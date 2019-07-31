2020 GMC Terrain
What’s new
- Optional diesel engine is no longer available
- Updated suspension for Denali models intended to improve ride quality
- Changes to standard and optional safety equipment
- Part of the second GMC Terrain generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and upscale interior
- Optional 2.0-liter engine is efficient and powerful
- Touchscreen interfaces are intuitive and easy to use
- Price with options runs higher than average for the class
- Disappointing base engine
- Less cargo space behind the back seat than most competitors
2020 GMC Terrain Review
One of our biggest complaints about last year's GMC Terrain was that it kept most of the advanced safety features on the options sheet — very few items came standard. For the most part, that's changed with the 2020 model. GMC has made lane keeping assist, low-speed forward collision warning, front pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking all standard.
On top of those added standard features, the 2020 GMC Terrain still gets a comfortable and attractive interior, a lengthy list of upscale optional features and an intuitive cabin layout. Unfortunately, the Terrain also has some significant drawbacks worth noting.
Those optional features we mentioned? They bring the price up pretty quickly. So if you want all the extras, you may be out-pricing top-notch rivals such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5, not to mention the Terrain's very similar sibling, the Chevy Equinox. Those same rivals (and a few others) also outdo the Terrain when it comes to interior space, both behind the rear seats and for small-item consideration. And, under the hood, there's a base 1.5-liter engine that is disappointingly slow, with poor throttle response.
So, while the 2020 GMC Terrain may have some high points, we recommend taking a look at competitors before signing on the dotted line.
Our verdict6.5 / 10
How does it drive?6.0
Elsewhere, this SUV performs better. The brakes bite smoothly and evenly, with a good relationship between pedal pressure and actual stopping power. The steering is slow and a bit mushy, but steering effort weights up nicely at highway speeds, imparting more confidence and a sense of stability. Capable and balanced on twisty roads, the Terrain keeps body roll in check. It's not sporty, but through turns at reasonably high speeds, the Terrain remains stable and composed.
How comfortable is it?6.5
There's a simple control layout other than the four buttons for vent mode, which is excessive, and the central vertical vents distribute air poorly. Seats offer cushion-only or cushion-and-seatback heating – a nice GM-only feature.
How’s the interior?6.0
Low seat bolsters and wide-opening doors should make getting in and out easy for most drivers and passengers. There's also plenty of seat adjustment up front, although taller drivers might wish for more steering wheel extension. Visibility is below-average thanks to a deep, angled dash that makes it hard to know where the front really is. Front side windows provide a good view out; less so out the rear side windows.
How’s the tech?7.5
Terrain offers a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot standard with easy setup, but coverage isn't much better than typical mobile phone coverage. The safety systems such as forward collision warning and lane keeping assist are still a bit intrusive, but not overbearing.
How’s the storage?7.0
For child seats, the car seat anchors are easy to find and connect to, and there's plenty of space for forward-facing seats. Rear-facing seats fit well as long as drivers and passengers can keep their seats reasonably forward. The Terrain provides no top-tether for a middle seat, but there is one in the rear seatback.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
For a warranty, the Terrain has three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain coverage, which is typical for this class. However, the first two scheduled maintenance visits are free, and roadside assistance and loaner cars are offered for five years or 60,000 miles. Those are more generous terms than the competition.
Wildcard5.5
Which Terrain does Edmunds recommend?
GMC Terrain models
The 2020 GMC Terrain seats five people and is available in four trim levels: the base SL, SLE, SLT, and Denali. There are two engine options: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (170 hp, 203 lb-ft of torque) and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (252 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque). Both engines come standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, but they can be optioned with all-wheel drive. The 1.5-liter engine is standard on the SL, SLE and SLT. The 2.0-liter engine is optional on the SLT and standard on the Denali.
Standard equipment highlights for the base SL include power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, keyless entry and ignition, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a six-speaker sound system. A host of advanced driver safety aids, including low-speed forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, are also standard.
The midlevel SLE furnishes just a few extra standard features but opens up access to a few appealing option packages (notably, the Driver Convenience, Infotainment I and Driver Alert I packages) that add a variety of convenience and safety-related features.
Stepping up to the SLT trim gets you leather upholstery and some of the SLE's optional features, such as the 8-inch touchscreen, power driver's seat and dual-zone climate control. You can also get even more options here, including a power-adjustable front passenger seat and a heated steering wheel.
