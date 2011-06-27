2021 Cadillac Escalade
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2021
- More interior space, especially for rear passengers
- The latest driver aids, including Cadillac's Super Cruise
- Part of the fifth Escalade generation introduced for 2021
Pros & Cons
- An extensive suite of standard and optional driver aids
- Optional diesel engine a class-exclusive
- Significantly more interior space than outgoing model
- New interior design one of the best in the class
- Lacks off-road prowess of some rivals
- Large footprint makes it difficult to park
2021 Cadillac Escalade Review
For the past few years we've ranked the Lincoln Navigator as one of the best large SUVs you can buy. Its traditional rival, the Escalade, hasn't fared as well. But now the balance of power might be shifting with the debut of the fully redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade.
The fifth-generation Escalade follows the related GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe to market and benefits from a lot of the same changes. Most notably, all three of these SUVs get a new independent rear suspension that promises a smoother ride and increased interior space. The Escalade also packs new technology features, including Cadillac's Super Cruise, which is one of the best semi-automated driving systems around, and a sharp-looking display that spans most of the dashboard.
How's the Escalade's interior?
The new Escalade's interior represents the most significant improvement in this redesign. It's thoroughly modern and more refined than before. Dominating the dashboard is a beautifully curved sheet of glass that houses three OLED displays, which is the first use of this technology in a vehicle. In some ways it's similar to Mercedes-Benz's wide rectangular screen, but Cadillac's interpretation is much more attractive. It functions as a touchscreen, but there's also a convenient dial controller on the center console.
Naturally with an SUV of this size, passengers factor heavily into the Escalade equation. Second-row occupants enjoy seats just as plush as those in front, and the seatbacks can be equipped with entertainment screens. Besides supporting typical media inputs, these screens can share content between screens, broadcast audio to the rest of the cabin, and beam directions to the driver's navigation system.
The Escalade's third-row seat is roomier than before and can now adequately hold adults. The new independent rear suspension affords a lower floor, which represents an even greater improvement for third-row passengers.
How's the Escalade's tech?
Similar to the Mercedes MBUX infotainment system, the Escalade has an augmented reality overlay for driving directions. As you approach a turn, a live view of the road ahead appears on the main screen with animated arrows to show where to go. Another Benz-like addition is the availability of night vision cameras and a center console refrigerator with a freezer function.
The Escalade continues to break new ground with its audio system by pairing with AKG, a company more commonly associated with professional studio recording equipment. The base system features 19 speakers, while the premium upgrade ups the count to 36 speakers. Also included are strategically placed microphones to allow for easy communication between the first and third rows. Navigation also receives the tech treatment, with voice prompts simulated to sound as though they're coming from the direction and distance of the next task.
One of the primary upgrades for 2021 is the inclusion of Cadillac's Super Cruise automated driving system. While it only works on highways with center dividers that have been previously mapped by Cadillac, it's also the only truly hands-free driving system available today. At the Escalade's debut, over 200,000 highway miles across the U.S. will support Super Cruise functionality. For 2021, Super Cruise adds a new automatic lane-changing function, much like Tesla's Autopilot system has.
Edmunds says
When the Lincoln Navigator debuted a few years ago, it very quickly demonstrated the previous-generation Escalade's shortcomings. The tables may have turned in favor of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade. The new evocative design and smart packaging have likely addressed previous drawbacks, giving it a chance to reclaim the top spot in our rankings.
Which Escalade does Edmunds recommend?
Cadillac Escalade models
The 2021 Escalade is a three-row large luxury SUV that comes in five trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum and Sport Platinum. The Escalade seats up to eight with the second-row bench seat. The optional captain's chairs drop the count to seven.
