Oolander. Godilla. The Lost City of. All movie titles immeasurably helped with the addition of the letter Z, but this character's importance isn't limited to the realm of films. Nissan's newest interpretation of its two-seat sports car is thankfully keeping the letter, but it does lose the numerical designation that typically accompanies it. No 400Z nomenclature here — the seventh-generation coupe will simply be known as the 2023 Nissan Z.
2023 Nissan Z
- All-new model replaces the previous 370Z
- Beefy V6 adds a pair of turbochargers, good for 400 horsepower
- Long list of standard and optional tech features
- Manual transmission is still available
- Launches the seventh-generation Nissan Z
- 2023
The Nissan Z is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that develops 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque — a healthy increase from the 370Z's maximum of 350 hp and 276 lb-ft. We've already sampled this engine in the Infiniti Q50 coupe and Q60 Red Sport 400 sedan and, quite frankly, the powertrain is the best part of those vehicles. Both Infinitis managed to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in around 5 seconds flat, and so it stands to reason that the lighter Z will be quicker still.
Nissan is going for a combination of vintage and modern with the Z. Touches such as a dished steering wheel harken back to the 240Z, while a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster presents a modern look. The center stack is another delightful mix of analog and digital, with a trio of instrument dials on top, simple climate controls down below, and an eye-catching touchscreen between them. Nissan says it sought opinions from professional racing drivers to aid in penning the Z's cockpit, though we doubt they'd be much good in designing an intuitive infotainment system. Thankfully, Nissan's current touchscreen interface — seen in recently redesigned models like the Rogue SUV — is quite easy to use, and we expect that system to carry over to the Z.
A brightly lit, attractive touchscreen forms the centerpiece of the Z's cabin. The base Sport trim comes with an 8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Upgrade to the Z Performance and you'll get a larger 9-inch touchscreen plus wireless Apple CarPlay functionality. The Performance model also includes a Wi-Fi hotspot, onboard navigation and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.
The 2023 Nissan Z will come in three trim levels: Sport, Performance and the limited-edition Proto Spec. Highlight features include:
It's been a long wait for the new Nissan Z — too long, really. Thankfully, this new seventh-gen model should improve upon every aspect of its predecessor. Expect Nissan to release the new Z in the spring of 2022. In the meantime stick with Edmunds as we'll have more news, updates and driving impressions in the coming months.
