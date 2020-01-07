2020 Honda Passport Review

Automakers have been on a kick of resurrecting old nameplates, with recent releases including the Chevrolet Blazer, Lincoln Aviator and Toyota Supra. The appeal of these new vehicles varies, but the 2020 Honda Passport — part of the 2019 third generation that brought back the Passport name last seen in 2002 — is one of the finest midsize SUVs on the market. The Passport, essentially a Honda Pilot minus a third row, offers far more passenger and cargo space than the CR-V and easier maneuverability than the Pilot. Headroom and legroom are abundant all around. And with more than 41 cubic feet of storage behind the second row, the Passport trounces most rivals when it comes time to carry large objects. It also offers comfortable seats, a smooth ride, upscale cabin materials, and a powerful and fuel-efficient V6 engine. There are a few minor drawbacks — including overactive driving aids — but these are minor quibbles that do little to detract from the Passport's overall excellence. If you're shopping for a comfortable and roomy midsize crossover, this reborn Honda is pretty much the best one to get. What's it like to live with the Passport? The experts at Edmunds acquired a 2019 Honda Passport Touring, logging more than 20,000 miles over the course of a year. The Passport drew praise for its comfort and convenience on long road trips, with a few hiccups along the way. The 2020 Passport is unchanged from the version that debuted in 2019, so our observations still apply. For more about our experience with the Passport, read our long-term test logbook to learn what you should know before buying.

Our verdict 8.1 / 10

The Honda Passport is one of the most versatile SUVs on the market. It exudes an athletic character from both a design and performance standpoint, but it also delivers a comfortable ride, plenty of cargo space, and decent fuel economy. It also comes with a good number of standard features, excellent smartphone integration and plentiful interior storage.

How does it drive? 8.0

The Passport is easily a class leader in terms of the on-road driving experience. The standard V6 engine delivers punchy acceleration, and the nine-speed transmission shifts smoothly. The 0-60 mph run took 6.8 seconds in Edmunds testing, which is among the quickest in the class. The Passport also exhibits better-than-average handling characteristics. Its nicely weighted steering helps the SUV feel responsive and light in turns.



But there is room for improvement. While the brakes offer a consistent feel and are easy to modulate in routine driving, the pedal exhibits a bit of squishiness under hard braking. There's also some nosedive that can make sudden stops feel a touch skittish.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Passport is spacious and comfortable. Though it has a slightly stiffer ride than the related Honda Pilot's, the Passport's suspension controls large body motions and small bumps equally well. The front seats don't have a whole lot of bolstering to them, but they're wide and provide hours of comfort. The reclining rear seats are also a joy to sit in.



The cabin is quiet thanks to very little wind and tire noise. The tri-zone climate control system is effective, as are the heated and ventilated seats (which remember your last setting on vehicle startup).

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Passport's cabin is well designed. Head- and legroom are abundant all around, and three adults can sit in the back with minimal discomfort. The Passport sits a little higher than competitors, which might hamper entry and exit for shorter passengers, but the sizable door openings help reduce this difficulty. Outward visibility is excellent in all directions.



The responsive and vibrant touchscreen infotainment system is easy to use. Having knobs and buttons for other controls and functions is a good thing. The unique push-button-style shifter saves space but takes some getting used to

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Passport is packed with most of the modern technology features you'd want. The upgraded audio system — available on Touring and Elite levels — sounds great and fills the cabin space well. The navigation system responds quickly to pinch and swipe gestures for easy map zoom and rotation. Most Passport trim levels offer a Wi-Fi hotspot, four USB ports and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration.



Most of today's advanced safety systems are represented, and almost all are standard. But not all work seamlessly. The adaptive cruise control system, in particular, is troublesome because it only works above 20 mph. As such, it's not very useful in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

How’s the storage? 8.5

The Passport's 41.2 cubic feet behind the second row is a large amount of space. Fold down the rear seats and you'll have 77.9 cubic feet. The load height, however, is a bit high. As for child safety seats, there's enough room for the installation of even bulky rear-facing seats. Car seat anchors are easily accessible.



Small-item storage includes large door pockets, a clever space in the center console, and an abundance of shelves and cubbies throughout the cabin. The AWD model's 5,000-pound towing capacity is average for the segment, but you have to buy the towing package. Front-wheel-drive models are limited to 3,500 pounds.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA rates the AWD Passport at 21 mpg combined (19 city/24 highway), which is about midpack for midsize SUVs. On our 115-mile testing loop, we averaged about 22 mpg, which is in line with EPA estimates.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The Passport's pricing is typical for the class, but exceptional materials and assembly quality, a spacious interior, and a comfortable ride make it feel like a bargain. The cabin's soft-touch plastics on the dash, combined with high-gloss black trim and matte-finish secondary controls, look and feel good. The panel gaps are small and even.



Basic warranty coverage and roadside assistance are offered for three years/36,000 miles, while the powertrain is covered for five years/60,000 miles. All are average for the class.

Wildcard 8.0

Like its three-row Pilot sibling, the Passport is a versatile and well-rounded SUV. It has a great combination of power and comfort, and its handling is gratifying. The Passport is also the best-looking of the Honda SUV bunch thanks to its more aggressive fascia and athletic stance.

Which Passport does Edmunds recommend?

The base Sport trim is fairly well equipped with convenience features and almost every safety system the Passport offers. But we think it's worth upgrading to the midtier EX-L. Even if the leather seating doesn't wow you, the addition of a blind-spot monitor and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability might do the trick. You can't go wrong with the two upper trims either, but we think the EX-L represents the best value in the lineup.

Honda Passport models

The 2020 Honda Passport is available in four trim levels: Sport, EX-L, Touring and Elite. Every Passport comes with Honda's 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on the Sport, EX-L and Touring. All-wheel drive is standard on the Elite and optional on the other three trim levels.