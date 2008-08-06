For example, if you need an upscale car for business, perhaps to entertain clients, leasing allows you to have a nicer car for less money. It might also provide a good tax write-off. However, if you're someone who tends to stick with the same car for years, the best choice would be to buy a new or used car and keep it for as long as it is reliable. You'd enjoy a few years without a car payment, which is the point of car buying. That's something people often forget.

Ultimately, you can say good things about both buying and leasing. Your choice might come down to personal tastes and priorities rather than pure dollars and cents.

If you want to dive deeper into the economics of leasing and buying, take a look at "How Much Car Can I Afford?" It has a detailed discussion of a few car-buying scenarios. We also recommend you try out the Edmunds Auto Calculators to see what your lease payments would be and to compare lease costs to car purchase costs.