet are nice, I like the Johnson bar parking brake, tire pressure monitoring and digital information center in the instrument cluster, actual knobs for the radio in addition to those controls on the steering wheel and the ultra bright monitor screen even in daylight6. Comes with Apple Play and Android, (a feature BMW charges $80 a year for after purchase). Sad that it doesn’t have Navigation in this model but the Apple map feature is great. Except here in the mountains/desert where its easy to run out of cell service. Keep a GPS handy if you travel into the nowhere lands. If you need Homelink for your garage door, buy the $250 rear view auto dimming mirror accessory that has those buttons. Seats are manual pump up, retro fun! Outside mirrors and windows are electric. No unnecessary repetitive satellite radio. All told, I love this car. It’s exactly what I’ve wanted and takes a lot less work to drive than my wifes computerized everything but heavenly Q5.
Choose your trim level to suit your budget and taste. Whatever you choose, you'll get a solid performer you'll quickly fall in love with. No question about it. We traded in a 2013 Base Trim Soul with manual transmission for the 2020 LX with the IVT transmission. One of us was tired of so much shifting. We also switched colors from Shadow to Snow White Pearl. What didn't change was our enjoyment of the Soul. The 2020 has more power and is slightly, but not noticeably bigger. The design is more refined, but it still shouts KIA Soul to anyone who sees it. As for the IVT (KIA's version of a CVT), if you didn't know it was a CVT, you probably wouldn't know. No "rubber band effect." No "droning." Instead, you get 8 fixed ratios that emulate a normal automatic transmission anytime you use more than a light throttle. Switch to Sport mode and it's even more normal feeling. You can even select individual ratios from the Drive position for things like descending hills or to feel like you're even more in control. Seats are way better than our Gen 1 2013 model, with good bolsters, etc. The new touch screen works beautifully with Apple Car Play or Android Auto, but you do have to plug in your phone with a USB cable. No problem. Performance? Plenty. Even on short freeway on-ramps, half throttle will let you reach traffic speed for merging without strain. Passing? Downshifts are smart and make the most of the IVT's 8 fixed ratios. No problem. If you're heavy on the throttle, the engine makes a rorty, satisfying noise, too, so your friends will be impressed. And speaking of friends, they'll be very comfy in the back seat of the 2020 Soul, with loads of leg and head room. No friends? Then, fold down the back seats and you'll have a spacious cargo area for all your junk. Even with the seats up, there's room back there for all the suitcases you need to take on your road trip. This is our second Soul, and we hope they're still making Souls when this one hits its 5-year, 60,000 mile warranty point. If not, then we'll keep it through the 10-year, 100,000 mile powertrain warranty. Want an affordable car you're sure to love? Check out the 2020 KIA Soul at your local dealer, but bring your information and your trade-in with you, because you're going to want to drive away in one. Guaranteed. Whether you get a base LX like ours or the maxed-out GT-Line Turbo trim, your Soul will soon be a well-loved part of your family!
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,990
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|S 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,290
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|GT-Line 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,290
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,690
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Soul safety features:
- Forward Collision Avoidance
- Warns you of stopped or rapidly slowing vehicles ahead and automatically applies the brakes if you don't respond.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Warns you as you start to drift from your lane. Automatically applies pressure to the wheel to guide you back into the lane.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Alerts you to vehicles either in your blind spot or rapidly approaching in the next lane using lights located in the side mirrors.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
Kia Soul vs. the competition
Kia Soul vs. Honda Fit
The Honda Fit is one of our favorite small hatchbacks, with a good amount of room and clever storage solutions that allow it to carry more than you might think. The Kia Soul is more expensive, but its cargo area is larger and the cabin is more accommodating for large passengers. The Soul also feels much more up-to-date than the aging Fit.
Kia Soul vs. Jeep Renegade
The Soul is a better all-rounder, but there's no denying the charm of the Jeep Renegade. Jeep's smallest SUV looks rough-and-tumble but is actually pretty comfortable and roomy. All trims are available with all-wheel drive, but the top-trim Trailhawk features true four-wheel drive and low-range gearing. To learn more about the Renegade of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2015 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk.
Kia Soul vs. Hyundai Kona
The Soul's biggest competition comes from its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Kona. Like the Soul, the Kona is roomy, fun to drive and competitively priced. The two small crossovers are quite similar, with styling and the base powertrain being the only true differences. (The Kona uses a conventional automatic transmission rather than a CVT automatic.)
FAQ
Is the Kia Soul a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Soul?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Soul:
- The 2020 Kia Soul is totally redesigned
- Restyled exterior and new base powertrain
- Part of the third Soul generation introduced for 2020
Is the Kia Soul reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Soul a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Soul?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Soul is the 2020 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,490.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,990
- S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,290
- GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,290
- EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,690
- X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,490
- GT-Line Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,490
- LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,490
What are the different models of Kia Soul?
More about the 2020 Kia Soul
2020 Kia Soul Overview
The 2020 Kia Soul is offered in the following submodels: Soul Wagon. Available styles include LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT), GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT), X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT), GT-Line Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Kia Soul?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Soul and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Soul 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Soul.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Soul and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Soul featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Kia Soul?
2020 Kia Soul EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Kia Soul EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Soul EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $4,043 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,043 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,902.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Soul EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 16.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Kia Soul EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Kia Soul S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Kia Soul S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,545. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Soul S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,395 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,395 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,150.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Soul S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 15.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2020 Kia Soul S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,245. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,198 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,198 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,047.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 5.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Kia Soul X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Kia Soul X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,745. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Soul X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,436 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,436 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,309.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Soul X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 15.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Kia Soul X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Kia Soul GT-Line Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Kia Soul GT-Line Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,190. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Soul GT-Line Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $3,974 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,974 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,216.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Soul GT-Line Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 13.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Kia Soul GT-Line Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Kia Soul GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2020 Kia Soul GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $22,240. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Soul GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $3,439 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,439 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,801.
The average savings for the 2020 Kia Soul GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 15.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Kia Soul GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Kia Souls are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Kia Soul for sale near.
Can't find a new 2020 Kia Souls you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Soul for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,795.
Find a new Kia for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,922.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Kia Soul?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
