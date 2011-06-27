2020 Audi S5
What’s new
- New 10.1-inch touchscreen with MIB 3 infotainment interface
- Minor styling tweaks
- Part of the second S5 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Acceleration is strong and smooth
- Excellent grip delivers confident handling
- Interior is modern, stylish and packed with high-tech features
- Comfortable for long-distance touring
- Not a lot of interior storage space
2020 Audi S5 Review
So you like the Audi A5 but find that its four-cylinder engine doesn't quite fulfill your need for speed? Then the V6-powered 2020 Audi S5 might be right up your alley. It packs about 100 more horsepower than the A5 plus a handful of other upgrades that make it feel more dynamic and fun to drive.
It steps up the luxury quotient too, with standard massaging seats and sporty simulated suede upholstery. Available in coupe, convertible and four-door hatchback body styles, the 2020 Audi S5 is a versatile luxury car that promises performance and comfort in equal measure.
Which S5 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi S5 models
The 2020 Audi S5 is a high-performance variant of the A5 that is offered in coupe, convertible (Cabriolet) and four-door hatchback (Sportback) body styles. The coupe and convertible seat four, while the Sportback accommodates five. The S5 is available in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige.
All are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (349 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque). All-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Premium
Starts you off with:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Heated front seats with massage
- Leather/simulated suede combination upholstery
- 10-speaker audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front and can automatically apply the brakes to reduce the impact of a collision)
- Optional Convenience package adds:
- Auto-dimming exterior mirrors
- Keyless entry
- Satellite radio
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
Premium Plus
Has all of the above plus:
- Power-folding mirrors
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Digital instrument panel
- Wireless charging pad
- Rear USB charging ports (Sportback only)
There are also more options available for the Premium Plus, including:
- Driver Assistance package:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the S5 and the car in front)
- Lane keeping assist (automatically steers the car back into its lane if the S5 begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Navigation package:
- Navigation system
- Audi Connect Prime and Plus subscription services
- Cold Weather package (Sportback only):
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated rear seats
- Warm Weather package (coupe and Sportback only):
- Different seats with ventilation but without massage
- Leather upholstery
- Luxury package (Cabriolet only):
- Warm Weather package
- Heated steering wheel
- Neck heaters
- S Sport package:
- Adaptive suspension dampers
- Sport rear differential
Prestige
The top-of-the-line S5 trim that comes with:
- Driver Assistance package
- Navigation package
- Automated parallel and perpendicular parking system
- Head-up display
- 360-degree parking camera
- 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium audio system
For the Prestige, you can still get the:
- Warm Weather package
- Luxury package
- S Sport package
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$54,400
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$60,300
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,900
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S5 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Basic and City
- Warns of an impending front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't.
- Audi Side Assist
- Notifies you if there's a car in your blind spot and alerts you if you activate the turn signal.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Steers the S5 back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker.
Audi S5 vs. the competition
Audi S5 vs. BMW 4 Series
This BMW 4 Series generation has been on sale for a while now (a new version debuts next year), but it remains one of our favorite sport coupes. Credit is due to its comfortable ride, quick reflexes and superb handling. We also like that you can get the six-cylinder-powered 440i with a manual transmission, an increasingly rare feature even in sporty cars.
Audi S5 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe is another oldie but goodie thanks in part to design that was cutting-edge when this generation first bowed. The AMG C 43 — with a turbocharged V6 and a number of sporty upgrades — is the closest in terms of performance and luxury features to the S5. Just go easy on the options since the C 43's starting price is almost as much as the S5 Prestige's.
Audi S5 vs. Genesis G70
While the Genesis G70 is a sedan, its swept profile and cozy rear seat are more akin to what you'll find in a so-called four-door coupe such as the S5 Sportback. Cabin materials are surprisingly high-grade — especially on upper trims — and performance is impressive. A fully loaded G70 with the twin-turbo V6 is slightly less expensive than a base S5.
FAQ
Is the Audi S5 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi S5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi S5:
Is the Audi S5 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi S5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi S5?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi S5 is the 2020 Audi S5 Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,900.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,400
- Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $60,300
What are the different models of Audi S5?
More about the 2020 Audi S5
2020 Audi S5 Overview
The 2020 Audi S5 is offered in the following submodels: S5 Hatchback, S5 Coupe, S5 Convertible. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi S5?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi S5 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 S5.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi S5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 S5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi S5?
2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $67,605. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,010 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,010 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $63,595.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 5.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Audi S5s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi S5 for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2020 S5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $59,195 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi S5. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,034 on a used or CPO 2020 S5 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi S5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi S5 for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,360.
Find a new Audi for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,087.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi S5?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
