Purists will rejoice at the rear-wheel-drive layout and the return of a proper six-speed manual transmission. Manual-equipped Performance models come with a rev-matching feature so you'll always hit the right mark when downshifting. It also comes with launch control if you opt for the upper Performance trim. Launch control comes on all Zs equipped with the available nine-speed automatic.

On the base Sport trim you get 18-inch wheels wrapped in Yokohama Advan Sport tires. Opt for the Performance grade and Nissan replaces them with lightweight forged 19-inch wheels courtesy of Rays. These are shod in Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires.