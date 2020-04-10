2020 Audi A4 Review

With its updated 2020 A4, Audi has really dialed in its distinctive mix of luxury and technology. Specifically, Audi has added its latest MMI touch infotainment system to the A4, which includes a large 10.1-inch high resolution touchscreen. On some of its other models, Audi has also added a secondary screen for the climate controls, but we're glad the A4 has stuck with its classic button-based system since it's a lot easier to use. 2020 brings a few other changes as well, but the A4 is still pretty much the same satisfying small luxury sedan it's always been. As for alternatives, there's the BMW 3 Series, which is the most similar to the A4 in terms of style and feel. Mercedes-Benz's venerable C-Class offers a little more luxury appointments, and the stylish Volvo S60 and sporty Genesis G70 are also compelling choices. Overall, though, we're fond of the A4 and certainly recommend it if you want a sedan that provides a well-rounded approach to luxury, technology and performance.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.3 / 10

The well-rounded Audi A4 should be just right for shoppers looking for an entry-level luxury sedan. It offers the same sort of performance, efficiency, driving experience and interior quality (or better) than top-rated German rivals and boasts a lower price and easier-to-use electronics. Your heart and head should be equally pleased.

How does it drive? 8.5

When equipped with the more powerful of its two engines, the Audi A4 moves out with impressive acceleration. Just as impressive are the A4's manners during the daily commute. The engine is smooth and quiet, and transmission shifts are imperceptible. Unfortunately, the A4 shows some initial hesitation when pulling away from a stop, which can be annoying on occasion.



The brakes are some of the best in class, and not just for their absolute stopping power. They're also easy to use for typical driving around town and slowing down smoothly. We also like the A4's handling, which takes full advantage of the traction from Audi's all-wheel-drive system. The steering feel could be better, but overall the A4 is a difficult car to fault.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The A4's front seats are on the firm side, but they're still comfortable enough for long road trips. The A4 is quiet on the highway, and you won't hear much wind or road noise. The standard suspension has a typical Germanic firmness to it. It controls body motions well when you're going over bumps, but it's not overly harsh.

How’s the interior? 8.5

You'll find the A4 has a stylish and functional cabin with an emphasis on technology. The optional Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster re-creates analog gauges or can display navigation or entertainment info. It's such a good system that other manufacturers have moved to adopt a similar setup.



Long gone are the days when the A4 was a compact car. The latest A4 feels almost like a midsize sedan, with sufficient legroom for four amply sized adults aboard. There's no issue with headroom for 6-footers in the back either. Visibility is also quite good thanks to thin pillars and plenty of glass.

How’s the tech? 9.0

Audi's new MMI touch infotainment system has made its way into the A4 and offers higher-quality graphics on its larger 10.1-inch screen. The new screen requires a bit more study than the outgoing system, which had a knob for selecting settings, but the on-screen menus remain somewhat familiar. Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a fully digital instrument panel, is also available and gains further refinements to keep it at the top of the class.



Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard, and both front and rear passengers will find ample USB ports. Wireless charging is also available.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The A4 has a bit less trunk volume than competitors. But the A4 gets additional consideration for its generous trunk opening and practical cutouts, which allow for extra storage bins or room for golf clubs. The 40/20/40-split folding rear seats that allow for extra flexibility when transporting passengers and larger objects. Inside, the A4 offers a modicum of storage for personal items.

How economical is it? 8.0

The EPA estimates the A4 Quattro gets 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway), which is an average figure for a four-cylinder small luxury sedan. We got 26.8 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route and found we didn't have to drive too conservatively to hit that number.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Don't assume the A4 offers meager value given its German heritage. It provides more standard equipment for the money than its German rivals, and it's less expensive than them when loaded. Some luxury cars do offer more features for less, but without the A4's overall degree of excellence. Audi's warranties are typical for the class, with both bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties coming in at four years/50,000 miles.

Wildcard 8.0

The Audi A4 can be described as excessively competent. It can be hustled along a back road with confidence and impresses with its overall dynamic prowess. Fun, though? There's ultimately some sizzle missing, and the steering in particular limits driver engagement. Instead, its driving experience is competent, confidence-inspiring and probably what most shoppers are looking for.

Which A4 does Edmunds recommend?

We think the Audi A4 in its Premium trim offers a good amount of Audi's newest technology without breaking the bank. We strongly suggest springing for the 45 TFSI engine (the more powerful of the two engines offered) as well as the Driver's Assistance package for Audi's excellent adaptive cruise control, as well as the Navigation package to make the most of the digital instrument panel.

Audi A4 models

The 2020 Audi A4 is offered in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Moving up through the trim levels offers more standard features as well as some option packages not available on the entry-level Premium.