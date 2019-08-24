Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
Pros & Cons
- Stunning acceleration
- superb handling
- surprisingly comfortable ride
- generous cargo space
- distinctive appearance
- reasonable price tag.
- Standard front seats lack support
- low roof line impedes backseat access and rear visibility
- lousy fuel economy with automatic transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though playing to a limited audience, the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon provides a rare blend of style, power and practicality.
Vehicle overview
At their core, station wagons are more utilitarian versions of their sedan counterparts. Their extra space makes it easier to carry a couple of kids, luggage for the family, maybe even a set of skis on the roof. This all applies to the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon, but since it's based on the CTS-V sedan -- which is essentially a high-end four-door muscle car -- it makes for a pretty unique wagon experience.
The CTS-V wagon's uncommon combination of attributes includes an outrageously powerful engine, distinctive bodywork and an edgy personality to match. As you'd expect with a 556-horsepower supercharged V8, acceleration feels brutal and wonderful. Available with either a manual or automatic transmission and offered exclusively with rear-wheel drive, this high-performance Cadillac wagon will undoubtedly satisfy your craving for speed every time you get behind the wheel.
Once you're up to speed, you'll find that the wagon's handling is pretty impressive, too. Thanks to GM's magnetic ride control suspension technology, the CTS-V wagon is seriously capable on roads with tight turns, yet still capable of providing a comfortable ride around town and on the highway. Surprisingly, the CTS-V rides better than the standard CTS wagon, so there's really no penalty for choosing the hot-rod version. Well, that is, until you see the CTS-V's fuel economy ratings, which are particularly low with the automatic transmission. Other drawbacks include the subpar standard front seats (easily remedied by getting the optional Recaros) and a sloping roof line that impedes access to the backseat and visibility to the rear (fortunately, a back-up camera is standard).
Still, with its one-of-a-kind blend of style and performance, the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon doesn't have many direct competitors. The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG wagon offers similarly rocket-like propulsion, significantly better gas mileage and the added utility of all-wheel drive, but it's considerably more expensive. If you're willing to make the jump from a wagon to an SUV, the 470-hp 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is worth a look, as it's much cheaper and still very quick, while offering more cargo capacity. On the higher end, you could look at the elegant and athletic 2014 Porsche Cayenne family, which offers a selection of V8 engines.
Rest assured, however, that the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon is a fine choice for a high-performance wagon. It's seriously fun, suitably luxurious and reasonably priced for a wickedly fast luxury station wagon.
Cadillac CTS-V Wagon models
The 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon is a five-passenger, high-performance midsize wagon that comes in one well-equipped trim level. The standard CTS wagon is reviewed separately, as are the CTS-V sedan and coupe.
Standard features includes 19-inch painted alloy wheels, summer performance tires, high-performance Brembo brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, GM's Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, automatic adaptive xenon headlights, foglights, rear parking sensors and automatic wipers.
Standard comfort and convenience features include keyless ignition/entry, remote ignition (only available with the automatic transmission), power-adjustable heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a cabin odor filtration system, heated eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather and faux suede upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a retractable cargo cover and a pet guard cargo net. Electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, a navigation system (with traffic and weather updates and a pop-up touchscreen interface) and a 10-speaker Bose audio system with a CD/DVD player, satellite radio, digital music storage and an USB/iPod audio interface.
Options include a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated Recaro sport seats and simulated suede trim (instead of leather) for the steering wheel and shifter.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The rear-wheel-drive 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that produces 556 hp and 551 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard, but a six-speed automatic is a no-cost option.
In Edmunds performance testing, CTS-V wagons with both the manual and automatic sprinted from zero to 60 mph in a remarkably quick 4.7 seconds. With that kind of quickness, it shouldn't come as a surprise that fuel economy is poor. The CTS-V gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg combined (14 city/19 highway) with the manual and a very low 14 mpg combined (12 mpg city/18 mpg highway) with the automatic transmission.
Safety
Standard safety features on the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon include high-performance antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, OnStar emergency telematics, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors.
In government crash tests, the previous-generation (2008-'13) Cadillac CTS sedan, upon which this wagon is based, received the best possible rating of five stars in the overall, frontal and side crash categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the sedan was awarded the best rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
In Edmunds brake testing, the CTS-V wagon came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet: a good performance for a relatively heavy vehicle.
Driving
A combination of a muscle-bound V8 engine and a civilized exhaust note makes the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon deceptively quick. The manual transmission is a good one, with a nice firm shift action and a surprisingly light and progressive clutch. The automatic is likely a more natural choice for this type of car, though more demanding drivers might notice that it doesn't blip the throttle on downshifts as the E63 AMG wagon's does, and it's neither the quickest nor the smoothest-shifting automatic we've experienced.
The Cadillac CTS-V's standard Magnetic Ride Control suspension offers a good balance between ride quality and handling via driver-selectable Tour or Sport modes. Although this rather pudgy station wagon never feels truly at home on back roads with tight turns, it's quite enjoyable on wide-open stretches of highway where you're able to unleash its potent V8 engine.
Interior
For all of its added performance, the CTS-V wagon doesn't feel much different from the standard CTS wagon on the inside. But that's no bad thing, because this cabin is a pretty nice place to be. The overall look is high-class, with an attractive and functional layout for gauges and controls. Materials aren't the best in class, but they're generally high quality.
The cabin's most significant shortcoming is the design of the standard front seats, which lack both the comfort and support required for spirited driving. The optional Recaro seats address this issue and feature ventilation as well -- they are essentially a must-have. Overall interior room is quite good, but rear-seat access can be tricky due to the low rear roof line. Outward visibility to the rear is also poor, so the standard rearview camera and parking sensors are quite welcome.
Cargo capacity is important with a wagon, and the CTS provides a generous 25 cubic feet with the rear seats raised and 53.4 cubic feet with them lowered. This is a solid number, though the E63 wagon and Grand Cherokee SRT8 offer more capacity.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- driving experience
- transmission
- handling & steering
- value
- climate control
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- lights
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have been a wagon guy for my entire adult life, everything from Saturn to MB 4Matics, but by far these are my favorite. Don’t believe a review from C&D or Motortrend. I don’t have a clue why anyone would purchase either of these birdcage liner providers. This car does everything as well as 95% of the world could want. Its fast, handles, comfortable, especially with the Recaros and stop better than any car at its weight and a hell of a lot better than most lighter ones. I have owned 3 of these, all manuals, one with sunroof, two without, I never open them. These cars hold their resell value better than any other Caddy accept perhaps the V series CT6? Time will tell. I would love to keep the miles low on my 15, but it’s just too much fun to drive. I have never had a single issue with anything with this car. I take very good care of my automobiles, I change the Mobil 1 every 3500 miles, try to keep them from rain and never do they see snow or salted roads. Compared to the MB wagons there is no comparison. The Cadillac is far superior. Three mid 2000 4Matics and they all sucked. One trans went bad, but nagging little things like AC doors not closing, wipers only working on two speeds, tire sensors that didn’t work and worst, airbag warning lights that stayed on from day one until sold.( I will never own another MB. If you get a chance to own a V wagon, take care of it, don’t modify it and chances are it will be worth more than you paid for it years from now. I have a 95 ZR1 and a 2015 CTS-V Wagon that I will keep till I die and will continue to enjoy driving. I have a few other keepers but aren’t as much fun to drive as these two, well there are a couple that are fun I just can’t afford to lose my license again. For some reason a 2019 ZR1 is the biggest Cop magnet I have ever owned and if you accidentally bump the accelerator it will cost you two tires and one very large ticket, they will make up words to add to the ticket just so the judge will add cost, like you needed him to!
Sponsored cars related to the CTS-V Wagon
Features & Specs
|4dr Wagon
6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|556 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon a good car?
Is the Cadillac CTS-V Wagon reliable?
Is the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon?
The least-expensive 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon is the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon 4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,600.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $63,600
What are the different models of Cadillac CTS-V Wagon?
More about the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Overview
The Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon is offered in the following submodels: CTS-V Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M).
What do people think of the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 CTS-V Wagon 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2014 CTS-V Wagon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2014 CTS-V Wagon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon?
Which 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagons are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon.
Can't find a new 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac CTS-V Wagon for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,832.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,685.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Cadillac lease specials
Related Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons