2020 Cadillac CT6
What’s new
- Turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines have been discontinued
- More standard features for all trim levels
- Part of the first CT6 generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of rear passenger space for adults
- Engaging driving experience for a large luxury sedan
- Priced less than many competing sedans
- Super Cruise system offers hands-free driving on the highway
- Virtually no customizability compared to rivals
- Lacks the cosseting ride quality offered by competitors
2020 Cadillac CT6 Review
For 2020, buying a Cadillac CT6 has gotten a lot simpler. There are just two engines to choose from — the 3.6-liter V6 or turbocharged 4.2-liter V8 — and only three trim levels. There aren't any major option packages either. The availability of features directly correlates to the trim level you pick.
That means the price of entry has gone up. But for available equipment, prices are still relatively competitive in the class. Features such as Super Cruise — one of the best semi-automated driver assistance systems on the market — are standard on all but the base trim.
Why the simplification? The CT6 is on its way out. It doesn't look like Cadillac is planning on a 2021 model. So think of the 2020 trims as a "greatest hits" version of the car. We're a bit sad to see the CT6 go because it offers a distinctive American take in the large luxury sedan class.
Rival sedans are indeed more remarkable and more comfortable luxury vehicles. The new Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series offer far more customizability, more impressive cabins and, other than Super Cruise, much more exceptional features. There's also the king of the massive luxury sedan class, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the luxo-barge to end all luxo-barges. Of course, all three sport some staggering price tags when optioned up with features such as reclining, massaging rear seats or outsized V12 engines.
For about the same money as the CT6, we'd say check out the Genesis G90, which has just been redesigned. The CT6's V8 makes more power, but otherwise the G90 has it soundly beat as a luxury car.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
How comfortable is it?6.5
There's a bit more vibration from the V6 engine than we like in this class, but the XT6's highway ride is pleasantly hushed. Cadillac is close, but it must refine the ride to have a fighting chance in this category.
How’s the interior?8.0
How’s the tech?8.0
How’s the storage?7.0
The wide trunk opening makes storing bulky items such as golf bags easy, but maximum trunk space is below average for a large sedan. On the plus side, the abundant backseat space and easy-to-access car seat anchors mean you'll have no trouble with even the largest infant car seat.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.0
The six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty is a bit more generous than competitors and includes roadside assistance and courtesy transportation. One year of maintenance is included as well.
Wildcard7.0
Which CT6 does Edmunds recommend?
Cadillac CT6 models
For 2020, the Cadillac CT6 is available in three trim levels with two different engines. The base Luxury trim gets a few added standard features, while the middle Premium Luxury trim now comes fully loaded. Going with the Platinum primarily gets you a more powerful engine.
Starting with the Luxury trim, buyers get a 3.6-liter V6 (335 hp, 285 lb-ft of torque) paired with a 10-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Standard features include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone integration, navigation, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and a sunroof. You also get OnStar communications with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a suite of safety features, including automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring.
The Premium Luxury is essentially a fully loaded car with the same V6 engine. It adds a host of technology and comfort features such as a 34-speaker Bose Panaray stereo, rear-seat entertainment and upgraded seating. You also get Cadillac's Super Cruise assisted adaptive cruise control. Mechanically, the Premium Luxury equips magnetic ride control and active rear-wheel steering.
At the top of the range is the CT6 Platinum. It essentially has the same features as Premium Luxury but comes with the ominously named Blackwing engine, which is a turbocharged 4.2-liter V8 engine making 500 hp and 574 lb-ft of torque.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Cadillac CT6.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Has mostly everything one could want in an upscale automobile
Sponsored cars related to the CT6
Features & Specs
|Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$74,495
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$58,995
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD
4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$96,495
|MPG
|14 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CT6 safety features:
- Following Distance Indicator
- Lets you know if you're getting too close to the car in front.
- Forward/Reverse Automatic Braking
- Mitigates low-speed impacts by warning the driver and even applying the brakes during low-speed maneuvers.
- Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
- Keeps you secure in the vehicle by tightening the belts automatically during emergency braking or sudden maneuvers.
Cadillac CT6 vs. the competition
Cadillac CT6 vs. Cadillac CT5
The CT5 is Cadillac's new midsize car that serves as a replacement for the now-defunct CTS. Compared to the CT6, the CT5 is smaller and doesn't offer a V8. But it's also more affordable and still presents decent passenger space. Many of the same technology features are available on the CT5 as well.
Cadillac CT6 vs. Genesis G90
The Genesis G90 is a comfortable large luxury sedan with tons of standard features and a choice of either a turbocharged V6 or non-turbocharged V8 (the inverse of the CT6's engine lineup). We think it's an excellent value, and it offers lavish rear seating if you opt for the V8.
Cadillac CT6 vs. BMW 7 Series
The 7 Series is far more customizable than the CT6, offering a wide array of engines (including a massive V12) and options. The 7 Series is a plush car that can hustle when called upon. But it can also get a lot pricier than the CT6, especially when loaded up with options.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac CT6 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Cadillac CT6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Cadillac CT6:
- Turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines have been discontinued
- More standard features for all trim levels
- Part of the first CT6 generation introduced for 2016
Is the Cadillac CT6 reliable?
Is the 2020 Cadillac CT6 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Cadillac CT6?
The least-expensive 2020 Cadillac CT6 is the 2020 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $58,995.
Other versions include:
- Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $74,495
- Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $58,995
- Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $96,495
What are the different models of Cadillac CT6?
More about the 2020 Cadillac CT6
2020 Cadillac CT6 Overview
The 2020 Cadillac CT6 is offered in the following submodels: CT6 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A), Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A), and Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2020 Cadillac CT6?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Cadillac CT6 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CT6 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CT6.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Cadillac CT6 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CT6 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Cadillac CT6?
Which 2020 Cadillac CT6s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Cadillac CT6 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2020 CT6s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $99,390 and mileage as low as 138 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Cadillac CT6.
Can't find a new 2020 Cadillac CT6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac CT6 for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,090.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,904.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Cadillac CT6?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Cadillac lease specials
Related 2020 Cadillac CT6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- Cadillac CTS 2019
- 2019 ATS-V
- Cadillac Escalade ESV 2019
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 CT4
- 2019 XT4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ghibli
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 XE