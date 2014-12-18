Is a High-Mileage Lease Right for You?

Show Me the Money

To show why getting a high-mileage lease might make more sense than buying a car and piling on the miles, here is an example of a 100,000-mile lease for a 2018 Honda Accord LX sedan, compared to a standard 36,000-mile lease and a standard 60-month loan for the purchase of the car.

This comparison uses the same selling price and down payment. The terms include taxes, fees and registration, based on a purchase made in Los Angeles County. The purchase payment is calculated using a 5.74 percent annual percentage rate, which was the average new-car finance rate in July 2018:

2018 Honda Accord LX Sedan Lease/Loan Term Monthly Payment Residual/Loan Payoff

@ 36 months 36-month/36,000-mile lease $289 $14,189 residual amount 36-month/100,000-mile lease $467 $8,300 residual amount 60-month loan $449 $10,078 payoff amount

The freedom to drive 33,000 miles a year instead of the standard 12,000 would cost the driver in this leasing example an additional $178 per month. Once the monthly charge for the additional miles is factored in, a shopper who opted for this ultra-high-mileage lease would have a payment similar to that of a traditional car loan.

The difference is that at the 36-month mark, she'd have a measure of flexibility with the lease that wouldn't be available with a traditional purchase: the ability to simply walk away from the car if it no longer suits her needs.

After 36 months, the person who is buying the vehicle but is sick of it and wants another one would be in a very different situation.

We used the Edmunds used car appraisal tool to assess the value of a 3-year-old Honda Accord LX in average condition, with an automatic transmission and 100,000 miles on the odometer: $6,400. We would expect the trade-in value the 2018 Honda Accord LX to be about the same.

But look at the remaining loan balance: $10,078. The buyer owes $5,000 more on the vehicle than it's worth, and the high mileage is partly to blame for the situation.

This is called being "upside down" or "underwater." No matter what you call it, owing more money on a car than the vehicle's worth is a bad spot to be in, especially if you're looking to trade in the car for something different. By planning ahead and seeking out a high-mileage lease, you'd avoid that situation.