Vehicle overview

At their core, station wagons are more utilitarian versions of their sedan counterparts. Their extra space makes it easier to carry a couple of kids, luggage for the family, maybe even a set of skis on the roof. This all applies to the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon, but since it's based on the CTS-V sedan -- which is essentially a high-end four-door muscle car -- it makes for a pretty unique wagon experience.

The CTS-V wagon's uncommon combination of attributes includes an outrageously powerful engine, distinctive bodywork and an edgy personality to match. As you'd expect with a 556-horsepower supercharged V8, acceleration feels brutal and wonderful. Available with either a manual or automatic transmission and offered exclusively with rear-wheel drive, this high-performance Cadillac wagon will undoubtedly satisfy your craving for speed every time you get behind the wheel.

Once you're up to speed, you'll find that the wagon's handling is pretty impressive, too. Thanks to GM's magnetic ride control suspension technology, the CTS-V wagon is seriously capable on roads with tight turns, yet still capable of providing a comfortable ride around town and on the highway. Surprisingly, the CTS-V rides better than the standard CTS wagon, so there's really no penalty for choosing the hot-rod version. Well, that is, until you see the CTS-V's fuel economy ratings, which are particularly low with the automatic transmission. Other drawbacks include the subpar standard front seats (easily remedied by getting the optional Recaros) and a sloping roof line that impedes access to the backseat and visibility to the rear (fortunately, a back-up camera is standard).

Still, with its one-of-a-kind blend of style and performance, the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon doesn't have many direct competitors. The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG wagon offers similarly rocket-like propulsion, significantly better gas mileage and the added utility of all-wheel drive, but it's considerably more expensive. If you're willing to make the jump from a wagon to an SUV, the 470-hp 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT is worth a look, as it's much cheaper and still very quick, while offering more cargo capacity. On the higher end, you could look at the elegant and athletic 2014 Porsche Cayenne family, which offers a selection of V8 engines.

Rest assured, however, that the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon is a fine choice for a high-performance wagon. It's seriously fun, suitably luxurious and reasonably priced for a wickedly fast luxury station wagon.