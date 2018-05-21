Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me

Imperial Ford - Mendon / Massachusetts

Navigation System, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Entertainment / DVD Player, Power Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Steering Wheels Radio Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Third Row Seats. Red Passion Tintcoat 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4D Sport Utility Premium 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. V8 Odometer is 23696 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4CKJ4JR304136

Stock: 19-811A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-24-2020