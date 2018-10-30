2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Excellent steering and handling capabilities
- Turbo V6 engine generates abundant power for quick acceleration
- The ATS-V is a true driver's car, built to perform on road or track
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|6.5
I purchased a 2019 ats v in december of 2018 & couldn't be happier with it. Power comes on smooith and strong pushing you into the seat even under only partial turbo boost. Standard seats are extremely comfortable. Trunk space is just big enough to take trips with plus the back seats fold down. Driving from ny to florida doing a constant 75-80 mph delivers 24-28mpg. Engine sounds great especially in sport mode. very quiet on the highway in touring mode. Mine is wave metallic with dark wheels & red brembo brake calipers, also front grill and rear bumper trim is the optional black chrome. its a shame its discontinued.
|2dr Coupe
3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$67,795
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|464 hp @ 5850 rpm
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver to objects nearing or crossing the vehicle's direction of travel while in reverse.
- Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
- Alerts the driver when the car drifts lanes without the turn signal engaged. The car can initiate assist to nudge it back into the lane.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent, and can initiate braking if necessary.
Cadillac ATS-V vs. Audi S5
On the luxury and technology front, the S5 is superior to the ATS-V, boasting top-notch interior trappings and all the latest infotainment and safety gizmos. But when we're talking about maximum performance for your money, Cadillac has the advantage. You'd have to step up to the much pricier RS 5 model to approach what the ATS-V delivers in terms of acceleration and handling.
Cadillac ATS-V vs. BMW M4
BMW's M Series is the traditional leader in this class of high-performance luxury compact coupes for good reason. The M4 looks like an athlete because it is one. Its strong six-cylinder engine and tuned suspension are among the best you'll find. Cadillac's engineers set out to beat the M4 at its own game and succeeded on several counts. The ATS-V makes more horsepower (39 hp more) and is quicker from 0 to 60 mph by 0.2 second. But that's not the whole story. The M4 still has the edge in overall refinement since the ATS-V lacks the BMW's interior fit, finish and polish.
Cadillac ATS-V vs. Alfa Romeo Giulia
The Giulia is a newcomer to this segment but hasn't wasted any time in making itself known. With a Ferrari-derived turbo V6 engine making 505 hp, the Alfa is the hands-down power leader in this class, although its low-range torque is about the same as the Cadillac's. Both cars are almost identical on the rest of the specs and features sheet, with the notable exception that the Alfa is a sedan, not a coupe. You also can't get the Alfa with a manual transmission, which isn't uncommon in this class but still unfortunate for buyers who prefer shifting their own gears. The Quadrifoglio also costs several thousand dollars more than the ATS-V.
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V:
- Sedan version has been discontinued
- The ATS-V coupe carries on unchanged
- Part of the first ATS-V generation introduced for 2016
The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac ATS-V is the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $67,795.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $67,795
More about the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
The 2019 ATS-V is the kind of car that many thought Cadillac would never build. It's a high-performance compact coupe with a radar lock on cars such as the Mercedes-AMG C 63 and the BMW M4. It's all about power, intuitive reactions from a well-tuned chassis, and an appearance that boldly announces its ability. Introduced for the 2016 model year, the ATS-V is the Cadillac you're least likely to see wearing a vinyl "carriage roof" or wide whitewall tires. If your white shoes match your white belt or you think about restoring an old Coupe de Ville, then the ATS-V might not be for you.
There aren't many big changes between the 2016 and 2019 editions of the ATS-V, although notably Cadillac has dropped the sedan version for 2019. The beating heart of the ATS-V remains a twin-turbocharged version of GM's ubiquitous 3.6-liter V6. The ATS-V's engine is related to the similar-spec version used in its big brother, the CTS V-Sport, where it packs 420 horsepower. But thanks to, among other things, revised turbos and trick, lightweight connecting rods, the ATS-V's powerplant is engorged to the tune of 464 hp. That's 39 more hp than the M4's turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder puts out and 39 hp less than the AMG C 63 S' turbo 4.0-liter V8. The muscular engine offered in the ATS-V is lashed to either a six-speed manual transmission with a slick rev-matching feature or an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Acceleration of this rear-wheel-drive missile is awesome. The 0-60 mph time is near 4 seconds, with a quarter-mile blitz taking about 12.5 seconds. Try matching that with a 1984 Eldorado Biarritz.
Still, as wonderfully powerful as the engine is, what Cadillac has done best with this car is tune the suspension. The rear differential is super trick, the shock absorbers use GM's brilliant Magnetic Ride Control, and the tires are Michelin's gooey-soft Pilot Super Sports that are like barnacles on pavement. Throw in great steering and Brembo brakes that could stop a runaway 747, and the result is high-level automotive entertainment.
There's not much room in the ATS-V's rear seat, and some of the interior elements are aesthetically warring with one another, but the quality of the drive makes up for all of that. Still, watch what boxes you tick on the options sheet. You'll want the Recaro seats, but consider skipping the expensive carbon-fiber body pieces.
Sport coupes such as the ATS-V aren't delicate, but the balance between wicked performance and everyday comfort is difficult to sustain. So let Edmunds help you fine-tune your instincts and choose the one that's right for you.
The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V is offered in the following submodels: ATS-V Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 ATS-V 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 ATS-V.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Cadillac ATS-V for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 ATS-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $80,460 and mileage as low as 12 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Cadillac ATS-V.
