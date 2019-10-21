2020 BMW Z4
2020 BMW Z4MSRP Range: $49,700 - $63,700
2020 BMW Z4 Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Classic roadster experience with modern conveniences
- Larger-than-expected cargo space
- Quiet and calm interior with the top up or down
- Surprisingly roomy cabin
We were glad to see the BMW Z4 return last year after a three-year hiatus. Only a few automakers these days build reasonably sized two-seater convertibles, so you have to appreciate the ones that do. Here's a car that's nimble and well-built and can quickly drop its top to let the sun shine down.
Our verdict
The new Z4 is faster and more powerful than before, and the added performance doesn't come at a cost at the gas pump. The interior is spacious and quiet, especially for a convertible. The top itself doesn't take up much room in the trunk either. Unfortunately, the Z4 isn't as fun as we hoped it'd be. The engine loses steam at the top end, and the chassis feels loose on all but the most pristine of roads.
How does the Z4 drive?
Driving the Z4 is a mixed-bag experience. The 0-60 mph time was a brisk 5.3 seconds and the engine has good midrange punch. But it can feel sluggish off the line unless you're using the Z4's launch control and it loses steam toward the top of the rev band. The brakes provide impressive stopping power, but low-speed modulation is problematic because the Z4 is often difficult to stop smoothly in everyday traffic. As in many modern BMWs, the steering is mostly devoid of feeling, but it's quick and direct and stable on the highway.
On smooth roads the Z4 performs well, but less than perfect pavement can quickly upset it. On our evaluation loop, the Z4 never felt planted, and the stiffer Sport mode seemed to make it worse. The rear end felt constantly unsettled, but not in an entertaining sort of way.
How comfortable is the Z4?
Even with the optional adaptive M Sport suspension, ride quality and comfort depend highly on road conditions. The Z4 cruised well on the highway, even over less than perfect pavement. That said, the seats sit so close to the rear axle that any bounces you do feel are fairly pronounced. The seats are shaped well, but we'd prefer more lateral support. The climate control works quickly and evenly, though there's no convenient way to sync the dual-zone system.
The most impressive part might be the Z4's relatively quiet cabin with the top up, especially for a convertible. You won't have to shout just to have a conversation on the highway, and the lack of a roof didn't seem to cause any unnecessary vibrations or rattles.
How’s the interior?
The Z4's interior is surprisingly roomy for a car this small, a boon for taller drivers looking for an occasional open-air experience. Unlike some other convertibles, you won't feel claustrophobic with the top raised. The Z4 is at or near the top of the class when it comes to headroom, shoulder room and legroom. The power-operating top moves quickly, and, when stored, doesn't eat up any cargo room in the trunk. The windshield pillar and steep windshield are something to watch out for when getting inside with the top down.
The driving position is fine, though the tall hood and doors do make you feel hunkered down in the car. Because the infotainment controls take up a large portion of the center console, the cupholders have been hidden away in the center console, a bit inconvenient since there's no good place to rest your arm.
How’s the tech?
BMW's infotainment system is robust, but it may take a while for new owners to learn the ins and outs of the system. Voice controls work surprisingly well. The system isn't as refined as the latest one from Mercedes-Benz, but it's better than the older system that's in current Mercedes convertibles. BMW offers Apple CarPlay only; Android Auto isn't available. There's only one USB port, though an optional wireless charging pad slightly makes up for the lack of ports. The audio system is fine and provides plenty of volume with the top down, but the audio quality, even on the upgraded system, is just a bit above average.
The Z4's adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring work well, though the lane-centering system is aggressive and honestly best left disengaged.
How’s the storage?
One of the best things the Z4 has going for it is the power-operating convertible top. Unlike many other convertibles, the top takes up no cargo space when lowered, a huge plus for those who have dealt with intrusive tops in the past.
Unfortunately, cabin storage for small items can't quite match the trunk space. The door pockets are small and the cargo net behind the seats doesn't hold items in place very well. And because the cupholders are tucked away in the center console, you'll have to decide whether you'll have an armrest or hold your drink in hand.
How economical is the Z4?
The Z4 sDrive30i is rated at 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway), good numbers for a performance car. On our 117-mile evaluation loop, the Z4 matched its 27 mpg combined rating. Fuel efficiency of turbocharged four-cylinder engines are often highly sensitive to driving style, and the Z4 is no exception.
Is the Z4 a good value?
The Z4 looks and feels like a quality vehicle, with a relatively clean design and a premium feel to all the controls. It feels less spartan or bare than some rivals. There's a solid feel to all the controls, and, despite the lack of a fixed roof, we didn't notice any rattles or squeaks during our tests. Pricing and features are good for the class, with other German rivals offering fewer features at much higher MSRPs.
The warranty is above average for the class and should help alleviate some of the concerns about maintenance costs when it comes to German luxury cars.
Wildcard
Despite the sharp looks and strong performance figures, the Z4 isn't as much fun to drive as you might hope. The dead steering and twitchy rear end don't inspire the sort of confidence you want from a sports car. If canyon carving is your thing, we suggest looking at something like a Porsche Boxster.
We enjoyed the Z4 the most when the driving was at a relaxed cruising speed. The sizable cargo area and quiet cabin help it feel right at home on the highway or a winding coastal drive.
Which Z4 does Edmunds recommend?
BMW Z4 models
The 2020 BMW Z4 is a rear-drive, two-seat roadster that is available in two trim levels: sDrive30i and sDrive M40i. The sDrive30i is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque). The sDrive M40i steps up to a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder (382 hp, 368 lb-ft). Both are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW Z4.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased a Misano Blue M40i (the 6 cylinder) around Aug 1. I wanted a roadster and considered a Porsche Boxster but decided the BMW was the better value. I have not regretted the decision. The BMW is a blast to drive. I think its very attractive and it even sounds good. It is very quick and responsive. A manual transmission is important to some folks but not to me. If I want to manually shift, I can use the paddle shifters but the automatic is very quick. I appreciate all the convenience and safety options I ordered it with. A Porsche Boxster loaded up with comparable options would be tens of thousands of dollars more. I also considered a Miata, but I liked the over all size, trunk capacity and performance of the Z4.
Only thing missing is a stick! Loses a little bit of the driving experience
If you are questioning yourself about purchasing a convertible do not hesitate with the. New z4. The ride is as quiet as a hardtop and smooth in in comfort mode. Test dive one for yourself you will not be disappointed with the comfort and the power the z4 offers.
This car is a blast to drive. It handles really well gets a ton of looks. I'm glad I didn't spend the extra money on the M series.
Features & Specs
|sDrive30i 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$49,700
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|254 hp @ 5000 rpm
|sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$63,700
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Z4 safety features:
- Frontal Collision Warning
- Warns if a collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle is lurking in the blind spot.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lanes.
BMW Z4 vs. the competition
BMW Z4 vs. Porsche 718 Boxster
At its top-end trim levels, the Porsche 718 Boxster is significantly more expensive than the Z4, even if you load the Z4 up with a bunch of optional extras. But that extra money gets a thoroughly entertaining sports car. The Boxster is seriously quick and well-balanced and continues to set the standard for luxury two-seat convertibles.
BMW Z4 vs. Audi TT
The Audi TT is one of the sportiest and most precise vehicles in its class. It's a blast to drive on twisting back roads or on an open racetrack. And if you're looking for a bit of practicality, it's got that too in the form of standard all-wheel drive. The interior is well-built, and it's relatively comfortable for a vehicle with such excellent driving dynamics. Picking between the Z4 and the TT may be a decision that comes down to personal preference.
BMW Z4 vs. Jaguar F-Type
At the base end of its lineup, the two-seat Jaguar F-Type is relatively affordable. It matches up well with the Z4 in terms of fun and available equipment. And if you're looking for a high-performance option, the Jaguar has several optional powertrains worth checking out. Unfortunately, the F-Type is not as comfortable as the Z4, and its infotainment system is dated.
FAQ
Is the BMW Z4 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW Z4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW Z4:
- M40i model powered by a turbocharged six-cylinder is now available
- Part of the third Z4 generation introduced for 2019
Is the BMW Z4 reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW Z4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW Z4?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW Z4 is the 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,700.
Other versions include:
- sDrive30i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,700
- sDrive M40i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $63,700
What are the different models of BMW Z4?
