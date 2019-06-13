2020 BMW 3 Series
2020 BMW 3 SeriesMSRP Range: $40,750 - $56,000
2020 BMW 3 Series Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up
- Strong and efficient four- and six-cylinder engines
- Interior is upscale and spacious, with logical, easy-to-use controls
Fresh off a redesign last year, the BMW 3 Series continues to provide one of the best combinations of comfort, performance and prestige you'll find among small luxury sport sedans. This new seventh-generation model is 3 inches longer and 1.5 inches wider than before, but it remains as agile and steady in the fast curves as ever.
Our verdict
The latest-generation BMW 3 Series is a solid luxury sport sedan. But some rivals offer more impressive design and technology. Unfortunately, "benchmark" is no longer one of the descriptors that come to mind for the 3 Series.
How does the 3 Series drive?
We tested an all-wheel-drive 330i. Its turbocharged four-cylinder is strong and responsive; you don't need to rev it much before it delivers the goods. Our test car reached 60 mph in 5.6 seconds in our testing, which is a quick time for a small luxury sedan with a base engine. The transmission shifts quickly and complements the surprisingly flexible power of the engine.
The brakes in the 330i are solid all around and one of the highlights of this car. The pedal is smooth and easy to modulate in casual driving but strong, stable and confident in hard use. We also like the car's agility when going around turns. With the M Sport package, the 330i's body motions are well-controlled. Experienced drivers may find themselves wanting a little more playfulness, but nonetheless this luxury sedan is easy to drive quickly.
How comfortable is the 3 Series?
Our test 330i suffered from a surprisingly harsh ride. We suspect the cause to be our test car's optional sport suspension (as part of the M Sport package) and possibly the rough-riding tires as well. If you're worried about comfort, we'd suggest getting a 330i without the M Sport package.
We do like the 330i's exceptionally quiet cabin at highway speeds. Plus, the front seats are supportive and have plenty of available adjustments. The 3 Series' climate system is capable but operating it can be puzzling at times. Some functions are odd — syncing zones must be done through the touchscreen, for instance. Also, the system won't really adjust fan speed when in auto mode, so you'll have to do that yourself.
How’s the interior?
It's clear that BMW put a lot of thought into the front cabin comfort and design. There's ample doorway head clearance front and rear for getting in and out, and the door grabs and handles are well-placed and easy to use. The front seating is roomy, although the rear seat is best suited for two — the center tunnel eats up most of the foot space.
We're less fond of the 3 Series' iDrive infotainment system. It has plenty of functions, but they are often hard to locate in the convoluted maze of menus. Also, the layout of physical buttons and controls is generally comprehensible, but you'll have to take your eyes off the road to find the flat buttons on the console — you can't just feel them by touch. It'll take some time for owners to get accustomed to the 3 Series' control setup.
How’s the tech?
You'd think that BMW would kill it here, but the reality is that some rival automakers are ahead of the game. For instance, the 3 Series' navigation system lacks the polished execution of Mercedes' new augmented-reality feature or Audi's Virtual Cockpit gauge-cluster display. Also, the 3 Series has many advanced driving safety aids, but their effectiveness is hit-or-miss.
BMW includes one year of wireless Apple CarPlay. But after that it's a fee-based subscription. To date, BMW is the only manufacturer with a subscription model. There's still no Android Auto support. Our test car had the optional Harman Kardon audio system — we found it delivers rich, clean sound up front but less so for the rear passengers.
How’s the storage?
The trunk is sizable, and the lid hinges are shrouded so they won't crush cargo when the lid comes down. The rear seatbacks are split 40/20/40, and they fold and lay nearly flat when down. Storage space for small items in the cabin is decent.
For family taxi duty, the 3 Series does a respectable job. The Isofix anchors for securing child safety seats are clearly marked and easily accessible under flip-up lids. There's also enough space to fit a larger rear-facing car seat behind all but the tallest drivers.
How economical is the 3 Series?
With a rating of 28 mpg in combined city/highway driving, the 330i xDrive is surprisingly efficient for the performance it delivers. (The rear-drive 330i is slightly more efficient, and the M340 is slightly less.) We averaged a respectable 31.3 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route, which is above expectations. Other traffic-heavy tanks were in the low 20-mpg range.
Is the 3 Series a good value?
The 3 Series isn't the priciest offering in the segment, but it's also far from the best value. You get a quality product for your dollar with solid performance to match and complimentary maintenance as a bonus. But if you're looking for maximum value, you're better off checking out some of the other segment offerings. Warranty coverage is typical for a luxury brand.
Wildcard
BMW can still make a capable small sedan. For most people, this 3 Series will meet expectations. But for people who love driving for fun, the 330i will likely disappoint a little. Certainly the M340i ups the excitement a little. As for design, the cabin has character, but there are some styling elements at the rear of the car that remind us of a Lexus. That's a first for a 3 Series and not necessarily a good thing.
Which 3 Series does Edmunds recommend?
BMW 3 Series models
The 2020 BMW 3 Series is a five-passenger compact luxury sport sedan available in two trim levels: the 330i and M340i.
