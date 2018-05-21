Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade for Sale Near Me
- certified
2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury13,916 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$56,447$4,585 Below Market
Faulkner Cadillac - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Radiant Silver Metallic 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8 4WD, jet black Leather.**First 2 Oil Changes AND Tire Rotations are included with purchase** Our unmatched service and diverse Chevrolet & Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Bethlehem. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Bethlehem area!Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Roadside AssistanceFaulkner Chevrolet Cadillac is a part of the Faulkner Family of dealerships all across Pennsylvania, we have been in business since 1932 and have earned the trusted name: Faulkner, To Be Sure. We have a dedicated Professional Sales Staff to meet your wants and needs for your New or Pre-Owned vehicle. Thank you for viewing our inventory, and we sincerely look forward to meeting you in our showroom!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ6JR379639
Stock: JR379639
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 23,203 milesGreat Deal
$55,991$5,063 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Black Raven 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8 440-716-2700 Odometer is 3198 miles below market average!Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted is the largest volume Mercedes dealer in the Central U.S. Our superior customer service has led Mercedes to honor us as a "Best of the Best" dealer for 12 consecutive years. We pride ourselves on having the finest pre-owned luxury inventory available, and aggressive pricing that's well below Kelly Blue Book. Allow us to serve you by arranging for vehicle shipping to your doorstep, personalizing a virtual vehicle walk-around, or assisting with any questions. Call us now at 440-716-2700 to speak with a sales professional and confirm vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ2JR350631
Stock: C350631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 1,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$61,647$5,813 Below Market
Imperial Ford - Mendon / Massachusetts
Navigation System, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Entertainment / DVD Player, Power Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Steering Wheels Radio Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Third Row Seats. Red Passion Tintcoat 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4D Sport Utility Premium 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. V8 Odometer is 23696 miles below market average! MORE ABOUT US: Imperial Cars Purchase With Confidence: 1) Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available for all our vehicles online. 2) Our vehicles are Imperial Certified and go through a rigorous 125-Point vehicle inspection. 3) Bottom line pricing. 4) 5-Day or 200 Mile Vehicle Exchange Program for your total confidence. If you are not happy with it bring it back within 5 days or 200 miles and we'll give you a credit of your full purchase price toward the purchase of another vehicle. (Excludes Renewed for You vehicles.) Price does not include tax, title, registration, documentation fee or other applicable fees, and includes our Imperial Trade Assistance Bonus of $1,000 for qualifying 2010 or newer retailable trades. To receive advertised promotional price, the vehicle must be paid in full and take same day delivery from dealer stock. Call or email our phone and internet team for the most current information and Imperial discounts. Price cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions and is subject to change based on market value at any time without notice, customer must mention promo code in order to qualify for internet special discount. MENTION PROMO CODE: INTERNET1. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, dealer not responsible for any misprint involving the price or description of the vehicle, it's the sole responsibility of buyer to physically inspect and verify such information prior to purchasing. Transparency is our goal. Call 800-526-AUTO (2886) to receive your personalized buy for price. NO WHOLESALERS OR DEALERS! Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ4JR304136
Stock: 19-811A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2020
- 19,463 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$63,719$3,399 Below Market
Foss Motors - Exeter / New Hampshire
