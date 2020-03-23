2020 BMW M5
2020 BMW M5MSRP Range: $102,700 - $110,000
2020 BMW M5 Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Turbocharged V8's prodigious thrust
- All-wheel drive provides excellent stability to balance out the power
- Supremely supportive and commanding cockpit
- Smooth yet crisp-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission
The 2020 M5 is exactly what you'd expect from a BMW super sedan: stylish, comfortable and addictively fast. From the outside, it looks much like a standard 5 Series sedan with only a few badges to distinguish between the two. But under the skin, the M5 is a different beast.
Our verdict
The BMW M5 is one of the top high-performance sedans on sale. It takes everything we like about the standard 5 Series, such as powerful engines and balanced handling, and cranks them up several notches. The twin-turbocharged V8 engine packs a wallop with 600 horsepower. Big, sticky tires and all-wheel drive are also here to provide eye-popping levels of grip. This is a track star and a chauffeured luxury ride in one.
How does the M5 drive?
The M5 combines all-around athleticism with truly "wow!" bursts of performance. In Edmunds' testing, we recorded a 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds. Stopping from 60 mph took just 99 feet. These are astounding numbers for a 4,300-pound luxury sedan that can just as easily be a comfortable luxury cruiser. Around turns, the M5 provides a seemingly endless amount of grip.
What's more, the big M5 does it all yet remains easy to control. The brakes are smooth and predictable, and the steering is accurate and responsive. The transmission provides smooth and quick shifts, making the mighty engine easy to tame.
How comfortable is the M5?
The front seats are extremely comfortable thanks to the adjustable seatback bolsters. Our drivers weren't tired of them even after long drives. The seats are also aggressively shaped to hold you in place under cornering. The climate control system is effective and able to hold temperatures steady in the cabin provided you're not pushing the engine too hard.
On the road, it has a stiffer ride than a typical 5 Series. But it is not harsh, and Comfort mode delivers a compliant ride. Rolling the windows up keeps the cabin well-insulated from outside noise, unless you prefer to roll them down to experience the sonorous V8.
How’s the interior?
Getting into the M5 is a breeze. The aggressive side seat bolsters up front aren't much of an impediment, nor is the sloping roofline for rear passengers. Once in, the driver's seat feels tight and snug. But the rest of the cabin is spacious. Most adults can easily find their ideal driving position, and rear passengers up to 6 feet tall will fit just fine.
One of the interior's strongest areas is visibility. The front roof pillars are thick but stay out of the way through left turns, and you have plenty of situational awareness around the car. A surround-view monitor helps in tight spots. The control layout is another positive. Buttons and knobs are clearly labeled and angled toward the driver.
How’s the tech?
BMW deserves applause for its latest version of iDrive. It doesn't take much effort to operate the many available features, and there is a trace pad and touchscreen for optimal control. Wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard, although Android Auto remains unavailable. The M5's voice recognition system works quite well for a factory system and understands a lot of natural speech.
The M5's driver safety aids are successful in adding a layer of safety without getting in the way. The adaptive cruise control transitions from braking to accelerating smoothly and maintains its set speed on steep grades. Lane keeping assist helps the car stay centered without forcing the wheel from your control.
How’s the storage?
There aren't changes between the M5 and its more common 5 Series sibling. The trunk is quite large and provides more space than an E-Class. The rear seats fold down in a 40/20/40-split configuration to help with long or bulky items. Up front, there is a wireless charging pad for keeping your phone secure. Good thing, too, because there's not much space for holding other small items in bins or pockets.
In the back row, car seat anchors are readily available for installing child seats. But because the front seats are very thick, it could be difficult to fit a rear-facing seat.
How economical is the M5?
The EPA says you can expect 17 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway). That's typical for a high-performance sedan but still pretty low as cars go. We managed a pretty respectable 22.7 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route.
Is the M5 a good value?
The M5 provides typical airtight BMW build quality, and it lives up to the car's price tag. We had trouble finding fault with anything. The M5 is priced close to the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. While the cost of entry for both is steep, they are worthy rivals.
BMW provides four-year/50,000-mile basic and powertrain warranties, which is typical for a luxury automaker. Free maintenance for three years/36,000 miles is a nice bonus.
Wildcard
The M5 is an exceptional entry in the super-sedan category. The power and performance are simply ridiculous, yet you feel perfectly confident and in control behind the wheel. You can even treat it as a docile, run-of-the-mill luxury car.
Yet this is a truly special vehicle. An unassuming exterior design features small accents that wink and nod at the athleticism that lies underneath. The M5 is a sport sedan for those in the know. And those in the know place it among the best of the best.
Which M5 does Edmunds recommend?
BMW M5 models
Since it is a unique vehicle in itself, there aren't many trims from which to choose. The standard M5 comes with potent performance equipment, starting with the turbocharged V8 engine (600 hp, 553 lb-ft of torque). But if that's not enough, you can upgrade to the M5 Competition, which carries 17 extra horsepower. Both versions come with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Features & Specs
|Competition 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$110,000
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|617 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$102,700
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite M5 safety features:
- Evasion Aid
- Helps mitigate an accident by proactively swerving, if appropriate, to avoid a front collision.
- Traffic Jam Assistant
- Keeps the car centered in the lane and following the car in front in stop-and-go traffic.
- Active Protection System
- Proactively tensions seat belts, closes windows and sunroof, and activates the brakes when it detects an imminent accident.
BMW M5 vs. the competition
BMW M5 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The top sedan in the Mercedes stable, the E 63 S follows the same formula as the M5: four doors, big engine, princely sum. It has less power but more torque than its BMW rival, and the interior is more lavishly appointed. When it comes to delivering punishing power with glitz and glamour, these two sedans are equally matched.
BMW M5 vs. Audi RS 7
The Audi RS 7 is the high-performance version of the A7 and S7, distinguishable by their sloping fastback roof compared with other four-door sedans. The RS 7 was redesigned for 2021, and it now packs a potent V8 engine (590 hp, 591 lb-ft) and adaptive sport suspension. It's an intriguing alternative to the M5.
BMW M5 vs. Tesla Model S
The high-performance Tesla Model S is a completely different experience from other super sedans. Due to its electric powertrain, the Model S accelerates off the line like the Starship Enterprise going to warp speed. We're less impressed by the interior quality of the Model S considering its price, and it lacks compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
FAQ
Is the BMW M5 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 BMW M5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW M5:
- BMW M5 Edition 35 Years package available in extremely limited numbers
- Digital instrument cluster, wireless charger and connectivity package now standard equipment
- No more CD player
- Part of the sixth M5 generation introduced for 2018
Is the BMW M5 reliable?
Is the 2020 BMW M5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW M5?
The least-expensive 2020 BMW M5 is the 2020 BMW M5 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $102,700.
Other versions include:
- Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $110,000
- 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $102,700
What are the different models of BMW M5?
