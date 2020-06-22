Used 2016 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Toyota Corolla S in Red
    certified

    2016 Toyota Corolla S

    27,417 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,485

    $3,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla LE in Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla LE

    14,597 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,250

    $2,643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus

    36,731 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,900

    $3,900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla S Premium in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla S Premium

    38,675 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,368

    $3,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla LE in Dark Green
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla LE

    66,991 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,495

    $3,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla LE in Gray
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla LE

    32,259 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,821

    $3,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus in Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus

    79,020 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,999

    $3,208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla LE Eco in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla LE Eco

    14,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,999

    $1,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla LE in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla LE

    49,152 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,991

    $3,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus

    19,763 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,693

    $3,552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla LE in Black
    certified

    2016 Toyota Corolla LE

    58,267 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,988

    $2,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla L in White
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla L

    78,914 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,795

    $2,026 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla LE in Red
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla LE

    40,977 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    $2,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus

    29,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,995

    $1,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla LE in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla LE

    42,048 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,494

    $2,679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla L in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla L

    81,803 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,295

    $2,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus in Black
    certified

    2016 Toyota Corolla S Plus

    43,728 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,225

    $1,873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota Corolla L
    used

    2016 Toyota Corolla L

    64,068 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,691

    $1,735 Below Market
    Details

Still a Great car for the price!
Mark G,06/20/2016
S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I'm very impressed with the latest generation of Toyota Corollas. The interior styling and quality has vastly improved over previous generations. The handling is very good for an economy 4Dr Sedan and the back seat legroom is fantastic. I'm 6'1" tall and I can sit comfortably in the back seats without my knees hitting the front seats. Head room is not an issue. Visibility is great, the blind spots are very minor in this car. The S Plus package I purchased comes standard with Bluetooth, voice controls, USB, Back Up camera, paddle shifters, stiffer struts, allow wheels, front fog lights, electronic mirrors + defrost, and a 50/50 cloth/vinyl interior. For the price I think you get an excellent vehicle. This Corolla is about the same size as the Camry, it's not even close to the traditional Corollas of the past. Ride comfort is superb, the seats are very comfortable for long trips. Road noise is fairly low and acceptable, but it's not of course as good as a Lexus or Cadillac. The touch screen radio is intuitive and easy to use/navigate. The climate controls are also basic and easy to use, this is a plus in my opinion. Sure you don't get lots of the latest bells and whistles with this car, such as active parking assist or lane change notifications, but that's not something I care about or want. For the price of this vehicle I'm very impressed, it's a great value. What you get with this car, in my opinion, are the essentials. You get your hands free, you get your keyless entry, you get your HD radio, you get excellent headlights (night visibility), fuel economy, safety, handling, cargo space (big trunk for a small car), and passenger space. On top of it all, you get Toyota Reliability. Parts/maintenance are very low/affordable. Choosing this vehicle was a simple choice for me. The only other vehicle I would consider at this price point is the Mazda 3. They are very close to each other in terms of price and options. But I felt that overall the Toyota offered a better value both in the short and long term. Update: 6/22/2020 The Corolla is still running like a champ. One common issue has arisen, there's an annoying front suspension creak that has developed. It appears to be linked to either the front sway bar end links or lower A-arm bushings. Also, if you own one of these, make sure to service the fluid in the CVT. Toyota claims lifetime fluid (never needs to be changed), but that's bull. My preferred auto-shop recommends 15k fluid service intervals, if you're doing mostly highway/freeway, then 30k should be ok. Another issue I noticed is poor paint adhesion around the front fenders at the hood body line. The Blue Crush Metallic paint is literally flaking off the primer layer. I'm not sure if this is common or not among Corollas with this color, but without a doubt a paint defect. I'm really surprised that Toyota's QA didn't catch this. I would remove half a star if I could because of this.
