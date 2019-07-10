2020 Ford Mustang Review

In some ways, the 2020 Ford Mustang is as just as you'd expect it to be. It has rear-wheel drive, an available 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, and all sorts of factory options to make it faster, louder and more distinctive. What you might not expect about the Mustang is the way Ford has committed to the standard four-cylinder engine. Base Mustangs used to be underpowered and unloved but not anymore. The EcoBoost Mustang comes with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that cranks out a stout 310 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. Not content with letting only the V8 Mustang have all the fun, Ford has added the High Performance package to the EcoBoost model for 2020. The Focus Focus RS-derived engine delivers 332 hp, and its 350 lb-ft of torque is spread across a wider rpm range than in the standard engine. Ford also adds the larger brakes from the V8 Mustang to this package. Also new for 2020 is the Handling package (available only with the High Performance package), which adds Ford's impressive MagneRide suspension, uprated sway bars and super sticky Pirelli tires. Inside, the Mustang is much the same as it has been for the past few years. Highlights include a pleasing retro design fitted with the latest technology options such as Ford's Sync infotainment system and adaptive cruise control. Drawbacks are predictable, however. These include limited rear-seat and trunk space and a stiff ride when you opt for the high-performance suspension. Overall, though, we thoroughly enjoyed the 2020 Ford Mustang. It's modern, fast, easy to drive, and available with just enough options to make it your own. Notably, the 2020 Ford Mustang is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article. What's it like to live with the Mustang? For more insight into the Ford Mustang, check out our extended test of a Mustang GT. We covered everything from fuel economy to infotainment technology and interior quality. Even though our time was spent in a 2019 GT convertible, it is the same generation as the 2020 Mustang and most of our observations are applicable to the 2020, regardless of body style or engine configuration.

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

From a base EcoBoost all the way up to a decked-out V8-powered GT, the Ford Mustang provides ample amounts of style and performance. It also makes the appropriate nods to the Mustang's heritage while staying current with the latest technology features. Among today's muscle cars, the Mustang is hard to beat.

How does it drive? 8.5

The Mustang GT is impressively quick thanks to its gutsy V8. The brakes are also fittingly firm, giving you plenty of confidence to brake hard. In Edmunds testing, the GT covered 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds and stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet.



The steering effort changes depending on the drive mode you've selected. Regardless of mode, there's a good amount of feedback for the driver. Even without high-performance summer tires, the Mustang handles corners well thanks to well-managed body roll and impressive overall stability. The 10-speed automatic works very well, too. It picks the best gearing without seeming to be overly busy.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

You'll be comfortable for hours in the Mustang, which is quite a feat considering how performance-focused this car is. The seats offer great support and the cabin is fairly quiet. The V8 sounds great, which is precisely what you'll want to hear.



The climate controls are front and center, and well-placed vents evenly distribute cooled air for front passengers. The automatic climate control rarely needs any adjustment once set. The ventilated seats are quick to cool you down on hot days and keep you comfy on long drives.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The controls are thoughtfully placed, and there are enough adjustments in the steering wheel and driver's seat for most owners to find a comfortable driving position. The Mustang's doors are long, which means they're hard to open fully in a tight parking space. Rear-seat passengers will have a hard time stepping past the folded-forward seat when they're squeezing into the back.



Backseat space is limited, even for children. Outward visibility is pretty good, though, with relatively narrow windshield pillars and a large enough rear window for a near-full view of what's behind you.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Muscle cars don't exactly scream "high tech," but the Mustang gets high marks for the availability of newer features. Ford's Sync interface has top-notch voice controls, an 8-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration. The optional digital instrument panel not only looks cool, but it is functional and is a great secondary control screen.



The advanced safety features (blind-spot monitor, lane keeping assist, etc.) are well-tuned to avoid false alarms. The forward collision warning is appropriately startling. The adaptive cruise control executes with smooth inputs and maintains the set speeds on steep downhills.

How’s the storage? 6.5

The Mustang has a sizable lead in cargo capacity over the Camaro, but the Challenger still has the most. The 13.5-cubic-foot trunk has a wide opening and a low liftover height. Two golf bags can fit across the back with the standard stereo.



Inside, there's just enough space for personal items but not much else. The cupholders and door pockets are merely average. Installing a child's car seat will be tough because of the limited backseat space and the restricted room you have to load it in.

How economical is it? 7.0

Fuel economy for the V8-powered Mustang GT is about average for the class. We managed 23.6 mpg on our highway-heavy evaluation loop, but it took a lot of restraint to get there. That explains our 15.1 mpg average during its brief time with us.

Wildcard 9.0

Even without any performance options, this Mustang GT is a hoot to drive. It's stable and fast, yet you can also make it a tail-sliding hooligan machine if you want to. The available active exhaust adds an amazing sound to the car and encourages you to drive it hard. It's capable of raucous performance yet it's also a pleasant daily driver. That means it can fit your personality or mood on the fly.

Which Mustang does Edmunds recommend?

The EcoBoost Mustang is better than it's ever been thanks to the availability of performance-enhancing options such as the High Performance package. It's a great pick if you're limited on budget. But we'd still go with the Mustang GT if money allows. The Mustang experience is at its best thanks to the sound, feel and overall performance of the 5.0-liter V8 under the hood.

Ford Mustang models

The 2020 Ford Mustang is available in EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT Premium and Bullitt trim levels for coupe body styles. Convertibles are available in all but the base GT and Bullitt trims (the GT Premium is offered).