This is my first review on Edmund’s. I owned a 2011 F10 BMW 550i M sport and decided to downsize once I saw the 2020 M340i. The car is amazing. Plenty of power almost instantly on tap and the grip is incredible. The steering is very sharp and precise. This car demands respect. I love the Sport Plus mode where the exhaust backfires. Sounds like a Porsche. I use the Sport Individual mode where I can tune the steering, engine and transmission to what I like. The M340i has M adaptive suspension, transmission and brakes. The braking is so important especially on this car. I have all the options except AWD and the optional 255 rear tires. This car has the latest BMW computer and ADAS system. I find the ADAS features overwhelming and actually annoying. The lane departure system is annoying and the car will try to steer you back into your lane if it feels you made a lane change too quickly. And the ADAS is always on when you turn the engine on, so you have to turn it off when you start the car by pressing a button in the dashboard. The remote access is very convenient as it unlocks the car and unfolds it the mirrors when you approach the car. The Automated Parking feature needs to be improved as I tried it once and if I had not paid attention it would have backed into a garbage bin. This is a driver’s car and the seats, steering and digital cluster are fantastic. The seats are very supportive. They should make the steering wheel and headrests also adjustable via switches, Right now they are manual. There are plenty of cup holders which is great, also in the doors, and 3 USB ports and wireless charging. The rear legroom is obviously less than a 5 series but still decent and you get an armrest with cup holders. The headroom is pretty good and the trunk space is quite large. This car is so fast that you definitely need to learn how to drive it and respect it. If you don’t want to buy an M this is the closest it can get to an M. The M340i will always put a smile on your face.
I traded in my Infiniti Q 50 for the new BMW 330i xdrive Love the handling gas mileage much better than the Q 50 and just as fast 5.3 seconds 0 to 60. Only one gripe that lane keep assist is very aggressive maybe that is the way it should be put on the expressway if you have it on it is very hard to keep straight. But the looks that I get when I am in this car! Remember when you are driving a BMW you don’t have to take a backseat to anybody. Make sure you get the M sport version it really holds the road with those 19 inch tires this car is phenomenal I’m not sure how they rate the G 70 in the Kia stinger ahead of it just because they are newer cars the three series set the standard.
Purchased my 2020 330i X drive sedan in late February. Less driving than usual due to COVID 19, but I have 3000 miles on it now, mostly back roads and some highway. Traded a '13 Audi A4 which I was very happy with but it was getting up there in miles. First the positives: Powerful engine, excellent gas mileage (averaging 32 MPG overall, again mostly side roads driving 35-50 mph, but got 34 on the highway running at 80mph average), sporty and secure handling, strong brakes, comfortable seats, very good fit and finish of the interior, plenty of tech with the ability to disable some aggravating "safety" features like lane departure warning with assist (I keep it turned off); sport mode ramps up engine/throttle response quite well for a fun drive. Negatives: transmission, when in comfort mode, likes to grab 8th gear around 48-50 mph, so on back roads it is constantly shifting between 7th and 8th which is annoying (my Audi wouldn't grab 8th until 58mph and this worked much better--I'd rather give up 1 mpg to avoid the gear hunting); run flats lead to a jittery ride--the suspension absorbs bumps quite well, but it's the small impacts that wouldn't be felt with normal tires with slightly softer side walls that cause the problem; engine note is artificially piped in through the speakers which is fine in comfort mode, but when in sport mode, it is just piped in at a louder volume which is unnecessary and annoying; auto stop/start feature, though better than in past BMW's, is too aggressive in that it kills the engine immediately on stopping, so if you stop to parallel park and shift into reverse, the engine stops and starts constantly--I just inactivate it with every start up with the easy to reach button on the console; too much orange peel on my paint which is mediterranean blue--significantly worse than the audi; trunk is small for the size of the car; finally, when shutting the car off and getting out of it, the IP and infotainment display screens all stay on as does the radio, and they will all stay on, along with the radio, for up to 30 min unless you lock the car--my Audi inactivated everything once the driver opened the door, but I cannot find any way to do this in the BMW, so I have to lock it every time I leave it in my garage which is also annoying. Bottom line: sporty and fun to drive with a nice look, classy interior and very good fit and finish to the interior, but let down by poor ride on the run flats, subpar paint quality for a luxury vehicle, and gear hunting in Comfort mode. Overall I'm still satisfied, especially since I got 9K off the MSRP by buying in the winter (nobody wants a sedan in the winter).
After owning Camry and accord this is a breath of fresh air. Comfort, drive and handling all superior to what I am used to. Exterior and interior style is superb.
Features & Specs
|330i 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$40,750
|MPG
|26 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5000 rpm
|330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$42,750
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5000 rpm
|M340i 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$54,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 5800 rpm
|M340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$56,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|382 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 3 Series safety features:
- Driving Assistance Professional Package
- Enhances the 3 Series' standard safety features with upgrades such as lane keeping assist.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts you with in-mirror lights when a vehicle is in a blind spot, followed by steering wheel vibration if you attempt to change lanes.
- Side and Top View Camera
- Offers a top-down, 360-degree view of the car and surroundings to monitor approaching traffic and aid in maneuvering tight spaces.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 3 Series vs. the competition
BMW 3 Series vs. Audi A4
Compared to the 330i, the A4 trades on a hipper, tech-oriented appeal centered on an advanced infotainment user interface and features, combined with impeccable cabin design and materials. The new 3 Series has upped its tech game with a crisper interface. But in some ways (menu structures, for example), BMW's iDrive system is even more confusing than earlier editions. The A4 is no slouch when it comes to taking a high-speed corner and can hold its own turn for turn with the 330i.
BMW 3 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
BMW versus Mercedes is the classic battle between German rivals. For decades, both automakers have staked out respective areas of excellence. In general terms, Mercedes has ceded a handling advantage to BMW while burnishing its luxury heritage with ever more refined interior quality, comfort and, lately, some of the most advanced driver safety and semi-automated driving features available.
BMW 3 Series vs. Genesis G70
The G70 is one of the newest entries into the sport-luxury class, and it checks all the requisite boxes: sporty driver engagement, upscale design, and loads of features for a sweet price that starts several thousand dollars less than the 3 Series. It's not likely to dethrone the 3 Series, however, since it suffers from a cramped rear seat and some subpar cabin materials. Still, it offers plenty of power and a long warranty, making it worth a look as a new alternative in an established segment.
