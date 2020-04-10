  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)

2020 Audi A4

#2 Small luxury sedan

What’s new

  • Updated front-end styling with standard LED headlights
  • New touchscreen-based infotainment system
  • More items added to list of standard features
  • Part of the fifth A4 generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin looks cool and is impeccably constructed
  • Advanced and easy-to-use safety and technology features
  • Back seat is spacious enough for adults
  • Turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration in the A4 45 TFSI
  • Some initial hesitation from transmission when accelerating
  • Lack of feedback from steering limits driver involvement
2020 Audi A4 Review

With its updated 2020 A4, Audi has really dialed in its distinctive mix of luxury and technology. Specifically, Audi has added its latest MMI touch infotainment system to the A4, which includes a large 10.1-inch high resolution touchscreen. On some of its other models, Audi has also added a secondary screen for the climate controls, but we're glad the A4 has stuck with its classic button-based system since it's a lot easier to use.

2020 brings a few other changes as well, but the A4 is still pretty much the same satisfying small luxury sedan it's always been. As for alternatives, there's the BMW 3 Series, which is the most similar to the A4 in terms of style and feel. Mercedes-Benz's venerable C-Class offers a little more luxury appointments, and the stylish Volvo S60 and sporty Genesis G70 are also compelling choices. Overall, though, we're fond of the A4 and certainly recommend it if you want a sedan that provides a well-rounded approach to luxury, technology and performance.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.3 / 10
The well-rounded Audi A4 should be just right for shoppers looking for an entry-level luxury sedan. It offers the same sort of performance, efficiency, driving experience and interior quality (or better) than top-rated German rivals and boasts a lower price and easier-to-use electronics. Your heart and head should be equally pleased.

How does it drive?

8.5
When equipped with the more powerful of its two engines, the Audi A4 moves out with impressive acceleration. Just as impressive are the A4's manners during the daily commute. The engine is smooth and quiet, and transmission shifts are imperceptible. Unfortunately, the A4 shows some initial hesitation when pulling away from a stop, which can be annoying on occasion.

The brakes are some of the best in class, and not just for their absolute stopping power. They're also easy to use for typical driving around town and slowing down smoothly. We also like the A4's handling, which takes full advantage of the traction from Audi's all-wheel-drive system. The steering feel could be better, but overall the A4 is a difficult car to fault.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The A4's front seats are on the firm side, but they're still comfortable enough for long road trips. The A4 is quiet on the highway, and you won't hear much wind or road noise. The standard suspension has a typical Germanic firmness to it. It controls body motions well when you're going over bumps, but it's not overly harsh.

How’s the interior?

8.5
You'll find the A4 has a stylish and functional cabin with an emphasis on technology. The optional Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster re-creates analog gauges or can display navigation or entertainment info. It's such a good system that other manufacturers have moved to adopt a similar setup.

Long gone are the days when the A4 was a compact car. The latest A4 feels almost like a midsize sedan, with sufficient legroom for four amply sized adults aboard. There's no issue with headroom for 6-footers in the back either. Visibility is also quite good thanks to thin pillars and plenty of glass.

How’s the tech?

9.0
Audi's new MMI touch infotainment system has made its way into the A4 and offers higher-quality graphics on its larger 10.1-inch screen. The new screen requires a bit more study than the outgoing system, which had a knob for selecting settings, but the on-screen menus remain somewhat familiar. Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a fully digital instrument panel, is also available and gains further refinements to keep it at the top of the class.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard, and both front and rear passengers will find ample USB ports. Wireless charging is also available.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The A4 has a bit less trunk volume than competitors. But the A4 gets additional consideration for its generous trunk opening and practical cutouts, which allow for extra storage bins or room for golf clubs. The 40/20/40-split folding rear seats that allow for extra flexibility when transporting passengers and larger objects. Inside, the A4 offers a modicum of storage for personal items.

How economical is it?

8.0
The EPA estimates the A4 Quattro gets 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway), which is an average figure for a four-cylinder small luxury sedan. We got 26.8 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route and found we didn't have to drive too conservatively to hit that number.

Is it a good value?

8.0
Don't assume the A4 offers meager value given its German heritage. It provides more standard equipment for the money than its German rivals, and it's less expensive than them when loaded. Some luxury cars do offer more features for less, but without the A4's overall degree of excellence. Audi's warranties are typical for the class, with both bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties coming in at four years/50,000 miles.

Wildcard

8.0
The Audi A4 can be described as excessively competent. It can be hustled along a back road with confidence and impresses with its overall dynamic prowess. Fun, though? There's ultimately some sizzle missing, and the steering in particular limits driver engagement. Instead, its driving experience is competent, confidence-inspiring and probably what most shoppers are looking for.

Which A4 does Edmunds recommend?

We think the Audi A4 in its Premium trim offers a good amount of Audi's newest technology without breaking the bank. We strongly suggest springing for the 45 TFSI engine (the more powerful of the two engines offered) as well as the Driver's Assistance package for Audi's excellent adaptive cruise control, as well as the Navigation package to make the most of the digital instrument panel.

Audi A4 models

The 2020 Audi A4 is offered in three trims: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Moving up through the trim levels offers more standard features as well as some option packages not available on the entry-level Premium.

All three trims offer your choice of two 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines: the 40 TFSI (188 horsepower, 236 lb-ft) and the 45 TFSI (248 hp, 273 lb-ft). The 40 TFSI is only available in front-wheel drive, while the 45 TFSI comes standard with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard with either engine.

The Premium comes fairly well equipped with features such as LED headlights, a sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. But it lacks Audi's Virtual Cockpit, which is a cool, fully digital gauge cluster display. Stepping up to the Premium Plus trim gets you the Virtual Cockpit as well as parking sensors and rear-seat USB ports among other features.

The top-of-the-line Prestige has the above features plus an integrated navigation system, a premium sound system, traffic-adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, ambient interior lighting and unique LED headlights.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Audi A4.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, The A4 is A1
Erick,
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I bought this car roughly three weeks ago. Since then, all of my great first impressions have held up and then some. What drew me most to this car was the interior (because that is a huge factor for me, aside from driving experience) and it has not disappointed. It is comfortable and filled with great features. The drive has been fantastic. I have the 45 engine (~250 HP). The steering feels fluid, yet accurate. The ride is nice and smooth with limited outside noise pouring into the cabin. It is a wonderfully balanced experience. You can either drive it casually and comfortably...or...you can put it into sport mode and dynamic suspension and really kick it into gear. In sport mode, the response from the engine is impressive and the car can really move. The car is fuel efficient! I'm averaging 25-28 with city driving and 27-30 with city/highway. It does require premium gas but that is a small price to pay for a fuel efficient luxury sedan. Best of all, it really is an eye-catcher. The interior is flawless but the exterior is also lovely no matter what angle you look at it from. My Audi came with the Audi ring lights that beam from the front doors onto the floor and has by far been one of the nicest and most complemented features. All in all, if you're looking for a beautiful luxury sedan, with fantastic modern technology and a terrific driving experience, the Audi A4 is one you should definitely consider.

5 out of 5 stars, smooth as ice
JBM,
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

This car doesn't disappoint. Power where you need it, responsive, great looking, comfortable and full of amenities.

5 out of 5 stars, The best mid Luxury sedan, top Ranked Reliability
RW,
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I compared the A4 Quattro to the Mercedes C, BMW 3 series, Lexus and Volvo. The Audi does everything so well that I couldn’t find much to complain about. 0 to 60 in 5.3 seconds With 40mpg’s highway is great. The DSG transmission is incredible with smooth crisp Shifting between gears. Consumer reports gives the A4 a very high rating that’s top in its class with excellent reliability for the last four years since this new style was released. The LED headlights are amazing, they even shine into turns Lighting the way. Top pick in crash tests too.

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$44,000
MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan features & specs
Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$37,400
MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower188 hp @ 4200 rpm
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$40,900
MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan features & specs
Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$41,000
MPG 27 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower188 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

Our experts’ favorite A4 safety features:

Audi Pre Sense City
Detects the threat of a front collision, warns the driver, and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't act.
Audi Active Lane Assist
Alerts you if you start to drift out of your lane without signaling and can steer to help nudge you back.
Audi Connect
Includes a variety of connection services, including summoning roadside assistance if needed. In an accident, emergency responders are contacted automatically.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Audi A4 vs. the competition

Audi A4 vs. BMW 3 Series

With a recent overhaul of the 3 Series, BMW is hoping to get its popular sedan back to the head of the class. But our initial impression is that the A4 is the better sedan. Where the A4's interior remains stylish and clean, we found the 3 Series to be a little fussy and cluttered. Likewise with the driving experience — of the two, the Audi strikes a better balance between performance and comfort.

Audi A4 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz has introduced new levels of technology and luxury to its long-running C-Class, and it presents itself as a great foil to the clean, minimalistic look and feel of the A4. Features and style abound in the Mercedes, and you can absolutely feel the connection to the larger and more luxurious S-Class. Dynamically, the A4 has the edge with day-to-day performance, but Mercedes does offer a wider variety of engines.

Audi A4 vs. Lexus IS 300

The aging Lexus IS offers good value for money. But its conservative driving dynamics and woeful infotainment system keep the Lexus from being a serious competitor to the technologically superior A4. Both the four- and six-cylinder engines offered in the Lexus lack the performance as well as the efficiency of Audi's more powerful optional four-cylinder engine.

FAQ

Is the Audi A4 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 A4 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.3 out of 10. You probably care about Audi A4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A4 gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A4 has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A4. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Audi A4?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi A4:

  • Updated front-end styling with standard LED headlights
  • New touchscreen-based infotainment system
  • More items added to list of standard features
  • Part of the fifth A4 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Audi A4 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi A4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Audi A4 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Audi A4 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 A4 and gave it a 8.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 A4 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi A4?

The least-expensive 2020 Audi A4 is the 2020 Audi A4 Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,400.

Other versions include:

  • Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $44,000
  • Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $37,400
  • Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $40,900
  • Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $41,000
  • Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $49,950
  • Prestige 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $46,950
What are the different models of Audi A4?

If you're interested in the Audi A4, the next question is, which A4 model is right for you? A4 variants include Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of A4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

2020 Audi A4 Overview

The 2020 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Premium Plus 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Prestige 40 TFSI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2020 Audi A4?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi A4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 A4 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 A4.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Audi A4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 A4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

