2020 BMW M5

+143

2020 BMW M5
MSRP Range: $102,700 - $110,000

MSRP$110,000
Edmunds suggests you pay$117,099
2020 BMW M5 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Turbocharged V8's prodigious thrust
  • All-wheel drive provides excellent stability to balance out the power
  • Supremely supportive and commanding cockpit
  • Smooth yet crisp-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission

The 2020 M5 is exactly what you'd expect from a BMW super sedan: stylish, comfortable and addictively fast. From the outside, it looks much like a standard 5 Series sedan with only a few badges to distinguish between the two. But under the skin, the M5 is a different beast.

It is powered by a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine with 600 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. M5 Competition models are bumped to 617 hp. BMW also upgraded the suspension, transmission and all-wheel-drive system to help the M5 deliver outlandish levels of performance. The result is a ferociously athletic sedan that is just as sharp and balanced as it is fast. And it is fast.

Inside, the M5 is adorned with all of the latest technology BMW has to offer. It comes with Live Cockpit Professional, which features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen. The latest version of iDrive 7.0 operates menu functions, and we find it much easier to use than earlier generations. Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard, but Android Auto is still not available.

In all, the 2020 M5 offers gut-punching performance while maintaining the space and comfort you expect from a BMW sedan. It packs a lot of personality for the price and makes a worthy opponent to the equally lofty Mercedes-AMG E 63 S and Porsche Panamera Turbo S.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

8.6 / 10
The BMW M5 is one of the top high-performance sedans on sale. It takes everything we like about the standard 5 Series, such as powerful engines and balanced handling, and cranks them up several notches. The twin-turbocharged V8 engine packs a wallop with 600 horsepower. Big, sticky tires and all-wheel drive are also here to provide eye-popping levels of grip. This is a track star and a chauffeured luxury ride in one.

How does the M5 drive?

9.0
The M5 combines all-around athleticism with truly "wow!" bursts of performance. In Edmunds' testing, we recorded a 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds. Stopping from 60 mph took just 99 feet. These are astounding numbers for a 4,300-pound luxury sedan that can just as easily be a comfortable luxury cruiser. Around turns, the M5 provides a seemingly endless amount of grip.

What's more, the big M5 does it all yet remains easy to control. The brakes are smooth and predictable, and the steering is accurate and responsive. The transmission provides smooth and quick shifts, making the mighty engine easy to tame.

How comfortable is the M5?

8.5
The front seats are extremely comfortable thanks to the adjustable seatback bolsters. Our drivers weren't tired of them even after long drives. The seats are also aggressively shaped to hold you in place under cornering. The climate control system is effective and able to hold temperatures steady in the cabin provided you're not pushing the engine too hard.

On the road, it has a stiffer ride than a typical 5 Series. But it is not harsh, and Comfort mode delivers a compliant ride. Rolling the windows up keeps the cabin well-insulated from outside noise, unless you prefer to roll them down to experience the sonorous V8.

How’s the interior?

8.5
Getting into the M5 is a breeze. The aggressive side seat bolsters up front aren't much of an impediment, nor is the sloping roofline for rear passengers. Once in, the driver's seat feels tight and snug. But the rest of the cabin is spacious. Most adults can easily find their ideal driving position, and rear passengers up to 6 feet tall will fit just fine.

One of the interior's strongest areas is visibility. The front roof pillars are thick but stay out of the way through left turns, and you have plenty of situational awareness around the car. A surround-view monitor helps in tight spots. The control layout is another positive. Buttons and knobs are clearly labeled and angled toward the driver.

How’s the tech?

8.5
BMW deserves applause for its latest version of iDrive. It doesn't take much effort to operate the many available features, and there is a trace pad and touchscreen for optimal control. Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard, although Android Auto remains unavailable. The M5's voice recognition system works quite well for a factory system and understands a lot of natural speech.

The M5's driver safety aids are successful in adding a layer of safety without getting in the way. The adaptive cruise control transitions from braking to accelerating smoothly and maintains its set speed on steep grades. Lane keeping assist helps the car stay centered without forcing the wheel from your control.

How’s the storage?

8.0
There aren't changes between the M5 and its more common 5 Series sibling. The trunk is quite large and provides more space than an E-Class. The rear seats fold down in a 40/20/40-split configuration to help with long or bulky items. Up front, there is a wireless charging pad for keeping your phone secure. Good thing, too, because there's not much space for holding other small items in bins or pockets.

In the back row, car seat anchors are readily available for installing child seats. But because the front seats are very thick, it could be difficult to fit a rear-facing seat.

How economical is the M5?

7.0
The EPA says you can expect 17 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway). That's typical for a high-performance sedan but still pretty low as cars go. We managed a pretty respectable 22.7 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route.

Is the M5 a good value?

8.0
The M5 provides typical airtight BMW build quality, and it lives up to the car's price tag. We had trouble finding fault with anything. The M5 is priced close to the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. While the cost of entry for both is steep, they are worthy rivals.

BMW provides four-year/50,000-mile basic and powertrain warranties, which is typical for a luxury automaker. Free maintenance for three years/36,000 miles is a nice bonus.

Wildcard

10.0
The M5 is an exceptional entry in the super-sedan category. The power and performance are simply ridiculous, yet you feel perfectly confident and in control behind the wheel. You can even treat it as a docile, run-of-the-mill luxury car.

Yet this is a truly special vehicle. An unassuming exterior design features small accents that wink and nod at the athleticism that lies underneath. The M5 is a sport sedan for those in the know. And those in the know place it among the best of the best.

Which M5 does Edmunds recommend?

The long list of included features makes the standard M5 the one to get. Normally pricey options such as adaptive LED headlights, ambient interior lighting and a head-up display are only some of the upscale amenities that won't cost extra. Plus you have all the important performance bits, from the quick transmission to an adaptive suspension for sharper response in the corners.

BMW M5 models

Since it is a unique vehicle in itself, there aren't many trims from which to choose. The standard M5 comes with potent performance equipment, starting with the turbocharged V8 engine (600 hp, 553 lb-ft of torque). But if that's not enough, you can upgrade to the M5 Competition, which carries 17 extra horsepower. Both versions come with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

Other key features include an adaptive suspension, a 10.2-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. A variety of advanced driver safety aids to help reduce the chance of an accident are also standard. Major optional packages include the Executive package (more luxury-related features) and the Driving Assistant Plus package (more driver safety aids).

For 2020, BMW is offering a limited quantity of the M5 Edition 35 Years to celebrate the 35 years the M5 has been in production. The special edition is based on the M5 Competition and comes with special interior and exterior appointments, and it's limited to a global run of 350 cars.

2020 BMW M5 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Competition 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Competition 4dr Sedan AWD
    4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$110,000
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower617 hp @ 6000 rpm
    4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    4dr Sedan AWD
    4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$102,700
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower600 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all 2020 BMW M5 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite M5 safety features:

    Evasion Aid
    Helps mitigate an accident by proactively swerving, if appropriate, to avoid a front collision.
    Traffic Jam Assistant
    Keeps the car centered in the lane and following the car in front in stop-and-go traffic.
    Active Protection System
    Proactively tensions seat belts, closes windows and sunroof, and activates the brakes when it detects an imminent accident.

    BMW M5 vs. the competition

    BMW M5 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    The top sedan in the Mercedes stable, the E 63 S follows the same formula as the M5: four doors, big engine, princely sum. It has less power but more torque than its BMW rival, and the interior is more lavishly appointed. When it comes to delivering punishing power with glitz and glamour, these two sedans are equally matched.

    Compare BMW M5 & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

    BMW M5 vs. Audi RS 7

    The Audi RS 7 is the high-performance version of the A7 and S7, distinguishable by their sloping fastback roof compared with other four-door sedans. The RS 7 was redesigned for 2021, and it now packs a potent V8 engine (590 hp, 591 lb-ft) and adaptive sport suspension. It's an intriguing alternative to the M5.

    Compare BMW M5 & Audi RS 7 features

    BMW M5 vs. Tesla Model S

    The high-performance Tesla Model S is a completely different experience from other super sedans. Due to its electric powertrain, the Model S accelerates off the line like the Starship Enterprise going to warp speed. We're less impressed by the interior quality of the Model S considering its price, and it lacks compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Compare BMW M5 & Tesla Model S features