FOSS MOTORS CERTIFIED 6 MONTH 6K MILE LIMITED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY 125 POINT STATE INSPECTION, New Wiper Blades, Full Detail, Fresh Oil Change, 4WD, Maple Sugar With Jet Black Accents.Clean CARFAX. Black Raven 2018 Cadillac Escalade Vehicle is equipped with: Driver Assist Package (Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, and Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking), Platinum Package (Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Dual DVD Screens, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Platinum Sill Plates, Premium Floor Mats, Sumi Black Tamo Ash Unique Exotic Wood, and Unique Grille Design), Preferred Equipment Group 1SD (Forward Collision Alert, Illuminated Door Handles, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Safety Alert Seat, Second Row Bucket Seats, and VAC Power 17" Disc Brakes), Theft-Deterrent Package (Inclination Sensor, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, and Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor), 4WD, Maple Sugar With Jet Black Accents, 16 Speakers, 1st 2nd & 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Mats (LPO), 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Black Front License Plate Bracket, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, HD Radio, Headphones, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Cadillac User Experience w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Surfaces, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheel Locks, Wheels: 22" x 9" 6-Spk Chrome Multi-Feature Design, and Wheels: 22" x 9" Premium Painted w/Chrome Inserts. Platinum Edition 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8About Foss Motors - Your Exeter Chrysler, Dodge, and Je
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJXJR397041
Stock: 1971A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 6,433 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$65,490$7,818 Below Market
Crest Cadillac - Brookfield / Wisconsin
Recent Arrival! 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4WD with REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, ONE OWNER, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 12-Way Power Front Seats, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-leveling suspension, Bose Centerpoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Driver Assist Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, Front dual zone A/C, Fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Galvano Surround Grille w/Silver Painted Mesh, HD Radio, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated Door Handles, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, NavTraffic, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radiant Package (LPO), Radio: AM/FM Cadillac User Experience w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Safety Alert Seat, Second Row Bucket Seats, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel memory w/ mounted audio controls, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Traction control, VAC Power 17' Disc Brakes, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 22' Chrome 7-Split Spoke (LPO), and Much More! Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection Odometer is 15,223 miles below market average! The Crest Cadillac Staff is proud to offer first rate reconditioning on all our used vehicles! That means this Escalade is restored to as close to new condition as reasonably feasible. Your family, friends and co-workers will mistake it as New! You deserve the best, so come to Crest!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ4JR278458
Stock: GMF250
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 17,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$58,500$3,308 Below Market
Milosch's Palace Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lake Orion / Michigan
2018 Escalade Premium **Moonroof/Sunroof**4WD**Bluetooth**Back-Up Camera**Navigation/GPS**DVD Player**Memory Feature, Front Heated, Rear Heated, Leather, Front Cooled Seating**Excellent Condition - WarrantyThis vehicle also includes USB Port, Push Start, Rear Heat and Air, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Lift Gate, Automatic Temperature, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Radio Wheel Control, Auto Garage Opener, Temperature and Compass, Keyless Entry, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, On Star Available Services, Side Air Bags, MP3, Power Outlet, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Fog Lights, and Third Row, Power Driver, Second Row Bucket, Split Rear Folding SeatingPower 17" Disc Brakes, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 22" x 9" Dual 7-Spoke Ultra Bright Aluminum. 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD Crystal White Tricoat Odometer is 7206 miles below market average!The Milosch family has been serving Lake Orion and Oxford's automotive needs since 1967. Come experience the Palace Advantage! We want to give you a fair and competitive price upfront. We would also love to have your trade-in! We will give you a fair market trade value for your vehicle. Want to know what your trade is worth? Use our Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer feature on our website to get a guaranteed value for your vehicle.Our Service Department & Express Lane are open convenient hours during the week and Saturday. We also offer a free service shuttle for local customers, a customer lounge with free coffee and popcorn, as well as free wireless internet. We also offer a free car wash with every service. Driver Assist Package (Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, and Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking), Preferred Equipment Group 1SC (Forward Collision Alert, Illuminated Door Handles, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Safety Alert Seat, Second Row Bucket Seats, and VAC Power 17" Disc Brakes), Theft-Deterrent Package (Inclination Sensor, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, and Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor), 4WD, Jet Black Leather, Wheels: 22" x 9" Dual 7-Spoke Ultra Bright Aluminum, 12-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 16 Speakers, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Headphones, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ5JR230208
Stock: 51255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 19,320 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$64,788
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! Call ASAP! This one won't last long. The Escalade is a luxury-SUV icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury SUVs and as a capable truck beneath it all.. Bringing you deals day in and day out. Buy with confidence, thanks to a CarFax Title history report! It has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Value, reliability, safety... This is the complete package. The vehicle has only 19,320 miles on the odometer. You'll also love this Escalade's heated seats, a sunroof, rear view camera, safe steering wheel controls and convenient keyless entry. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ2JR378869
Stock: P9969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 45,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$52,351$3,049 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ** ONE OWNER**, ** CLEAN CAR FAX**, 4WD, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Surfaces, 3.23 Axle Ratio, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Driver Assist Package, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Forward Collision Alert, Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, Illuminated Door Handles, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear window wiper, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Safety Alert Seat, Second Row Bucket Seats, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, VAC Power 17" Disc Brakes, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor. Black Raven 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4WD We offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet Department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, and more information about our low prices and factory incentives please visit us at: www.bomninmanassas.com. We offer you the best service, lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ8JR163636
Stock: 163636A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 33,506 milesGreat Deal
$56,989
Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
LOCAL TRADE!!.. 1-OWNER!!.. FULL FACTORY WARRANTY (27 MO OR 16K MILES) DRIVETRAIN (51 MO OR 36K MILES) REMAIN!!.. DRIVER AND FRONT PASS EXPRESS UP/DOWN POWER WINDOWS!!.. DRIVER SEAT, OUTSIDE MIRRORS, POWER RAKE & TELESCOPIC STEERING COLUMN & POWER-ADJUSTABLE PEDAL MEMORY SETTINGS!!.. FRONT PASS PWR SEAT ADJUSTER!!.. POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT BUCKET WITH LEATHER SEATING SURFACES!!.. 3RD ROW 60/40 SPLIT- BENCH, POWER FOLD SEATS!!.. PASSIVE ENTRY & KEYLESS START!!.. 2ND ROW BUCKET, POWER W/ HEATED OUTBOARD POSITIONS SEATS!!.. POWER DOOR LOCKS!!.. POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS!!.. KEYLESS PUSH-BUTTON START!!.. ADAPTIVE REMOTE START!!.. RAINSENSE WIPERS!!.. POWER TILT-SLIDING SUNROOF!!.. TRI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL!!.. REAR CAMERA WASHER!!.. POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED OUTSIDE MIRROR, W/TURN SIGNAL!!.. REAR CAMERA MIRROR!!.. NAVIGATION!!.. WIRELESS CHARGING!!.. HEATED & COOLED SEATS DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER!!.. HEATED REAR OUTBOARD POSITIONS SEATS!!.. REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM!!.. EXCELLENT CONDITION!!.. We are excited to offer this 2018 Cadillac Escalade. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. The Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury's pristine good looks were combined with the Cadillac high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This 2018 Cadillac Escalade has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CKJXJR159039
Stock: JR159039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 32,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$56,498$3,706 Below Market
Autobahn Motors - Belmont / California
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Cadillac Escalade boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9 CM) 7-SPOKE ALUMINUM with premium paint and chrome inserts (STD), TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD), SUNROOF DELETE.*This Cadillac Escalade Comes Equipped with These Options *SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER CONFIGURABLE (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with leather seating surfaces, driver and front passenger, 12-way power seat adjusters including 4-way power lumbar control, independently heated driver and front passenger seat cushions and seatbacks (three settings) and 2-position driver memory (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.23 RATIO, PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LPO, POLISHED EXHAUST TIP, LPO, FRONT BRAKE KIT-PERFORMANCE, INCLUDES RED BREMBO 6-PISTON BRAKE CALIPERS WITH LARGER THAN STOCK PADS AND ROTORS (FRONT BRAKES ONLY WITH CADILLAC LOGO)., LPO, 22" (55.9 CM) 7-SPOKE SILVER PAINTED WHEELS, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, BLACK, JET BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES with mini perforated inserts, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT), includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD).*Stop By Today *A short visit to Autobahn Motors located at 700 Island Pkwy, Belmont, CA 94002 can get you a tried-and-true Escalade today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4CKJ7JR147265
Stock: TJR147265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury35,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$51,998$3,686 Below Market
Cadillac of Novi - Novi / Michigan
Cadillac of Novi is honored to offer this wonderful 2018 Cadillac Escalade. Luxury Black Raven 4WDCARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!A CAR FOR ALL BUDGETS, A CAR TO BE PROUD OF, CARFAX ONE OWNER!!, CLEAN CARFAX!!, FACTORY NAVIGATION, FULLY LOADED, HIGH PERFORMANCE., NON SMOKER VEHICLE, LOW MILES!!!, LUXURY AT IT'S FINEST, PUT THE FUN BACK INTO DRIVING, THE MOST RELIABLE MEMBER OF YOUR FAMILY, TREAT IT WITH RESPECT, WHAT A LUXURY CAR SHOULD BE., YOU WILL LOVE THIS CAR, COMPLIMENTARY LOANER SERVICE, 12-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 1st 2nd & 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Mats (LPO), 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bose Centerpoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Radio: AM/FM Cadillac User Experience w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Remote keyless entry, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.Metro Detroit area's premier Cadillac dealership. All of our vehicles go through a multipoint safety inspection. We will also help you customize your purchase to fit your buying needs. See dealer to confirm final pricing and availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ3JR397239
Stock: 6126
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2018 Cadillac Escalade38,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$53,760$2,565 Below Market
Findlay Cadillac - Henderson / Nevada
We PROUDLY re-condition all our Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, Mechanically and Cosmetically, to LIKE NEW Condition! We spare NO expense when it comes to your Safety and Driving Pleasure! 2018 Cadillac Escalade Base Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. CPO 172-Point Inspection, 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 12-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 16 Speakers, 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Cadillac User Experience w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 22' 6-Spoke High-Gloss Black (LPO). Come visit us at the largest INDOOR SHOWROOM in Nevada...family owned and operated since 1964... When you think Cadillac...think Findlay Cadillac!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4AKJ1JR219100
Stock: P4334
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 18,783 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$63,500$3,248 Below Market
Capital Ford Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
16 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Automatic Temperature Control, Bose Centerpoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, CD player, Compass, Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assist Package, Dual DVD Screens, DVD-Audio, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, Front anti-roll bar, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, HD Radio, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated Door Handles, Illuminated Entry, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Outside Temperature Display, Panic Alarm, Pedal memory, Platinum Package, Platinum Sill Plates, Power Door Mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power Windows, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Radio: AM/FM Cadillac User Experience w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Washer, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Remote Keyless Entry, Roof rack, Safety Alert Seat, Second Row Bucket Seats, Security System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sumi Black Tamo Ash Unique Exotic Wood, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, VAC Power 17" Disc Brakes, Variably intermittent wipers, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 22" x 9" Premium Painted w/Chrome Inserts.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ3JR131070
Stock: DT20F15130AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 72,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$49,988$2,442 Below Market
Acura Santa Barbara - Santa Barbara / California
Value Priced at Santa Barbara Auto Group.CARFAX One-Owner. Bronze Dune Metallic 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition RWD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8 1st 2nd & 3rd Row All-Weather Floor Mats (LPO), 2-Position Memory For Driver's Seat Adjuster, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Black Integrated Roof Rack Rails (LPO), Bose Centerpoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Driver Assist Package, Dual DVD Screens, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Inclination Sensor, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Navigation System, Performance Front Brake Kit (LPO), Platinum Package, Platinum Sill Plates, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Premium Floor Mats, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Sumi Black Tamo Ash Unique Exotic Wood, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Unique Grille Design, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 22 7-Spoke Silver w/Black Inserts (LPO).Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3DKJ1JR105036
