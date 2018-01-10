What Are Car Subscription Services?

You don't actually own the car with a subscription service, just as you don't own the car if you're leasing. Instead, you get the use of a car for an all-inclusive monthly fee. The fee typically covers insurance, roadside assistance and maintenance. With some car subscription programs, a key feature is your ability to "flip" in and out of different cars with just a few days' notice, often with a concierge delivering the vehicle to you. For example, you could drive a sedan during the week and switch into a sports car or an SUV for a weekend trip.

Who Offers Car Subscription Services?

Carmakers are launching subscription services at a steady clip. BMW introduced its Access by BMW subscription service this April in the Nashville market. Mercedes-Benz is testing its multitiered Mercedes-Benz Collection subscription service in Nashville and Philadelphia. Audi launched its service, Audi Select, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area in late September.

Ford's used-car subscription service, known as Canvas, operates in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Lincoln also has started offering 2015 and 2017 vehicles in those areas via Canvas. Porsche's car subscription service, Porsche Passport, operates only in the Atlanta area.

The granddaddy of car subscription services, Book by Cadillac, had been operating in the Los Angeles, Dallas and greater New York markets, but "hit the pause button" December 1, as a company spokesman put it. Cadillac will relaunch the program in the first quarter of 2019, Cadillac spokesman Andrew Lipman told Automotive News. He declined to say how the program will change. Company sources cited cost and problems with back-end technology involved in fleet management as reasons for the decision to put Book by Cadillac on hiatus, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, Care by Volvo is Volvo's car subscription service and is available nationally. Both the 2019 Volvo XC40, a subcompact luxury SUV, and the redesigned 2019 S60 sedan can be had via a subscription. Volvo also plans to make the redesigned 2019 V60 wagon available through the subscription program.

Lexus says it will offer a subscription for its all-new 2019 UX subcompact crossover. Jeep plans to offer its Jeep Wave subscription service in 2019. Polestar, the startup electric car brand owned by Volvo Car Group, also plans to offer a subscription plan for its 2020 Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 vehicles.

Startup companies and dealership groups also are in the car subscription business and include the following: Fair is based in Los Angeles and offers cars in nearly 20 locations across the country. Flexdrive is partnering with dealers in cities including Austin, Atlanta and Philadelphia, offering vehicles from a variety of carmakers. Clutch Technologies has created a car subscription platform that powers several dealership-based services, including Clutch Atlanta; Drive Flow in the North Carolina cities of Winston-Salem and Raleigh; Wyler FastLane in the Cincinnati area; and Drive Germain in Columbus, Ohio. Detroit-based Mobiliti has launched in Austin, Texas; the Detroit area; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Lawrenceville, New Jersey. PrimeFlip offers luxury sedans and SUV in the New England area. In South Florida, there is Revolve, which specializes in luxury cars.

Applying a subscription model to more niche markets are Less, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Borrow in Los Angeles. Members of Less sign up for a 36-month lease term but switch luxury cars annually. Borrow has only electric cars, available for three-, six- or nine-month terms. Home chargers and some charging credits are included.