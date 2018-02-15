5 star reviews: 60 %

4 star reviews: 14 %

3 star reviews: 16 %

2 star reviews: 5 %

1 star reviews: 5 %

Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 37 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Great car just - first year issues

Smitty8 , 10/23/2018

T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I love my new XC40 Rdesign- great looking car- great performance- comfortable- just in the shop too much. Picked mine up April 7- has been back to dealer 2 times making appt for 3rd visit- all software hardware issues with safety features- my issue is with ABS and Electronic Stability control- both go off and on everytime it is driven. Each time I take it to the dealership they fix the problem, 2 weeks later it pops up again- It's unfortunate- have purchased 8 brand new vehicles- Infiniti's Nissan's, Volkswagon- never had these issues- only regular maintenance- I really like the car- but it is a hassle and big inconvenience for a $45K vehicle- if the trend continues will probably be my last volvo-

4 out of 5 stars, An awesome compact SUV part 1

Raoul Watson , 01/11/2019

T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is the first Volvo I have ever owned in my life, my previous car was a 2015 Chevy Impala (see my review on the Impala). I always wanted a Volvo but always was apprehensive due to design and reliability reports from owners. The 2019 XC 40 however, seems to be a very solid crossover/SUV border lining a luxurious car. 1. Appearance: The 2019 Volvo XC 40 is a very handsome looking compact SUV. It is the smallest version of the Volvo SUV and it seems a good crossover for "SUV beginners" like me. I like the fact that it is not too tall which would make entry a challenge. Everything on the outside points to a very well thought off design. I was a little surprised that the placement of the side mirror on the side door is not a little bit further to the front. Because of this further back placement, when the driver looks at the side view mirror, there is a gap between the vehicle body and the mirror, which to me is a little annoying and takes a little getting used to. 2. Performance: The 2.0 liter turbocharged four cylinder 248-hp engine, 8 speed auto transmission is impressive. Just a little push on the gas and it goes from zero to sixty in about 7 seconds. The handling is nimble and almost sporty. The powertrain is quick and responsive but it has an annoying start and stop system. As with most newer cars, when you stop, the XC 40 idles the engine completely down to a point that the engine is shut off. This system would cause an abrupt jerking when restarting. The SUV would lurch forward when starting up from a stop light. It takes a while getting used to but I found out that it is better to release the brakes and wait two second before applying acceleration to avoid the lurching. 3. Safety: The XC 40 is loaded with the safety features found in luxury cars and as always, Volvo is synonymous with safety. ABS, traction, and stability control comes standard along with Volvo's City Safety package. This includes automatic emergency braking along with sensors to detect other vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other city perils in the vehicle’s path. It includes adaptive cruise control; forward collision warning; lane departure warning; blind spot warning (on the side mirrors); and rear cross-traffic alert making it the most complete crash avoidance system you can get. The optional Pilot Assist / driver assistance system is impressive. I tested it one evening and found that the system has good judgement identifying lane markings and responding to vehicles surrounding us. As a pilot I am not a stranger in trusting an "autopilot" system but with a car, because of the visualization interpretation, I would not be very comfortable trusting it 100%. For example, in NY the presence of highway construction means lanes are repainted so multiple crossing lanes would just confuse the pilot assist. So I would use it only on long distance good quality highways. The adaptive cruise control is convenient. It slows the vehicle during traffic slowdowns, and even stop the car to resume progress all on its own. With the addition of daylight running light of beautiful LEDs, all these safety features will give you a handsome insurance discount. 4. Ergonomics: In this department Volvo did not fare very well in my opinion. The human interface of the controls of this car is not always logical. For starters, the gear/transmission shifter it's horrible. It requires a two-step action. For example, to engage reverse or drive, one must move the gear selector twice; one to the back, then in the appropriate direction to select drive or reverse. This is extremely annoying during parking maneuvers and is very frustrating. Of course the argument could be that I should use the automated parking assistance but the shifter is just very unnatural for drivers. While you can operate almost every control from the steering wheel and the voice recognition is a nice addition, the central control screen is extremely convoluted and requires a high degree of learning curve. Coming from Volvo, particularly because it sees itself as a safety brand, the central control screen is just unsafe because it is almost impossible to operate safely while driving. There are too many unintuitive multiple taps, swipes and scrolls necessary to navigate the system. In addition, the system is awfully slow to respond. For example, changing a driver profile can take over a minute to load. If there are two things requiring a redesign, it would be the shifter and the control screen. The goal obviously should be to reduce the distraction and the precious seconds’ loss with eyes off the road to do basic functions as changing cabin temperature and audio source. --see continuation on part 2 (5. Interior and Comfort, 6. Technology)

5 out of 5 stars, Still love my little XC40 T5

Pam , 10/18/2018

T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The body style was what caught my eye initially and had seen it for the first time on a commercial of all things. Looked at other brands (Toyota, Honda, Subaru) before deciding I would at least like to see the XC40 in person. Once I test drove it, I was in love. It feels good driving it. I like a boxier body type but this is a little boxy with a punch of style. I've had mine now for 3 months and not one issue. I feel it has very good visibility and love the blind spot monitoring. The back up camera is good quality. Very good acceleration, shifts smoothly, more than enough power (no issues if I have to punch it) and good storage for the size of the vehicle. I wasn't after another Highlander so this was a good size for my needs. So far, I'm averaging 28.5 mpg. The console tablet I feel was very easy to get used to and use and I'm not the most tech savvy person. The interior is sleek and simple, and I mean simple in a VERY positive way....it is not busy. The LED lights are wonderful at night. I am not a younger driver but do not feel the T5 is not too youthful nor do I feel it is an "older person's" looking SUV. I feel it has a style of it's own and has a classy, fresh look. I did not opt for navigation so I cannot speak to this. The ride is very comfortable. I did not purchase the higher end XC40 but feel I have many, many, options that most brands would not offer unless you went with the top of the trim level line. Mine is black and a solid color. Cabin noise is minimal for a 4 cylinder unlike some other brands I test drove. Takes turns well and seems to hug the curves strongly. For what this vehicle was designed for, I feel it meets the goal very well. Very pleased with my purchase!

5 out of 5 stars, Brilliant small SUV, perfect if a few tweaks

Rebecca Caldwell , 07/18/2018

T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

July 2020: still in love with the xc40. Lease is up next year and already reserved my electric version of the xc40. January 2020: still in love with this car. No new concerns or issues. Update July 2019: 1 year later and I still love my Volvo. The issues I listed a year ago, while not big issues, remain (except the moonroof screen issue... Volvo was able to correct the problem) and I would love to see them resolved in the next model. Nothing I have found would prevent me from either keeping the model I have or buying the next model. I am an absolute convert to the Volvo brand with this little SUV. I have owned Toyotas, Hondas, Fords, Subarus and Chevy's (this is my first Volvo but my 19th vehicle). This is BY FAR my favorite. Let me qualify my review by saying I have no kids and rarely take passengers other than a couple large dogs so wanted an AWD SUV that was compact but did not lack any of the larger SUV perks and got good gas mileage while still having get-up-and-go. This is the only SUV I found that gives you the same options as the larger SUVs (I'm a gadget snob) while still giving you a decent size engine to get you there as quick as you want with good gas mileage (for an SUV). This does every bit of what I was looking for and does it in still. It is truly a fun car to drive and am so happy I got it. The pros FAR FAR FAR FAR outweigh any of the petty first-world issues I have come across, most of which are to be expected on a first-model year vehicle. The only issues I can find are as follows: CELL PHONE CHARGING: 1) The wireless charger is pretty useless as there is no ventilation in the compartment so it overheats within minutes, 2) with a larger phone (I have a Note 8) you cannot wirelessly charge the phone and use Android Auto (which requires you to use a cable) as there isn't enough physical space, 3) the port to use Android Auto is not fast charging so if you cannot use the wireless charger while using Android Auto, you essentially cannot charge your phone, 4) the only fast charging port in the vehicle is the USB-C facing the rear seats in the center console; LANE KEEP: 1) I find myself "fighting" the lane keep assistant as it picks up cracks in the road and is a bit hyper-sensitive at times, even set on the lowest/mildest setting; PANORAMIC MOONROOF: 1) uses a multi-function button that can be overly sensitive and opens things you didn't intend, 2) the screen doesn't always close completely, which may be in part due to the multi-function button trying to open the vent end of the moonroof; DRIVING MODE SETTINGS: 1) The XC40 allows you to set and save individual driving settings (everything from seats to display appearances and driving preferences) and recognizes the driver by the key fob used but, even with this, you still have to change the driving mode setting every time you get in the car (eco mode, performance, etc) - you would think you could make that a default setting with the others; and, finally A/C: 1) other manufacturers have vehicles that do not start air blowing from vents until the air coming out is cool (for A/C) or warm (for heat) but Volvo does not do this so went you turn on the A/C you get outside temp air until the system blows it through and gets to the cool/warm air. OVERALL IMPRESSION: I love this SUV and with a few minor tweaks think it could be the perfect car. I look forward to seeing the coming model years and the perfection that is sure to come. UPDATE January 2019: After driving the xc40 for 8 months I can say I like it as much or more than when I wrote this. The minor issues still should be improved in future models but it doesn't change my love for this fun and exciting little suv. Can't wait to see this model with the little bugs worked out!

