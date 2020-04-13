2020 Porsche Panamera
2020 Porsche PanameraMSRP Range: $87,200 - $198,100
2020 Porsche Panamera Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Strong acceleration from V6, V8 and hybrid models
- Handles more like a sports car than a large sedan
- Refined interior design with the latest technology
- Decent practicality thanks to hatchback and wagon body styles
The legendary Porsche 911 remains one of the best sports cars ever built. But what do you do if you need to transport more than one passenger? Enter the 2020 Porsche Panamera, a front-engine sport luxury sedan with the spirit of the 911.
Our verdict
Besides delivering all of the refinement you expect of premium luxury sedans, the Porsche Panamera is shockingly practical and capable. It packs performance on par with traditional sports cars, but with usable passenger and cargo hauling space. That's especially the case if you opt for the Sport Turismo model.
How does the Panamera drive?
No car this big and heavy has any business performing on this level. It's mind-boggling how capable the Panamera 4S — the Panamera we tested — is on a winding road. Anyone who claims it's not a "real" Porsche clearly hasn't driven one. And this is just a single step up from the base model in a very deep lineup.
The Panamera 4S is among the quickest in its class, reaching 60 mph in only 3.9 seconds. Power is breathtaking, and the shifts are so smooth they're almost imperceptible. Engaging launch control will fulfill your adolescent racer dreams, and the V6 sounds great too. Handling is precise in all situations, and you quickly forget that it's a 4,400-pound luxury sedan. It feels much lighter and smaller.
How comfortable is the Panamera?
There are some concessions made in exchange for the Panamera's performance, but they can easily be ignored given its capability. The climate control interface is fussier than it needs to be, and suspension tuning is on the stiff side. But these trade-offs don't come remotely close to being deal-breakers.
Whether you're short or tall, the range of seat adjustments will accommodate you. The padding is thin, but the front seats are so well shaped that all-day comfort is guaranteed. The Panamera 4S doesn't ride quite as smoothly as its less athletic rivals, but it is still exceptionally comfortable. Wind noise on the highway is absent, and the engine is well muffled when you're cruising.
How’s the interior?
The Panamera's controls aren't easy to use and can be a source of driver distraction. Otherwise, the cabin is as luxurious, modern and refined as that of any of its contemporaries. This generation Panamera forgoes the glut of traditional buttons of its predecessor, but using their replacement — capacitive touch buttons — can take the driver's attention away from the road. The gear selector also takes some getting used to.
Even though you get a sporty, wraparound feeling from the cockpit, the Panamera is still very spacious. The rear seats will accommodate 6-footers, but we suggest getting the long-wheelbase version if you're going to frequently have adults in the back seat.
How’s the tech?
The Panamera's infotainment system isn't as easy to use as rival systems. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard thankfully, and you can use either as an alternative to Porsche's system. The touchscreen is responsive and quick, but the steering wheel button that's supposedly customizable for multiple functions did not work all that well in our testing. We also experienced occasional Apple CarPlay crashes and non-operation.
The Panamera's advanced driver safety features are well tuned. In our testing they didn't produce any false alarms. The traffic-adaptive cruise control's braking and accelerating were also smooth.
How’s the storage?
The Panamera is technically a hatchback, but it doesn't reap as big an advantage as is usually associated with that body style. With 17.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, room in the Panamera is generous on paper. In practice, the trunk is shallow and the high liftover height is an impediment. The lack of remote seatback releases also deducts points.
The Sport Turismo's cargo space is only marginally bigger, but its lower liftover height and upright hatch allow easier loading of bulky items. The door pockets, bins and glovebox are all on the small side, leaving you limited options for your personal effects.
How economical is the Panamera?
The EPA estimates fuel economy for the 4S at 21 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway), which is comparable to figures from other, albeit far less sporty, luxury sedans. On our mixed-driving evaluation route, we achieved 26.4 mpg with our 4S test car, but it was a difficult exercise in restraint.
Is the Panamera a good value?
The Porsche Panamera 4S delivers an unusual amount of performance for the money. While we wouldn't consider it a bargain, it certainly piques our interest. Interior materials are befitting a car of this class and price, and there's sturdy construction underneath.
Wildcard
The Panamera 4S is one of the few cars that have come our way that have astounded us in a number of ways. Whether or not performance is your thing, drivers of any stripe will appreciate its sure-footedness and authoritative acceleration. This is one of the better cars at any price.
With the latest redesign, the Panamera is no longer the ugly duckling that we'd forgive because it drives so well. It now has the looks to complement its performance. It's sleek, sporty, modern, refined, and truly the complete package.
Which Panamera does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche Panamera models
The 2020 Porsche Panamera is offered in three body styles. The regular Panamera has a long, tapered rear cargo hatch, while the Sport Turismo comes with a more upright rear hatch like a station wagon. The Executive sticks with the standard Panamera hatch but grows in length between the front and rear axles (commonly referred to as the long wheelbase) to provide more space to rear passengers.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$87,200
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|330 hp @ 5400 rpm
|GTS 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$129,300
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|453 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$91,800
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|330 hp @ 5400 rpm
|4S 4dr Sedan AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$105,000
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|440 hp @ 5650 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Panamera safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning and Intervention
- Warns the driver if he or she exits a lane with another car in the blind spot and even applies minor steering corrections.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver when a front collision is imminent. Automatic emergency braking also applies the brakes, depending on severity.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Provides the driver with a set speed while maintaining a set distance behind the car in front, allowing for a safe space between cars.
Porsche Panamera vs. the competition
Porsche Panamera vs. Audi S7
The Audi S7 is a sportier version of the A7. The Panamera and the Audi S7 share many similarities, not least of which is that they're both built under the same Volkswagen Group parent company. They both have a sleek "fastback" rear hatch and stirring performance. The Panamera, though, has the S7 beat when it comes to rear-seat headroom and overall performance.
Porsche Panamera vs. BMW M5
The BMW M5 can be considered a bargain against the Panamera if you really try. The M5 has 600-plus horsepower, which places it above the Panamera Turbo. The kicker is, the M5 starts around $100,000 while the Panamera Turbo starts above $150,000. If that wasn't enough, you get more standard features with the BMW, and it has the ability to switch between all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive.
Porsche Panamera vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
In the same vein as how the Panamera can loosely be considered a four-door version of the Porsche 911 coupe, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT sedan can be thought of as the four-door version of the AMG GT coupe. Both offer an excess of power and impressive cornering abilities. The prices for either are also impressively high, especially when options are added.
FAQ
Is the Porsche Panamera a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Porsche Panamera?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Porsche Panamera:
- A new 10 Years Edition celebrates a decade of Panamera production
- Otherwise, no significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Panamera generation introduced for 2017
Is the Porsche Panamera reliable?
Is the 2020 Porsche Panamera a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Porsche Panamera?
The least-expensive 2020 Porsche Panamera is the 2020 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $87,200.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $87,200
- GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $129,300
- 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $91,800
- 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $105,000
- 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $103,800
- Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $153,000
- 10 Years Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $103,300
- 4 E-Hybrid 10 Years Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $116,900
- 4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $98,500
- Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $163,400
- 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $108,300
- 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $116,300
- Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $198,100
- Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $187,700
- 4 10 Years Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $107,500
What are the different models of Porsche Panamera?
More about the 2020 Porsche Panamera
2020 Porsche Panamera Overview
The 2020 Porsche Panamera is offered in the following submodels: Panamera Sedan, Panamera Wagon, Panamera Hybrid. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), GTS Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), 10 Years Edition 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid 10 Years Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), 4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), 4 Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4S Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), Turbo Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 4dr Wagon AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), and 4 10 Years Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Porsche Panamera?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Porsche Panamera and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Panamera.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Porsche Panamera and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Panamera featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
