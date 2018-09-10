Car Research Tips & Advice for Cars, Trucks & SUVs

  1. Home
08/06/2020
What Is the Best Site to Sell a Car?
You have more options than ever when it comes to selling your vehicle in today's market. Here is a guide for each method and some of the best sites to get cash for your used car.

05/29/2020
3 Ways to Turn Your Lease Into Cash
Close to turning in your leased car? Check to see if you have any equity in it. Leased cars sometimes have more than their originally estimated value.

05/20/2020
Now Might Be a Great Time to Get Out of Your High Interest Loan
Even if you have negative equity in your car, you might have an opportunity to save money on your monthly payments if you can take advantage of incentives and discounts now on offer.

05/11/2020
How to Trade In a Car
Trade-in offers are typically lower than you'd get from a private party, but trading in is far more convenient than finding a private-party buyer. Follow our tips on how to trade in a car and you can get the most money.

05/11/2020
How to Buy a Car
Here's everything you need to know about how to buy a car, from beginning to end. This article will focus on how to buy a new car, but we also show you where to go to buy a used car.

05/07/2016
10 Steps to Buying a Used Car
Here are 10 quick steps to help you locate, price and get a deal on a good used car.

09/26/2019
The Best Time to Buy a Car
Tips on When to Buy a Car to Get the Best Deal.

08/07/2020
Best Car, Truck and SUV Lease Deals Under $199
Edmunds makes sense of the $199 lease deals for August 2020.

08/16/2018
5 Car Lease Strategies You Didn't Know About
Here are some insider tips that can help you make the most of your next lease.

08/11/2018
How to Lease a Car
If you're new to leasing, we bet you have some questions: What's a good lease deal? What does "residual value" mean? Here are your answers.

07/17/2019
What Does Your Check Engine Light Mean?
The check engine light is an irritation for many drivers, but it gives you essential information about your car and shouldn't be ignored.

06/13/2019
The High Cost of Losing Your Car Keys
Advances in key technology have made vehicles more difficult to steal, but the price has been costlier key replacements.

11/01/2018
Should I Wrap My Car?
Ever see a car with matte-finish paint and have a little envy? Here's a way to radically alter your vehicle's look without making a permanent change. We cover the pros, cons, costs and the longevity of a wrap.

03/13/2020
How to Reduce the Risk of the Coronavirus in Your Vehicle
The vehicles we drive, rent and ride in are all susceptible to spreading the coronavirus if the proper precautions are not taken. With that in mind, here are the best ways to clean and disinfect your vehicle or the ones you ride in.

01/31/2019
Tips for Safe Driving on Snow and Ice
An expert in bad-weather driving tells how to remain in control on snow- and ice-plagued highways and roads. See what you need to do to keep yourself and your family safe.

11/15/2018
How to Check Car Safety Ratings
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) test and rate new cars for safety. Here's how to check out their findings.

