2019 Volvo XC40
Pros & Cons
- Pleasing interior layout with premium materials
- Clever small-item storage and cargo solutions
- Plenty of standard and available safety features
- Rear bench seat isn't comfortable for tall passengers
- Steep learning curve for touchscreen interface
- Cargo area is small for the class
Which XC40 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Volvo has had much success with its five-passenger XC60 and larger three-row XC90 crossover SUVs. In fact, they're the brand's most popular vehicles. So if two is good, three is even better, right? Volvo must think so because the company is rounding out its portfolio with the all-new 2019 XC40. You might agree, too. If those other Volvos seem too big or expensive, this smaller XC40 could be just the thing.
The 2019 Volvo XC40 successfully translates the distinctive look of Volvo's larger SUVs into a smaller package. You'll notice this as soon as you take a seat in the cabin. The steering wheel, touchscreen and center stack design will be immediately familiar to those who have driven an XC60. Numerous cubbies throughout the interior are also suitable for storing small items, and a removable cargo floor partition helps make the most of the smallish cargo area.
There are some shortcomings: In particular, while Volvo has a reputation for exceptional seat ergonomics, the XC40 is a notable exception to the rule. The front headrests are pushed aggressively forward and have only limited vertical adjustment. This means that some drivers will have trouble finding a comfortable seating position.
As expected from a manufacturer whose reputation was built on passenger safety, most of today's advanced driving aids are standard or optional. Every XC40 is equipped with Volvo's City Safety feature, which can warn the driver if it senses an imminent collision with a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or large animal. It'll even apply the brakes if you don't react quickly enough. The optional rear cross-traffic alert system will also hit the brakes if a car is about to collide with you while backing up. Other systems include headlights that turn as you rotate the steering wheel, the semiautomated Pilot Assist function and automated parking.
Not every luxury automaker has been able to package its core strengths in a small, relatively affordable crossover. It's a bit late to the party, but Volvo has done its homework with the 2019 XC40. Even if you get the base model with no add-ons, this subcompact luxury crossover is very competitive against rivals such as the BMW X1, the Jaguar E-Pace and the Lexus NX 300.
2019 Volvo XC40 models
The 2019 Volvo XC40 is a compact luxury crossover with seating for five. Three trim levels are available: Momentum, R-Design and Inscription. Every XC40 comes loaded with luxury and safety features, including LED headlights, leather upholstery, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and forward collision warning and mitigation. Upgrading to the R-Design doesn't cost much more and adds exterior styling enhancements and more luxury features. Each is also available with several available features packages and stand-alone options.
The XC40 is sold with two powertrains, both utilizing a turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The front-wheel-drive T4 produces 187 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Opting for the all-wheel-drive T5 boosts output to 248 hp and 258 lb-ft.
Selecting either powertrain in the Momentum configuration equips the XC40 with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic high-beam control, roof rails, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, automatic climate control, keyless ignition, a power-adjustable driver seat, driver-seat memory settings, 60/40-split rear seats, leather upholstery and ambient interior lighting.
Also included are three USB ports (two in front, one USB-C in the rear), a configurable gauge cluster display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a 9-inch touchscreen, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio. Standard safety features include Volvo On Call communications, a rearview camera, lane departure warning and mitigation, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Selecting the R-Design trim adds 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, LED foglights and cornering lights, a black roof, black exterior trim, keyless entry, a hands-free tailgate, dual-zone climate control, a cooled glovebox, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, front-seat extendable thigh cushions, a power passenger seat, leather upholstery with faux suede inserts, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded ambient lighting, and a navigation system.
The luxe Inscription starts with the Momentum's equipment and adds unique wheels, a panoramic sunroof, chrome roof rails, keyless entry, a hands-free tailgate, wood trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and the R-Design's LED foglights and cornering lights, power passenger seat, dual-zone climate control, cooled glovebox, upgraded ambient lighting and navigation system.
