Edmunds Rating
6.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(14)
2020 GMC Terrain

#13 Small SUV

What’s new

  • Optional diesel engine is no longer available
  • Updated suspension for Denali models intended to improve ride quality
  • Changes to standard and optional safety equipment
  • Part of the second GMC Terrain generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and upscale interior
  • Optional 2.0-liter engine is efficient and powerful
  • Touchscreen interfaces are intuitive and easy to use
  • Price with options runs higher than average for the class
  • Disappointing base engine
  • Less cargo space behind the back seat than most competitors
MSRP Starting at
$25,000
Save as much as $3,668
Incentive offers available
Save as much as $3,668 with Edmunds

2020 GMC Terrain pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Terrain
See all for sale

2020 GMC Terrain Review

One of our biggest complaints about last year's GMC Terrain was that it kept most of the advanced safety features on the options sheet — very few items came standard. For the most part, that's changed with the 2020 model. GMC has made lane keeping assist, low-speed forward collision warning, front pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking all standard.

On top of those added standard features, the 2020 GMC Terrain still gets a comfortable and attractive interior, a lengthy list of upscale optional features and an intuitive cabin layout. Unfortunately, the Terrain also has some significant drawbacks worth noting.

Those optional features we mentioned? They bring the price up pretty quickly. So if you want all the extras, you may be out-pricing top-notch rivals such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5, not to mention the Terrain's very similar sibling, the Chevy Equinox. Those same rivals (and a few others) also outdo the Terrain when it comes to interior space, both behind the rear seats and for small-item consideration. And, under the hood, there's a base 1.5-liter engine that is disappointingly slow, with poor throttle response.

So, while the 2020 GMC Terrain may have some high points, we recommend taking a look at competitors before signing on the dotted line.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.5 / 10
The redesigned GMC Terrain has a nicer interior, more room, enhanced utility, and better tech than its predecessor. But a weak base engine, unresponsive transmission and bouncy ride, paired with a high price, hinder the Terrain from standing out in the competitive compact-SUV class.

How does it drive?

6.0
Unfortunately, the Terrain's base engine lacks power, the transmission is slow-witted, and the powertrain's focus on fuel economy eliminates snappy acceleration. In Edmunds testing it took 9.3 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is very slow.

Elsewhere, this SUV performs better. The brakes bite smoothly and evenly, with a good relationship between pedal pressure and actual stopping power. The steering is slow and a bit mushy, but steering effort weights up nicely at highway speeds, imparting more confidence and a sense of stability. Capable and balanced on twisty roads, the Terrain keeps body roll in check. It's not sporty, but through turns at reasonably high speeds, the Terrain remains stable and composed.

How comfortable is it?

6.5
On the road, the Terrain is prone to regular low-impact shock, vibration and jostling on even moderately rough surfaces like bumpy streets. Road and tire noise is limited to a muted, dull hum on most road surfaces. The front seats are firm but comfortable and they hold up well over long road trips while the rear seats are relatively firm and flat. 

There's a simple control layout other than the four buttons for vent mode, which is excessive, and the central vertical vents distribute air poorly. Seats offer cushion-only or cushion-and-seatback heating – a nice GM-only feature.

How’s the interior?

6.0
The Terrain's interior is attractive and well-configured, but some controls are awkwardly placed. Least impressive is the Terrain's unnecessarily clumsy transmission interface -- pull switches placed below the climate controls. There's no way to avoid using those on every drive.

Low seat bolsters and wide-opening doors should make getting in and out easy for most drivers and passengers. There's also plenty of seat adjustment up front, although taller drivers might wish for more steering wheel extension. Visibility is below-average thanks to a deep, angled dash that makes it hard to know where the front really is. Front side windows provide a good view out; less so out the rear side windows.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The Terrain deserves high marks for its tech, improving on the mediocre offerings of past models. The optional Bose sound system offers surprising power and clarity, and the optional navigation system is easy to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and beat GMC's native software for ease of use, but the standard system works fine for those outside the Apple/Android ecosystem. Six (!) USB ports stand ready for device charging, and one is even the new USB-C standard.

Terrain offers a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot standard with easy setup, but coverage isn't much better than typical mobile phone coverage. The safety systems such as forward collision warning and lane keeping assist are still a bit intrusive, but not overbearing.

How’s the storage?

7.0
With the rear seats folded, the Terrain's 63 cubic feet of cargo space lags behind class benchmarks (Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4). But a fold-flat front passenger seat is a nice touch (surfers and campers, rejoice) and increases space to 81 cubic feet. A power liftgate and low liftover height make cargo loading easy, too. There are plenty of bins, trays and pockets available to hold personal items.

For child seats, the car seat anchors are easy to find and connect to, and there's plenty of space for forward-facing seats. Rear-facing seats fit well as long as drivers and passengers can keep their seats reasonably forward. The Terrain provides no top-tether for a middle seat, but there is one in the rear seatback.

How economical is it?

7.0
The Terrain with the 1.5-liter engine is EPA rated at 28 mpg combined (26 city/30 highway), which is on par with the segment. We got 28.4 mpg on our mixed-driving test loop, but just 22.4 mpg in 600 miles of combined driving. These results suggest that a light touch is needed to achieve its published numbers.

Is it a good value?

7.0
We're not convinced the Terrain offers enough value to justify its price. It feels solid and it's not outrageously expensive, but competitors such as the CR-V offer similar or better features and versatility, plus better ride quality and comfort, for a lower price.

For a warranty, the Terrain has three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain coverage, which is typical for this class. However, the first two scheduled maintenance visits are free, and roadside assistance and loaner cars are offered for five years or 60,000 miles. Those are more generous terms than the competition.

Wildcard

5.5
The Terrain is a mixed bag. It's handsome at a glance, and the sleek style, sharp (and quiet) interior and modern tech make it desirable. But it rides and drives worse than a car in this class should, especially at this price. It's not oozing with personality, nor is it particularly fun to drive, so the Terrain remains a midpack choice.

Which Terrain does Edmunds recommend?

The base Terrain SL gets a full suite of standard safety features this year, so it's a bit more appealing than it once was, but we'd still recommend upgrading to the SLT trim level. The SLT is eligible for a long list of options, including the more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and creature comforts such as a heated steering wheel and a seven-speaker Bose audio system.

GMC Terrain models

The 2020 GMC Terrain seats five people and is available in four trim levels: the base SL, SLE, SLT, and Denali. There are two engine options: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (170 hp, 203 lb-ft of torque) and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (252 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque). Both engines come standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, but they can be optioned with all-wheel drive. The 1.5-liter engine is standard on the SL, SLE and SLT. The 2.0-liter engine is optional on the SLT and standard on the Denali.

Standard equipment highlights for the base SL include power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, keyless entry and ignition, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a six-speaker sound system. A host of advanced driver safety aids, including low-speed forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, are also standard.

The midlevel SLE furnishes just a few extra standard features but opens up access to a few appealing option packages (notably, the Driver Convenience, Infotainment I and Driver Alert I packages) that add a variety of convenience and safety-related features.

Stepping up to the SLT trim gets you leather upholstery and some of the SLE's optional features, such as the 8-inch touchscreen, power driver's seat and dual-zone climate control. You can also get even more options here, including a power-adjustable front passenger seat and a heated steering wheel.

At the top of the Terrain range is the Denali, which receives unique styling cues and interior trim as well as most of the optional features from the above trim levels. A new optional Denali Premium package tops it all off with features such as ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control and a surround-view parking camera system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 GMC Terrain.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 7%
3 star reviews: 7%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • engine
  • appearance
  • seats
  • off-roading
  • road noise
  • comfort
  • visibility
  • transmission
  • spaciousness
  • acceleration
  • driving experience
  • towing
  • climate control
  • technology
  • fuel efficiency
  • dashboard
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, One of the nicer choices in this size range SUV
Dave,
Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Literally I don't know what Edmunds reviewed -- I recently checked out all the small-mid SUV's at the LA auto show and was surprised to find the Terrain to my liking. My brother has a CX-5 which is very nice, good materials and it drives quiet and handles well, but just feels cramped up front for me (6ft, 240lb guy). It feels roomier than most competitors including CX-5, has decent materials throughout, and the option for a very powerful 2.0L Turbo. I then test drove one and it drives really nice, very quiet ride, awesome acceleration, smooth shifting 9-speed. Nice storage in back and a folding front passenger seat to carry 8ft long items -- nothing else I've found has this! Edmunds must be paid by Honda or something. I wouldn't touch their models with CVT. Needless to say, I'm 90% sold this will be my next vehicle.

5 out of 5 stars, Compared to the CRV...
K squared,
SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I drive a CRV at work all day in all kinds of Phoenix metro traffic. It is OK but my 2020 Terrain has it beat overall in my opinion. The 2.0 turbo is zippy, and quiet. I drove a 2020 1.5L turbo up to Flagstaff and I would recommend the bigger engine, glad I bought it. The CRV and its CVT transmission is loud and annoying on the freeway. Hard to keep a consistent speed on the freeway which drives me nuts. I notice the Terrain has a quieter cabin because I can hear people talk on the phone. I am 6’9 and would always like more legroom but the console of the CRV digs into my right leg, in the Terrain it does not. I am still getting used to no shifter but the extra room is nice. To me the only thing the CRV wins in the comparison is it gets really good gas mileage & it has never been in the shop for a repair in 88,000 miles (1 1/2 years). I hope the Terrain is comparable in that area! Not sure I agree with all the CRV hype and the experts ragging on the Terrain. I like the look of the Terrain and 18/19/20’s look WAY better than its boxy predecessor.

5 out of 5 stars, Solid, luxurious SUV
ck14,
SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The sticker price drops appreciably with the ever-present incentives. Comfortable ride, nice features, and reasonable engine performance from the base engine (remember, it's a SUV, not a sports car) make this a worthwhile purchase. The Honda is lackluster, and every Toyota I've owned had numerous electrical gremlins as soon as the warranty expired. The Terrain SLT has the features I wanted, and drives well.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent value
Dutch,
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Purchased Terrain AWD Denali MSRP of $43,780 for $30,475 after rebates and GM rewards. It has heated/cooled seats, adaptive cruise, heated rear seats, rear vision camera, lane change alert etc. Drives great and gets very good mileage.

Write a review

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

SLE 4dr SUV features & specs
SLE 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$28,400
MPG 26 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
SLE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SLE 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$30,000
MPG 25 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
SLT 4dr SUV features & specs
SLT 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$31,200
MPG 26 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
SLT 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SLT 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$32,800
MPG 25 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all 2020 GMC Terrain features & specs

Safety

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Terrain safety features:

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts the driver to perpendicular oncoming traffic when reversing out of a driveway or parking space.
Side Blind Zone Alert
Monitors blind spots for traffic, warning the driver when an obstacle is present.
Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates the driver-seat cushion to provide physical alerts from safety systems.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

GMC Terrain vs. the competition

GMC Terrain vs. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is one of Edmunds' favorite SUVs. It's versatile, comfortable and spacious. And it's available with all sorts of optional extras — but even the base models are well-equipped. Also, the CR-V's optional 1.5-liter engine is a favorite of ours thanks to the combination of impressive thrust and class-leading fuel economy. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.

Compare GMC Terrain & Honda CR-V features

GMC Terrain vs. Mazda CX-5

If you're looking for a classy and luxury-adjacent SUV, the Mazda CX-5 should be right at the top of your list. The Mazda feels more expensive than it is thanks to its materials quality and interior layout. And top-notch driving dynamics make it fun on the open road as well. Much like the Terrain, the CX-5 is available with a long list of options that provide a much more upscale ownership experience.

Compare GMC Terrain & Mazda CX-5 features

GMC Terrain vs. Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson is an SUV that may have slipped under your radar, but it's definitely worth a look. It goes toe-to-toe with class leaders such as the CR-V and CX-5 due to impressive interior materials and a long list of standard features. On the highway, it's one of the most comfortable vehicles in the class, and it maneuvers well in tight spaces in the city.

Compare GMC Terrain & Hyundai Tucson features

FAQ

Is the GMC Terrain a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Terrain both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.5 out of 10. You probably care about GMC Terrain fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Terrain gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Terrain has 29.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Terrain. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 GMC Terrain?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Terrain:

  • Optional diesel engine is no longer available
  • Updated suspension for Denali models intended to improve ride quality
  • Changes to standard and optional safety equipment
  • Part of the second GMC Terrain generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the GMC Terrain reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Terrain is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Terrain. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Terrain's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 GMC Terrain a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 GMC Terrain is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Terrain and gave it a 6.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Terrain is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Terrain?

The least-expensive 2020 GMC Terrain is the 2020 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,000.

Other versions include:

  • SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $28,400
  • SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $30,000
  • SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $31,200
  • SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $32,800
  • Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,900
  • Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $38,300
  • SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $25,000
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Terrain?

If you're interested in the GMC Terrain, the next question is, which Terrain model is right for you? Terrain variants include SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of Terrain models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain Overview

The 2020 GMC Terrain is offered in the following submodels: Terrain SUV. Available styles include SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2020 GMC Terrain?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 GMC Terrain and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Terrain 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Terrain.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 GMC Terrain and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Terrain featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 GMC Terrain?

2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,630. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $3,668 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,668 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,962.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 8.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 21 2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,035. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $3,121 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,121 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,914.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 9.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 26 2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,130. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $2,738 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,738 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,392.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 9.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 11 2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,330. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $3,344 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,344 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,987.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 9.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 11 2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,235. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $2,703 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,703 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,532.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 8.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 9 2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

The 2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,030. The average price paid for a new 2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $3,303 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,303 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,727.

The average savings for the 2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 8.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 GMC Terrains are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 GMC Terrain for sale near. There are currently 336 new 2020 Terrains listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,195 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 GMC Terrain. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,033 on a used or CPO 2020 Terrain available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 GMC Terrains you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC Terrain for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,635.

Find a new GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,568.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 GMC Terrain?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials

