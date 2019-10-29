  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)

2020 Porsche Macan

#3 Small luxury SUV

What’s new

  • Macan Turbo and GTS return to the lineup with revised engines, more power
  • Offers optional upgrade to tungsten carbide-coated brakes
  • Part of the first Macan generation introduced in 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Quick acceleration regardless of engine choice
  • Most athletic and engaging SUV in the class
  • Surprisingly comfortable and composed ride
  • Easy to customize thanks to a long list of individual options
  • Less rear legroom and cargo capacity than many competitors
  • Options and packages boost the price quickly
  • Four-cylinder engine is much thirstier than those in rivals
MSRP Starting at
$50,900
Save as much as $4,623
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,623 with Edmunds

2020 Porsche Macan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Porsche Macan Review

Crossover SUVs typically prioritize everyday usability over all else, so the idea of a performance SUV might seem like an oxymoron. However, that hasn't stopped automakers from experimenting. The 2020 Porsche Macan is perhaps the most successful of these sport-utility vehicles. When you consider its controlled ride, excellent seats, and choice of several powerful engines, it's hard to see the Macan as anything but one of the most well-rounded small SUVs available today.

At its core, the Macan is an SUV that emphasizes sportiness. Handling is superb out of the box, and the well-bolstered seats prevent passengers from slipping and sliding around in tight corners. Even better, most of the performance-enhancing add-ons — including the adaptive dampers, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and the Sport Chrono package — are available even on the base model. Just be prepared to drop some serious coin since the Macan is significantly more expensive than its rivals.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The Macan is the class benchmark when it comes to performance. It has nimble handling, a powerful engine lineup and an overall vibe that's more sports car than luxury SUV. Unfortunately, the Macan is expensive — especially when you load it up with Porsche's seemingly endless list of options — and lacking in cargo space.

How does it drive?

8.5
We tested the Macan S. Acceleration is a little sluggish from a dead stop (switching to the Sport drive mode fixes this), but it quickly picks up steam once you're rolling. There's plenty of power for merging or passing on a highway. If you really want to show off, use the launch control features. In Edmunds testing, our Macan ripped from 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds. That's one of the quicker times in the small luxury SUV class and essentially a match for the BMW X3 M40i or Mercedes-Benz GLC 43.

Braking and handling are equally impressive. The Macan is light and nimble thanks to sharp and responsive steering and a suspension that keeps body roll in check. There's plenty of traction from the sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, too. The only downside is some clumsy transmission shifting at parking lot speeds.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The Macan has one of the firmest ride qualities in its class. You'll feel bumps and imperfections in the road, but we wouldn't call it harsh or uncomfortable. On the highway, the Macan is quiet, with just a mild growl from the turbocharged V6.

Our test Macan had the 14-way adjustable front seats. They provide suitable bolstering and lumbar support without feeling confining. Porsche offers even sportier seats for those who prefer a little more support for aggressive driving. The climate control system works well enough, but the vents don't have a wide range of adjustment and some of the controls are difficult to see while driving.

How’s the interior?

7.5
You may find the seating position a bit low; behind the wheel it can seem like you're driving a sport sedan rather than a typical SUV. But the steering wheel and pedals are well placed and there's plenty of adjustment to help drivers of almost any size get comfortable. Visibility from the driver's seat is good, too. This is an easy SUV to park and maneuver.

The rest of the interior isn't quite as well executed. The center stack is full of buttons. That's great if you prefer fixed controls to a touchscreen. But the aesthetic is decidedly busy, and the steering wheel and shifter will block your view of some buttons. Another demerit is the lack of interior space. There's plenty of front head- and legroom, but the back seat is tight for the class. The small door openings also make it a bit of a squeeze to get in and out.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The Macan has the latest generation of Porsche's infotainment system. It's one of the best around, with a clear, easy-to-navigate interface and customizable tiles on the home screen. The voice controls work well, too. The system understands natural language and can set destinations in the navigation system or adjust the radio and media controls. Apple CarPlay is available, but Porsche doesn't offer Android Auto. Our test Macan had four USB-C ports, two for each row.

Porsche offers a decent number of advanced driver aids, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and a surround-view camera. You'll have to pay for them, though, since most are optional extras.

How’s the storage?

7.0
The Macan's 17.6-cubic-foot rear cargo area is one of the smallest in the class. You'll also have trouble fitting tall objects back there because of the sloping rear window. The 40/20/40-split rear seats do fold flat, and the cargo floor is relatively low, which means it's easier to load. Storage up front is lacking. The cupholders are small, as is the center console. There's no good place to put a phone.

Got small kids? The rear seat isn't as roomy as those in other small SUVs, but it's still large enough to accommodate a rear-facing child safety seat (as long as you don't have the front seats slid back too much). There are Isofix anchors on the outboard seats that are easily found beneath plastic covers.

Porsche says the Macan can tow up to 4,409 pounds when properly equipped, which is one of the highest ratings in the class.

How economical is it?

7.0
The Macan is about average when it comes to fuel efficiency. A base four-cylinder Macan gets 21 mpg combined (19 city/23 highway) according to the EPA, which is on the low end for base models. All other Macans are powered by some form of turbocharged V6, with the top-tier Turbo achieving a relatively respectable 19 mpg combined (17 city, 22 highway).

We tested the Macan S, which has an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined (18 city/23 highway). It returned 22.6 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. That's about what we expected, indicating the EPA's estimates should be realistic.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The Macan's base price lines up well with other performance-oriented luxury SUVs. But at that price it's missing some key standard features such as keyless entry and ignition, a sunroof or driver aids like adaptive cruise control. Those can all be added, but options add up quickly and make the Macan pricey by comparison. Fit and finish is excellent, however, and even things like the click of a button or turn of a knob feel nicer than what you'll find on some other luxury vehicles.

All Macans come with a 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty, which is average for the class. Porsche also includes 4 years and 50,000 miles of roadside assistance as well as a year of free scheduled maintenance.

Wildcard

9.0
There's nothing in this class that's quite like the Macan. It's fun to drive in just about every situation and is more athletic and buttoned down than some sport sedans. The engines sound sporty without being overly obnoxious, and Porsche's wide range of paint and wheel options let you tailor your Macan to be conservative or bright and loud. It pulls off both fairly well and allows for a level of customization that's uniquely Porsche. There's a definite connection to other Porsche models, with just a hint of 911 and even the 918 Spyder supercar in the overall look and feel. All in a small SUV, too!

Which Macan does Edmunds recommend?

While the base Macan has enough power to satisfy commuters, you're buying a Porsche and we think you should be packing the heat the badge suggests. The Macan S is the way to go, with its much more powerful engine and handful of performance goodies. Options are nearly infinite, but we recommend selecting the Premium package as a good jumping-off point. Keep in mind that keyless entry and ignition is optional, either as a stand-alone feature or as part of the Premium Package Plus.

Porsche Macan models

The 2020 Porsche Macan is a five-seat small luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, S, Turbo and GTS. All come standard with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The base model starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque), 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a lane departure warning system, LED headlights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, three-zone automatic climate control, partial leather and simulated suede upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, and a cargo cover.

Electronic features include a 10.9-inch touchscreen interface, web-based navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, four USB-C ports (two front, two rear), and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite and internet radio.

The Macan S is equipped similarly, with the notable exception of a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (348 hp, 354 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, more powerful brakes, different exterior trim, and dual twin-pipe exhaust ports.

Performance-minded buyers should check out the GTS (late availability). It has a slightly smaller turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 good for 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. An adaptive air suspension is standard, as are 20-inch wheels, a sport exhaust, and a variety of GTS-specific styling enhancements.

Still not enough for you? The Turbo ups the ante with a modified version of the 2.9-liter V6 (434 hp, 406 lb-ft of torque). Some features that are optional on the other trims are also present, such as a simulated suede headliner, a 14-speaker Bose audio system, Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (rotors are covered with a tungsten-carbide surface that reduces brake dust), and Porsche Active Suspension Management (adaptive dampers).