Stock: R4332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 70,727 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$43,999$2,642 Below Market
Classic Cadillac - Montgomery / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ2JR332558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,500 milesGreat Deal
$49,995$2,839 Below Market
Sands Chevrolet at Surprise - Surprise / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black Raven 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive V8 ***ONE OWNER***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***NAVIGATION***, ***BLUE TOOTH***, ***FREE CARFAX***, ***MOONROOF***, ***LEATHER***, ***BACKUP CAMERA***, ***THIRD ROW SEAT***, *** 20' WHEELS ***, ***DUAL POWER SEATS***, ***HEATED AND COOLED SEATS***, ***BLIND-SPOT ALERT***, ***POWER LIFTGATE***, Escalade Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, V8, 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Black Raven, Shale w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating Surfaces.Recent Arrival!2018 Cadillac Escalade Proudly serving Surprise, Sun City, Sun city west, El mirage, Youngtown, Peoria, Glendale, Litchfield park, Phoenix AZ., Goodyear, Buckeye, Avondale, New River, Wickenberg,.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Luxury with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4BKJ9JR379974
Stock: 207023A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 15,834 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$54,999
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6300 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3CKJXJR102517
Stock: O306347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 17,077 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$64,497$2,388 Below Market
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
6.2L V8, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER TILT-SLIDING SUN/MOONROOF W/EXPRESS-OPEN/CLOSE, DUAL HEADREST AND OVERHEAD TV/DVD ENTERTAINMENT, SECOND ROW HEATED BUCKET SEATS/QUAD SEATING, 3RD/THIRD ROW POWER FOLD SEATING, PLATINUM PACKAGE,*** DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE,*** THEFT-DETERRENT PACKAGE,*** PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1SD,*** BLUETOOTH, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, MASSAGE SEATS, DUAL POWER LEATHER SEATS, ONSTAR, HANDS-FREE POWER LIFTGATE/ASSIST GATE, 3.23 AXLE RATIO, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, ADAPTIVE FULL-SPEED RANGE CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM RADIO: SIRIUSXM, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, AUTO HIGH-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AUTOMATIC SAFETY BELT TIGHTENING, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, BOSE CENTERPOINT 16 SPEAKER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, COOLED CONSOLE W/COVERED STORAGE, DUAL DVD SCREENS, ELECTRONIC POWERED PARKING BRAKE, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, FORWARD/REVERSE AUTOMATIC BRAKING, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, GARAGE DOOR TRANSMITTER, HD RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ILLUMINATED DOOR HANDLES, INCLINATION SENSOR, INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF, LANE CHANGE ALERT W/SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST W/LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL SUSPENSION, MEMORY SEAT, MICROFIBER SUEDED HEADLINER, NAVTRAFFIC, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, PEDAL MEMORY, PLATINUM SILL PLATES, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS WITH BUILT IN DIRECTIONAL SIGNALS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER-RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS, PREMIUM FLOOR MATS, RADIO: AM/FM CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE W/NAV, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR AUDIO CONTROLS, REAR CAMERA MIRROR, REAR CAMERA WASHER, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, RECONFIGURABLE 4-COLOR HEAD-UP DISPLAY, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SAFETY ALERT SEAT, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO, STEERING WHEEL MEMORY, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, SUMI BLACK TAMO ASH UNIQUE EXOTIC WOOD, THEFT-DETERRENT ALARM SYSTEM, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIQUE GRILLE DESIGN, VAC POWER 17" DISC BRAKES, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, VEHICLE INTERIOR MOVEMENT SENSOR, 10 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, WHEELS: 22" X 9" 6-SPK CHROME MULTI-FEATURE DESIGN, BRIDGESTONE DUELER H/L ALENZA P285/45/R22 TIRES, FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL 50,000 MILES, FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 70,000 MILES!MAKE YOUR MOVE ON THIS 2018 CADILLAC ESCALADE PLATINUM EDITION 6.2 LITER 4/FOUR WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac Escalade Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4DKJ1JR145906
Stock: F24362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
