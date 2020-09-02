2021 Toyota Prius
What’s new
- Limited-production 2020 Edition
- Android Auto smartphone compatibility
- Minor enhancements to advanced driver safety aids
- Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Capable of returning 50-plus mpg
- Quiet cabin, even with the gas engine engaged
- Easy to see out of and maneuver around town
- Available all-wheel drive
- Offset instrument panel is out of driver's direct line of sight
- Acceleration can be sluggish
- Jittery ride quality on rough pavement
- Standard infotainment system looks and feels dated
2021 Toyota Prius Review
The Toyota Prius is easily the most well-known and influential hybrid sold. Over the years, the Prius has evolved and steadily gained fuel efficiency and capability. Toyota introduced the current generation for the 2016 model year and made a variety of updates for 2019. The 2021 Prius boasts up to an EPA-estimated 56 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is excellent for a hybrid. You can even get it with all-wheel drive to help out with traction on icy or snowy roads.
To keep the Prius competitive, Toyota also fits the Prius with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a suite of advanced safety features that's standard on all Prius trims. Some noteworthy competitors on sale today include the Honda Insight and the Kia Niro. Toyota also offers hybrid variants of its Camry, Corolla and RAV4. Their fuel economy isn't as high, but their more conventional styling and/or greater practicality make them viable alternatives as well.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the Toyota Prius of this generation, read about our experiences from living with a 2016 Toyota Prius. After its debut, we went out and bought one and racked up more than 30,000 miles. We cover everything from this hybrid's real-world fuel economy to seat comfort and cargo space. Please note that the 2021 Toyota Prius differs from our long-term 2016 model in that the newer model has updated styling and more standard features. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
We do like the Prius' easy-driving nature and its smooth transitions from electric motor drive to gasoline engine power. Another Prius advantage is its available all-wheel drive. It should be noted, though, that the rear wheels only intervene when the front wheels lose traction. So in most dry-weather scenarios, you'll never feel them working.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Another downside is the Prius' ride quality over broken pavement and concrete expansion joints. The impacts from these types of bumps can make the car feel jittery. Since the car is so quiet, these bumps are perhaps more noticeable than they'd otherwise be.
How’s the interior?7.5
But we wish there was more telescoping range in the steering wheel, and most of the instrument panel information is not in the driver's line of sight. The 11.6-inch screen on the top-tier Limited model has most of the car's climate control settings and buttons in on-screen submenus. From an ease-of-use standpoint, it seems like a step backward from the dedicated physical buttons on lower Prius trim levels.
How’s the tech?6.5
The Prius, however, comes standard with a full suite of advanced driving aids. Most of them work well, and the adaptive cruise control can bring the Prius to a complete stop.
How’s the storage?8.5
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?7.5
As for warranties, Toyota gives you its regular coverage, which includes a longer duration (eight years or 100,000 miles) for the hybrid components. You also get Toyota's two free years of scheduled maintenance.
Wildcard7.0
Which Prius does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Prius models
The 2021 Toyota Prius is a four-door hatchback hybrid that seats five passengers. The front-wheel-drive model is available in five trim levels: L, LE, XLE, Limited and the new 2020 Edition. The Prius AWD-e, which has all-wheel drive, is offered in the LE and XLE trims only. Significant features include:
L Eco
Fairly basic, but includes:
- 121-horsepower hybrid powertrain with a four-cylinder engine
- Continuously variable automatic transmission
- 15-inch wheels
- Automatic LED headlights
- Keyless entry (driver's door only) and ignition
- Automatic climate control
- 7-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility
All Prius trims also come with:
- Full-speed adaptive cruise control (adjusts speed to maintain a constant distance between the Prius and the car in front down to a stop)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Automatic high beams
- Road sign assist (displays relevant road signs such as speed limits)
- Automatic emergency braking (warns if a front impact is imminent and applies the brakes if you don't respond in time)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while you're in reverse)
LE
Adds a few features, with:
- Rear window wiper
- Parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
- Automated parallel parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
XLE
Adds nice-to-have features such as:
- 17-inch wheels
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
- Keyless entry (for both front doors and rear hatch)
- Simulated leather seating surfaces (SofTex)
- Wireless charging pad
- Heated steering wheel and front seats
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
2020 Edition
Adds unique styling details with:
- 17-inch black-painted wheels
- Black exterior and interior trim
- Special floor mats
Limited
Tops the range with:
- Head-up display
- Navigation system
- 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Upgraded audio system
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Toyota Prius.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|L Eco 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$24,525
|MPG
|58 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$29,875
|MPG
|54 city / 50 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|XLE 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$28,575
|MPG
|54 city / 50 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LE 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$25,735
|MPG
|54 city / 50 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Prius safety features:
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
- Detects cars or pedestrians and warns of potential collisions, then automatically applies the brakes if you don't react.
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Alerts you if the car drifts out of its lane and can apply steering input to correct the course.
- Intelligent Clearance Sonar
- Alerts you to the presence of obstacles near the vehicle during low-speed maneuvers.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Prius vs. the competition
Toyota Prius vs. Toyota Corolla Hybrid
The Corolla Hybrid is essentially a Corolla with the Prius powertrain. If you think it'd be hard to go wrong with this combination, you'd be right. If you're looking for a solid small hybrid and are turned off by the Prius' oddly styled interior, the Corolla Hybrid is a good choice. The only downside is the rather bare-bones nature of the single trim available.
Toyota Prius vs. Honda Insight
As opposed to its more Prius-shaped predecessor, the current Honda Insight has a traditional sedan profile. Think of it as a hybridized Civic and you have the right idea. While the Prius is slightly more fuel-efficient, the Insight is the more refined vehicle and the hands-down winner in a side-by-side comparison.
Toyota Prius vs. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
If you're looking for a Prius alternative, you'd have to overlook quite a few good choices before you settle on the Hyundai Ioniq. Like the Prius, the Ioniq Hybrid is a hatchback and provides decent cargo room. But there are a lot more downsides to the Hyundai, such as jerky transmission shifts, grabby brakes and an unrefined ride quality.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Prius a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Toyota Prius?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Prius:
- Limited-production 2020 Edition
- Android Auto smartphone compatibility
- Minor enhancements to advanced driver safety aids
- Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
Is the Toyota Prius reliable?
Is the 2021 Toyota Prius a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Prius?
The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Prius is the 2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,525.
Other versions include:
- L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $24,525
- 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,875
- XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,575
- LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $25,735
- Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $32,650
- LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $27,135
- XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,575
What are the different models of Toyota Prius?
2021 Toyota Prius Overview
The 2021 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Toyota Prius?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Toyota Prius and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Prius.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Toyota Prius and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Prius featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Toyota Prius?
2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,499. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $947 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $947 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,552.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 18 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,033. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,282 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,282 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,751.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 4.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2021 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,814. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,111 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,111 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,703.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 3.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,539. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,214 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,214 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,325.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 4.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,904. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $1,140 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,140 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,764.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 4.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Toyota Prius for sale near. There are currently 112 new 2021 Priuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,779 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Toyota Prius. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,542 on a used or CPO 2021 Prius available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Toyota Priuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Prius for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,981.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,005.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Toyota Prius?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