All Escalades come standard with a 6.2-liter V8 (420 hp, 460 lb-ft) and rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is optional. Also optional is a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine (277 hp, 460 lb-ft). While it likely won't be as quick as the gas engine, the diesel should net better fuel efficiency and superior towing capability. Both engines are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Luxury
Standard feature highlights include:
- Full leather seating
- A dash-spanning 16.9-inch infotainment screen and a 14.2-inch instrument cluster
- Keyless and ignition with remote start
- Heated front and rear outboard seats
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Tri-zone climate control
- A 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system
- Front and rear parking sensors
Premium Luxury
Includes those features and opens up the options list with available features such as:
- Driver Assist Tech package
- Adaptive cruise control can speed up and slow down the vehicle with traffic
- Soft-close doors that catch the doors as they're being closed and gently pull them shut
- Performance Package
- Revised suspension
- Trailer hitch assist that helps when lining up a trailer
- Trailer brake controller that helps control a trailer when on the road
- A Heavy-Duty Trailering package
- Rear-seat entertainment system
- Adaptive air suspension
- Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-automated driving system
Premium Luxury Platinum
Comes with most options as standard equipment but adds:
- Massaging front seats
- Leather-wrapped instrument panel, console and upper door panels
The Sport and Sport Platinum trims' features and options generally mirror those on the Escalade Premium Luxury and Premium Luxury Platinum, respectively, with visual touches such as wheels and gloss-black trim separating the models.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.
Trending topics in reviews
2021 Cadillac Escalade video2021 Cadillac Escalade First Look -- New Diesel, Hands-Free Driving, and OLED Display! | Chicago Auto Show
2021 Cadillac Escalade First Look -- New Diesel, Hands-Free Driving, and OLED Display! | Chicago Auto Show
SPEAKER: When it comes to big luxury, and I mean really big luxury, the Cadillac name has been hard to beat. But they're at it again with this, the all new fully redesigned fifth generation 2021 Escalade. After 21 years and nearly 900,000 units sold, it's safe to say that the Escalade has matured, but it's kept its core principles intact. And we'll get to those in just a bit. Do me a favor right now. Hit Subscribe, below. We have a lot of great content coming your way.Style is understandably important when it comes to Escalade, and it has tons of it. Literally, tons of it. It's more refined. It's a lot more graceful than before. It's less chunky than before, but still has all that presence we've come to expect from an Escalade, even in this regular wheel-based version. It's a safe bet that the long wheelbase ESV version will have even more presence. Returning are power deployable running boards. But new are soft close doors. Also returning, the 6.2 liter V8 that puts up 420 horsepower and 460 pound feet of torque. The kicker is, there's going to be a six cylinder turbo diesel available that puts out 277 horsepower, but has the same torque specs as the gas engines. There was also a rather veiled hint at something on the sporty side in the future. My hope is maybe a V variant. Whether or not that happens, the Escalade will have a 10 speed automatic transmission and be offered an all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive. Like the related models from Chevy and GMC, the new Escalade will have a independent rear suspension. And that has several benefits. It'll have a more refined ride quality. It'll have better handling characteristics. And also, opens things up on the interior. There'll be three suspensions available-- the standard steel suspension, a fourth generation magnetic ride suspension, and new for 2021, an air ride suspension. The air ride suspension will have four inches of travel. It can drop two inches down for better passenger access and easier cargo loading. And it'll increase its ride height for better ground clamps if you go off roading. The giant killer for the Escalade, though may be the inclusion of super cruise. It's the only truly hands-free driving system out there. And it's received some updates for the Escalade. One of them being a lane change feature that's similar to Tesla's Autopilot. The super cruise system is also eligible for 200,000 miles of roadways across the country. As important as the exterior and underpinnings are, the interior is also supremely important. The new Escalade has just as much style inside as it does outside. I'm struck by this beautiful horizontal layout that a lot of other manufacturers have gone to. But if you haven't noticed it yet, the most striking is this beautiful curved piece of glass. It's an OLED, which means it's super sharp, and has really great levels of contrast. That means it'll be easy to read in any light. It can be controlled via touch screen, but there's also a dial right here where your hands should normally rest. And that's actually my preferred method of control while I'm driving. It creates a lot less distraction than trying to wobble around with a touch screen. Maybe taking a page out of the Mercedes-Benz playbook, the Escalade will now offer night vision. But it will also offer an augmented reality overly for navigation. That means when you're driving along and there's a turn coming up, it will overly these animated arrows to show you where to turn. It's especially helpful when you're in a city that maybe you're not so familiar with. For 2021, there will also be a lot more color choices for the interior. That includes the colors of leather and a lot of different textures and colors for the wood trim. My favorite may be the one I'm in right now, which has these lovely fabric elements that lended a luxury feel that is, quite frankly missing from a lot of the German manufacturers. The other big news comes in the form of three letters, AKG. AKG has been synonymous with professional recording equipment. And this is their first foray into automotive, and it's exclusive to Cadillac. There will be two systems available. The standard will be a 19 speaker system. And the upgrade, 36 speakers. And there are also some really cool features built in. For example, the