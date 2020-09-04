2021 Chevrolet Camaro
2021 Chevrolet CamaroMSRP Range: $25,000 - $63,000
2021 Chevrolet Camaro Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Impressively sharp and nimble handling around turns
- Potent acceleration from V6 and V8 engines
- Relatively smooth ride, especially with the adaptive suspension
- Solid value thanks to a long list of standard equipment
Muscle cars never died; they just evolved. Today, these symbols of Americana are more sophisticated and more technologically advanced than their forebears. The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro, for example, can do a lot more than just rip down the drag strip. It also offers excellent handling, the latest infotainment features, and plenty of speed no matter which engine you choose.
Our verdict
Regardless of engine, the Camaro is the best-driving muscle car of its segment, edging out more expensive sports cars when it comes to behind-the-wheel thrills. Poor outward visibility and a tiny trunk limit its practicality as a daily driver. If you can live with these downsides, you'll be rewarded every time you drive it. If not, the Mustang and the Challenger deliver similar thrills with fewer flaws.
How does the Camaro drive?
This Camaro is a strong performer that blends speed with precision and enjoyment in a way that previous Camaros never did. The V8 is stout and our choice if you want the full muscle-car experience, but even the V6 and four-cylinder are punchy. Most models will out-drag an equivalent Mustang by a slight margin, and the brakes are up to the task of getting it stopped in a hurry.
Handling feels more precise with the smaller and lighter engines, but the V8 with its stickier tires exhibits higher limits. The manual transmissions have great positive gates, and rev matching ensures downshifts that are as good as a pro racer's.
How comfortable is the Camaro?
The base suspension delivers a supple ride. The optional Magnetic Ride Control suspension (V8 only) is more capable over a variety of surfaces. The ride quality is very good considering the Camaro's mission. All engines are quiet cruisers, but only the V8 sounds good when driven hard.
The well-shaped front seatbacks offer good lateral support without being confining, but the bottom cushion can feel tight to some. We also like the effectively padded door and center armrests. Unsurprisingly, the back seat is cramped even for short drives. The climate control center vents are oddly placed in front of the shift lever where they excel at freezing or heating your hand while cruising.
How’s the interior?
Visibility remains a big concern, and it makes the Camaro harder to operate and park in tight places than it should be. Surprisingly, the view forward and the view to the sides are even bigger problems. It's very hard to place the Camaro on tight roads (watch that rock wall!) or in tight spots (watch that shopping cart!). Shorter passengers can't see over the dashboard.
Interior controls are arranged in an unusual way that comes with a surmountable learning curve. The forward half of the interior feels large provided you don't opt for the sunroof. In back, people of average height won't find much space, especially if the driver is tall. In true performance coupe fashion, this back seat is for kids only.
How’s the tech?
The Camaro is a little hit-or-miss in this category. There's a respectable level of tech features, and we like the infotainment system's quick reactions and modern aesthetic, but the screen is oddly angled on the dash. The base touchscreen is also on the small side, which is one reason to upgrade to the larger one that comes with optional navigation. You must upgrade to higher trims for rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-traffic alert system — things it sorely needs due to its terrible rear visibility.
How’s the storage?
At 9.1 cubic feet, the Camaro coupe's trunk has not only the smallest volume in the segment, but it also has a tiny opening and a high liftover height. If you ever wondered why tourists who rent Camaro convertibles put their suitcases in the back seat, this is why.
Interior storage is minimal. The door pockets and under-armrest bin are tiny. At least the cupholders are of a fair size and mostly out of the way during shifting. And although the back seat may be useless for adults, it does allow for extra interior storage.
How economical is the Camaro?
The EPA rates the V6 automatic at 22 mpg combined (19 city/29 highway), the V8 automatic at 20 mpg combined (16 city/27 highway), and the four-cylinder automatic at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway) rating. These figures are similar to those for other muscle cars.
Is the Camaro a good value?
The strong performance value really trumps all else here. The Camaro is the best driver's car of its type. There are some hard plastics that seem out of place in an otherwise pleasant interior. That said, the construction and assembly are strong with no creaks or squeaks.
From its mid-$20,000 base models to the top-level ZL1, the Camaro costs about the same as an equivalent Mustang. Features for the dollar are comparable too, be they the track packages or exterior styling upgrades, but performance is squarely in the Camaro's favor.
Wildcard
The Camaro delivers a surprisingly cohesive and involving driving experience that competes at a class above. The V8's sound is compelling and the tremendous thrust addictive. Handling with the V6 and four-cylinder models is honest and lithe, but the sound from either engine is hard to like. Exuberantly styled, this low-slung coupe grabs attention, which may or may not be to your liking.
Which Camaro does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Camaro models
The 2021 Camaro comes in eight trim levels, starting with a four-cylinder 1LS and progressing to the 1LT, 2LT and 3LT that can be optioned with a V6. The LT1 comes with a V8, while the 1SS and the 2SS receive further performance upgrades. Finally, the mighty ZL1 offers a supercharged V8 and track pedigree. Most come as either a coupe or convertible. Highlight features include:
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|1LS 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$25,000
|MPG
|19 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|2LT 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$27,500
|MPG
|19 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|1SS 2dr Coupe
6.2L 8cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$37,500
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 6000 rpm
|ZL1 2dr Coupe
6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M
|MSRP
|$63,000
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|650 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Camaro safety features:
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Notifies the driver if vehicles are in a blind spot or if cars are approaching in parking lot situations.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Signals to the driver that the vehicle's cameras, radar, or both detect an approaching vehicle that may result in a collision.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Provides alerts when the vehicle is in reverse and the system detects approaching traffic from either side that may be out of the driver's view.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|8.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Camaro vs. the competition
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Ford Mustang
Chevrolet gets the slight performance edge here, but the Mustang is a more usable and comfortable everyday car. It has a better-looking interior and more storage space. Picking between these two cars is tough.
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Dodge Challenger
The Challenger is the most traditional muscle car of the three American icons. It's big, brash and heavy. You can famously pack more than 700 horsepower under the hood, but the Challenger suffers when the road gets twisty. Still, its massive trunk and back seat and available Widebody treatment give it undeniable appeal.
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Toyota GR Supra
It's not the prototypical muscle car, but the GR Supra packs up to 385 horsepower (2021 model) into a lightweight coupe body. Acceleration is impressive, and it's naturally athletic around turns. Storage space and ride quality aren't great. But the GR Supra is a welcome entrant in the sports car world.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Camaro a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro:
- Minor revisions to standard feature availability
- Wireless integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now available
- Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Camaro reliable?
Is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?
The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,000.
Other versions include:
- 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,000
- 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,500
- 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $37,500
- ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $63,000
- 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,500
- 3LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,500
- LT1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $34,000
- 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $42,500
What are the different models of Chevrolet Camaro?
More about the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
2021 Chevrolet Camaro Overview
The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro ZL1, Camaro Coupe, Camaro Convertible. Available styles include LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), LT1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Camaro.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Camaro featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?
2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,435.
Edmunds members save an average of $663 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $63,772.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) is 1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe ( 10A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe ( 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,090.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,436 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,655.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe ( 10A) is 3.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe ( 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe ( 10A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe ( 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,405.
Edmunds members save an average of $906 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,499.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe ( 10A) is 2.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Coupe ( 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Coupe ( 10A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Coupe ( 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,725.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,217 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,508.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Coupe ( 10A) is 2.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Coupe ( 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,780.
Edmunds members save an average of $775 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,005.
The average savings for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 2.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. There are currently 32 new 2021 Camaros listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,740 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,554 on a used or CPO 2021 Camaro available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,098.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,300.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
