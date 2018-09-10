Car Safety
03/23/2020
Car Maintenance and Repair During COVID-19
Driving less or not at all during the coronavirus pandemic? Here's what you need to know to make sure your car is ready to get back on the road when the emergency is over, from maintenance and service to basic car-care tips.
03/13/2020
How to Reduce the Risk of the Coronavirus in Your Vehicle
The vehicles we drive, rent and ride in are all susceptible to spreading the coronavirus if the proper precautions are not taken. With that in mind, here are the best ways to clean and disinfect your vehicle or the ones you ride in.
08/01/2018
What You Need to Know About Tire-Pressure Monitoring Systems
A TPMS warning light doesn't come on until a tire is 25 percent below the manufacturer's recommended tire pressure, which is well below the pressure required for safe driving. It's no substitute for monthly tire-pressure checks.
08/30/2017
How to Install a Car Seat
Edmunds has some useful tips to help parents meet the challenge of installing a car seat for their child.
02/16/2017
Are Small Cars Safe?
When you're looking for fuel efficiency, you're probably looking to smaller cars. But are they as safe as the gas guzzlers? It depends on how you drive.