At the top of the Terrain range is the Denali, which receives unique styling cues and interior trim as well as most of the optional features from the above trim levels. A new optional Denali Premium package tops it all off with features such as ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control and a surround-view parking camera system.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Literally I don't know what Edmunds reviewed -- I recently checked out all the small-mid SUV's at the LA auto show and was surprised to find the Terrain to my liking. My brother has a CX-5 which is very nice, good materials and it drives quiet and handles well, but just feels cramped up front for me (6ft, 240lb guy). It feels roomier than most competitors including CX-5, has decent materials throughout, and the option for a very powerful 2.0L Turbo. I then test drove one and it drives really nice, very quiet ride, awesome acceleration, smooth shifting 9-speed. Nice storage in back and a folding front passenger seat to carry 8ft long items -- nothing else I've found has this! Edmunds must be paid by Honda or something. I wouldn't touch their models with CVT. Needless to say, I'm 90% sold this will be my next vehicle.
I drive a CRV at work all day in all kinds of Phoenix metro traffic. It is OK but my 2020 Terrain has it beat overall in my opinion. The 2.0 turbo is zippy, and quiet. I drove a 2020 1.5L turbo up to Flagstaff and I would recommend the bigger engine, glad I bought it. The CRV and its CVT transmission is loud and annoying on the freeway. Hard to keep a consistent speed on the freeway which drives me nuts. I notice the Terrain has a quieter cabin because I can hear people talk on the phone. I am 6’9 and would always like more legroom but the console of the CRV digs into my right leg, in the Terrain it does not. I am still getting used to no shifter but the extra room is nice. To me the only thing the CRV wins in the comparison is it gets really good gas mileage & it has never been in the shop for a repair in 88,000 miles (1 1/2 years). I hope the Terrain is comparable in that area! Not sure I agree with all the CRV hype and the experts ragging on the Terrain. I like the look of the Terrain and 18/19/20’s look WAY better than its boxy predecessor.
The sticker price drops appreciably with the ever-present incentives. Comfortable ride, nice features, and reasonable engine performance from the base engine (remember, it's a SUV, not a sports car) make this a worthwhile purchase. The Honda is lackluster, and every Toyota I've owned had numerous electrical gremlins as soon as the warranty expired. The Terrain SLT has the features I wanted, and drives well.
Purchased Terrain AWD Denali MSRP of $43,780 for $30,475 after rebates and GM rewards. It has heated/cooled seats, adaptive cruise, heated rear seats, rear vision camera, lane change alert etc. Drives great and gets very good mileage.
Features & Specs
|SLE 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$28,400
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLE 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$30,000
|MPG
|25 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$31,200
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$32,800
|MPG
|25 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Terrain safety features:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver to perpendicular oncoming traffic when reversing out of a driveway or parking space.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Monitors blind spots for traffic, warning the driver when an obstacle is present.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates the driver-seat cushion to provide physical alerts from safety systems.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
GMC Terrain vs. the competition
GMC Terrain vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is one of Edmunds' favorite SUVs. It's versatile, comfortable and spacious. And it's available with all sorts of optional extras — but even the base models are well-equipped. Also, the CR-V's optional 1.5-liter engine is a favorite of ours thanks to the combination of impressive thrust and class-leading fuel economy. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
GMC Terrain vs. Mazda CX-5
If you're looking for a classy and luxury-adjacent SUV, the Mazda CX-5 should be right at the top of your list. The Mazda feels more expensive than it is thanks to its materials quality and interior layout. And top-notch driving dynamics make it fun on the open road as well. Much like the Terrain, the CX-5 is available with a long list of options that provide a much more upscale ownership experience.
GMC Terrain vs. Hyundai Tucson
The Hyundai Tucson is an SUV that may have slipped under your radar, but it's definitely worth a look. It goes toe-to-toe with class leaders such as the CR-V and CX-5 due to impressive interior materials and a long list of standard features. On the highway, it's one of the most comfortable vehicles in the class, and it maneuvers well in tight spaces in the city.
FAQ
Is the GMC Terrain a good car?
What's new in the 2020 GMC Terrain?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Terrain:
- Optional diesel engine is no longer available
- Updated suspension for Denali models intended to improve ride quality
- Changes to standard and optional safety equipment
- Part of the second GMC Terrain generation introduced for 2018
Is the GMC Terrain reliable?
Is the 2020 GMC Terrain a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Terrain?
The least-expensive 2020 GMC Terrain is the 2020 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,000.
Other versions include:
- SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $28,400
- SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $30,000
- SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $31,200
- SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $32,800
- Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,900
- Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $38,300
- SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,000
What are the different models of GMC Terrain?
