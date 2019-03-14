2020 Tesla Model Y
What’s new
- The 2020 Tesla Model Y is an all-new model
- SUV design that's smaller than the Model X
- Related to the Model 3
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of range
- Stunning acceleration from the Performance model
- Convenient Supercharger network for long-distance driving
- Roomy seating front and rear
- No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration
- Overly stiff ride from the Performance model
2020 Tesla Model Y Review
The 2020 Tesla Model Y is an all-new electric small luxury SUV. It joins the Model X within Tesla's lineup of electric SUVs. It's smaller than the X and lacks some of the X's flashiness (or gimmickry, some might say). The Y, for instance, has regular doors instead of the X's upward rear swinging doors. In fact, the Y has a lot in common with the Tesla Model 3 sedan and has a similar interior design and electric powertrain. It's one of the first small electric luxury SUVs to hit the market, though automakers such as BMW and Volvo are also set to launch electric SUVs of their own.
What's it like to live with the Model Y?
Want to learn what it's like to own and drive a 2020 Tesla Model Y every day? The expert editorial team at Edmunds bought one to find out. With plentiful interior room and eye-popping acceleration, there is a lot to like about this small luxury all-electric SUV. Read more in our Model Y long-term test, where we cover the ins and outs of ownership and cover aspects such as reliability and durability.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
Steering and handling are also laudable despite the Model Y's heavy weight. The steering feels light and responsive to any input and gives you a sense of control and connection through a corner. There's minimal body roll, especially for an SUV. In-town drivability is excellent. Seasoned EV drivers will appreciate the adjustable regenerative braking that allows you to drive nearly exclusively using just the right pedal.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The biggest drawback in comfort is ride quality. The Model Y doesn't smooth out much in the way of bumps or road irregularities, and we suspect our test vehicle's large wheels and lower sport suspension only worsened the issue. The grippier summer tires also generate a bit more noise, though that's a typical trade-off for the added performance. For a smoother and quieter ride, we suspect the regular Model Y Long Range will be a better choice.
How’s the interior?7.5
Alas, the large touchscreen, while it looks cool and modern, is the Y's single gateway to controlling nearly everything. There's a learning curve to using the controls and the system is generally distracting to use while driving. Another issue: If the touchscreen flakes out, you lose the majority of access to the Model Y's controls.
Forward visibility is impressive thanks to the tall and wide windshield and short hood. There's only a bit of obstruction from the large front windshield pillars when making turns. Rear visibility, however, is like what you get in a sport coupe. The slim rear window and high rear beltline greatly restrict what you can see out back.
How’s the tech?7.5
Biggest downside? There's no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration. Bluetooth is the only way to connect your phone, and it's a poor substitute compared with the more feature-packed capability of CarPlay and Android Auto. You can theoretically use Tesla's voice controls to do many things, such as set the cabin temperature or open the glovebox. Yet we found their effectiveness to be lacking in real-world use. Making simple requests, such as "call Mom," failed to work on multiple occasions in our testing.
The Model Y's advanced driver aids, however, are excellent. The sophisticated adaptive cruise control, lane-centering and blind-spot monitoring, plus a real-time digital map of all the cars and motorcycles around you, are great tools on the open road. And if you're parked, you've got access to an internet browser that allows you to do stuff like watch Netflix or scroll through Youtube videos — provided you're up-to-date on your Tesla data plan ($9.99 a month) or connected to Wi-Fi. One of the greatest innovations from Tesla is constant over-the-air updates that can add new features and system optimizations.
How’s the storage?8.0
Child safety seat accommodation is average for an SUV of this size. There's sufficient space for even the largest of child seats. The lower car seat anchors, however, have small access points and are hard to loop through. The top tether points are on the lower side of the rear seats and can be hard to reach.
How economical is it?8.0
Our Model Y Performance had the Performance Upgrade option, however, which has a lower max range (Tesla estimate: 280 miles) because of its bigger wheels and stickier tires. We observed a total range of 252.8 miles at 28.4 kWh/100 miles on our real-world drive loop, running in the Normal battery mode, which charges the battery to a more sustainable state of 90% capacity. This is a pretty promising result and matches EPA estimations as long as you're driving conservatively.
Is it a good value?8.0
Is that a good deal? The appeal of the Model Y depends on what you value. If it's speed and performance, the Model Y is a relative bargain compared to other high-performance SUVs. But if interior design and comfort features are priorities, the Model Y is slightly disappointing.
The Model Y Performance has a 11.5-kW on-board charger and the usual assortment of charge cord options, including a standard 120-volt household adapter, a 240-volt SAE public charge equipment adapter and a NEMA 14-50 "RV park" adapter. It also works with the nationwide Supercharger network, though you'll have to pay to fill up (about 26 cents per kWh). The Model Y can charge to 80% via Supercharger in about 30 minutes.
In terms of warranties, the Y's is a bit below average for a luxury SUV but comparable to coverage for a luxury EV. You get four years/50,000 miles for bumper-to-bumper and roadside assistance. Tesla covers the battery for eight years/120,000 miles and guarantees 70% retention of the battery life over that same period.
Wildcard9.5
Which Model Y does Edmunds recommend?
With electric vehicles, having more range is never a bad thing. Because of that, we'd recommend the all-wheel-drive Long Range version, which, according to the EPA, can go 316 miles on a single charge. (Note that Tesla recommends only charging to 90% to avoid shortening battery life.)
Tesla Model Y models
The Tesla Model Y is a fully electric small luxury SUV with seating for five people. Tesla says an optional third-row seat (with seating for two more people) will be coming out in 2021. The Model Y is currently available for order in two trim levels: Long Range and Performance, both of which use all-wheel drive.
Long Range
Capability and features include:
- 316 miles of range, with Tesla-cited 0-60 mph time of 4.8 seconds
- 19-inch wheels
- 15-inch touchscreen
- Power-adjustable front seats with heating
- Panoramic glass roof
- 14-speaker premium audio system
- Four USB ports
All Model Ys also come with:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Model Y and the car in front)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the Model Y back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
Performance
Has the same feature but with:
- Enhanced powertrain for a Tesla-cited 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds (range of 315 miles)
Main options for the Model Y include:
- Full Self-Driving Capability option (provides additional semi-automated driving assistance features, such as automatic lane changes when driving on the highway)
- Performance Upgrade for the Performance trim. It adds bigger 21-inch wheels and sport-tuned suspension and brakes (reduces range to 280-291 miles). Note that Tesla made this upgrade standard equipment for the Performance trim midway through the model year.
- Tow hitch (adds a Class II tow hitch for lightweight trailers up to 3,500 pounds)
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Tesla Model Y.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tesla is going to sell a lot of these. I have a model three and we purchased this model Y for my wife. For those who just think it is a Larger model three Hi can tell you there are a number of important changes. Even though the seats are the same they set up on risers about 4 inches which really gives you that crossover feel when driving. The all glass roof is really something to see, especially sitting in the backseat. There is more legroom in the back and the seats actually will recline a bit which is nice. The auto lift and auto close hatchback is a nice feature and the car has a ton of room. 38 ft.³ internally for the model three versus 66 ft.³ for the Y. Even the Frunk is bigger. And for its size, to be able to do 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds is really unbelievable. I have not noticed any different handling versus my model three such as sway around corners, it really handles like a sports car.
Not sure why people complain about the ride quality on the performance version. We love ours. It handles incredibly well and it loves to lay waste to gas guzzling cars. So fast. Never going back to a spewer. Electric cars are the future.
