2021 Chevrolet Malibu
2021 Chevrolet MalibuMSRP Range: $22,140 - $33,370
2021 Chevrolet Malibu Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Spacious interior with lots of front-seat headroom
- Easy-to-use touchscreen interface
The Chevrolet Malibu has been around in various forms, as well as various levels of success, since 1964. The 2021 Malibu, somewhat surprisingly, is now Chevy's only sedan. Everything else, from the smaller Cruze to the bigger Impala, has been put out to pasture.
Which Malibu does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Malibu models
The Malibu midsize sedan available in five trim levels: L, LS, RS, LT and Premier. Two engines are available. Most Malibus come with a turbocharged 160-hp four-cylinder connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission. For the Premier trim, Chevy fits a bigger turbocharged four-cylinder engine that's good for 250 hp. It's connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. All Malibus are front-wheel-drive. Highlight features include:
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$23,270
|MPG
|29 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Premier 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$33,370
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5300 rpm
|L 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$22,140
|MPG
|29 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5700 rpm
|LT 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$26,670
|MPG
|29 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5700 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Malibu
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Malibu safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of potential obstacles ahead. (Automatic braking is available as an optional extra.)
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Informs the driver of vehicles in perpendicular motion behind the car when reversing.
- Pedestrian Detection
- Warns the driver of pedestrians in the roadway and automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not take action.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|3 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Malibu vs. the competition
Chevrolet Malibu vs. Honda Accord
A perennial front-runner in the family sedan category, the Honda Accord continues to impress with an upscale and roomy interior, efficient engines and host of standard safety equipment. To see what life is like with this car, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord.
Chevrolet Malibu vs. Toyota Camry
With a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine and easy road manners, the Camry is a no-brainer to recommend. And unlike the Malibu, every Camry trim comes standard with driver safety aids such as forward collision mitigation. The Malibu offers a better infotainment system, but the Camry is a better car overall. Check out our long-term road test of the Toyota Camry to see what we liked from 40,000 miles of ownership.
Chevrolet Malibu vs. Hyundai Sonata
The Hyundai Sonata offers great value for the money thanks to its long list of standard equipment and excellent warranty. It's also fair to say it looks more distinctive and stylish than the Malibu. Chevy does offer a more powerful engine upgrade, which is something you can't get on the Sonata.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Malibu a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu:
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality
- New Sport Edition package with blackout exterior trim
- Part of the ninth Malibu generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Malibu reliable?
Is the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu?
The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Malibu is the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,140.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,270
- Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $33,370
- L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $22,140
- LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,670
- RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,270
What are the different models of Chevrolet Malibu?
More about the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
2021 Chevrolet Malibu Overview
The 2021 Chevrolet Malibu is offered in the following submodels: Malibu Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Malibu.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Malibu featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Chevrolet Malibu?
2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,235. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $1,152 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,152 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,083.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 4.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Chevrolet Malibus are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Chevrolet Malibu for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2021 Malibus listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,195 and mileage as low as 1 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $649 on a used or CPO 2021 Malibu available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Chevrolet Malibus you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Malibu for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,873.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,389.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related 2021 Chevrolet Malibu info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Express
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Chevrolet Colorado
Research Similar Vehicles
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2020 XE