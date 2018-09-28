  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10

2019 Cadillac CTS-V

What’s new

  • Champion Edition package discontinued
  • Part of the third-generation CTS-V introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Supercharged V8's powerful acceleration
  • World-class ride and handling
  • Superior support from optional sport seats
  • Less luxurious cabin than those of competitors
  • Small trunk
  • Tech interface may frustrate
  • Ride may be too rough for some
MSRP Starting at
$86,995
2019 Cadillac CTS-V pricing

Which CTS-V does Edmunds recommend?

You can consider the CTS-V as a heavily modified CTS, and as such, there aren't any other trims or levels. But there are packages, and we recommend the Luxury package for its 60/40-split folding rear seat, heated rear seats and window shades. If you can get a test sit, consider the available Recaro performance seats; they're great on a track or mountain road, but less so on the daily commute.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

The 2019 Cadillac CTS-V is a great example of getting the best of both worlds, serving as a practical companion during the week and turning into a track-day weapon on the weekend.

Just like Cadillac's regular CTS, the CTS-V has four doors, a comfortable interior, and loads of features. Unlike the CTS, though, the CTS-V has a Corvette-derived supercharged V8 good for 640 horsepower. It also comes with an adjustable suspension and high-performance brakes to give it absurdly high levels of capability.

There are other rivals to consider, of course, with the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E 63 the most well-known. These German high-performance sedans typically have nicer-looking interiors and more in the way of advanced infotainment features. Yet we like the CTS-V all the same. This bold American sedan easily matches the world's best when it comes to performance, and it does so at a more affordable price.

Cadillac CTS-V models

The 2019 Cadillac CTS-V is a high-performance version of the regular CTS sedan, which is reviewed separately. The V version packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 640 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. You can only get it with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Only one trim level is available.

Standard equipment highlights include 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, Brembo performance brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential, a magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, an automatic parking system, xenon headlights, and keyless ignition and entry. The CTS-V also has forward collision warning, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, lane departure warning and intervention, and rearview and curb-view parking cameras.

Inside the cabin, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats (with heating, manual thigh extenders and power-adjustable bolsters), driver-seat memory settings, leather and simulated-suede upholstery, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, and a simulated-suede headliner. Cadillac also fits the CTS-V with a 12.3-inch all-digital gauge display, a head-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, OnStar communications (with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot), wireless smartphone charging, three USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with satellite radio.

The optional Luxury package adds tri-zone climate control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, heated rear seats, a power rear sunshade, manual rear side sunshades, a 110-volt power outlet, and Cadillac's rearview camera mirror. The Carbon Fiber package adds a carbon-fiber hood vent, spoiler, front splitter, and rear diffuser.

Also available as stand-alone options are ventilated front seats, Recaro performance front seats, an onboard data and video recorder, a simulated-suede steering wheel and shift knob, as well as a sunroof.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac CTS-V (supercharged 6.2L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current CTS-V has received a few minor updates, including a revised infotainment system. Our findings remain applicable to this year's CTS-V.

Scorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility6.0

Driving

9.0
The CTS-V shines with its combination of classic American muscle and state-of-the-art handling capabilities, giving it a leg up on its staunchest German rivals. Others have evolved into softer and more comfort-oriented machines; Cadillac has only sharpened its edges and packed on more muscle.

Acceleration

9.5
Taking just 4.1 seconds to reach 60 mph, the CTS-V offers genuine sports-car-shaming speed, camouflaged in the skin of a practical family sedan. The biggest issue with having 640 hp on tap is finding enough road to relish it.

Braking

9.5
The ultra-solid brakes are an excellent match to the engine and easy to modulate. The pedal travel is short, firm and reassuring. Emergency braking is executed without much noise or drama, needing only 102 feet of asphalt to stop from 60 mph.

Steering

9.0
The steering response isn't as crisp as we'd expect, but the effort in Touring mode feels spot-on and delivers decent feedback. Track and Sport modes are a little heavy for typical driving and clearly tuned for stability demands at higher speeds.

Handling

9.0
Layers of electronic safety nets make the CTS-V manageable for virtually any driver. Turn them off, and experienced drivers will enjoy skating around on all that torque with relative ease. The amount of tire grip available borders on ludicrous.

Drivability

6.5
The transmission's shifting can get a bit uneven and rough, even in Touring mode. This might be expected of a dual-clutch automatic, but not the CTS-V's automatic transmission. Throttle response is otherwise smooth and user-friendly.

Comfort

7.0
Soft and cushy may come to mind when you think of the Cadillac brand, but the CTS-V is not your grandfather's Caddy. Speed, agility and proper seat support are priorities with this car, so you may want to consider something else if you're expecting a rocket-powered couch.

Seat comfort

9.0
The optional Recaro performance seats deliver excellent support and adjustability. The cushions and armrest padding are on the firm side, but that's to be expected. They even performed well on a lengthy road trip. Unfortunately, this upgrade can't be paired with ventilation.

Ride comfort

6.5
This Caddy is pleasant over smooth highways, but bumpier streets will reveal its true stiff-legged nature, even in Touring mode, which can get tiring. In fact, we didn't notice much separation between any of the magnetic suspension settings during casual driving.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Wind noise is well-isolated, but a moderate amount of road noise finds its way into the cabin, a likely trade-off for sticky tires. Under hard acceleration, the supercharger whine is most prominent.

Interior

7.0
Cadillac's efforts to up its interior game are apparent but flop when it comes to execution. The capacitive controls look slick, but they aren't as easy to operate as dials or real buttons. Also, the basics, such as easy access to seat adjustment controls, have been grossly overlooked.

Ease of use

6.0
The infotainment system response times are quick. But the tilted screen isn't sufficiently recessed, so glare and fingerprints are highly visible and distracting. The steering wheel buttons require too much physical effort and lack convenient placement.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Front-seat access is great; the doors open wide. The seat height makes it easy to slip right in. The rear door apertures are smaller and have less head clearance due to a sloping roofline.

Roominess

7.5
Space is generous in the front seats but not so much in the rear. The front buckets have solid backs and sit low, so there's not a lot of room for feet or knees in back. With adults, four is optimal due to a short middle seat that straddles a wide center tunnel.

Visibility

6.5
The thick front and rear pillars and small sideview mirrors don't lend themselves to great visibility. The parking cameras aren't great in low-light situations.

Quality

6.5
Tight panel tolerances, a leather dash, carbon trim and contrast stitching all look stylish and of high quality. Ambient lighting is also subtle and well-done. What doesn't look great is the heavy use of chrome trim and thin, simulated-suede surfaces. Other brands do it better.

Utility

6.0
Narrow door pockets, a smaller glovebox and armrest bin, and a nook behind a motorized cover constitute the cabin storage options. The trunk volume is lackluster at 13.7 cubic feet with a laughably small ski pass-through and a split-folding feature that's optional.

Technology

Cadillac updated its tech interface for 2018, and we have yet to sample it. Feature content is to be commended, however, with standard accident avoidance tech, parking aids, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE Wi-Fi and three USB ports.

    Features & Specs

    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A
    MSRP$86,995
    MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower640 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Cadillac CTS-V features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite CTS-V safety features:

    Forward Collision Alert
    Uses sensors to detect stopped vehicles ahead, warning the driver through visual and audible signals.
    Lane Change Alert w/ Blind Zone Alert
    Monitors blind spots and alerts the driver should a lane change be attempted when there's a car in a neighboring lane.
    Lane Keep Assist
    Warns the driver should the car start to drift from its lane and can take corrective steering action if needed.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%

    Cadillac CTS-V vs. the competition

    Cadillac CTS-V vs. Cadillac ATS-V

    The ATS-V is the smaller and younger brother to the CTS-V. Its turbocharged V6 isn't as raucous or powerful as the CTS-V's supercharged V8, but handling and braking capabilities are very similar. Although these two share similar design elements, the ATS-V is smaller in every dimension. If you frequently transport passengers, consider the CTS-V. It's the more comfortable choice.

    Compare Cadillac CTS-V & Cadillac ATS-V features

    Cadillac CTS-V vs. BMW M5

    BMW's M5 is the car that made sport sedans famous, and the CTS-V follows in its footsteps with an aggressive suspension and big power. Between the two, the M5 is more civilized and well thought out. The M5's all-wheel drive also gives it four-season drivability. The aggressive styling award goes to the CTS-V.

    Compare Cadillac CTS-V & BMW M5 features

    Cadillac CTS-V vs. Dodge Charger

    The Charger Hellcat isn't a bona-fide luxury car, but it has plenty going for it. It has more cargo space and rear-seat space than the CTS-V. The Charger also has more power. But the CTS-V will run circles around the Dodge when it comes to handling and braking. Ultimately, deciding between them boils down to your choice of the CTS-V's scalpel versus the Charger Hellcat's sledgehammer.

    Compare Cadillac CTS-V & Dodge Charger features

    More about the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V

    The greatest Cadillacs once sprouted grand fins and taillights inspired by the Space Age. Today, the great 2019 Cadillac CTS-V may not look like a rocket, but it sure as heck moves like one. Packing the same supercharged V8 as the Corvette Z06, the CTS-V boasts an incredible 640 horsepower that sends it from 0 to 60 mph in about 4 seconds. Meanwhile, it has the same classy styling and abundant feature content and, thanks to a sophisticated suspension, it still manages to deliver a comfortable ride.

    The CTS-V suspension features Magnetic Ride Control, or magnetically controlled adjustable dampers that not only provide a comfortable ride but also tremendous handling capability. A stiff body structure, excellent steering, upgraded Brembo brakes, a race-derived traction control system and high-performance Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires round out the sporty highlights. It's a true driver's car that can compete with the best high-powered sedans from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

    Now, if you're drawn to a full-size luxury sedan with 640 hp, chances are that fuel economy isn't exactly high on your priority list. Nevertheless, the CTS-V isn't the gas hog you might assume thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission and cylinder deactivation. According to the EPA, it returns an estimated 16 mpg combined (14 city/21 highway).

    As a Cadillac, and one of the most expensive ones at that, the CTS-V comes standard with an abundance of features at a price that undercuts its competition. A self-parking system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker Bose sound system are some of the noteworthy standard features. You can also add some extra features courtesy of the Luxury package or Recaro performance seats.

    Ultimately, the 2019 Cadillac CTS-V is a tremendous performance luxury sedan. Its cabin isn't quite as well put together as some of its German competitors, and its tech interface isn't our favorite, but on the whole, this Cadillac is every bit an engineering achievement that Americans can be proud of. Maybe not landing-a-man-on-the-moon proud, but it's certainly far more impressive than tailfins. And if it seems like your type of luxury car, make sure to check out the Edmunds inventory pages to help find the perfect CTS-V for you.

