How to Lease a Car

What Is a Lease?

Some people think a car lease is nothing more than a long-term car rental. And although that isn't a completely accurate comparison, it is good enough: A lessee (you) pays money to the lessor (the bank, which is the actual owner) to use the car.

The agreement is set for a certain length of time, usually two or three years. During this time, you're allowed to drive the car for a set number of miles, usually between 12,000 and 15,000 miles per year. You can raise those limits, but more miles mean a higher monthly payment.

Your use of the car and the miles you'll drive will reduce the car's value. Your lease pays for that depreciation. You also pay lease fees and taxes.

Here is an example, based on a new car with a $20,000 price tag. Let's say this car is projected to be worth 60 percent of its original value after it is 3 years old and has been driven 36,000 miles. In that time, it would have depreciated 40 percent, or $8,000. So through the lease, you are paying for that $8,000 of lost value, plus lease fees and taxes, spread out over the 36 months you'd have the car.

You're expected to return the car in pretty good shape when the lease is up. If you return the car with damage (known as "excessive wear and tear" in lease-speak) expect to be charged for it. If you drive more than the allowed miles, expect to be charged for that, too.

Why Do People Lease Cars?

Here are some popular reasons: