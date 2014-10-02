5 Car Lease Strategies You Didn't Know About

1. Save on interest by making multiple security deposits.

In most leasing contracts, if a security deposit is required, it will be equal to one month's payment rounded up to the nearest $50. So if your monthly payment is $425, for example, the security deposit would be $450. Some leasing companies will reduce the interest rate — which is called a money factor when leasing — if you agree to pay at least two fully refundable security deposits when you begin your lease. A lower money factor means a reduced monthly payment and a lower overall cost over the length of the lease.

This option isn't available for all leasing programs or with all brands. Some lenders that allow multiple deposits will limit the number of security deposits you can make.

And note that many advertised lease specials have low money factors to begin with. Spending more money out of pocket to reduce an already low money factor might not make sense for you.

2. Arrange a one-pay lease to save some cash.

Some lenders will cut you a break on the lease interest costs if you pay for the whole lease upfront. This option is often called a one-pay or single-pay lease.

An example of how this can work: Imagine you planned to lease a car with no money out of pocket, and the 36-month lease payment worked out to $350 per month with the normally calculated interest rate. With these terms, your total cost over three years would be $12,600. If you paid your entire lease upfront and the reduction in interest shaved $25 from each payment, you would save $900. Your "one payment" would be $11,700.

Besides saving money in interest costs, a single-pay lease might help you if you would not have otherwise qualified for leasing. A person who is new to the country with no credit history could find it hard to get a deal done. Offering to pay the whole lease balance upfront will almost certainly get you approved.

This strategy can also prove helpful if you intend to pay cash to buy a new vehicle. Rather than making a larger cash payment to purchase the car, consider a single-pay lease and then buy the car when the lease ends. Doing this can give you a measure of flexibility: You no longer need to worry about a huge depreciation hit if you fall out of love with the vehicle or if you have a situation that forces you to leave the lease early. It also lets you hold on to some of your money longer.

Before choosing a one-pay lease, contact the lender with whom you're planning to lease and get answers to these questions:

How much will I save by paying for the whole lease upfront?

If my vehicle is totaled early on, will I get a refund for the months I paid for but didn't use?

What happens to the unused payments if I decide to trade out of this lease early?

Once you've gotten answers, you can decide if a single-payment car lease is something that might work for you.

