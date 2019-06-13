5 star reviews: 65 %

5 out of 5 stars, Addictive acceleration and grip

George Lakkas , 05/27/2019

M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

This is my first review on Edmund’s. I owned a 2011 F10 BMW 550i M sport and decided to downsize once I saw the 2020 M340i. The car is amazing. Plenty of power almost instantly on tap and the grip is incredible. The steering is very sharp and precise. This car demands respect. I love the Sport Plus mode where the exhaust backfires. Sounds like a Porsche. I use the Sport Individual mode where I can tune the steering, engine and transmission to what I like. The M340i has M adaptive suspension, transmission and brakes. The braking is so important especially on this car. I have all the options except AWD and the optional 255 rear tires. This car has the latest BMW computer and ADAS system. I find the ADAS features overwhelming and actually annoying. The lane departure system is annoying and the car will try to steer you back into your lane if it feels you made a lane change too quickly. And the ADAS is always on when you turn the engine on, so you have to turn it off when you start the car by pressing a button in the dashboard. The remote access is very convenient as it unlocks the car and unfolds it the mirrors when you approach the car. The Automated Parking feature needs to be improved as I tried it once and if I had not paid attention it would have backed into a garbage bin. This is a driver’s car and the seats, steering and digital cluster are fantastic. The seats are very supportive. They should make the steering wheel and headrests also adjustable via switches, Right now they are manual. There are plenty of cup holders which is great, also in the doors, and 3 USB ports and wireless charging. The rear legroom is obviously less than a 5 series but still decent and you get an armrest with cup holders. The headroom is pretty good and the trunk space is quite large. This car is so fast that you definitely need to learn how to drive it and respect it. If you don’t want to buy an M this is the closest it can get to an M. The M340i will always put a smile on your face.

4 out of 5 stars, I own a BMW 3 Series!!

Tyrone , 02/01/2020

330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I traded in my Infiniti Q 50 for the new BMW 330i xdrive Love the handling gas mileage much better than the Q 50 and just as fast 5.3 seconds 0 to 60. Only one gripe that lane keep assist is very aggressive maybe that is the way it should be put on the expressway if you have it on it is very hard to keep straight. But the looks that I get when I am in this car! Remember when you are driving a BMW you don’t have to take a backseat to anybody. Make sure you get the M sport version it really holds the road with those 19 inch tires this car is phenomenal I’m not sure how they rate the G 70 in the Kia stinger ahead of it just because they are newer cars the three series set the standard.

4 out of 5 stars, Very Good but not Great

Mugman , 07/29/2020

330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Purchased my 2020 330i X drive sedan in late February. Less driving than usual due to COVID 19, but I have 3000 miles on it now, mostly back roads and some highway. Traded a '13 Audi A4 which I was very happy with but it was getting up there in miles. First the positives: Powerful engine, excellent gas mileage (averaging 32 MPG overall, again mostly side roads driving 35-50 mph, but got 34 on the highway running at 80mph average), sporty and secure handling, strong brakes, comfortable seats, very good fit and finish of the interior, plenty of tech with the ability to disable some aggravating "safety" features like lane departure warning with assist (I keep it turned off); sport mode ramps up engine/throttle response quite well for a fun drive. Negatives: transmission, when in comfort mode, likes to grab 8th gear around 48-50 mph, so on back roads it is constantly shifting between 7th and 8th which is annoying (my Audi wouldn't grab 8th until 58mph and this worked much better--I'd rather give up 1 mpg to avoid the gear hunting); run flats lead to a jittery ride--the suspension absorbs bumps quite well, but it's the small impacts that wouldn't be felt with normal tires with slightly softer side walls that cause the problem; engine note is artificially piped in through the speakers which is fine in comfort mode, but when in sport mode, it is just piped in at a louder volume which is unnecessary and annoying; auto stop/start feature, though better than in past BMW's, is too aggressive in that it kills the engine immediately on stopping, so if you stop to parallel park and shift into reverse, the engine stops and starts constantly--I just inactivate it with every start up with the easy to reach button on the console; too much orange peel on my paint which is mediterranean blue--significantly worse than the audi; trunk is small for the size of the car; finally, when shutting the car off and getting out of it, the IP and infotainment display screens all stay on as does the radio, and they will all stay on, along with the radio, for up to 30 min unless you lock the car--my Audi inactivated everything once the driver opened the door, but I cannot find any way to do this in the BMW, so I have to lock it every time I leave it in my garage which is also annoying. Bottom line: sporty and fun to drive with a nice look, classy interior and very good fit and finish to the interior, but let down by poor ride on the run flats, subpar paint quality for a luxury vehicle, and gear hunting in Comfort mode. Overall I'm still satisfied, especially since I got 9K off the MSRP by buying in the winter (nobody wants a sedan in the winter).

5 out of 5 stars, Best car I have owned

Usman Raza , 12/29/2019

330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

After owning Camry and accord this is a breath of fresh air. Comfort, drive and handling all superior to what I am used to. Exterior and interior style is superb.

