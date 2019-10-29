2020 Porsche Macan Review

Crossover SUVs typically prioritize everyday usability over all else, so the idea of a performance SUV might seem like an oxymoron. However, that hasn't stopped automakers from experimenting. The 2020 Porsche Macan is perhaps the most successful of these sport-utility vehicles. When you consider its controlled ride, excellent seats, and choice of several powerful engines, it's hard to see the Macan as anything but one of the most well-rounded small SUVs available today. At its core, the Macan is an SUV that emphasizes sportiness. Handling is superb out of the box, and the well-bolstered seats prevent passengers from slipping and sliding around in tight corners. Even better, most of the performance-enhancing add-ons — including the adaptive dampers, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and the Sport Chrono package — are available even on the base model. Just be prepared to drop some serious coin since the Macan is significantly more expensive than its rivals.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Macan is the class benchmark when it comes to performance. It has nimble handling, a powerful engine lineup and an overall vibe that's more sports car than luxury SUV. Unfortunately, the Macan is expensive — especially when you load it up with Porsche's seemingly endless list of options — and lacking in cargo space.

How does it drive? 8.5

We tested the Macan S. Acceleration is a little sluggish from a dead stop (switching to the Sport drive mode fixes this), but it quickly picks up steam once you're rolling. There's plenty of power for merging or passing on a highway. If you really want to show off, use the launch control features. In Edmunds testing, our Macan ripped from 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds. That's one of the quicker times in the small luxury SUV class and essentially a match for the BMW X3 M40i or Mercedes-Benz GLC 43.



Braking and handling are equally impressive. The Macan is light and nimble thanks to sharp and responsive steering and a suspension that keeps body roll in check. There's plenty of traction from the sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, too. The only downside is some clumsy transmission shifting at parking lot speeds.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The Macan has one of the firmest ride qualities in its class. You'll feel bumps and imperfections in the road, but we wouldn't call it harsh or uncomfortable. On the highway, the Macan is quiet, with just a mild growl from the turbocharged V6.



Our test Macan had the 14-way adjustable front seats. They provide suitable bolstering and lumbar support without feeling confining. Porsche offers even sportier seats for those who prefer a little more support for aggressive driving. The climate control system works well enough, but the vents don't have a wide range of adjustment and some of the controls are difficult to see while driving.

How’s the interior? 7.5

You may find the seating position a bit low; behind the wheel it can seem like you're driving a sport sedan rather than a typical SUV. But the steering wheel and pedals are well placed and there's plenty of adjustment to help drivers of almost any size get comfortable. Visibility from the driver's seat is good, too. This is an easy SUV to park and maneuver.



The rest of the interior isn't quite as well executed. The center stack is full of buttons. That's great if you prefer fixed controls to a touchscreen. But the aesthetic is decidedly busy, and the steering wheel and shifter will block your view of some buttons. Another demerit is the lack of interior space. There's plenty of front head- and legroom, but the back seat is tight for the class. The small door openings also make it a bit of a squeeze to get in and out.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Macan has the latest generation of Porsche's infotainment system. It's one of the best around, with a clear, easy-to-navigate interface and customizable tiles on the home screen. The voice controls work well, too. The system understands natural language and can set destinations in the navigation system or adjust the radio and media controls. Apple CarPlay is available, but Porsche doesn't offer Android Auto. Our test Macan had four USB-C ports, two for each row.



Porsche offers a decent number of advanced driver aids, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and a surround-view camera. You'll have to pay for them, though, since most are optional extras.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The Macan's 17.6-cubic-foot rear cargo area is one of the smallest in the class. You'll also have trouble fitting tall objects back there because of the sloping rear window. The 40/20/40-split rear seats do fold flat, and the cargo floor is relatively low, which means it's easier to load. Storage up front is lacking. The cupholders are small, as is the center console. There's no good place to put a phone.



Got small kids? The rear seat isn't as roomy as those in other small SUVs, but it's still large enough to accommodate a rear-facing child safety seat (as long as you don't have the front seats slid back too much). There are Isofix anchors on the outboard seats that are easily found beneath plastic covers.



Porsche says the Macan can tow up to 4,409 pounds when properly equipped, which is one of the highest ratings in the class.

How economical is it? 7.0

The Macan is about average when it comes to fuel efficiency. A base four-cylinder Macan gets 21 mpg combined (19 city/23 highway) according to the EPA, which is on the low end for base models. All other Macans are powered by some form of turbocharged V6, with the top-tier Turbo achieving a relatively respectable 19 mpg combined (17 city, 22 highway).



We tested the Macan S, which has an EPA-estimated 20 mpg combined (18 city/23 highway). It returned 22.6 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. That's about what we expected, indicating the EPA's estimates should be realistic.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Macan's base price lines up well with other performance-oriented luxury SUVs. But at that price it's missing some key standard features such as keyless entry and ignition, a sunroof or driver aids like adaptive cruise control. Those can all be added, but options add up quickly and make the Macan pricey by comparison. Fit and finish is excellent, however, and even things like the click of a button or turn of a knob feel nicer than what you'll find on some other luxury vehicles.



All Macans come with a 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty, which is average for the class. Porsche also includes 4 years and 50,000 miles of roadside assistance as well as a year of free scheduled maintenance.

Wildcard 9.0

There's nothing in this class that's quite like the Macan. It's fun to drive in just about every situation and is more athletic and buttoned down than some sport sedans. The engines sound sporty without being overly obnoxious, and Porsche's wide range of paint and wheel options let you tailor your Macan to be conservative or bright and loud. It pulls off both fairly well and allows for a level of customization that's uniquely Porsche. There's a definite connection to other Porsche models, with just a hint of 911 and even the 918 Spyder supercar in the overall look and feel. All in a small SUV, too!

Which Macan does Edmunds recommend?

While the base Macan has enough power to satisfy commuters, you're buying a Porsche and we think you should be packing the heat the badge suggests. The Macan S is the way to go, with its much more powerful engine and handful of performance goodies. Options are nearly infinite, but we recommend selecting the Premium package as a good jumping-off point. Keep in mind that keyless entry and ignition is optional, either as a stand-alone feature or as part of the Premium Package Plus.

Porsche Macan models

The 2020 Porsche Macan is a five-seat small luxury SUV available in four trim levels: base, S, Turbo and GTS. All come standard with all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.