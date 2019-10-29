2020 Porsche Macan
What’s new
- Macan Turbo and GTS return to the lineup with revised engines, more power
- Offers optional upgrade to tungsten carbide-coated brakes
- Part of the first Macan generation introduced in 2015
Pros & Cons
- Quick acceleration regardless of engine choice
- Most athletic and engaging SUV in the class
- Surprisingly comfortable and composed ride
- Easy to customize thanks to a long list of individual options
- Less rear legroom and cargo capacity than many competitors
- Options and packages boost the price quickly
- Four-cylinder engine is much thirstier than those in rivals
2020 Porsche Macan Review
Crossover SUVs typically prioritize everyday usability over all else, so the idea of a performance SUV might seem like an oxymoron. However, that hasn't stopped automakers from experimenting. The 2020 Porsche Macan is perhaps the most successful of these sport-utility vehicles. When you consider its controlled ride, excellent seats, and choice of several powerful engines, it's hard to see the Macan as anything but one of the most well-rounded small SUVs available today.
At its core, the Macan is an SUV that emphasizes sportiness. Handling is superb out of the box, and the well-bolstered seats prevent passengers from slipping and sliding around in tight corners. Even better, most of the performance-enhancing add-ons — including the adaptive dampers, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and the Sport Chrono package — are available even on the base model. Just be prepared to drop some serious coin since the Macan is significantly more expensive than its rivals.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Braking and handling are equally impressive. The Macan is light and nimble thanks to sharp and responsive steering and a suspension that keeps body roll in check. There's plenty of traction from the sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, too. The only downside is some clumsy transmission shifting at parking lot speeds.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Our test Macan had the 14-way adjustable front seats. They provide suitable bolstering and lumbar support without feeling confining. Porsche offers even sportier seats for those who prefer a little more support for aggressive driving. The climate control system works well enough, but the vents don't have a wide range of adjustment and some of the controls are difficult to see while driving.
How’s the interior?7.5
The rest of the interior isn't quite as well executed. The center stack is full of buttons. That's great if you prefer fixed controls to a touchscreen. But the aesthetic is decidedly busy, and the steering wheel and shifter will block your view of some buttons. Another demerit is the lack of interior space. There's plenty of front head- and legroom, but the back seat is tight for the class. The small door openings also make it a bit of a squeeze to get in and out.
How’s the tech?8.0
Porsche offers a decent number of advanced driver aids, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and a surround-view camera. You'll have to pay for them, though, since most are optional extras.
How’s the storage?7.0
Got small kids? The rear seat isn't as roomy as those in other small SUVs, but it's still large enough to accommodate a rear-facing child safety seat (as long as you don't have the front seats slid back too much). There are Isofix anchors on the outboard seats that are easily found beneath plastic covers.
Porsche says the Macan can tow up to 4,409 pounds when properly equipped, which is one of the highest ratings in the class.
How economical is it?7.0
We tested the Macan S, which has an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined (18 city/23 highway). It returned 22.6 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. That's about what we expected, indicating the EPA's estimates should be realistic.
Is it a good value?7.5
All Macans come with a 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty, which is average for the class. Porsche also includes 4 years and 50,000 miles of roadside assistance as well as a year of free scheduled maintenance.
Wildcard9.0
Which Macan does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche Macan models
The 2020 Porsche Macan is a five-seat small luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, S, Turbo and GTS. All come standard with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The base model starts with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque), 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a lane departure warning system, LED headlights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, three-zone automatic climate control, partial leather and simulated suede upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, and a cargo cover.
Electronic features include a 10.9-inch touchscreen interface, web-based navigation, a Wi-Fi hotspot, four USB-C ports (two front, two rear), and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite and internet radio.
The Macan S is equipped similarly, with the notable exception of a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (348 hp, 354 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, more powerful brakes, different exterior trim, and dual twin-pipe exhaust ports.
Performance-minded buyers should check out the GTS (late availability). It has a slightly smaller turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 good for 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. An adaptive air suspension is standard, as are 20-inch wheels, a sport exhaust, and a variety of GTS-specific styling enhancements.
Still not enough for you? The Turbo ups the ante with a modified version of the 2.9-liter V6 (434 hp, 406 lb-ft of torque). Some features that are optional on the other trims are also present, such as a simulated suede headliner, a 14-speaker Bose audio system, Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (rotors are covered with a tungsten-carbide surface that reduces brake dust), and Porsche Active Suspension Management (adaptive dampers).
