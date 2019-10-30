  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)

2020 Cadillac CT6

#7 Large luxury sedan

What’s new

  • Turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines have been discontinued
  • More standard features for all trim levels
  • Part of the first CT6 generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of rear passenger space for adults
  • Engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan
  • Priced less than many competing sedans
  • Super Cruise system offers hands-free driving on the highway
  • Virtually no customizability compared to rivals
  • Lacks the cosseting ride quality offered by competitors
MSRP Starting at
$58,995
2020 Cadillac CT6 pricing

2020 Cadillac CT6 Review

For 2020, buying a Cadillac CT6 has gotten a lot simpler. There are just two engines to choose from — the 3.6-liter V6 or turbocharged 4.2-liter V8 — and only three trim levels. There aren't any major option packages either. The availability of features directly correlates to the trim level you pick.

That means the price of entry has gone up. But for available equipment, prices are still relatively competitive in the class. Features such as Super Cruise — one of the best semi-automated driver assistance systems on the market — are standard on all but the base trim.

Why the simplification? The CT6 is on its way out. It doesn't look like Cadillac is planning on a 2021 model. So think of the 2020 trims as a "greatest hits" version of the car. We're a bit sad to see the CT6 go because it offers a distinctive American take in the large luxury sedan class.

Rival sedans are indeed more remarkable and more comfortable luxury vehicles. The new Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series offer far more customizability, more impressive cabins and, other than Super Cruise, much more exceptional features. There's also the king of the massive luxury sedan class, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the luxo-barge to end all luxo-barges. Of course, all three sport some staggering price tags when optioned up with features such as reclining, massaging rear seats or outsized V12 engines.

For about the same money as the CT6, we'd say check out the Genesis G90, which has just been redesigned. The CT6's V8 makes more power, but otherwise the G90 has it soundly beat as a luxury car.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.3 / 10
The CT6 is a convincing executive sedan in many respects. Overall, the CT6 lacks the wow factor of the world's best, but it's also more affordable.

How does it drive?

7.5
A strong engine, powerful brakes and a quick transmission give the CT6 a king-of-the-road character that befits its flagship status. But the car isn't as nimble as its athletic CTS roots would suggest. Both steering and handling are numb, and you feel the CT6's length and weight when the car is pushed. The brakes are a notable bright spot, with stunning stopping power to counteract the hefty sedan's weight.

How comfortable is it?

6.5
The CT6 has potential, but our test car's jittery ride holds it back. Otherwise, you've got a roomy, well-appointed sedan. The front seats don't offer much lateral support but are plenty comfortable on long hauls. The climate system is a strong performer, possessing a quiet fan and a user-friendly touchscreen interface for climate controls with redundant controls below.

There's a bit more vibration from the V6 engine than we like in this class, but the XT6's highway ride is pleasantly hushed. Cadillac is close, but it must refine the ride to have a fighting chance in this category.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The cabin is easy to access thanks to wide-opening doors and seats that allow you to slide right in. There's plenty of space for passengers all around and ample room in the rear even for larger folks. Visibility is satisfactory out of both the front and rear. While the driver's seat is quite adjustable, the steering wheel's telescoping range is rather limited, making it a bit of a reach for long-legged drivers.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Technology is a strong suit for the CT6. If you're looking for high-tech features that are also user-friendly, the CT6 is a good pick. It's not quite as high-tech as some pricier competitors, but you get plenty of connectivity and charging features. We also also like Cadillac's Super Cruise system. The biggest weakness is the voice controls, which are occasionally frustrating to use and much more limited than what some other luxury brands offer.

How’s the storage?

7.0
At its heart, the CT6 is a stretched version of a midsize sedan (the CTS), and that shows in its relatively short and small trunk. Cadillac could also do a better job of providing interior storage options. Instead the stylishness of the dashboard and center stack seems to have taken priority.

The wide trunk opening makes storing bulky items such as golf bags easy, but maximum trunk space is below average for a large sedan. On the plus side, the abundant backseat space and easy-to-access car seat anchors mean you'll have no trouble with even the largest infant car seat.

How economical is it?

6.5
The last CT6 we tested had the turbocharged V6, which is no longer available for 2020. The CT6 with this year's non-turbocharged V6 is EPA-rated at 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Based on our previous testing, you might come in a little lower than that in real-world driving, but it should be close.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The CT6 is a convincing effort. High-end materials are just about everywhere you look and touch. We think the overall effect isn't quite as impressive as with some European competitors, but it's getting harder to pinpoint flaws. The CT6 is a solid value for the price, although you could have base versions of more established models for similar coin.