Options abound for all trims — bundled in packages and offered as stand-alone features. Highlights include the Premium package, which adds adaptive headlights, auto-dimming rearview and side mirrors, heated front and rear seats, Apple CarPlay, and the Bose audio system. A step further is the Premium Package Plus, which brings a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and ventilated front sport seats. The Sport Chrono package includes an analog stopwatch, launch control, and driver-selectable modes that optimize suspension and transmission settings.

Along with a dizzying array of interior and exterior trim upgrades, stand-alone options worth checking out include an adaptive air suspension, adaptive sport seats, an electronically locking rear differential, a premium 16-speaker Burmester audio system, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Porsche Macan.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • fuel efficiency
  • wheels & tires
  • handling & steering
  • dashboard
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • infotainment system
  • maintenance & parts
  • ride quality
  • emission system
  • interior
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My 2020 Macan S
DJ,
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

It’s definitely worth the extra money if performance, handling, and quality of assembly matters. It’s an absolute pleasure to sit in and drive, surrounded by a expertly engineered and configured cockpit of gauges, physical switches and knobs.The new high resolution 10.2” touch screen is responsive and intuitive to use, and comes with a complement of physical buttons as well. Surprisingly, the Model S 3.0 L V6 is more fuel efficient than I expected. Yes, how you drive will affect mileage greatly. However, it’s fairly easy to get about 25 mpg driving at a steady 70-75. The engine exhaust note is rather muted, I regret not getting the sport exhaust. The premium plus package is a great choice and a good starting point. If you choose the 20/21 inch wheels either get the PASM or air suspension. I have 19 inch wheels and the standard steel springs are just fine.

5 out of 5 stars, Are two more cylinders worth $10k?
Norman,
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I drove both the base and the S. Base is plenty quick. Porsche will eat you alive with options. I built a really nice ride with the price difference. This is one of the nicest Porsches I have owned going all the way back to a ‘59 cabriolet

5 out of 5 stars, My favorite small luxury performance SUV
Dave,
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I owned the Macan S before buying the base model (to save a few dollars). The additional power is noticeable, but the base is still a great car. If power is a concern, opt for the S trim or higher. Also, rear legroom is tight and cargo space isn't the best, but it's perfect for my needs. The initial model when the Macan launched had some kinks in the PCM (Porsche's infotainment system), but the newer models are vastly improved. I looked at most of the Macan's direct competitors, but felt the Macan is still the best in its class.

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr SUV AWD features & specs
4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$50,900
MPG 19 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
S 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$59,400
MPG 18 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower348 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turbo 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Turbo 4dr SUV AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$83,600
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower434 hp @ 5700 rpm
GTS 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
GTS 4dr SUV AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$71,300
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower375 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all 2020 Porsche Macan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Macan safety features:

Lane Keep Assist
Warns you if you're about to drift out of your lane via audible cue and steering correction.
Lane Change Assist
Lets you know when there's a car in your blind spots by activating a light in the side mirror.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a user-selectable distance between the Macan and the car in front.

Porsche Macan vs. the competition

Porsche Macan vs. Porsche Cayenne

While the compact Macan can technically seat five, the back seat is tight by class standards and the cargo area is rather small. The bigger Cayenne is more passenger-friendly and has more room for gear in the back. Befitting of its larger size and greater range of powerful engines, the Cayenne is more expensive than the Macan.

Compare Porsche Macan & Porsche Cayenne features

Porsche Macan vs. Audi Q5

The Macan and the Audi Q5 offer two very different takes on the compact SUV formula. The Q5 is tuned for comfort, with a plush ride and supportive seats, while the Macan counters with truly spirited driving and a greater breadth of customization options. As expected, the Q5 is considerably less expensive than the Macan.

Compare Porsche Macan & Audi Q5 features

Porsche Macan vs. BMW X3

Like the Macan, the BMW X3 places equal importance on comfort and performance. It handles better than its rivals and offers plenty of cargo space, and the cabin is roomy and quiet. As with others in the class, it costs much less than the Macan. Enthusiasts will appreciate the available dynamic handling package. They'll also appreciate the new X3 M, which offers up to 503 horsepower.

