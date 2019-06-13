  1. Home
2020 BMW 3 Series

2020 BMW 3 Series 330i Sedan Exterior. M Sport Package Shown.
7.6/10 Expert Rating #6 Small luxury sedan
2020 BMW 3 Series
MSRP Range: $40,750 - $56,000

MSRP$40,750
Edmunds suggests you pay$46,365
2020 BMW 3 Series Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up
  • Strong and efficient four- and six-cylinder engines
  • Interior is upscale and spacious, with logical, easy-to-use controls

Fresh off a redesign last year, the BMW 3 Series continues to provide one of the best combinations of comfort, performance and prestige you'll find among small luxury sport sedans. This new seventh-generation model is 3 inches longer and 1.5 inches wider than before, but it remains as agile and steady in the fast curves as ever.

Keys to its charms are a larger, stiffer chassis, and retuned suspension and steering, which tighten up the 3 Series' already considerable handling performance. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine, carried over from the previous model, gains slightly more horsepower and increased low-end torque. And for 2020, a six-cylinder engine option returns in the form of the new M340i.

It's no ordinary six-cylinder either. The M340i pumps out a stout 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, which was M3 territory just a few years ago. We assume the forthcoming redesigned M3 will add another 100 hp to that total, but for now the M340i serves as an appealing substitute. The only downside is that you can't get a manual transmission anymore.

Even with its power and athleticism, the 3 Series is still a sensible sedan. The new model maintains the 3 Series' hallmarks of interior comfort and quality. You'll find sporty and form-fitting seats, impressive touchscreen displays and infotainment, and finer details such as ambient cabin lighting and oak, maple and aluminum accents. A large trunk, combined with 40/20/40-split folding rear seats and a hands-free opening trunklid, also offers excellent utility,

If there's any complaint about the 3 Series, it may be that its competence overwhelms exhilaration. Its Audi A4/S4 rival feels more modern with a tech-oriented flair, and its primary Mercedes competitor leans more into luxury than performance. Newer competitors, such as the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Genesis G70, offer drivers something a little different, including the increasingly rare manual transmission.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
The latest-generation BMW 3 Series is a solid luxury sport sedan. But some rivals offer more impressive design and technology. Unfortunately, "benchmark" is no longer one of the descriptors that come to mind for the 3 Series.

How does the 3 Series drive?

8.0
We tested an all-wheel-drive 330i. Its turbocharged four-cylinder is strong and responsive; you don't need to rev it much before it delivers the goods. Our test car reached 60 mph in 5.6 seconds in our testing, which is a quick time for a small luxury sedan with a base engine. The transmission shifts quickly and complements the surprisingly flexible power of the engine.

The brakes in the 330i are solid all around and one of the highlights of this car. The pedal is smooth and easy to modulate in casual driving but strong, stable and confident in hard use. We also like the car's agility when going around turns. With the M Sport package, the 330i's body motions are well-controlled. Experienced drivers may find themselves wanting a little more playfulness, but nonetheless this luxury sedan is easy to drive quickly.

How comfortable is the 3 Series?

7.0
Our test 330i suffered from a surprisingly harsh ride. We suspect the cause to be our test car's optional sport suspension (as part of the M Sport package) and possibly the rough-riding tires as well. If you're worried about comfort, we'd suggest getting a 330i without the M Sport package.

We do like the 330i's exceptionally quiet cabin at highway speeds. Plus, the front seats are supportive and have plenty of available adjustments. The 3 Series' climate system is capable but operating it can be puzzling at times. Some functions are odd — syncing zones must be done through the touchscreen, for instance. Also, the system won't really adjust fan speed when in auto mode, so you'll have to do that yourself.

How’s the interior?

7.5
It's clear that BMW put a lot of thought into the front cabin comfort and design. There's ample doorway head clearance front and rear for getting in and out, and the door grabs and handles are well-placed and easy to use. The front seating is roomy, although the rear seat is best suited for two — the center tunnel eats up most of the foot space.

We're less fond of the 3 Series' iDrive infotainment system. It has plenty of functions, but they are often hard to locate in the convoluted maze of menus. Also, the layout of physical buttons and controls is generally comprehensible, but you'll have to take your eyes off the road to find the flat buttons on the console — you can't just feel them by touch. It'll take some time for owners to get accustomed to the 3 Series' control setup.

How’s the tech?

7.0
You'd think that BMW would kill it here, but the reality is that some rival automakers are ahead of the game. For instance, the 3 Series' navigation system lacks the polished execution of Mercedes' new augmented-reality feature or Audi's Virtual Cockpit gauge-cluster display. Also, the 3 Series has many advanced driving safety aids, but their effectiveness is hit-or-miss.

BMW includes one year of wireless Apple CarPlay. But after that it's a fee-based subscription. To date, BMW is the only manufacturer with a subscription model. There's still no Android Auto support. Our test car had the optional Harman Kardon audio system — we found it delivers rich, clean sound up front but less so for the rear passengers.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The trunk is sizable, and the lid hinges are shrouded so they won't crush cargo when the lid comes down. The rear seatbacks are split 40/20/40, and they fold and lay nearly flat when down. Storage space for small items in the cabin is decent.

For family taxi duty, the 3 Series does a respectable job. The Isofix anchors for securing child safety seats are clearly marked and easily accessible under flip-up lids. There's also enough space to fit a larger rear-facing car seat behind all but the tallest drivers.

How economical is the 3 Series?

8.0
With a rating of 28 mpg in combined city/highway driving, the 330i xDrive is surprisingly efficient for the performance it delivers. (The rear-drive 330i is slightly more efficient, and the M340 is slightly less.) We averaged a respectable 31.3 mpg on our 115-mile evaluation route, which is above expectations. Other traffic-heavy tanks were in the low 20-mpg range.

Is the 3 Series a good value?

7.5
The 3 Series isn't the priciest offering in the segment, but it's also far from the best value. You get a quality product for your dollar with solid performance to match and complimentary maintenance as a bonus. But if you're looking for maximum value, you're better off checking out some of the other segment offerings. Warranty coverage is typical for a luxury brand.

Wildcard

8.0
BMW can still make a capable small sedan. For most people, this 3 Series will meet expectations. But for people who love driving for fun, the 330i will likely disappoint a little. Certainly the M340i ups the excitement a little. As for design, the cabin has character, but there are some styling elements at the rear of the car that remind us of a Lexus. That's a first for a 3 Series and not necessarily a good thing.

Which 3 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The M340i is pure sweetness that comes nicely equipped from the factory, including 382 horsepower that'll make you forget about any options you left on the table. That said, it's hard to justify from a cost standpoint. As such, we say go with the more sensible 330i. Sure, the 330i only offers a four-cylinder engine, but it delivers strong power and fuel efficiency and doesn't want for handling and dynamic performance. You'll also have room in your budget to add some extra options. The Premium and Executive packages are worth getting (the former for its heated seats and head-up display, the latter for its extra safety features).

BMW 3 Series models

The 2020 BMW 3 Series is a five-passenger compact luxury sport sedan available in two trim levels: the 330i and M340i.

The 330i comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive (known as xDrive) is optional.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a sunroof, simulated leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable front seats, an 8.8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, two USB inputs and a 10-speaker audio system.

Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and BMW Assist emergency communications are among the driver assistance features that come standard.

More power is available with the M340i, which comes standard with a six-cylinder engine (382 hp, 369 lb-ft), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.

Standard features for the M340i are similar to the 330i's but also include sport-tuned brakes and suspension, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, and a digital gauge cluster display (called Live Cockpit Professional).  BMW's Connected Package Professional, which combines remote and concierge services with real-time traffic information, is also included.

Both trim levels offer several stand-alone options and a handful of option packages, the most notable being the Premium and Executive packages. The Premium package adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a head-up display. The Executive package adds upgraded adaptive LED headlights, surround and bird's-eye parking camera views, parking sensors, an automated self-parking system, and gesture control functions for the infotainment system.

Additional safety can be had by way of the Driving Assistance and Driving Assistance Professional packages. The former adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert to the standard set of driver aids, while the latter equips adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, active front cross-traffic alert, and Traffic Jam Assist, a semi-automated steering system. For enhanced performance, BMW offers a package that bundles high-performance tires and improved engine cooling.

Some of the above features are available as stand-alone options. Other individual items include 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, leather upholstery, hands-free trunk opening, ambient cabin lighting, wireless device charging, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.

2020 BMW 3 Series pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 BMW 3 Series.

5 star reviews: 65%
4 star reviews: 23%
3 star reviews: 5%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 17 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Addictive acceleration and grip
George Lakkas,
M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

This is my first review on Edmund’s. I owned a 2011 F10 BMW 550i M sport and decided to downsize once I saw the 2020 M340i. The car is amazing. Plenty of power almost instantly on tap and the grip is incredible. The steering is very sharp and precise. This car demands respect. I love the Sport Plus mode where the exhaust backfires. Sounds like a Porsche. I use the Sport Individual mode where I can tune the steering, engine and transmission to what I like. The M340i has M adaptive suspension, transmission and brakes. The braking is so important especially on this car. I have all the options except AWD and the optional 255 rear tires. This car has the latest BMW computer and ADAS system. I find the ADAS features overwhelming and actually annoying. The lane departure system is annoying and the car will try to steer you back into your lane if it feels you made a lane change too quickly. And the ADAS is always on when you turn the engine on, so you have to turn it off when you start the car by pressing a button in the dashboard. The remote access is very convenient as it unlocks the car and unfolds it the mirrors when you approach the car. The Automated Parking feature needs to be improved as I tried it once and if I had not paid attention it would have backed into a garbage bin. This is a driver’s car and the seats, steering and digital cluster are fantastic. The seats are very supportive. They should make the steering wheel and headrests also adjustable via switches, Right now they are manual. There are plenty of cup holders which is great, also in the doors, and 3 USB ports and wireless charging. The rear legroom is obviously less than a 5 series but still decent and you get an armrest with cup holders. The headroom is pretty good and the trunk space is quite large. This car is so fast that you definitely need to learn how to drive it and respect it. If you don’t want to buy an M this is the closest it can get to an M. The M340i will always put a smile on your face.

4 out of 5 stars, I own a BMW 3 Series!!
Tyrone,
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I traded in my Infiniti Q 50 for the new BMW 330i xdrive Love the handling gas mileage much better than the Q 50 and just as fast 5.3 seconds 0 to 60. Only one gripe that lane keep assist is very aggressive maybe that is the way it should be put on the expressway if you have it on it is very hard to keep straight. But the looks that I get when I am in this car! Remember when you are driving a BMW you don’t have to take a backseat to anybody. Make sure you get the M sport version it really holds the road with those 19 inch tires this car is phenomenal I’m not sure how they rate the G 70 in the Kia stinger ahead of it just because they are newer cars the three series set the standard.

4 out of 5 stars, Very Good but not Great
Mugman,
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Purchased my 2020 330i X drive sedan in late February. Less driving than usual due to COVID 19, but I have 3000 miles on it now, mostly back roads and some highway. Traded a '13 Audi A4 which I was very happy with but it was getting up there in miles. First the positives: Powerful engine, excellent gas mileage (averaging 32 MPG overall, again mostly side roads driving 35-50 mph, but got 34 on the highway running at 80mph average), sporty and secure handling, strong brakes, comfortable seats, very good fit and finish of the interior, plenty of tech with the ability to disable some aggravating "safety" features like lane departure warning with assist (I keep it turned off); sport mode ramps up engine/throttle response quite well for a fun drive. Negatives: transmission, when in comfort mode, likes to grab 8th gear around 48-50 mph, so on back roads it is constantly shifting between 7th and 8th which is annoying (my Audi wouldn't grab 8th until 58mph and this worked much better--I'd rather give up 1 mpg to avoid the gear hunting); run flats lead to a jittery ride--the suspension absorbs bumps quite well, but it's the small impacts that wouldn't be felt with normal tires with slightly softer side walls that cause the problem; engine note is artificially piped in through the speakers which is fine in comfort mode, but when in sport mode, it is just piped in at a louder volume which is unnecessary and annoying; auto stop/start feature, though better than in past BMW's, is too aggressive in that it kills the engine immediately on stopping, so if you stop to parallel park and shift into reverse, the engine stops and starts constantly--I just inactivate it with every start up with the easy to reach button on the console; too much orange peel on my paint which is mediterranean blue--significantly worse than the audi; trunk is small for the size of the car; finally, when shutting the car off and getting out of it, the IP and infotainment display screens all stay on as does the radio, and they will all stay on, along with the radio, for up to 30 min unless you lock the car--my Audi inactivated everything once the driver opened the door, but I cannot find any way to do this in the BMW, so I have to lock it every time I leave it in my garage which is also annoying. Bottom line: sporty and fun to drive with a nice look, classy interior and very good fit and finish to the interior, but let down by poor ride on the run flats, subpar paint quality for a luxury vehicle, and gear hunting in Comfort mode. Overall I'm still satisfied, especially since I got 9K off the MSRP by buying in the winter (nobody wants a sedan in the winter).

5 out of 5 stars, Best car I have owned
Usman Raza,
330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

After owning Camry and accord this is a breath of fresh air. Comfort, drive and handling all superior to what I am used to. Exterior and interior style is superb.

Write a review

See all 17 reviews

Features & Specs

330i 4dr Sedan features & specs
330i 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$40,750
MPG 26 city / 36 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower255 hp @ 5000 rpm
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$42,750
MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower255 hp @ 5000 rpm
M340i 4dr Sedan features & specs
M340i 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$54,000
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower382 hp @ 5800 rpm
M340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
M340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$56,000
MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower382 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all 2020 BMW 3 Series features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 3 Series safety features:

Driving Assistance Professional Package
Enhances the 3 Series' standard safety features with upgrades such as lane keeping assist.
Active Blind-Spot Detection
Alerts you with in-mirror lights when a vehicle is in a blind spot, followed by steering wheel vibration if you attempt to change lanes.
Side and Top View Camera
Offers a top-down, 360-degree view of the car and surroundings to monitor approaching traffic and aid in maneuvering tight spaces.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

BMW 3 Series vs. the competition

BMW 3 Series vs. Audi A4

Compared to the 330i, the A4 trades on a hipper, tech-oriented appeal centered on an advanced infotainment user interface and features, combined with impeccable cabin design and materials. The new 3 Series has upped its tech game with a crisper interface. But in some ways (menu structures, for example), BMW's iDrive system is even more confusing than earlier editions. The A4 is no slouch when it comes to taking a high-speed corner and can hold its own turn for turn with the 330i.

BMW 3 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

BMW versus Mercedes is the classic battle between German rivals. For decades, both automakers have staked out respective areas of excellence. In general terms, Mercedes has ceded a handling advantage to BMW while burnishing its luxury heritage with ever more refined interior quality, comfort and, lately, some of the most advanced driver safety and semi-automated driving features available.

BMW 3 Series vs. Genesis G70

The G70 is one of the newest entries into the sport-luxury class, and it checks all the requisite boxes: sporty driver engagement, upscale design, and loads of features for a sweet price that starts several thousand dollars less than the 3 Series. It's not likely to dethrone the 3 Series, however, since it suffers from a cramped rear seat and some subpar cabin materials. Still, it offers plenty of power and a long warranty, making it worth a look as a new alternative in an established segment.

Related 3 Series Articles

2020 BMW M340i First Look

M3 Performance on a 3 Series Budget

Cameron Rogers by Cameron Rogers , Reviews EditorNovember 15th, 2018

The 2020 BMW M340i promises to finally realize what BMW fans have wanted for decades: M3 performance at a 3 Series price. With an estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds, the M340i is just a few ticks slower than the current-generation M3. Just don't ask for a manual transmission; the M340i, like the rest of the new 3 Series range, will only be available with an eight-speed automatic.

Performance Isn't Just About Power

Like the previous-generation 340i, the 2020 M340i's signature feature is a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. Power output stands at 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, up from 320 hp and 330 lb-ft in the outgoing 340i. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive available for a little extra.

Performance enhancements don't stop with the revised engine. You also get a sport-tuned suspension, variable steering and an electronically controlled, fully locking rear differential for better cornering ability. The M Sport package — optional on the base BMW 330i — is standard here, adding upgraded brakes and assorted sporty trim pieces and M badges.

Still a 3 Series

The M340i benefits from the upgrades introduced for the redesigned 2019 model. Launch control is standard on every model, making you master and commander of all 382 hp, right off the line. The 3 Series is also larger than before, with upgraded materials and interior design. Trunk space is up, coming in at 17 cubic feet, which is significantly more than you'll find in competitors such as the Audi A4 or the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Thankfully, lightweight materials were used extensively throughout the vehicle to shave weight from the body, chassis and suspension components. Based on BMW's specs, the new car's curb weight is only up about 40 pounds over last year.

Perhaps the most interesting advancement in the M340i is the new suspension. An adaptive M suspension setup is available as an optional extra, allowing drivers to adjust suspension stiffness on the fly depending on their needs, but the standard suspension is the real story. The poetically named "lift-related dampers" are the centerpiece here, and they're debuting on the new 3 Series. Essentially, they're an entirely mechanical way to allow the suspension to respond differently to different sorts of compression events. That means they can resist body roll in turns or pitch during acceleration and braking, but react with more compliance over bumps and road imperfections — all without needing a single microchip.

We'll have to wait and see how this new suspension works in the real world, but we like the premise. BMWs have suffered from "mode creep" quite a bit in recent years, in which all the different driving interfaces can be set in multiple ways. Sometimes that means you can find a mode that's just right for you, but it can also feel as if you're missing out on how the engineers believe the car should behave. The 3 Series' trick new dampers could prove to be an elegant cure for mode creep, so long as they deliver on their performance claims.

More Equipment, More Tech

The 2019 BMW 3 Series will come standard with full LED automatic headlights, automatic wipers and three-zone climate control. A 10-speaker stereo comes standard, with the option of a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon system. The optional head-up display has grown both in size and functionality, able to display more information over a larger area of the windshield. A 360-degree camera is available, with a Remote 3D View that allows owners to call up a live 3D image of their car and its surroundings on their smartphone. NFC technology in the doors allows owners to turn their NFC-enabled phones into virtual keys that unlock the car.

BMW's full suite of driver aids and active safety features is available, from adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality to lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, automatic reverse braking and rear cross-traffic alert. Of course, there's also an available active parking assistant and parking sensors. Forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking is standard, and it can detect pedestrians and bicyclists as well as other automobiles.

All of this tech falls under the title "Driving Assistant Professional," and all of it should make driving in traffic or on dull roads less of a chore, not to mention cut down on collisions. It's worth noting that this is an assistant, not a semiautomated system like Cadillac's Super Cruise. In other words, you'll still need to keep your hands on the wheel.

More Tech Talk

BMW's iDrive 6.0 system is standard on all 3 Series models, with an 8.8-inch touchscreen and a 5.7-inch driver information display. A 10.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, running iDrive 7.0, are available. Called Live Cockpit Professional, this setup puts BMW on a more even footing with systems such as Audi's Virtual Cockpit, allowing for more customization and display options. Notably, both of the available touchscreens retain BMW's console-mounted rotary knob controller.

To complement the new infotainment and tech features, BMW is debuting another technology, the Intelligent Personal Assistant. It's more than just a natural-language voice control system, although it's that, too. A` la Siri or Alexa, just say "Hey, BMW," and the car will respond to simple commands. Tell the car you're cold, for example, and it'll kick on the seat heaters. Tell it you're tired, and it'll alter the ambient lighting, music and temperature to try to wake you up. The assistant will also learn your habits, homing in on your frequent destinations and favorite vehicle functions. Considering the number of features available on the new 3 Series, making them easier to access makes a lot of sense.

Pricing and Availability

The base 330i and 330i xDrive will go on sale in March 2019, with prices starting at $41,195, including destination. The M340i and M340i xDrive will arrive later in the spring. There's no official pricing on the M340i models just yet, but the previous-gen 340i commanded a roughly $9,000 premium over the 330i. We expect a similar fee for upgrading to the 2020 BMW M340i.

