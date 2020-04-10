2020 Audi A4
What’s new
- Updated front-end styling with standard LED headlights
- New touchscreen-based infotainment system
- More items added to list of standard features
- Part of the fifth A4 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Cabin looks cool and is impeccably constructed
- Advanced and easy-to-use safety and technology features
- Back seat is spacious enough for adults
- Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration in the A4 45 TFSI
- Some initial hesitation from transmission when accelerating
- Lack of feedback from steering limits driver involvement
2020 Audi A4 Review
With its updated 2020 A4, Audi has really dialed in its distinctive mix of luxury and technology. Specifically, Audi has added its latest MMI touch infotainment system to the A4, which includes a large 10.1-inch high resolution touchscreen. On some of its other models, Audi has also added a secondary screen for the climate controls, but we're glad the A4 has stuck with its classic button-based system since it's a lot easier to use.
2020 brings a few other changes as well, but the A4 is still pretty much the same satisfying small luxury sedan it's always been. As for alternatives, there's the BMW 3 Series, which is the most similar to the A4 in terms of style and feel. Mercedes-Benz's venerable C-Class offers a little more luxury appointments, and the stylish Volvo S60 and sporty Genesis G70 are also compelling choices. Overall, though, we're fond of the A4 and certainly recommend it if you want a sedan that provides a well-rounded approach to luxury, technology and performance.
Our verdict8.3 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The brakes are some of the best in class, and not just for their absolute stopping power. They're also easy to use for typical driving around town and slowing down smoothly. We also like the A4's handling, which takes full advantage of the traction from Audi's all-wheel-drive system. The steering feel could be better, but overall the A4 is a difficult car to fault.
How comfortable is it?8.0
How’s the interior?8.5
Long gone are the days when the A4 was a compact car. The latest A4 feels almost like a midsize sedan, with sufficient legroom for four amply sized adults aboard. There's no issue with headroom for 6-footers in the back either. Visibility is also quite good thanks to thin pillars and plenty of glass.
How’s the tech?9.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard, and both front and rear passengers will find ample USB ports. Wireless charging is also available.
How’s the storage?8.0
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard8.0
Which A4 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi A4 models
The 2020 Audi A4 is offered in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Moving up through the trim levels offers more standard features as well as some option packages not available on the entry-level Premium.
All three trims offer your choice of two 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines: the 40 TFSI (188 horsepower, 236 lb-ft) and the 45 TFSI (248 hp, 273 lb-ft). The 40 TFSI is only available in front-wheel drive, while the 45 TFSI comes standard with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard with either engine.
The Premium comes fairly well equipped with features such as LED headlights, a sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. But it lacks Audi's Virtual Cockpit, which is a cool, fully digital gauge cluster display. Stepping up to the Premium Plus trim gets you the Virtual Cockpit as well as parking sensors and rear-seat USB ports among other features.
The top-of-the-line Prestige has the above features plus an integrated navigation system, a premium sound system, traffic-adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, ambient interior lighting and unique LED headlights.
Sponsored cars related to the A4
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Audi A4.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought this car roughly three weeks ago. Since then, all of my great first impressions have held up and then some. What drew me most to this car was the interior (because that is a huge factor for me, aside from driving experience) and it has not disappointed. It is comfortable and filled with great features. The drive has been fantastic. I have the 45 engine (~250 HP). The steering feels fluid, yet accurate. The ride is nice and smooth with limited outside noise pouring into the cabin. It is a wonderfully balanced experience. You can either drive it casually and comfortably...or...you can put it into sport mode and dynamic suspension and really kick it into gear. In sport mode, the response from the engine is impressive and the car can really move. The car is fuel efficient! I'm averaging 25-28 with city driving and 27-30 with city/highway. It does require premium gas but that is a small price to pay for a fuel efficient luxury sedan. Best of all, it really is an eye-catcher. The interior is flawless but the exterior is also lovely no matter what angle you look at it from. My Audi came with the Audi ring lights that beam from the front doors onto the floor and has by far been one of the nicest and most complemented features. All in all, if you're looking for a beautiful luxury sedan, with fantastic modern technology and a terrific driving experience, the Audi A4 is one you should definitely consider.
This car doesn't disappoint. Power where you need it, responsive, great looking, comfortable and full of amenities.
I compared the A4 Quattro to the Mercedes C, BMW 3 series, Lexus and Volvo. The Audi does everything so well that I couldn’t find much to complain about. 0 to 60 in 5.3 seconds With 40mpg’s highway is great. The DSG transmission is incredible with smooth crisp Shifting between gears. Consumer reports gives the A4 a very high rating that’s top in its class with excellent reliability for the last four years since this new style was released. The LED headlights are amazing, they even shine into turns Lighting the way. Top pick in crash tests too.
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$44,000
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$37,400
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 4200 rpm
|Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$40,900
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$41,000
|MPG
|27 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A4 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Detects the threat of a front collision, warns the driver, and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't act.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Alerts you if you start to drift out of your lane without signaling and can steer to help nudge you back.
- Audi Connect
- Includes a variety of connection services, including summoning roadside assistance if needed. In an accident, emergency responders are contacted automatically.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A4 vs. the competition
Audi A4 vs. BMW 3 Series
With a recent overhaul of the 3 Series, BMW is hoping to get its popular sedan back to the head of the class. But our initial impression is that the A4 is the better sedan. Where the A4's interior remains stylish and clean, we found the 3 Series to be a little fussy and cluttered. Likewise with the driving experience — of the two, the Audi strikes a better balance between performance and comfort.
Audi A4 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz has introduced new levels of technology and luxury to its long-running C-Class, and it presents itself as a great foil to the clean, minimalistic look and feel of the A4. Features and style abound in the Mercedes, and you can absolutely feel the connection to the larger and more luxurious S-Class. Dynamically, the A4 has the edge with day-to-day performance, but Mercedes does offer a wider variety of engines.
Audi A4 vs. Lexus IS 300
The aging Lexus IS offers good value for money. But its conservative driving dynamics and woeful infotainment system keep the Lexus from being a serious competitor to the technologically superior A4. Both the four- and six-cylinder engines offered in the Lexus lack the performance as well as the efficiency of Audi's more powerful optional four-cylinder engine.
FAQ
Is the Audi A4 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi A4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi A4:
- Updated front-end styling with standard LED headlights
- New touchscreen-based infotainment system
- More items added to list of standard features
- Part of the fifth A4 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Audi A4 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi A4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi A4?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi A4 is the 2020 Audi A4 Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,400.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $44,000
- Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $37,400
- Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $40,900
- Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $41,000
- Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $49,950
- Prestige 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $46,950
What are the different models of Audi A4?
More about the 2020 Audi A4
2020 Audi A4 Overview
The 2020 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Prestige 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi A4?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi A4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 A4 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 A4.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi A4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 A4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Audi A4?
2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,140. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $3,777 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,777 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,363.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 8.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi A4 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi A4 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,395. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A4 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $3,879 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,879 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,516.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A4 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 8.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Audi A4 Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,380. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $4,228 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,228 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,152.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 9.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2020 Audi A4 Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Audi A4 Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Audi A4 Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,945. The average price paid for a new 2020 Audi A4 Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $5,486 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,486 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,459.
The average savings for the 2020 Audi A4 Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 13.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Audi A4 Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Audi A4s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Audi A4 for sale near. There are currently 74 new 2020 A4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,990 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Audi A4. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,638 on a used or CPO 2020 A4 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Audi A4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi A4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,171.
Find a new Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,702.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Audi A4?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2020 Audi A4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2008
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used BMW 4 Series
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Acura MDX 2019
- Land Rover Range Rover 2019
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 3 Series
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT News
- 2019 Kia Sportage
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Audi S5 2019
- 2019 A4
- 2019 Audi RS 5
- 2019 Audi Q7
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 Audi S4
- Audi A5 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- Audi A6 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Accent
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Audi A3
- 2020 G80
- 2020 Kia Rio
- 2020 ILX