The six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty is a bit more generous than competitors and includes roadside assistance and courtesy transportation. One year of maintenance is included as well.

Wildcard

7.0
As things stand, the CT6 isn't one of those cars that truly win you over. But it is a spacious and nearly silent luxury hauler that only comes up short on the ride-quality front.

Which CT6 does Edmunds recommend?

If you've got the financial means, then we say grab the CT6 Platinum. It's likely the last year of the CT6, so go big. Plus, a large American sedan like this just begs for a V8. The Platinum comes with just about everything in the CT6 arsenal as standard, making the decision process that much easier.

Cadillac CT6 models

For 2020, the Cadillac CT6 is available in three trim levels with two different engines. The base Luxury trim gets a few added standard features, while the middle Premium Luxury trim now comes fully loaded. Going with the Platinum primarily gets you a more powerful engine.

Starting with the Luxury trim, buyers get a 3.6-liter V6 (335 hp, 285 lb-ft of torque) paired with a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Standard features include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, navigation, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and a sunroof. You also get OnStar communications with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a suite of safety features, including automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring.

The Premium Luxury is essentially a fully loaded car with the same V6 engine. It adds a host of technology and comfort features such as a 34-speaker Bose Panaray stereo, rear-seat entertainment and upgraded seating. You also get Cadillac's Super Cruise assisted adaptive cruise control. Mechanically, the Premium Luxury equips magnetic ride control and active rear-wheel steering.

At the top of the range is the CT6 Platinum. It essentially has the same features as Premium Luxury but comes with the ominously named Blackwing engine, which is a turbocharged 4.2-liter V8 engine making 500 hp and 574 lb-ft of torque.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Cadillac CT6.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, CT6 Spectacular
    Steve Z,
    Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)

    Has mostly everything one could want in an upscale automobile

    Features & Specs

    Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.6L 6cyl 10A
    MSRP$74,495
    MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower335 hp @ 6800 rpm
    Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.6L 6cyl 10A
    MSRP$58,995
    MPG 18 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower335 hp @ 6800 rpm
    Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD
    4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A
    MSRP$96,495
    MPG 14 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite CT6 safety features:

    Following Distance Indicator
    Lets you know if you're getting too close to the car in front.
    Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking
    Mitigates low-speed impacts by warning the driver and even applying the brakes during low-speed maneuvers.
    Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
    Keeps you secure in the vehicle by tightening the belts automatically during emergency braking or sudden maneuvers.

    Cadillac CT6 vs. the competition

    Cadillac CT6 vs. Cadillac CT5

    The CT5 is Cadillac's new midsize car that serves as a replacement for the now-defunct CTS. Compared to the CT6, the CT5 is smaller and doesn't offer a V8. But it's also more affordable and still presents decent passenger space. Many of the same technology features are available on the CT5 as well.

    Cadillac CT6 vs. Genesis G90

    The Genesis G90 is a comfortable large luxury sedan with tons of standard features and a choice of either a turbocharged V6 or non-turbocharged V8 (the inverse of the CT6's engine lineup). We think it's an excellent value, and it offers lavish rear seating if you opt for the V8.

    Cadillac CT6 vs. BMW 7 Series

    The 7 Series is far more customizable than the CT6, offering a wide array of engines (including a massive V12) and options. The 7 Series is a plush car that can hustle when called upon. But it can also get a lot pricier than the CT6, especially when loaded up with options.

    FAQ

    Is the Cadillac CT6 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 CT6 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. You probably care about Cadillac CT6 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CT6 gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 21 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CT6 has 15.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac CT6. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Cadillac CT6?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Cadillac CT6:

    • Turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines have been discontinued
    • More standard features for all trim levels
    • Part of the first CT6 generation introduced for 2016
    Is the Cadillac CT6 reliable?

    To determine whether the Cadillac CT6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CT6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CT6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Cadillac CT6 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Cadillac CT6 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 CT6 and gave it a 7.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 CT6 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Cadillac CT6?

    The least-expensive 2020 Cadillac CT6 is the 2020 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,995.

    Other versions include:

    • Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $74,495
    • Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $58,995
    • Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $96,495
    What are the different models of Cadillac CT6?

    If you're interested in the Cadillac CT6, the next question is, which CT6 model is right for you? CT6 variants include Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A), and Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of CT6 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Cadillac CT6

    2020 Cadillac CT6 Overview

    The 2020 Cadillac CT6 is offered in the following submodels: CT6 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A), and Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Cadillac CT6?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Cadillac CT6 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CT6 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CT6.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Cadillac CT6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CT6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Cadillac CT6?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

