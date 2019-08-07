  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
7.4/10 Expert Rating #10 Midsize 3-row SUVs
Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV Exterior
Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV Rear Badge
Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV Front Badge
Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV Exterior
+221
(9)

2020 Chevrolet Traverse
MSRP Range: $29,800 - $53,200

MSRP$32,900
Edmunds suggests you pay$29,871
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
25 for sale near you

2020 Chevrolet Traverse Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Passenger room is generous in all three rows
  • Loads of space for any combination of passengers and cargo
  • Feature-rich infotainment system comes with standard Wi-Fi hotspot

Two years after an extensive redesign, the Chevrolet Traverse returns with several minor updates for 2020. Some new features have been added to option packages (an automatic heated steering wheel now joins the Driver Confidence II package, for example). And the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system makes its debut, offering sharper graphics and a more streamlined smartphone-style touchscreen interface.

A more significant change is that the RS trim's turbocharged four-cylinder engine gets the ax; a V6 engine is standard across the board for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse. Given the turbo four-cylinder's struggle to move the Traverse's mass with any authority, it's not likely to be missed.

Elsewhere, the Traverse's formula remains the same. It's the roomiest three-row SUV you can buy that isn't a full-size, truck-based behemoth like the Chevy Suburban. But that space comes at a premium. Honda and Toyota competitors, for example, can cost a few thousand dollars less and offer nicer interiors than the Traverse's somewhat budget-feel cabin materials. But when it comes to a pleasant highway ride and room to spread out and carry your stuff, the Traverse is hard to beat. Notably, the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
The Traverse is one of the largest three-row crossovers in the midsize class and provides plenty of passenger and cargo space. A quiet cabin, soft ride and impressive infotainment tech add to its appeal. On the downside, budget-grade interior materials and a lack of standard safety features can make it hard to justify paying Chevy's price. Overall, the Traverse is worth a look if maximum space is a priority, but there are better choices overall.

How does the Traverse drive?

7.0
The Traverse's V6 engine provides strong acceleration when you really ask for it, but in general it tends to select a higher gear for fuel economy, which sometimes makes it feel less punchy. It took 7.1 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph in our testing, which is relatively quick for the three-row SUV class. The transmission's quick shifts are well-suited to low-speed city driving, and the brakes have good stopping power despite a lack of pedal feel.

Handling isn't the Traverse's strong suit, and there's moderate body roll in turns due to its size and soft suspension. Class rivals such as the Honda Pilot and Mazda CX-9 feel more composed. But the steering feels good, with plenty of assist at low, parking-lot speeds and hefty weight at highway speeds.

How comfortable is the Traverse?

8.0
If you're looking for comfortable and quiet family transport above all else, the Traverse should be on your short list. The seats are supportive enough for long rides, and there's enough legroom in all three rows for adults of average size. The ride is top-notch, with tall-sidewall tires and a soft suspension soaking up bumps and impacts. At highway speeds, the cabin stays relatively hushed, with just the slightest hint of wind noise over the side mirrors.

The Traverse's air conditioning cools the big cabin quickly, but the controls are a jumbled mess and some functions are buried in touchscreen menus. The heated seats and steering wheel could use more intensity.

How’s the interior?

7.5
Despite its height, the Traverse is easy to get into and out of. There's not a significant step-up height, and the wide door openings make it easy for average-size adults to slide in and out. A tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and multiple seat adjustments offer a commanding driving position, but some of our staff found the awkward placement of the driver's footrest uncomfortable.

There's a lot of room ― for head, legs, elbows and shoulders ― in all three rows. This is one of the biggest cabins among three-row SUVs. But it's also one of the hardest to see around. The seats and giant pillars block the view to the rear sides, so it's helpful to have the Traverse's blind-spot monitoring, rearview camera and rear parking sensors.

How’s the tech?

8.0
A rare standard Wi-Fi connection, a high-quality upgraded sound system and easy-to-use voice controls give the Traverse an edge among other three-row SUVs. The navigation display is clear and detailed, if somewhat small compared to the size of the screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard. Up to seven devices can connect to the onboard Wi-Fi, which should keep passengers happy on long drives.

Optional safety equipment delivers an acceptable experience, but you need to spring for the mid- to high-level trims for access. Given the Traverse's compromised rearward visibility, some of these systems (blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors) should be standard.

How’s the storage?

8.5
The Traverse offers abundant space for adults, child seats, water bottles and whatever else you can think of. There's 23 cubic feet of luggage space behind the upright third row. That's class-leading. Fold both the second- and third-row seats and you have a massive 98.2 cubes, more than the Honda Pilot or Ford Explorer. This goes for small-item storage as well, with big door pockets, a big center console and good-sized cupholders offering plenty of nooks for your items. Child safety seats are also afforded plenty of room and easy to install with easily accessible LATCH points in the second-row captain's chairs and the third row.

Our test car was only capable of towing up to 1,500 pounds, but an optional trailering package bumps that capacity up to a more respectable 5,000 pounds. That's right in line with most three-row rivals.

How economical is the Traverse?

6.5
The EPA estimates that a front-wheel-drive Traverse will return 21 mpg combined (18 city/27 highway). That's right about in the middle of the averages for three-row crossovers. On our highway-heavy 116-mile evaluation loop, the Traverse returned 21.8 mpg, slightly below expectations.

Is the Traverse a good value?

6.5
The Traverse's scheduled maintenance and warranties are about average for the class. Complimentary roadside assistance stretches for five years/60,000 miles, which is better than what some rivals offer. That's impressive support, but the Chevy's build quality feels only average, and even a little low-rent, for its price.

Wildcard

5.5
The Traverse isn't the go-to three-row SUV if you're looking for a fun, lively driving experience. For that, you might look to the Mazda CX-9 or Ford Explorer. What the Chevy does excel at, however, is spacious six-adult-passenger transportation with a soft, comfortable and confident ride. You get the Traverse for carpooling, not canyon carving.

And while the Traverse does have some style, it's fairly bland compared to its rivals, which tend to have a more commanding road presence. There are a few available trim packages that give the Traverse a bit of a brutish look, but it's not the sleek or attractive choice in the segment.

Which Traverse does Edmunds recommend?

The Traverse's seven trim levels are a bit much, but the LT Cloth trim paired with the Convenience and Driver Confidence package (standard on the all-wheel-drive version) offers all you need. It combines the LT trim's basic upgrades with useful optional safety features, striking a good balance between cost and livability.

Chevrolet Traverse models

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse is available in seven trim levels: L, LS, LT Cloth, LT Leather, RS, Premier, and High Country.

All trims start with a 3.6-liter V6 (310 horsepower, 266 lb-ft of torque) paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Most trims come with standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive.

The Traverse L base model comes respectably equipped with features such as 18-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, onboard Wi-Fi, and a 7-inch touchscreen display interface.

You're not likely to find many L trims on dealer lots, though, so the LS trim will be most people's starting point. It comes with the same equipment as the L but offers optional all-wheel drive and a few optional extras (second-row tablet mounts with dedicated USB charging, for example).

Moving up to the LT Cloth replaces the second-row bench seat with captain's chairs. That reduces seating capacity to seven, although the bench can be added back as an option. The LT Cloth also provides two option packages. One adds basic driver safety aids and an upgraded infotainment system; the other adds a trailer hitch and upgraded cooling system.

As its name suggests, the LT Leather comes standard with leather upholstery. An optional Premium package with navigation, upgraded audio system and top-down parking camera system is also available. The RS is equipped much like the LT Leather and comes standard with Premium package features. But it also features unique styling cues and accents such as 20-inch wheels and a blacked-out grille and bowtie badge.

The Premier sits near the top of the range with a hands-free liftgate, ventilated front seats, wireless device charging, and an optional sunroof. The range-topping High Country comes with all the Premier's goodies plus an advanced all-wheel-drive system, panoramic sunroof and adaptive cruise control, among other features.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse.

5 star reviews: 45%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 11%
2 star reviews: 22%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • handling & steering
  • steering wheel
  • maintenance & parts
  • climate control
  • technology
  • fuel efficiency
  • driving experience
  • doors
  • seats
  • comfort
  • visibility

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, From a Lincoln to a Chevy
Raymond Stewart,
LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

If you have heard the rumor that Lincolns are a very smooth ride, with decent mileage and pretty good on service, you heard right. What you also need to know is that the Chevy Traverse is, in my opinion & experience, as comparable in the ride & the service, with one distinction, much affordable than the Lincoln!

5 out of 5 stars, No other SUV can match the ride!!
Brenda Masullo,
LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

We bought our new Traverse at Stocker’s Chevrolet. We owned one since 2017. It gives us one heck of a ride! Love it!!

5 out of 5 stars, LOVE MY CAR!!!!!
Ggutierrez43,
LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

This car has been amazing to my family! Love the captain seats and all of the spacious room it has! This car has a smooth ride, heated seats, heated steering wheel, heated side ,mirrors, auto start, auto locks and windows, cameras, lots of safety features, and lots of room for the whole family! Were in love with the new 2020 Traverse!

3 out of 5 stars, Great ride, lacks in features....
BuyersRemorse,
Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

And no matter what Chevy wants to tell you, those are now cupholders on the 2nd row doors. The lack of cupholders in a 7 passenger SUV is irritating at best. The fact that only the driver window is auto up and down is also irritating as is the fact you cannot shut off the auto start. I have been in base model Hyundai cars that have these features. Being in a Premier trim level Traverse and not having auto up on the windows is embarrassing. All in all it is a nice ride but there are a lot of little things that add up to that fact I cannot wait to get rid of this car and wish I had gone another direction.

Write a review

See all 9 reviews

Features & Specs

LT Cloth 4dr SUV features & specs
LT Cloth 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$35,400
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all for sale
LS 4dr SUV features & specs
LS 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$32,900
MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all for sale
LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$39,200
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all for sale
LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$41,100
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Chevrolet Traverse features & specs
160 people are viewing this car
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
High Country, Premier, RS, LT Leather, LT Cloth, LT Fleet, LS Fleet, LS

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Traverse safety features:

Teen Driver Mode
Limits some systems, prevents safety features from being deactivated and reports driving behavior.
Side Blind Zone Alert
Warns the driver when a lane change may result in a collision with another vehicle.
Front Automatic Braking
Automatically applies the brakes to help you avoid potential collisions with vehicles in front of you.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.9%

Chevrolet Traverse vs. the competition

Chevrolet Traverse vs. GMC Acadia

The first-generation Traverse and Acadia models were mechanical twins, with the GMC the more upscale, premium offering of the two. Both were workhorse three-row family SUVs, but the Acadia offered a bit more interior refinement and styling panache. That's changed with the second generation of both SUVs since the Acadia shrank in size with its 2017 redesign. It's still a vital three-row with refined style, but without the Traverse's massive cargo and passenger space.

Compare Chevrolet Traverse & GMC Acadia features

Chevrolet Traverse vs. Ford Explorer

The Explorer is one of the first family SUVs, and today's model continues that tradition. The redesigned 2020 Explorer is larger than several earlier generations, but it's no less functional or comfortable. With a quiet cabin, generous cargo space and attractive price, the Explorer still has plenty to offer, but a cramped third row and a big, heavy feel from behind the wheel keep it from being a class leader.

Compare Chevrolet Traverse & Ford Explorer features

Chevrolet Traverse vs. Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot is among the benchmarks for three-row SUVs. Easier to get in and out of than the Traverse, with plenty of passenger and cargo space, the Pilot is one of the go-to SUVs for big families. While it's not quite as big inside as the Traverse, it feels a bit easier and "smaller" to drive. It's also packed with more standard safety tech than the Traverse.

Compare Chevrolet Traverse & Honda Pilot features
FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Traverse a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Traverse both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Chevrolet Traverse fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Traverse gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Traverse has 23.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Traverse. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse:

  • V6 engine now standard across the lineup
  • Upgraded navigation and infotainment systems
  • More features added to option packages
  • Part of the second Traverse generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Traverse reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Traverse is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Traverse. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Traverse's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Traverse and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Traverse is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse?

The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Traverse is the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,800.

Other versions include:

  • LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $35,400
  • LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $32,900
  • LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,200
  • LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $41,100
  • Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,400
  • Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,800
  • LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,100
  • LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,900
  • RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,600
  • RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $45,700
  • High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $53,200
  • High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $50,900
  • L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $29,800
  • LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $33,900
  • LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,300
  • LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,300
  • LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $35,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Traverse?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Traverse, the next question is, which Traverse model is right for you? Traverse variants include LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A). For a full list of Traverse models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 Chevrolet Traverse Overview

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse is offered in the following submodels: Traverse SUV. Available styles include LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A).

What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Traverse 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Traverse.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Traverse featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Traverse?

2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,395. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,846 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,846 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,549.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 8.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 13 2020 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,630. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,151 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,151 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,479.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 10.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 18 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,135. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,272 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,272 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,863.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 25 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,635. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,636 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,636 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,999.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 12.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 15 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,435. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,745 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,745 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,690.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 11.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 13 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,135. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,304 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,304 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,831.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 11.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 13 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,145. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,356 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,356 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,789.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 11.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 10 2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,335. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,060 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,060 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,275.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 12% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 6 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,620. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,702 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,702 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,918.

The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 10.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Chevrolet Traverses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Traverse for sale near. There are currently 734 new 2020 Traverses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,095 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Traverse. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,082 on a used or CPO 2020 Traverse available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Traverses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,786.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,491.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