front passenger has their own volume control. And it doesn't really affect the overall experience for the driver. So that means it might actually save some marriages. There's another cool feature, and that's related to navigation. The voice prompts for navigation will actually change their staging as it appears to the driver. If you have a turn that's further up, it's going to sound like the voice prompting you to turn is further away. As you get closer, it's going to seem like that voice is getting closer and even kind of shift around, depending on where you need to turn. There are microphones strategically placed throughout the cabin. So as the front passenger or driver, you can have a conversation with someone in the back row and hear them just fine without having to shout. Another cool feature is a fridge and freezer that will go right here in the center console. It means everybody here can enjoy a nice cold beverage, including the second row, where we're headed next. In addition to the typical luxury features we expect from the second row, there are some new additions. Obviously, there is a new 12-inch rear entertainment screen with some cool features. It has USB as well as HDMI input, but they can be independently operated. So you can have two different movies playing. And if you want to share it with the other person, you just kind of swipe it over, and it'll appear on theirs. The sound can also be broadcast through the speakers or through headsets. One convenience item that I found particularly interesting is navigation. You can have someone co-piloting for you back here, find a place you want to go, and send that navigation information up to the front. Thanks to that smart packaging of the new rear independent suspension, there's a lot more space in the third row. 10 inches more of leg room. I fit perfectly back here. It's no longer the penalty it once was. You also have these convenient USB C ports to keep everything charged. Another benefit to that new rear suspension is cargo capacity. There's now 25 and 1/2 cubic feet behind the third row. That's an increase of 68% over last year. Damn impressive. When the Escalade goes on sale this summer it will have the style, presence, and features to do better with our favorite in the class, the Lincoln Navigator. All I can say is, it'll be a hell of a shootout. For more information on the Escalade, the Navigator, and all their competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe.
The all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade addresses previous drawbacks and keeps the improvements coming with impressive results. With the addition of Super Cruise, an available diesel engine and more interior space, it has the chance to reclaim its spot at the head of the class.
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$76,195
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$79,195
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$88,595
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$102,995
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Escalade safety features:
- Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes when the vehicle determines a collision is imminent.
- Automatic Seat-Belt Tightening
- Secures passengers by automatically tightening their seat belts during emergency braking.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Illuminates a light in the sideview mirrors when sensors see a vehicle in the Escalade's blind spots.
Cadillac Escalade vs. the competition
Cadillac Escalade vs. Lincoln Navigator
After years of middling products, Lincoln's recent lineup is a revelation. It all started with the Navigator, a traditional truck-based SUV that shocked just about everyone with a comfortable and composed ride, a powerful turbocharged engine, and an interior that's right there with the best of them. It's not as fuel-efficient as some other large SUVs, but it's still well worth a look.
Cadillac Escalade vs. Lexus LX 570
Like the Escalade, the Lexus LX is a truck-based SUV that makes no apologies about what it is and what it's trying to do. While we like the Lexus' powerful V8 and well-crafted cabin, it's one of the oldest vehicles on the market and is showing its age. It's not as agile or easy to drive as some competitors, and the in-car tech and driver aids feel a generation behind. It also doesn't help that the V8 gets comically bad fuel economy.
Cadillac Escalade vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
The GLS is our top-ranked luxury SUV for a good reason. It's quiet and comfortable on the road, and it features one of the best interiors on the market. On top of that, it's loaded with the latest and greatest tech and driver aids Germany has to offer. It's smaller than the Escalade and can't match the Cadillac's towing figures, but right now there are few vehicles that do things better than the GLS.
Is the Cadillac Escalade a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade:
- Fully redesigned for 2021
- More interior space, especially for rear passengers
- The latest driver aids, including Cadillac's Super Cruise
- Part of the fifth Escalade generation introduced for 2021
How much should I pay for a 2021 Cadillac Escalade?
The least-expensive 2021 Cadillac Escalade is the 2021 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $76,195.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $76,195
- Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $79,195
- Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $88,595
- Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $102,995
- Sport Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $99,995
- Sport 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $85,595
- Sport Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $102,995
- Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $99,995
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $85,995
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $82,995
2021 Cadillac Escalade Overview
The 2021 Cadillac Escalade is offered in the following submodels: Escalade SUV. Available styles include Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Sport Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Sport 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Sport Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury Platinum 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A).
What do people think of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Escalade.
