2020 Cadillac CT6 Review

For 2020, buying a Cadillac CT6 has gotten a lot simpler. There are just two engines to choose from — the 3.6-liter V6 or turbocharged 4.2-liter V8 — and only three trim levels. There aren't any major option packages either. The availability of features directly correlates to the trim level you pick. That means the price of entry has gone up. But for available equipment, prices are still relatively competitive in the class. Features such as Super Cruise — one of the best semi-automated driver assistance systems on the market — are standard on all but the base trim. Why the simplification? The CT6 is on its way out. It doesn't look like Cadillac is planning on a 2021 model. So think of the 2020 trims as a "greatest hits" version of the car. We're a bit sad to see the CT6 go because it offers a distinctive American take in the large luxury sedan class. Rival sedans are indeed more remarkable and more comfortable luxury vehicles. The new Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series offer far more customizability, more impressive cabins and, other than Super Cruise, much more exceptional features. There's also the king of the massive luxury sedan class, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the luxo-barge to end all luxo-barges. Of course, all three sport some staggering price tags when optioned up with features such as reclining, massaging rear seats or outsized V12 engines. For about the same money as the CT6, we'd say check out the Genesis G90, which has just been redesigned. The CT6's V8 makes more power, but otherwise the G90 has it soundly beat as a luxury car.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.3 / 10

The CT6 is a convincing executive sedan in many respects. Overall, the CT6 lacks the wow factor of the world's best, but it's also more affordable.

How does it drive? 7.5

A strong engine, powerful brakes and a quick transmission give the CT6 a king-of-the-road character that befits its flagship status. But the car isn't as nimble as its athletic CTS roots would suggest. Both steering and handling are numb, and you feel the CT6's length and weight when the car is pushed. The brakes are a notable bright spot, with stunning stopping power to counteract the hefty sedan's weight.

How comfortable is it? 6.5

The CT6 has potential, but our test car's jittery ride holds it back. Otherwise, you've got a roomy, well-appointed sedan. The front seats don't offer much lateral support but are plenty comfortable on long hauls. The climate system is a strong performer, possessing a quiet fan and a user-friendly touchscreen interface for climate controls with redundant controls below.



There's a bit more vibration from the V6 engine than we like in this class, but the XT6's highway ride is pleasantly hushed. Cadillac is close, but it must refine the ride to have a fighting chance in this category.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The cabin is easy to access thanks to wide-opening doors and seats that allow you to slide right in. There's plenty of space for passengers all around and ample room in the rear even for larger folks. Visibility is satisfactory out of both the front and rear. While the driver's seat is quite adjustable, the steering wheel's telescoping range is rather limited, making it a bit of a reach for long-legged drivers.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Technology is a strong suit for the CT6. If you're looking for high-tech features that are also user-friendly, the CT6 is a good pick. It's not quite as high-tech as some pricier competitors, but you get plenty of connectivity and charging features. We also also like Cadillac's Super Cruise system. The biggest weakness is the voice controls, which are occasionally frustrating to use and much more limited than what some other luxury brands offer.

How’s the storage? 7.0

At its heart, the CT6 is a stretched version of a midsize sedan (the CTS), and that shows in its relatively short and small trunk. Cadillac could also do a better job of providing interior storage options. Instead the stylishness of the dashboard and center stack seems to have taken priority.



The wide trunk opening makes storing bulky items such as golf bags easy, but maximum trunk space is below average for a large sedan. On the plus side, the abundant backseat space and easy-to-access car seat anchors mean you'll have no trouble with even the largest infant car seat.

How economical is it? 6.5

The last CT6 we tested had the turbocharged V6, which is no longer available for 2020. The CT6 with this year's non-turbocharged V6 is EPA-rated at 21 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Based on our previous testing, you might come in a little lower than that in real-world driving, but it should be close.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The CT6 is a convincing effort. High-end materials are just about everywhere you look and touch. We think the overall effect isn't quite as impressive as with some European competitors, but it's getting harder to pinpoint flaws. The CT6 is a solid value for the price, although you could have base versions of more established models for similar coin.



The six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty is a bit more generous than competitors and includes roadside assistance and courtesy transportation. One year of maintenance is included as well.

Wildcard 7.0

As things stand, the CT6 isn't one of those cars that truly win you over. But it is a spacious and nearly silent luxury hauler that only comes up short on the ride-quality front.

Which CT6 does Edmunds recommend?

If you've got the financial means, then we say grab the CT6 Platinum. It's likely the last year of the CT6, so go big. Plus, a large American sedan like this just begs for a V8. The Platinum comes with just about everything in the CT6 arsenal as standard, making the decision process that much easier.

Cadillac CT6 models

For 2020, the Cadillac CT6 is available in three trim levels with two different engines. The base Luxury trim gets a few added standard features, while the middle Premium Luxury trim now comes fully loaded. Going with the Platinum primarily gets you a more powerful engine.