Compare Porsche Macan & BMW X3 features

Related Macan Articles

The GTS Adds Performance, Style and Value. Really.

How does it drive?

The 2020 Macan GTS strikes an excellent balance between the S and Turbo models. It makes more horsepower than the S but has a more civil ride quality than the Turbo. Of course, the GTS lacks the Turbo's 434 horsepower, but it does use the same turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine. Even with the slight detune from the Turbo, the GTS provides an immediate and linear throttle response.

As an added bonus, the engine doesn't need to be working particularly hard to find a lot of its power. Peak torque starts way down low at just 1,750 rpm. This flexibility, combined with the excellent seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission, makes the need for aggressive throttle inputs almost unnecessary.

Even under 2,500 rpm, where most smaller turbocharged engines would leave you dead in the water, the GTS will easily add speed when you hit the gas. And since the PDK is such a quick-shifting transmission, more revs and plenty of extra power are less than a second away. In Sport and Sport+ modes, there's a satisfying burble from the sport exhaust system on every upshift. As an extra bonus, the sport exhaust noises are never overdone and obnoxious.

How comfortable is it?

Part of the standard equipment included in the GTS includes an air suspension, adaptive dampers and a 25-millimeter (roughly one inch) lower ride height. That lower ride height is more than just a suggestion of better handling — it's a promise. Where the Macan S feels planted and well sorted on a back road, the GTS feels eager and taut. Thanks to the adaptive dampers, the GTS can provide a near-supple ride quality on smooth surfaces and then firm up for good body control on rougher, undulating roads without being unnecessarily harsh. Sport and Sport+ offer incrementally more firmness but are never comically stiff or jarring.

The steering remains a bit on the light side, even in Sport+. But we definitely prefer that over some competitors' steering systems, which can be needlessly heavy yet less accurate. The standard brakes on the GTS provide ample stopping power, but there are two optional systems to be had. The first are Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB), which use a tungsten carbide coating to deliver quicker braking response and less dust than traditional iron rotors. You can differentiate these brakes by their high-glass finish and white brake calipers. And of course, because this is a Porsche after all, there are carbon-ceramic brakes (PCCB) available as well.

What's the interior like?

If it ain't broke, etc. The GTS and the standard Macan have a nearly identical interior, and other than the button-heavy center console, it's very difficult to fault the execution. The GTS, of course, gets specially embroidered, eight-way power-adjustable GTS sport seats, a heaping helping of faux-suede interior trim, and black aluminum trim on select interior panels. It looks and feels upscale and more performance-oriented, and like every other Porsche, can be customized to near endless levels for extreme personalization.

How practical is it?

This is where the Porsche Macan does lose some ground to its rivals. The rear seats, though not cramped, are snug for taller adults. The cargo area is considerably smaller than the BMW X3's. The rear seats do fold for added storage capacity, but the Macan might be a tight fit for families with kids.

What else should I know?

As silly as it might sound, the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS makes an excellent value proposition. Sure, its base price is nearly $12,000 more than the completely competent Macan S, but if you were to equip the S with as many of the performance, styling and luxury features as come standard on the GTS, the Macan S would actually cost around $5,000 more. And you'd miss out on the more responsive and powerful engine, as well as special styling touches such as the unique 20-inch RS Spyder wheels and black aluminum trim.

More about the 2020 Porsche Macan

2020 Porsche Macan Overview

The 2020 Porsche Macan is offered in the following submodels: Macan SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), and GTS 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2020 Porsche Macan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Porsche Macan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Macan 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Macan.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Porsche Macan?

2020 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)

The 2020 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,750. The average price paid for a new 2020 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $3,890 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,890 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $56,860.

The average savings for the 2020 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) is 6.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

The 2020 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,800. The average price paid for a new 2020 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $4,623 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,623 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,177.

The average savings for the 2020 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 9 2020 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Porsche Macans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Porsche Macan for sale near. There are currently 59 new 2020 Macans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $53,060 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Porsche Macan.

Can't find a new 2020 Porsche Macans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Porsche Macan for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,441.

Find a new Porsche for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,085.