Options abound for all trims — bundled in packages and offered as stand-alone features. Highlights include the Premium package, which adds adaptive headlights, auto-dimming rearview and side mirrors, heated front and rear seats, Apple CarPlay, and the Bose audio system. A step further is the Premium Package Plus, which brings a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, and ventilated front sport seats. The Sport Chrono package includes an analog stopwatch, launch control, and driver-selectable modes that optimize suspension and transmission settings.
Along with a dizzying array of interior and exterior trim upgrades, stand-alone options worth checking out include an adaptive air suspension, adaptive sport seats, an electronically locking rear differential, a premium 16-speaker Burmester audio system, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Porsche Macan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
It’s definitely worth the extra money if performance, handling, and quality of assembly matters. It’s an absolute pleasure to sit in and drive, surrounded by a expertly engineered and configured cockpit of gauges, physical switches and knobs.The new high resolution 10.2” touch screen is responsive and intuitive to use, and comes with a complement of physical buttons as well. Surprisingly, the Model S 3.0 L V6 is more fuel efficient than I expected. Yes, how you drive will affect mileage greatly. However, it’s fairly easy to get about 25 mpg driving at a steady 70-75. The engine exhaust note is rather muted, I regret not getting the sport exhaust. The premium plus package is a great choice and a good starting point. If you choose the 20/21 inch wheels either get the PASM or air suspension. I have 19 inch wheels and the standard steel springs are just fine.
I drove both the base and the S. Base is plenty quick. Porsche will eat you alive with options. I built a really nice ride with the price difference. This is one of the nicest Porsches I have owned going all the way back to a ‘59 cabriolet
I owned the Macan S before buying the base model (to save a few dollars). The additional power is noticeable, but the base is still a great car. If power is a concern, opt for the S trim or higher. Also, rear legroom is tight and cargo space isn't the best, but it's perfect for my needs. The initial model when the Macan launched had some kinks in the PCM (Porsche's infotainment system), but the newer models are vastly improved. I looked at most of the Macan's direct competitors, but felt the Macan is still the best in its class.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$50,900
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$59,400
|MPG
|18 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|348 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turbo 4dr SUV AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$83,600
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|434 hp @ 5700 rpm
|GTS 4dr SUV AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$71,300
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Macan safety features:
- Lane Keep Assist
- Warns you if you're about to drift out of your lane via audible cue and steering correction.
- Lane Change Assist
- Lets you know when there's a car in your blind spots by activating a light in the side mirror.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a user-selectable distance between the Macan and the car in front.
Porsche Macan vs. the competition
Porsche Macan vs. Porsche Cayenne
While the compact Macan can technically seat five, the back seat is tight by class standards and the cargo area is rather small. The bigger Cayenne is more passenger-friendly and has more room for gear in the back. Befitting of its larger size and greater range of powerful engines, the Cayenne is more expensive than the Macan.
Porsche Macan vs. Audi Q5
The Macan and the Audi Q5 offer two very different takes on the compact SUV formula. The Q5 is tuned for comfort, with a plush ride and supportive seats, while the Macan counters with truly spirited driving and a greater breadth of customization options. As expected, the Q5 is considerably less expensive than the Macan.
Porsche Macan vs. BMW X3
Like the Macan, the BMW X3 places equal importance on comfort and performance. It handles better than its rivals and offers plenty of cargo space, and the cabin is roomy and quiet. As with others in the class, it costs much less than the Macan. Enthusiasts will appreciate the available dynamic handling package. They'll also appreciate the new X3 M, which offers up to 503 horsepower.
FAQ
Is the Porsche Macan a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Porsche Macan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Porsche Macan:
Is the Porsche Macan reliable?
Is the 2020 Porsche Macan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Porsche Macan?
The least-expensive 2020 Porsche Macan is the 2020 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,900.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $50,900
- S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $59,400
- Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $83,600
- GTS 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $71,300
What are the different models of Porsche Macan?
More about the 2020 Porsche Macan
2020 Porsche Macan Overview
The 2020 Porsche Macan is offered in the following submodels: Macan SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM), and GTS 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Porsche Macan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Porsche Macan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Macan 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Macan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Porsche Macan and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Macan featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Porsche Macan?
2020 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,750. The average price paid for a new 2020 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $3,890 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,890 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $56,860.
The average savings for the 2020 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) is 6.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Porsche Macan S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,800. The average price paid for a new 2020 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $4,623 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,623 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,177.
The average savings for the 2020 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 9 2020 Porsche Macan 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Porsche Macans are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Porsche Macan for sale near. There are currently 59 new 2020 Macans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $53,060 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Porsche Macan.
Can't find a new 2020 Porsche Macans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Porsche Macan for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,441.
Find a new Porsche for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,085.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Porsche Macan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
