2020 Tesla Model X
What’s new
- Long Range Plus model offers a bit more range than the previous Long Range
- Part of the first Model X generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Instant and powerful acceleration
- Electric range is impressive
- Three-row seating is available
- Access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network
- Finicky upward-swinging rear doors impede functionality
- Rough, choppy ride with larger wheels
- Vast windshield lets too much sun and heat into the cabin
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't offered
2020 Tesla Model X Review
Even a few years after its debut, there's nothing else on the road quite like the Tesla Model X. It delivers more than 300 miles of electric range and packs features such as its novel folding falcon-wing doors and full access to Tesla's Supercharger network. Plenty of automakers have announced that they're coming out with electrified SUVs, but for now the X is in a class of one.
What's new for the 2020 Model X? Well, Tesla's rolling updates make it difficult to separate the car into model years, but there have been no major changes for 2020 (though the revised Long Range Plus model adds a few more miles of range compared to the previous Long Range version). The X is still available in two basic configurations that differ in performance and electric range. Both come with Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system and offer a more robust version as an option.
Certainly, the Model X has its flaws. The falcon-wing doors, for instance, can be slow to open and won't open completely if you've parked in an area with a low ceiling. And forget about installing a traditional roof rack system. Nor is the Model X's interior as richly appointed as that of a traditional luxury SUV. But until other three-row EVs hit the market, there's nothing that offers the same combination of space, utility and gasoline-free driving as Tesla's Model X.
Which Model X does Edmunds recommend?
Tesla Model X models
Tesla often changes up its products at unexpected times, so what is true today may change tomorrow. The 2020 Model X is currently available in two trim levels, Long Range (later changed to Long Range Plus) and Performance. As the names imply, the difference between the pair is electric range and performance figures. Whichever version you get, all-wheel drive comes standard.
The Model X Long Range has an estimated range of 328 miles. Standard features include an air suspension, keyless entry and ignition, heated seats for all passengers, a heated steering wheel, a 17-inch touchscreen display and a towing package. You also get driver aids such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and Tesla's Autopilot system. Later in the model year, the Long Range model was replaced by the Long Range Plus, with an estimated 351 miles of range. Free and unlimited use of Tesla's Supercharger network was standard with new cars until the end of May 2020, when the program was canceled following price cuts for the Model X.
Performance enthusiasts can opt for the Model X Performance model, which Tesla says hits 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds but drops the estimated range to 305 miles. Ludicrous mode is now standard and its use drops the 0-60 time to 2.6 seconds. Aside from the extra oomph and some minor interior changes, the Performance model is basically the same as the Model X Long Range.
Options are few. Typically, the Model X comes with five-passenger seating, but you can get a six-passenger configuration with two captain's chairs in the second row and a third-row bench, or a seven-passenger configuration with two rows of benches. Also available is the Full Self-Driving Capability feature, which adds automated parallel and perpendicular parking, additional fine-tuning to the way Autopilot behaves on the highway, and a summon feature that calls the Model X to your location in a parking lot.
Sponsored cars related to the Model X
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Tesla Model X.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- acceleration
- ride quality
- wheels & tires
- electrical system
- infotainment system
- safety
- warranty
- appearance
- sound system
- technology
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have had this car for about two months. I have a 2020 Model X Long Range Plus. On a full charge I get 351 miles of range, which is phenomenal! I recommend getting the 20in rims, because they give a softer more luxurious ride, and they give better range than the 22in wheels. It is a very good car for long road trips. After driving it, charging up is not as much of a burden as I thought it would be. I highly recommend The Tesla Model X. 5 stars.
We have new 2020 Model X, after owning BMW's and Cadillac's in the past and can honestly say we love where the future is heading. The autonomous driving is a game changer. Wish Tesla would sell this tech so that roadways could be safer everywhere. Biggest things to love: - Acceleration - Grounded - all weight underneath - Free supercharging for life (roadtrip!?) - All premium features including towing are now included no extra cost - Real world range holds up (even in the cold once battery thermalizes) - Infotainment (watching Netflix/Hulu/Youtube while charging with luxury speaker surround) - Constant updates and upgrades for no cost - Most comfortable front seats I've ridden in on long drives Opportunities - DC outlet in vehicle - Option 240V outlet (like the CyberTruck will have) - Update to the Model 3 / Y faster charging battery tech - Offer "Insane" upgrade to long range for a cost (unlock 30% more torque from same motors)
I bought a Model X with a warranty from Tesla, warranty of course includes the battery. It is rated for 237 miles of range. Within four days of purchase, I noted I am getting 40 miles on it before it is at zero. The car is also losing 24 miles per day when it's not being driven. Published documents indicate you shouldn't lose more than 5-10/day. Their service support indicates it is completely normal and refuses to do anything about the battery - in fact they told me my car's battery is outperforming the average Model X. I don't understand how this is normal. How is it normal that the car only is able to do 1/6 of its rated range? The average american drives 18 miles to work - good luck making it home. It's misleading advertising and poor warranty support. I wish I wouldn't have bought the car. Buyer beware.
I had a problem while driving on a highway, my car just shut down, the screen went black and I lost Bluetooth and sound. I called Tesla to figure out why, they refused to help me unless I gave them my vin # Who in their right mind knows their vin #? No one. The agent hung up on me, refused to help, created a dangerous situation on the road by insisting that I look into my phone for a vin # while driving. I felt abused and abandoned. This new technology should be very concerned with their customers safety, but Tesla doesn't seem to be. I absolutely hate their customer service, their salesmanship and attitude towards their customers. It really does seem they don't give a crap if you are ok. It feels like they are training their employees to be aggressive to their customers. I had to drive with a black screen for miles not knowing if the car can just stop in the middle of a highway
Features & Specs
|Long Range 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20
electric DD
|MSRP
|$84,990
|MPG
|99 city / 93 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Performance 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$99,990
|MPG
|90 city / 89 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Long Range Plus 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$79,990
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Model X safety features:
- Autopilot
- Provides enhanced lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control to reduce the driver's workload.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes when it detects an imminent front crash.
- All-Wheel Drive
- Powers all four wheels to enhance traction in low-traction conditions.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
Tesla Model X vs. the competition
Tesla Model X vs. BMW X5
The current BMW X5 is a few years newer than the Model X and significantly undercuts the base price of the Tesla. Both are available with a robust suite of driver aids and technology, though Tesla continues to add features via over-the-air updates. The BMW wins on interior quality, though some may prefer the minimalist look of the Tesla. The biggest difference comes down to the powertrain. Currently, BMW doesn't offer an electric, hybrid or plug-in hybrid version of the X5.
Tesla Model X vs. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The GLE looks and feels a little fresher than the Model X, and like most vehicles in this class, it significantly undercuts the Tesla's starting price. Both are loaded with tech and driver aids, with the Mercedes boasting one of our favorite infotainment systems around. The Mercedes' interior is a step up in quality too. As with most of the Model X's competitors, there's no fully electric variant of the GLE.
Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model S
Think of the Model S as the sedan version of the Model X. Both are available in Long Range and Performance trims, though the smaller, lighter Model S has more range than the Model X. The interior design is similar too, though the Model X wins on interior and cargo space. Both pack tons of driver aids and receive frequent updates that add more features.
FAQ
Is the Tesla Model X a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Tesla Model X?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Tesla Model X:
- Long Range Plus model offers a bit more range than the previous Long Range
- Part of the first Model X generation introduced for 2016
Is the Tesla Model X reliable?
Is the 2020 Tesla Model X a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Tesla Model X?
The least-expensive 2020 Tesla Model X is the 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $79,990.
Other versions include:
- Long Range 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (electric DD) which starts at $84,990
- Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $99,990
- Long Range Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $79,990
What are the different models of Tesla Model X?
More about the 2020 Tesla Model X
2020 Tesla Model X Overview
The 2020 Tesla Model X is offered in the following submodels: Model X SUV. Available styles include Long Range 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 05/20 (electric DD), Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Long Range Plus 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2020 Tesla Model X?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Tesla Model X and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Model X 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Model X.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Tesla Model X and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Model X featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Tesla Model X?
Which 2020 Tesla Model XES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Tesla Model X for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Tesla Model X.
Can't find a new 2020 Tesla Model Xs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Tesla Model X for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,955.
Find a new Tesla for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,857.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Tesla Model X?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Tesla lease specials
Related 2020 Tesla Model X info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback