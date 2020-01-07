2020 Honda Passport
What’s new
- The Passport returns largely unchanged for 2020
- Part of the third Passport generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior with lots of passenger space
- Comfortable front seats
- Many clever storage compartments
- Adaptive cruise control is only available over 20 mph
- Driver's seat might be positioned a little too high for some people
2020 Honda Passport Review
Automakers have been on a kick of resurrecting old nameplates, with recent releases including the Chevrolet Blazer, Lincoln Aviator and Toyota Supra. The appeal of these new vehicles varies, but the 2020 Honda Passport — part of the 2019 third generation that brought back the Passport name last seen in 2002 — is one of the finest midsize SUVs on the market.
The Passport, essentially a Honda Pilot minus a third row, offers far more passenger and cargo space than the CR-V and easier maneuverability than the Pilot. Headroom and legroom are abundant all around. And with more than 41 cubic feet of storage behind the second row, the Passport trounces most rivals when it comes time to carry large objects. It also offers comfortable seats, a smooth ride, upscale cabin materials, and a powerful and fuel-efficient V6 engine.
There are a few minor drawbacks — including overactive driving aids — but these are minor quibbles that do little to detract from the Passport's overall excellence. If you're shopping for a comfortable and roomy midsize crossover, this reborn Honda is pretty much the best one to get.
What's it like to live with the Passport?
The experts at Edmunds acquired a 2019 Honda Passport Touring, logging more than 20,000 miles over the course of a year. The Passport drew praise for its comfort and convenience on long road trips, with a few hiccups along the way. The 2020 Passport is unchanged from the version that debuted in 2019, so our observations still apply. For more about our experience with the Passport, read our long-term test logbook to learn what you should know before buying.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
But there is room for improvement. While the brakes offer a consistent feel and are easy to modulate in routine driving, the pedal exhibits a bit of squishiness under hard braking. There's also some nosedive that can make sudden stops feel a touch skittish.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The cabin is quiet thanks to very little wind and tire noise. The tri-zone climate control system is effective, as are the heated and ventilated seats (which remember your last setting on vehicle startup).
How’s the interior?8.0
The responsive and vibrant touchscreen infotainment system is easy to use. Having knobs and buttons for other controls and functions is a good thing. The unique push-button-style shifter saves space but takes some getting used to
How’s the tech?8.0
Most of today's advanced safety systems are represented, and almost all are standard. But not all work seamlessly. The adaptive cruise control system, in particular, is troublesome because it only works above 20 mph. As such, it's not very useful in bumper-to-bumper traffic.
How’s the storage?8.5
Small-item storage includes large door pockets, a clever space in the center console, and an abundance of shelves and cubbies throughout the cabin. The AWD model's 5,000-pound towing capacity is average for the segment, but you have to buy the towing package. Front-wheel-drive models are limited to 3,500 pounds.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Basic warranty coverage and roadside assistance are offered for three years/36,000 miles, while the powertrain is covered for five years/60,000 miles. All are average for the class.
Wildcard8.0
Which Passport does Edmunds recommend?
Honda Passport models
The 2020 Honda Passport is available in four trim levels: Sport, EX-L, Touring and Elite. Every Passport comes with Honda's 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on the Sport, EX-L and Touring. All-wheel drive is standard on the Elite and optional on the other three trim levels.
Standard feature highlights for the Sport include LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control, a 60/40-split rear bench, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a 5-inch central display, and a seven-speaker audio system.
In addition to the Sport features, the EX-L adds useful extras such as a power liftgate, a sunroof, driver-seat memory settings, heated and power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery and blind-spot monitoring, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and an 8-inch touchscreen.
The Touring is a bit more comfortable and versatile thanks to its heated rear seats, a 10-speaker sound system, a hands-free liftgate, parking sensors and integrated navigation. Topping the lineup is the Elite. It includes all the equipment the Passport has to offer, such as ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a wireless smartphone charging pad.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda Passport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Leased this SUV about a month ago. If you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, get the EX-L with AWD. Great acceleration, ton of room for people and cargo. Leather seats are very good and the sound system is decent. With Apple Car play and Android Auto you won’t miss the navigation which Waze and Maps usually does a better job with anyway. With Car Play I just do a ‘Hey Siri’ and it takes care of everything. Handles well for a big SUV and has a tight turning radius. Handles bumpy roads well. Blind spot and cross traffic alert work well and once you have it you don’t want to be without it. Also comes standard with 20” wheels. Test drove both the Hyundai Palisade and Santa Fe and while they were good, it only took one test drive to know I wanted the Passport. If you don’t need third row seating, but do want a V6, AWD, and a reasonable price tag, this just may be your next SUV.
Having just purchased a Honda Passport I have had nothing but problems with the infotainment system. The screen goes completely blank and the driver display goes completely black so you have no idea what is going on. It happens with no warnings. Sometimes the unit will reset itself and then go black again. This is not an item the dealer can fix. An Engineer from Honda has to come to the dealership and remove the entire dash. Getting an engineer to the dealership takes months. I have been a big Honda fan but no more. I would not recommend this vechical or any other Honda. There is a class action suit. Google honda infotainment problems.
I have owned two Pilots and most recently the CRV. CRV was a fine SUV, but I missed having a higher seating position and wanted more ground clearance and more back storage. Passport delivers for all three and handles very well. The safety features could use a little more refinement, but it is great to have them standard. Only feature I don't like is the engine shut off when you are stopped. You have to disable the feature with a button on the center console every time you start the vehicle. Other than that, it is a great SUV positioned between the Pilot and the CRV.
I have owned this car for 6 months and have driven 5k miles, I love everything about it except for.. Cons 1. The interior Temp gauge has to be off, in my other 2 cars I kept it at 71 and it was perfect (I keep it 71 in my house too), in this car I have to keep it at 67. In a normal sunny day if I put it at 71 the air shuts down and I get hot, not a huge deal, but for what I paid, I should have an accurate thermostat. 2. I detest the car auto-shut-off when you are at a stop, and you have to disable it every time you start the car. Maybe in an urban setting this would save you gas but in my setting it doesn't. The car is so quiet I don't notice it's off until I try to pull out into heavy traffic. That 1 second delay freaks me out. 3. The auto high beams. You can disable them but the settings don't seem to save so I am force to use the option to turn them off, which isn't worth it since I have to hold the high-beams on for 20 seconds to do it, so sometimes I end up turning on my headlights on manually from auto. In a rural setting when you are driving on a hilly road it looks like I am flashing my brights at the person in front of me and the people driving at me. 4. The arm rest just plain sucks, it's little and it works like a seat belt, if it pulls up to far I have to pull it all the way up to reset it. I now keep a 12" cube pillow to rest my arms on. Despite all that I really do love the car, it has a lot more pro's than cons, I love the lane keeping assistant, the adaptive cruise control, the fact I don't have to duck my head when I get into the car, the touch screen interface, the remote start and other little things. It's just sad that a couple of the problems I have with the car could easily be fixed if the engineers had given the option for us to shut that option off.
Features & Specs
|EX-L 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$38,410
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Elite 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$43,780
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX-L 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$36,410
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$41,280
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Passport safety features:
- Honda Sensing
- Includes driver aids such as forward collision mitigation with auto braking and lane departure warning. It's standard on all trim levels.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Visually alerts the driver when vehicles move into blind spots and audibly beeps if the turn signal is activated in that direction.
- Parking Sensors
- Indicates with visual and audible alerts how close the Passport is to objects during parking.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Passport vs. the competition
Honda Passport vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V compact crossover is smaller than its Passport sibling, but it still offers plenty of interior space for occupants and cargo. That's because the CR-V is one of the largest vehicles in its class, calling into question the benefits of upgrading to the significantly more expensive Passport. But some buyers will naturally prefer the Passport's ample power reserves, more aggressive look and nicer interior materials.
Honda Passport vs. Honda Pilot
The Passport and the Honda Pilot are essentially the same vehicle underneath, so the Pilot's primary claim to fame is its additional row of seating. Up to eight can fit comfortably inside the Pilot's cabin, which otherwise benefits from the same design, materials quality and features of its two-row sibling. Though only marginally more spacious, it is worth mentioning the Pilot offers an additional 5 cubic feet of cargo storage behind the second row.
Honda Passport vs. Acura RDX
Honda's luxury brand doesn't offer a direct Passport competitor, but the compact Acura RDX is priced roughly the same. The RDX is noticeably smaller than the Passport, but what you trade in practicality is offset by a more premium interior and an arguably more illustrious badge. But we advise trying before you buy — the RDX's new infotainment system has proved divisive among our editors.
FAQ
Is the Honda Passport a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda Passport?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Passport:
- The Passport returns largely unchanged for 2020
- Part of the third Passport generation introduced for 2019
Is the Honda Passport reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda Passport a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Passport?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda Passport is the 2020 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,990.
Other versions include:
- EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,410
- Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,780
- EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,410
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $41,280
- Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,280
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $33,990
- Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $31,990
What are the different models of Honda Passport?
More about the 2020 Honda Passport
2020 Honda Passport Overview
The 2020 Honda Passport is offered in the following submodels: Passport SUV. Available styles include EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Honda Passport?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda Passport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Passport 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Passport.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda Passport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Passport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda Passport?
2020 Honda Passport Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Passport Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,900. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Passport Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,328 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,328 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,572.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Passport Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 9.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 33 2020 Honda Passport Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,530. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $3,793 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,793 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,737.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 9.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 72 2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,530. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $3,527 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,527 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,003.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 9.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,400. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,326 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,326 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,074.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 10.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,110. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $2,988 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,988 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,123.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 8.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,400. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $3,863 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,863 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,537.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 9.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Honda Passports are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Honda Passport for sale near. There are currently 429 new 2020 Passports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,110 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda Passport. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,773 on a used or CPO 2020 Passport available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Honda Passports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Passport for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,613.
Find a new Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,454.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda Passport?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
