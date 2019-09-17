2020 Ford F-150
What’s new
- Advanced driving aids now grouped into packages, with some standard on Lariat and above models and others on the Limited model
- New appearance packages for XL, XLT and Lariat trims
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is now standard
- Part of the 13th F-150 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- High towing and payload capacities are ideal for work or play
- Comfort and safety tech runs the gamut from blue-collar basic to luxury living
- Multiple engines deliver balance of power and fuel economy
- Raptor model's gonzo off-road ability
- Ride can be rough with an unladen bed
- Fell short of some fuel economy estimates in our real-world testing
2020 Ford F-150 Review
The 2020 Ford F-150 is a perfect example of the tough yet modern full-size pickup truck. It has the guts to tow and haul at the top of its class, yet it also offers a wide range of luxury and technology features. The combination makes it one of the most versatile trucks available and justifies the F-Series as the top-selling vehicle on the market.
A lot of the F-150's appeal comes from its wide range of configurations. On basic work trucks, the base 3.3-liter V6 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. All other engines — including a fuel-efficient turbodiesel, two turbocharged V6s and a tried-and-true V8 — are equipped with a quick-shifting 10-speed. Depending on your needs, there are versions that excel in towing, comfort, fuel economy or off-road performance.
Ford has invested heavily to keep the F-150 updated with the times. In addition to its lightweight all-aluminum body, the truck offers a selection of advanced technologies. Standard on all models is a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and most trim levels come with the Sync 3 infotainment system and an 8-inch touchscreen. Pre-collision assist with automatic braking is also standard equipment. New for 2020, the Ford Co-Pilot360 safety suite comes on the Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited trims.
The F-150 is a well-rounded truck with few compromises for a full-size pickup. But it's been a while since this version first launched in 2014, and you should note that competitors offer newer models. In particular, the Ram 1500 goes above and beyond with its smoother ride quality and innovative storage areas. The Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra are also freshly redesigned. But if you look to the F-150 for its advanced technology and user-friendliness, you won't be disappointed.
Notably, the 2020 Ford F-150 is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.
What's it like to live with the F-150?
The F-150 has been the truck sales leader for decades, so every new F-150 is massively important. That's why we bought a bright blue Lariat for our long-term fleet when this generation launched in 2015. While we liked the truck overall, we were unimpressed by the new 2.7-liter engine's real-world fuel economy compared to its EPA numbers. When the 2018 model bowed with a new transmission, we decided to buy another F-150 in nearly the exact same configuration, in part to see if the fuel economy improved. To read about how economy improved — or didn't — read our long-term F-150 test, where we also covered everything from performance to long-distance seat comfort.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Overall, the F-150 is an enjoyable place to be. For such a large pickup, it's reasonably simple to maneuver in tight spaces, and the soft suspension keeps passengers comfortable on the road. It's clearly designed to pull heavy loads, though it's compliant enough for daily driving and long family trips.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Wind and road noise is nearly absent on the highway, especially if you do without the optional larger tow mirrors. Engine noise is also pleasantly muted when cruising. The clearly labeled controls are well within reach and make it easy to navigate the climate settings.
How’s the interior?8.5
The truck's shifter is mounted in the center console versus a stalk coming from the steering wheel as in traditional trucks. This placement takes up some space in front of the center controls. But the buttons and knobs themselves are easy to reach and are large enough to manage while wearing thick work gloves.
How’s the tech?7.5
Both the front and rear seats have two USB inputs and one 12-volt power point, plus a 110-volt AC outlet in the back. Driver aids include standard collision warning with automatic emergency braking and available lane keeping assist, trailer monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
How’s the storage?8.5
Storage inside the cabin is good for the class, though recent challengers have raised the bar. The deep center console bin has a removable tray and helpful nook ahead of the transmission shifter. Seats in the rear flip up with the release of a handle to reveal a narrow bin for storing long items along the flat floor.
How economical is it?5.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Overall build quality is also pretty typical. Entry-level F-150s have durable interior plastics, while the flashier luxury trims are lined with chrome and soft leather. All models exhibit a strong level of construction that holds up well over time. The truck's all-aluminum body, while more prone to minor damage than traditional steel, delivers enough benefit to justify the risk.
Wildcard7.5
Which F-150 does Edmunds recommend?
Ford F-150 models
As with most full-size pickups, there's a lot to choose from on the 2020 F-150, starting with six main trim levels: the base XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. Ford also offers the off-road-ready Raptor variant. There are three cab styles — regular, SuperCab (extended) and SuperCrew (crew cab) — and three bed lengths, depending on cab style.
Across the lineup, the F-150 has an engine to suit almost any shopper. The base 3.3-liter V6 is not to be overlooked since 290 horsepower is more than adequate for many tasks. However, it works with an older six-speed automatic versus the modern 10-speed that's otherwise standard. And with just 265 lb-ft of torque, it's hardly a towing champ.
Fortunately, every other engine is a torque-monster in its own right, ranging from the 2.7-liter turbo V6 (325 hp, 400 lb-ft) to the non-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 (395 hp, 400 lb-ft). An overachieving 3.5-liter turbo V6 is also available in spicy (375 hp, 470 lb-ft) and extra-hot (450 hp, 510 lb-ft) flavors — though you can only get the latter on the pricey Limited and Raptor trims. Don't sleep on the turbocharged diesel V6, by the way, which drops to 250 hp but delivers 440 lb-ft of torque down low — right where you need it.
Standard features on the base XL trim level include trailer sway control and pre-wired trailer connections, but you'll have to make do with manual mirrors and windows, vinyl flooring and a four-speaker stereo. The optional 101A package adds some power accessories and other desirables such as Bluetooth and USB connectivity. But for the most part, the XL is a bare-bones, no-nonsense truck.
