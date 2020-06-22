Used 2016 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

I'm very impressed with the latest generation of Toyota Corollas. The interior styling and quality has vastly improved over previous generations. The handling is very good for an economy 4Dr Sedan and the back seat legroom is fantastic. I'm 6'1" tall and I can sit comfortably in the back seats without my knees hitting the front seats. Head room is not an issue. Visibility is great, the blind spots are very minor in this car. The S Plus package I purchased comes standard with Bluetooth, voice controls, USB, Back Up camera, paddle shifters, stiffer struts, allow wheels, front fog lights, electronic mirrors + defrost, and a 50/50 cloth/vinyl interior. For the price I think you get an excellent vehicle. This Corolla is about the same size as the Camry, it's not even close to the traditional Corollas of the past. Ride comfort is superb, the seats are very comfortable for long trips. Road noise is fairly low and acceptable, but it's not of course as good as a Lexus or Cadillac. The touch screen radio is intuitive and easy to use/navigate. The climate controls are also basic and easy to use, this is a plus in my opinion. Sure you don't get lots of the latest bells and whistles with this car, such as active parking assist or lane change notifications, but that's not something I care about or want. For the price of this vehicle I'm very impressed, it's a great value. What you get with this car, in my opinion, are the essentials. You get your hands free, you get your keyless entry, you get your HD radio, you get excellent headlights (night visibility), fuel economy, safety, handling, cargo space (big trunk for a small car), and passenger space. On top of it all, you get Toyota Reliability. Parts/maintenance are very low/affordable. Choosing this vehicle was a simple choice for me. The only other vehicle I would consider at this price point is the Mazda 3. They are very close to each other in terms of price and options. But I felt that overall the Toyota offered a better value both in the short and long term. Update: 6/22/2020 The Corolla is still running like a champ. One common issue has arisen, there's an annoying front suspension creak that has developed. It appears to be linked to either the front sway bar end links or lower A-arm bushings. Also, if you own one of these, make sure to service the fluid in the CVT. Toyota claims lifetime fluid (never needs to be changed), but that's bull. My preferred auto-shop recommends 15k fluid service intervals, if you're doing mostly highway/freeway, then 30k should be ok. Another issue I noticed is poor paint adhesion around the front fenders at the hood body line. The Blue Crush Metallic paint is literally flaking off the primer layer. I'm not sure if this is common or not among Corollas with this color, but without a doubt a paint defect. I'm really surprised that Toyota's QA didn't catch this. I would remove half a star if I could because of this.