Several packages are available for all trims. The Premium package adds heated wiper blades, adaptive cruise control, power-folding rear seats, a wireless charger, a storage bin under the driver's seat, a removable cargo floor, power-folding rear headrests, and a nifty feature that allows you to remotely control the rear child locks from the driver's seat. Selecting this package on the Momentum also includes the R-Design's features added by the Inscription model.
The Vision package adds power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking, front and rear parking sensors and an automated parking system. The Advanced package builds on top of the Vision pack with a 360-degree parking camera and turn-adaptive headlights and LED foglights. The Momentum-only Multimedia package adds navigation and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, which is available on the R-Design and Inscription as a stand-alone option.
Other stand-alone features include the panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, 20-inch wheels and adaptive suspension dampers.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.5
Steering7.5
Handling7.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road7.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort6.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.5
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Volvo XC40.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love my new XC40 Rdesign- great looking car- great performance- comfortable- just in the shop too much. Picked mine up April 7- has been back to dealer 2 times making appt for 3rd visit- all software hardware issues with safety features- my issue is with ABS and Electronic Stability control- both go off and on everytime it is driven. Each time I take it to the dealership they fix the problem, 2 weeks later it pops up again- It's unfortunate- have purchased 8 brand new vehicles- Infiniti's Nissan's, Volkswagon- never had these issues- only regular maintenance- I really like the car- but it is a hassle and big inconvenience for a $45K vehicle- if the trend continues will probably be my last volvo-
This is the first Volvo I have ever owned in my life, my previous car was a 2015 Chevy Impala (see my review on the Impala). I always wanted a Volvo but always was apprehensive due to design and reliability reports from owners. The 2019 XC 40 however, seems to be a very solid crossover/SUV border lining a luxurious car. 1. Appearance: The 2019 Volvo XC 40 is a very handsome looking compact SUV. It is the smallest version of the Volvo SUV and it seems a good crossover for "SUV beginners" like me. I like the fact that it is not too tall which would make entry a challenge. Everything on the outside points to a very well thought off design. I was a little surprised that the placement of the side mirror on the side door is not a little bit further to the front. Because of this further back placement, when the driver looks at the side view mirror, there is a gap between the vehicle body and the mirror, which to me is a little annoying and takes a little getting used to. 2. Performance: The 2.0 liter turbocharged four cylinder 248-hp engine, 8 speed auto transmission is impressive. Just a little push on the gas and it goes from zero to sixty in about 7 seconds. The handling is nimble and almost sporty. The powertrain is quick and responsive but it has an annoying start and stop system. As with most newer cars, when you stop, the XC 40 idles the engine completely down to a point that the engine is shut off. This system would cause an abrupt jerking when restarting. The SUV would lurch forward when starting up from a stop light. It takes a while getting used to but I found out that it is better to release the brakes and wait two second before applying acceleration to avoid the lurching. 3. Safety: The XC 40 is loaded with the safety features found in luxury cars and as always, Volvo is synonymous with safety. ABS, traction, and stability control comes standard along with Volvo's City Safety package. This includes automatic emergency braking along with sensors to detect other vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other city perils in the vehicle’s path. It includes adaptive cruise control; forward collision warning; lane departure warning; blind spot warning (on the side mirrors); and rear cross-traffic alert making it the most complete crash avoidance system you can get. The optional Pilot Assist / driver assistance system is impressive. I tested it one evening and found that the system has good judgement identifying lane markings and responding to vehicles surrounding us. As a pilot I am not a stranger in trusting an "autopilot" system but with a car, because of the visualization interpretation, I would not be very comfortable trusting it 100%. For example, in NY the presence of highway construction means lanes are repainted so multiple crossing lanes would just confuse the pilot assist. So I would use it only on long distance good quality highways. The adaptive cruise control is convenient. It slows the vehicle during traffic slowdowns, and even stop the car to resume progress all on its own. With the addition of daylight running light of beautiful LEDs, all these safety features will give you a handsome insurance discount. 4. Ergonomics: In this department Volvo did not fare very well in my opinion. The human interface of the controls of this car is not always logical. For starters, the gear/transmission shifter it's horrible. It requires a two-step action. For example, to engage reverse or drive, one must move the gear selector twice; one to the back, then in the appropriate direction to select drive or reverse. This is extremely annoying during parking maneuvers and is very frustrating. Of course the argument could be that I should use the automated parking assistance but the shifter is just very unnatural for drivers. While you can operate almost every control from the steering wheel and the voice recognition is a nice addition, the central control screen is extremely convoluted and requires a high degree of learning curve. Coming from Volvo, particularly because it sees itself as a safety brand, the central control screen is just unsafe because it is almost impossible to operate safely while driving. There are too many unintuitive multiple taps, swipes and scrolls necessary to navigate the system. In addition, the system is awfully slow to respond. For example, changing a driver profile can take over a minute to load. If there are two things requiring a redesign, it would be the shifter and the control screen. The goal obviously should be to reduce the distraction and the precious seconds’ loss with eyes off the road to do basic functions as changing cabin temperature and audio source. --see continuation on part 2 (5. Interior and Comfort, 6. Technology)
The body style was what caught my eye initially and had seen it for the first time on a commercial of all things. Looked at other brands (Toyota, Honda, Subaru) before deciding I would at least like to see the XC40 in person. Once I test drove it, I was in love. It feels good driving it. I like a boxier body type but this is a little boxy with a punch of style. I've had mine now for 3 months and not one issue. I feel it has very good visibility and love the blind spot monitoring. The back up camera is good quality. Very good acceleration, shifts smoothly, more than enough power (no issues if I have to punch it) and good storage for the size of the vehicle. I wasn't after another Highlander so this was a good size for my needs. So far, I'm averaging 28.5 mpg. The console tablet I feel was very easy to get used to and use and I'm not the most tech savvy person. The interior is sleek and simple, and I mean simple in a VERY positive way....it is not busy. The LED lights are wonderful at night. I am not a younger driver but do not feel the T5 is not too youthful nor do I feel it is an "older person's" looking SUV. I feel it has a style of it's own and has a classy, fresh look. I did not opt for navigation so I cannot speak to this. The ride is very comfortable. I did not purchase the higher end XC40 but feel I have many, many, options that most brands would not offer unless you went with the top of the trim level line. Mine is black and a solid color. Cabin noise is minimal for a 4 cylinder unlike some other brands I test drove. Takes turns well and seems to hug the curves strongly. For what this vehicle was designed for, I feel it meets the goal very well. Very pleased with my purchase!
July 2020: still in love with the xc40. Lease is up next year and already reserved my electric version of the xc40. January 2020: still in love with this car. No new concerns or issues. Update July 2019: 1 year later and I still love my Volvo. The issues I listed a year ago, while not big issues, remain (except the moonroof screen issue... Volvo was able to correct the problem) and I would love to see them resolved in the next model. Nothing I have found would prevent me from either keeping the model I have or buying the next model. I am an absolute convert to the Volvo brand with this little SUV. I have owned Toyotas, Hondas, Fords, Subarus and Chevy's (this is my first Volvo but my 19th vehicle). This is BY FAR my favorite. Let me qualify my review by saying I have no kids and rarely take passengers other than a couple large dogs so wanted an AWD SUV that was compact but did not lack any of the larger SUV perks and got good gas mileage while still having get-up-and-go. This is the only SUV I found that gives you the same options as the larger SUVs (I'm a gadget snob) while still giving you a decent size engine to get you there as quick as you want with good gas mileage (for an SUV). This does every bit of what I was looking for and does it in still. It is truly a fun car to drive and am so happy I got it. The pros FAR FAR FAR FAR outweigh any of the petty first-world issues I have come across, most of which are to be expected on a first-model year vehicle. The only issues I can find are as follows: CELL PHONE CHARGING: 1) The wireless charger is pretty useless as there is no ventilation in the compartment so it overheats within minutes, 2) with a larger phone (I have a Note 8) you cannot wirelessly charge the phone and use Android Auto (which requires you to use a cable) as there isn't enough physical space, 3) the port to use Android Auto is not fast charging so if you cannot use the wireless charger while using Android Auto, you essentially cannot charge your phone, 4) the only fast charging port in the vehicle is the USB-C facing the rear seats in the center console; LANE KEEP: 1) I find myself "fighting" the lane keep assistant as it picks up cracks in the road and is a bit hyper-sensitive at times, even set on the lowest/mildest setting; PANORAMIC MOONROOF: 1) uses a multi-function button that can be overly sensitive and opens things you didn't intend, 2) the screen doesn't always close completely, which may be in part due to the multi-function button trying to open the vent end of the moonroof; DRIVING MODE SETTINGS: 1) The XC40 allows you to set and save individual driving settings (everything from seats to display appearances and driving preferences) and recognizes the driver by the key fob used but, even with this, you still have to change the driving mode setting every time you get in the car (eco mode, performance, etc) - you would think you could make that a default setting with the others; and, finally A/C: 1) other manufacturers have vehicles that do not start air blowing from vents until the air coming out is cool (for A/C) or warm (for heat) but Volvo does not do this so went you turn on the A/C you get outside temp air until the system blows it through and gets to the cool/warm air. OVERALL IMPRESSION: I love this SUV and with a few minor tweaks think it could be the perfect car. I look forward to seeing the coming model years and the perfection that is sure to come. UPDATE January 2019: After driving the xc40 for 8 months I can say I like it as much or more than when I wrote this. The minor issues still should be improved in future models but it doesn't change my love for this fun and exciting little suv. Can't wait to see this model with the little bugs worked out!
2019 Volvo XC40 videos2019 Volvo XC40 Track Test
2019 Volvo XC40 Track Test
SPEAKER 1: This is the Volvo XC40 and I've been really looking forward to driving this vehicle, because it looks like this. It's a very dynamic-appearing, interesting car, inside and out. And now we get to take it for a lap or two around our test track. The first thing we do is put it in drive and we're in neutral. So in order to get to drive, I have to tap down on this shifter twice. That's stupid. But let's continue. We've got turbo-charged four-cylinder under the hood, making about 250 horsepower. It's a pretty quiet engine, and that's nice. But it is moving up to speed nicely. We've just hit 60 miles an hour. If you were to really hit the gas pedal hard and muster everything you've got to get the best acceleration possible, like maybe on a freeway on-ramp, this thing will do 60 in about six and a half, a little bit higher than that, seconds. Under seven seconds, let's say. I can tell you that I feel like I'm sitting very upright, and that's giving me a great outward view. This windshield feels very tall. The hood feels short. And I feel like I can see a lot. That's important when it comes to SUVs. That's why a lot of people feel more secure in these things, is because of that tall view. Power train feels very smooth. And in terms of acceleration and shifting, I'm not perceiving a great deal of shifts, except for that downshift right there. But as it upshifts, it's very quiet and seamless would probably be a good way to describe it. Steering wheel is very light, a little bit too light for my tastes. But it is getting this thing around this track with no problems. We get to see how the stability control and all that stuff feels if you were to drive this car down an actual mountain road. I've got to say, it's pretty solid. Steering, the lightness is kind of what's going to hurt the overall experience, but not dramatically so. That's the only real negative that I think is going to stick out here. Also, there's not a lot of seat bolstering, but you can't really expect that with a compact SUV or subcompact SUV. More so, we can enjoy the interior appointments, which look really nice, given that the price of this thing's probably going to be in the $40,000 to $45,000 range. And it is a different design than the established, like Mercedes, BMWs, and Audis of the world. I like that. I like that it's different. It stands out. It's not the established German luxury group. It's something different. I think that's going to be appealing to a lot of other people too, who buy this vehicle. And generally I can say this thing drives just fine. The power is adequate for most of your daily commuting duties. Steering will get you where you're going. Braking power, there's enough. We've been using these brakes pretty hard at the test track today, and there's a little shudder, but that's going to happen because there's a lot of heat in them. But generally, the first impressions of this vehicle are pretty nice. I'm looking forward to exploring the interior; the entertainment system; the gauge cluster, which is all digital and looks very good; how the interior utility works. But at first blush, if you were to take this on a test drive, I feel like you'd be pretty impressed. That's going to wrap up this quick test track test drive of the Volvo XC40. Look forward to a full review at edmunds.com. And if you like what you saw here, be sure to subscribe to this YouTube channel.
Carlos Lago gets behind the wheel of the new 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design for the first time at the Edmunds test track. What is it? This sharp-looking subcompact luxury SUV packs a lot of charm into a tight package, including a spunky turbo engine, a comfortable ride, and a strong suite of technology features. It's obviously not intended for the high-speed cornering implied by a track, and that's why we treat this testing surface like the curvy road you might have nearby.
Features & Specs
|T4 Momentum 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$33,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|N/A
|Horsepower
|N/A
|T4 R-Design 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,700
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 4700 rpm
|T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$37,700
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,200
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XC40 safety features:
- City Safety with Auto Braking
- Warns the driver and automatically applies the brakes if a forward collision is imminent. Can detect vehicles, pedestrians and animals.
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins drifting out of the lane, then applies steering and braking force to guide it back.
- Park Assist Pilot
- Guides the XC40 into an adjacent parking spot with minimal driver assistance.
FAQ
Is the Volvo XC40 a good car?
Is the Volvo XC40 reliable?
Is the 2019 Volvo XC40 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo XC40?
The least-expensive 2019 Volvo XC40 is the 2019 Volvo XC40 T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,200.
Other versions include:
- T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,200
- T4 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,700
- T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,700
- T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,200
- T4 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,750
- T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,750
What are the different models of Volvo XC40?
More about the 2019 Volvo XC40
The 2019 Volvo XC40 is the newest entry in the growing subcompact luxury crossover class. Although it's slightly more expensive than competing vehicles, it comes standard with many features that are optional on other cars. The XC40 is sold in two trims, with a number of available packages and stand-alone features.
The XC40 is offered in two trim levels: the Momentum and the R-Design. The base Momentum model comes with a robust list of standard features, including LED headlights, a power tailgate, leather upholstery, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a large central touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. You also get advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, lane departure warning and mitigation, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The R-Design costs just a bit more and adds larger wheels, black exterior styling elements, a sport-tuned suspension, a hands-free tailgate, paddle shifters and a navigation system among other upgrades.
A Premium package gives the XC40 even more of a luxury edge, with adaptive cruise control, power-folding rear seats and a wireless charger. It also includes some of the R-Design's add-ons to the Momentum trim. The Vision and Advanced packages bolster the XC40's safety cred with additional driver aids.
Under the XC40's hood is a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine paired to an eight-speed automatic. In the T5 all-wheel-drive model, it produces 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. These figures are near the top of the class, and the XC40 feels appropriately smooth and powerful in everyday driving. A front-wheel-drive powertrain, dubbed the T4, will be released later in the model year at a lower price and with slightly less power.
Though it starts slightly higher than rivals, the XC40 justifies the cost with tons of standard features. When it's fully loaded, the XC40 costs thousands less than its competitors. If you're seeking value in this relatively affordable luxury segment, the smallest Volvo crossover might be right up your alley. If your car-buying search leads to the 2019 Volvo XC40, be sure to use Edmunds' superlative pricing and inventory tools to find your perfect car.
2019 Volvo XC40 Overview
The 2019 Volvo XC40 is offered in the following submodels: XC40 SUV. Available styles include T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T4 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T4 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volvo XC40?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo XC40 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XC40 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XC40.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo XC40?
2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,195. The average price paid for a new 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $6,185 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,185 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,010.
The average savings for the 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 17.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Volvo XC40s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volvo XC40 for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 XC40s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,520 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volvo XC40.
Can't find a new 2019 Volvo XC40s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volvo XC40 for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,602.
Find a new Volvo for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,645.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volvo XC40?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