A luxury-oriented side starts to shine through when stepping up through the trims. The XLT adds alloy wheels, chrome trim, front-seat lumbar adjustments, and an 8-inch touchscreen (with Ford's Sync 3 interface and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), while the Lariat boasts keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, and leather upholstery. At the top of the food chain, the King Ranch, Platinum and Limited deliver escalating layers of top-shelf luxury fittings across the board, only some of which are available as options on lesser trims.
Last but not least, the off-road-focused F-150 Raptor drops down to XLT-level standard equipment (many niceties are optional). But it offers a reinforced frame, a special four-wheel-drive system, a modified long-travel suspension, Fox shocks, flared fenders, skid plates, upgraded off-road tires, and distinctive interior trim with leather and cloth upholstery.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford F-150.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Drives like a sedan, with smooth 10 speed transmission. 21 avg mpg over first 1000 miles. So far all good experience. Platinum 4dr 3.5L ( not 5.0 ).
The trim below doesn't have my truck. It's an XLT regular cab 4WD 6.5 ft with a 5.0 engine. I bought the same truck last summer for my wife. And except for the color .Bed lights and the LED light's on the side view mirrors and tonneau cover. it's the same truck. I liked her' so much I wanted one for myself. I have a 2015 Lariat 2WD that I don't drive in the winter. So I'm looking forward to 4WD. And I like my 5.0 Motors. No 6 cylinder's for me.
Love the truckm, better than I thought it would be. But what I don't like is having to spend another $1000 in aftermarket accessories that really should have been standard with the truck to begin with. Yes, you can have the dealer add them on, but the dealer charge is excessive on those items. Like they used to sell pickup trucks without rear bumpers... They were an optional add-on... not kidding! Ford should have included basic versions of these (with an option to replace them with fancier styles): Bed liner (My cost after vehicle purchase: $600) Running boards/nerf bars/step bars - whatever you want to call them (My cost after vehicle purchase: $300) Rear wheel well liners (My cost after vehicle purchase: $100) Tailgate shock (My cost after vehicle purchase: $15) Organizing tray for center console (I mean, what use is a cavernous 1.4 cubic foot black hole?) (My cost after vehicle purchase: $20) Otherwise, great truck!
This new F-150 does everything just a little better than the rest. I tried the Ram, Chevy, and Titan, the Tundra is just too old of a design I wanted a new truck not just new metal. The ford is just the best complete package the Ram was the only real competition. My list in order of what's important to me. Power vs fuel efficiency [gas engine only diesel is not convenient], comfort ride, comfort interior, bang for buck price not just price, some electronic features, aluminum body I hate rust, looks is last it a truck not a Ferrari.
Features & Specs
|XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB
3.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,745
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
|XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB
3.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$34,760
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
|XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB
3.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$38,185
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
|XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB
3.3L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$33,390
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-150 safety features:
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Warns you about an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes.
- Lane-Keeping Aid
- Prevents unwanted drifting into another lane by gently steering the vehicle.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
- Speeds up and slows down to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead, even able to come to a complete stop and start again when traffic begins to move.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.1%
Ford F-150 vs. the competition
Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500
The 2020 Ram 1500 makes a splash with its dazzling interior and newly upgraded EcoDiesel engine. It also has a comfortable ride, especially in higher trims, and an innovative split tailgate option. We like this truck a lot, but there are still reasons to go with the Blue Oval such as the F-150's wide array of engines and more athletic handling. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500
Ford F-150 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
These Ford and Chevy pickup trucks continue one of the longest-running feuds in the automotive industry. Both the F-150 and the Silverado push the envelope by offering turbodiesel engines, plus the Silverado has a turbocharged four-cylinder and excellent steering and braking feel. The F-150 has the better interior, and its powertrains also come out on top.
Ford F-150 vs. GMC Sierra 1500
The GMC Sierra 1500 is the luxury-focused cousin to the Silverado 1500, with flashy accents and unique styling that set it apart. The Sierra 1500 also offers a six-way modular tailgate and carbon-fiber pickup bed on higher trims. However, it shares powertrains with the Chevy, and its interior design is dated. The F-150 makes a stronger case for more buyers with the aluminum body, smooth powertrains and pleasant cabin materials.
FAQ
Is the Ford F-150 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Ford F-150?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford F-150:
- Advanced driving aids now grouped into packages, with some standard on Lariat and above models and others on the Limited model
- New appearance packages for XL, XLT and Lariat trims
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot is now standard
- Part of the 13th F-150 generation introduced for 2015
Is the Ford F-150 reliable?
Is the 2020 Ford F-150 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford F-150?
The least-expensive 2020 Ford F-150 is the 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,745.
Other versions include:
- XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $28,745
- XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,760
- XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,185
- XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,390
- XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,060
- XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,485
- XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $29,045
- XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $33,690
What are the different models of Ford F-150?
2020 Ford F-150 Overview
The 2020 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Ford F-150?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford F-150 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 F-150 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 F-150.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford F-150 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 F-150 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford F-150?
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,000. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $5,629 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,629 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,371.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 14.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,535. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) is trending $5,012 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,012 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,523.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) is 14.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 21 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,740. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) is trending $4,449 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,449 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,291.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) is 14.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 88 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,860. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) is trending $4,963 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,963 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,897.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) is 13.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,590. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) is trending $3,041 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,041 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,549.
The average savings for the 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) is 9.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Ford F-150s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 3219 new 2020 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,090 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford F-150. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $13,838 on a used or CPO 2020 F-150 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford F-150 for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,358.
Find a new Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,693.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford F-150?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