First EV and first Tesla for me and I am blown away. Fun to drive, very quick if you want it to be or relaxing if you prefer. Have had the car 2 months and have put on over 4000 miles. I was worried about range but it’s considerably better than I expected. Have gone on several long trips, easily goes 220+ miles at fast highway speeds (80-85mph), even with the roof rack and A/C running on hot summer days. To get the rated 315 miles you’ll have to be driving 60-65 (think back country roads) and have favorable weather but it is doable. I feel confident to go pretty much anywhere, just may require some extra planning vs a gas car. Tesla Supercharger network is very extensive and convenient, and reasonable price. Plan to charge at your destination if possible and only Supercharge as needed to reach your destination. Usually by the time we’re done with bathroom break and snack the car has added enough range to reach destination (10-15 min adds hundred+ mile range). Tons of cargo space, we’ve travelled with 2 adults, 2 kids, 2 dogs (med and large) with all our stuff in front truck and large bin under trunk floor. The bins on either side of the trunk are super useful for small grocery trips or take out food. Car is very comfortable on long trips and the autopilot makes it so much less stressful and tiring to drive. The car was near flawless when I received it, no cosmetic defects needed to be addressed as far as I was concerned. Have slight nuisance with driver door rattle if window is open but no rattle when window is closed. Other than that nothing to complain about. Love all the technology, the phone integration, not having to carry around bulky car key anymore. Nice being able to charge the battery at home, pre-cool or heat the cabin, even in a closed garage, right from my phone. Overall the car is amazing and I have no regrets.
Bought a model Y 2 weeks ago to replace a Jeep that my daughter took for college. I decided to go with this model instead of a new BMW X3. It is a new driving experience for me. I love the fact that that I don’t have to use the brakes for all highway and most stop and go driving. The autopilot with auto lane change is a great feature. After two weeks with it, I feel awkward switching back to a conventional car. The vehicle is roomy and has excellent acceleration, a great sound system with many modern features. The only negative experience so far is the below average assembly quality. Headlights and taillights assemblies and Some body panels are not well aligned; there are some lose plastic panels in the trunk area and rubber gaskets around the doors. I assume these manufacturing issues will eventually be resolved with time. So it may be worth why if you can wait a bit. For me, the early driving experience with this technology outweighs the wait.
[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Oh, man. It has been a long day here at Willow Springs. It was 8 million degrees, there were wolves. We definitely almost died about a jillion times. KURT NIEBUHR: Holy [BLEEP]. ELANA SCHERR: But it was worth it because we were able to race all three of these SUVs, and they're all good. [MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: 3, 2, 1, go! ELANA SCHERR: This is a 2020 BMW X3 M Competition. Under the hood is a turbocharged, 3 liter, 6 cylinder engine similar to what you'd find in the X3 M40i. But instead of 382 horsepower and 365 pound feet of torque, The X3 M Competition boosts the figures to 503 horsepower and 442 pound feet of torque. If you're looking for something to surprise the other parents at daycare drop-off, the X3 M will do it. Warning, car makers: if you put competition in the name of your car, we'll consider that an order. If you have friends who hate the whole idea of a crossover coupé, it doesn't matter because you'll be going so fast in the 2020 AMG GLC 63 S coupé that you won't even hear their complaints. This beast is powered by a turbocharged, 4 liter V8, conveniently also rated at 503 horsepower. But bragging 516 pound feet of torque. This version of the GLC is an absolute monster, and since it has a launch control option specifically called race start, we obviously have to start it in a race. Ah, the Tesla Model Y. Unburdened by geared transmissions and full gas tanks, as well as being hundreds of pounds lighter than either the X3 or the GLC, the all-electric Model Y is just a charge away from charging away. This is the Edmunds long-term Model Y performance performance. Yes, that's right, it's the performance model with the performance package, and we're going to see if that double performance can perform. All three crossovers in our race are all-wheel drive, and we plan to use whatever launch assist technology they offer when we line them up and launch them. These three coupé UVs are putting the sport back in SUV, and with radically different power plans. Which one does it best? SPEAKER 1: What are you doing to prepare your car for the race? KURT NIEBUHR: I mean, I'm trying to talk real nice to it. Let it know that it's fast. ELANA SCHERR: I wanted to make sure that the transmission was in the right settings, and I wanted to make sure that all the shift points for the engine were right and that it had the-- oh no, wait. None of that, because it doesn't have any of that. KURT NIEBUHR: Seriously? This car is not too picky about that kind of stuff. You can put it in sport, you can put it in sport plus, or race mode. Then it's brake pedal hold it down, throttle pedal hold it down, and then just let it rip. REESE COUNTS: So sport plus transmissions, sport plus suspension, 6 sharp on the transmission, and then ready for launch control. ELANA SCHERR: A very important part of any race is intimidating your rivals. And normally, you do that by revving up the engine, so let's-- [CAR DINGS QUIETLY] Sorry. [MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: Ready. 3, 2, 1, REESE COUNTS: Ah, [BLEEP] ELANA SCHERR: What happened? REESE COUNTS: I jumped it. ANNOUNCER: Drivers ready? Let's do this. 3, 2, 1, go! ELANA SCHERR: You guys all good behind me? KURT NIEBUHR: Yep. REESE COUNTS: Yeah. ELANA SCHERR: I have the feeling that I either slightly jumped that start, or the boys were badly sleeping. I mean, it is nighttime. It is well past their bedtime. They are both very old. So could be that they were napping. Ooh, bunny! REESE COUNTS: So my launch control didn't activate. KURT NIEBUHR: I'm not sure if you got a really good launch, or you did jump in I'm not sure. But didn't really matter. You pulled away anyway. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah, it was weird. It was like the second half felt like a totally different car than the first half. Are you guys going to use launch control again, or are you just going to foot break it? KURT NIEBUHR: I'm going to use launch control. REESE COUNTS: I'm going to use it this time. ANNOUNCER: Ready. 3, 2, 1, Go. REESE COUNTS: Man, this thing is sluggish [INAUDIBLE] ELANA SCHERR: Is that what you felt like in the GT500, Kurt? KURT NIEBUHR: That's exactly what I felt like but without that smug, EV feeling that comes along with it. Is there something like an electric supercharger? ELANA SCHERR: It does make a kind of supercharger whine, so I'm basically just telling myself that it's just a very quiet V8. KURT NIEBUHR: I think we could do one more quarter mile run and then do a roll race after that. ANNOUNCER: Drivers ready. 3, 2, 1, go. REESE COUNTS: God, those two are so close. I wanted this to be better, but. ELANA SCHERR: I think you got me there, Kurt. KURT NIEBUHR: I just shorted a lot of Tesla stock with that one. ELANA SCHERR: I mean, you still lost overall, and I was sleeping. KURT NIEBUHR: So if you were sleeping at the light, does that mean that you were on autopilot? ELANA SCHERR: I wonder if it could do this in autopilot. Maybe the roll racing. KURT NIEBUHR: So what we're going to try and do is a roll race here. But we have to use the honor system which, I, frankly, don't trust either of these other people. But we're going to set our speed at about 40 miles an hour and hope I can beat an electric vehicle. I hope so. ELANA SCHERR: Was that not how you're supposed to do it? KURT NIEBUHR: That's how you're supposed to do it. That thing is electric. REESE COUNTS: That felt a lot better once I was right in the power band. KURT NIEBUHR: Holy [BLEEP]. REESE COUNTS: [BLEEP] KURT NIEBUHR: Well that thing owns the roll on, that's for sure. ELANA SCHERR: The thing is it's not very exciting. I mean, I know that I'm going fast and that part is good. But it's not, nothing shakes more or makes more noise. It's just kind of like, wooshier. KURT NIEBUHR: That wooshier noise is the sound of progress. REESE COUNTS: The BMW sounds awesome. It's just slow. ELANA SCHERR: I'm really surprised that the BMW is having so much trouble, because everything that I've read about that car had pretty stout numbers for it. REESE COUNTS: It just feels like there's a 1/2 second delay off the line. It doesn't feel like it's hooking up right in the power like I expected it to. KURT NIEBUHR: Just out of curiosity, what's your battery look like? How much range you got? ELANA SCHERR: It's right about at half now. Kurt, I think the Mercedes has the most impressive lead. I mean, if I gave you even a second, even a fraction of a second, it was like, oh, man, now I've got to chase you down. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, it's weird racing at night because I can't see you. So I'm looking over and I'm trying to find where you are and I think in the last quarter mile run we were so close that your headlight was in the blind spot. I kept looking over and seeing black. REESE COUNTS: Don't worry, I got a good look at both of you. KURT NIEBUHR: I will say that it is somewhat demoralizing to have the sound of a V8 engine, and then just know full well that I'm getting passed by something that's making no noise whatsoever. ELANA SCHERR: I'm sorry, I'm busy. I'm doing Adele karaoke. Hello. REESE COUNTS: You hear this? ELANA SCHERR (INTERCOM): It's this thing. REESE COUNTS: This is Elana singing karaoke from the Tesla. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: The BMW may have come up short both in the drag race and at our test track, but it posted the shortest braking distance and highest lateral g on our skid pad, giving some respect to the competition part of its name. You may be surprised to see that the Benz was quickest at our test track, even though it lost most of the drag races. How does that work? Well, the Benz's engine uses air to make power, and the heat and the high altitude where we filmed this race meant it wasn't breathing as well as it was on our test track. Combine that with real-world reaction times and this is what you get. The Tesla's immediate power delivery and all-weather consistency make for high performance both at the test track and during the commute. Man, winning feels good. Winning always feels good. But winning when your competitors should beat you, when they have turbocharged engines and they come from very famous, long-standing luxury marks with a huge history of performance, and you're just in a little start-up from California, you don't even have a gas engine, it's an EV. Yeah. Yeah, that feels really good. Tesla takes it. If you want to see more videos like this, subscribe. And follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. [MUSIC PLAYING]
This race was a lot of fun for us. Not only for the obvious reasons (hello, fast!) but because it gave us a chance to talk about sound, exteriors, and different ways the manufacturers approach performance, such as launch control settings and drive modes.
Features & Specs
|Long Range 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/20
electric DD
|MSRP
|$48,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Performance 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$59,990
|MPG
|129 city / 112 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Long Range 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$49,990
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Model Y safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Active Cruise Control
- Maintains a set gap between you and the car you're following. It comes to a complete stop and resumes following, too.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns if you are drifting out of your lane and will nudge the steering to get you back in line.
Tesla Model Y vs. the competition
Tesla Model Y vs. Tesla Model 3
Tesla's own Model 3 might be the Model Y's biggest competitor, and choosing between the two may come down to whether you need seating for seven. The Y and the 3 are quite similar in size and should offer similar levels of performance, although the 3 does undercut the Y in price, but not by much. The 3 does have one major advantage over the Y: its immediate availability.
Tesla Model Y vs. Tesla Model X
The Model X is more of a midsize three-row SUV to the Model Y's compact status, and so it has more interior and cargo volume. But it's also considerably more expensive and can easily surpass $100K. The Model X's falcon-wing doors certainly have a flair for the dramatic, but we find them finicky and gimmicky without being particularly useful.
Tesla Model Y vs. BMW X3
The BMW X3 represents the traditional, non-electric compact luxury SUV option. Its ample cargo volume and comfortable interior are perennial strengths, as are its performance credentials. But the X3 lacks a third row as well as some of the more luxurious touches offered by some of its rivals. It also lacks the likely cachet of the Model Y.
FAQ
Is the Tesla Model Y a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Tesla Model Y?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Tesla Model Y:
- The 2020 Tesla Model Y is an all-new model
- SUV design that's smaller than the Model X
- Related to the Model 3
Is the Tesla Model Y reliable?
Is the 2020 Tesla Model Y a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Tesla Model Y?
The least-expensive 2020 Tesla Model Y is the 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/20 (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,000.
Other versions include:
- Long Range 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/20 (electric DD) which starts at $48,000
- Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $59,990
- Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $49,990
What are the different models of Tesla Model Y?
More about the 2020 Tesla Model Y
2020 Tesla Model Y Overview
The 2020 Tesla Model Y is offered in the following submodels: Model Y SUV. Available styles include Long Range 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/20 (electric DD), Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2020 Tesla Model Y?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Tesla Model Y and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Model Y 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Tesla Model Y and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Model Y featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Tesla Model Y?
Which 2020 Tesla Model IES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Tesla Model Y for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Tesla Model Y.
Can't find a new 2020 Tesla Model Ys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Tesla Model Y for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,740.
Find a new Tesla for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,573.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Tesla Model Y?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Tesla lease specials
