2020 GMC Terrain Review

One of our biggest complaints about last year's GMC Terrain was that it kept most of the advanced safety features on the options sheet — very few items came standard. For the most part, that's changed with the 2020 model. GMC has made lane keeping assist, low-speed forward collision warning, front pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking all standard. On top of those added standard features, the 2020 GMC Terrain still gets a comfortable and attractive interior, a lengthy list of upscale optional features and an intuitive cabin layout. Unfortunately, the Terrain also has some significant drawbacks worth noting. Those optional features we mentioned? They bring the price up pretty quickly. So if you want all the extras, you may be out-pricing top-notch rivals such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5, not to mention the Terrain's very similar sibling, the Chevy Equinox. Those same rivals (and a few others) also outdo the Terrain when it comes to interior space, both behind the rear seats and for small-item consideration. And, under the hood, there's a base 1.5-liter engine that is disappointingly slow, with poor throttle response. So, while the 2020 GMC Terrain may have some high points, we recommend taking a look at competitors before signing on the dotted line.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 6.5 / 10

The redesigned GMC Terrain has a nicer interior, more room, enhanced utility, and better tech than its predecessor. But a weak base engine, unresponsive transmission and bouncy ride, paired with a high price, hinder the Terrain from standing out in the competitive compact-SUV class.

How does it drive? 6.0

Unfortunately, the Terrain's base engine lacks power, the transmission is slow-witted, and the powertrain's focus on fuel economy eliminates snappy acceleration. In Edmunds testing it took 9.3 seconds to reach 60 mph, which is very slow.



Elsewhere, this SUV performs better. The brakes bite smoothly and evenly, with a good relationship between pedal pressure and actual stopping power. The steering is slow and a bit mushy, but steering effort weights up nicely at highway speeds, imparting more confidence and a sense of stability. Capable and balanced on twisty roads, the Terrain keeps body roll in check. It's not sporty, but through turns at reasonably high speeds, the Terrain remains stable and composed.

How comfortable is it? 6.5

On the road, the Terrain is prone to regular low-impact shock, vibration and jostling on even moderately rough surfaces like bumpy streets. Road and tire noise is limited to a muted, dull hum on most road surfaces. The front seats are firm but comfortable and they hold up well over long road trips while the rear seats are relatively firm and flat.



There's a simple control layout other than the four buttons for vent mode, which is excessive, and the central vertical vents distribute air poorly. Seats offer cushion-only or cushion-and-seatback heating – a nice GM-only feature.

How’s the interior? 6.0

The Terrain's interior is attractive and well-configured, but some controls are awkwardly placed. Least impressive is the Terrain's unnecessarily clumsy transmission interface -- pull switches placed below the climate controls. There's no way to avoid using those on every drive.



Low seat bolsters and wide-opening doors should make getting in and out easy for most drivers and passengers. There's also plenty of seat adjustment up front, although taller drivers might wish for more steering wheel extension. Visibility is below-average thanks to a deep, angled dash that makes it hard to know where the front really is. Front side windows provide a good view out; less so out the rear side windows.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The Terrain deserves high marks for its tech, improving on the mediocre offerings of past models. The optional Bose sound system offers surprising power and clarity, and the optional navigation system is easy to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and beat GMC's native software for ease of use, but the standard system works fine for those outside the Apple/Android ecosystem. Six (!) USB ports stand ready for device charging, and one is even the new USB-C standard.



Terrain offers a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot standard with easy setup, but coverage isn't much better than typical mobile phone coverage. The safety systems such as forward collision warning and lane keeping assist are still a bit intrusive, but not overbearing.

How’s the storage? 7.0

With the rear seats folded, the Terrain's 63 cubic feet of cargo space lags behind class benchmarks (Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4). But a fold-flat front passenger seat is a nice touch (surfers and campers, rejoice) and increases space to 81 cubic feet. A power liftgate and low liftover height make cargo loading easy, too. There are plenty of bins, trays and pockets available to hold personal items.



For child seats, the car seat anchors are easy to find and connect to, and there's plenty of space for forward-facing seats. Rear-facing seats fit well as long as drivers and passengers can keep their seats reasonably forward. The Terrain provides no top-tether for a middle seat, but there is one in the rear seatback.

How economical is it? 7.0

The Terrain with the 1.5-liter engine is EPA rated at 28 mpg combined (26 city/30 highway), which is on par with the segment. We got 28.4 mpg on our mixed-driving test loop, but just 22.4 mpg in 600 miles of combined driving. These results suggest that a light touch is needed to achieve its published numbers.

Is it a good value? 7.0

We're not convinced the Terrain offers enough value to justify its price. It feels solid and it's not outrageously expensive, but competitors such as the CR-V offer similar or better features and versatility, plus better ride quality and comfort, for a lower price.



For a warranty, the Terrain has three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain coverage, which is typical for this class. However, the first two scheduled maintenance visits are free, and roadside assistance and loaner cars are offered for five years or 60,000 miles. Those are more generous terms than the competition.

Wildcard 5.5

The Terrain is a mixed bag. It's handsome at a glance, and the sleek style, sharp (and quiet) interior and modern tech make it desirable. But it rides and drives worse than a car in this class should, especially at this price. It's not oozing with personality, nor is it particularly fun to drive, so the Terrain remains a midpack choice.

Which Terrain does Edmunds recommend?

The base Terrain SL gets a full suite of standard safety features this year, so it's a bit more appealing than it once was, but we'd still recommend upgrading to the SLT trim level. The SLT is eligible for a long list of options, including the more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and creature comforts such as a heated steering wheel and a seven-speaker Bose audio system.

GMC Terrain models

The 2020 GMC Terrain seats five people and is available in four trim levels: the base SL, SLE, SLT, and Denali. There are two engine options: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (170 hp, 203 lb-ft of torque) and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (252 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque). Both engines come standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, but they can be optioned with all-wheel drive. The 1.5-liter engine is standard on the SL, SLE and SLT. The 2.0-liter engine is optional on the SLT and standard on the Denali.