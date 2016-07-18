Used 2015 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me
- 125,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,988$2,601 Below Market
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** LIKE NEW*** BACKUP CAMERA***ASK FOR OUR EXTENDED WARRANTY!!! Won't Last Long!!! Like New 2015 Ford Escape S. Equipped with Rearview Camera. Bluetooth. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained interior. Front wheel drive. Digital Radio Display. Bluetooth. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Ford is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0F77FUB64994
Stock: B64994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 77,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,974$3,810 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Cloth Buckets W/60/40 Split Rear Seat Engine: Duratec 2.5L I-4 Equipment Group 100A Ingot Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0F77FUA11712
Stock: FUA11712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 38,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$2,548 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous rental vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0F73FUB87348
Stock: B87348AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,900 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,395$2,418 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9GX4FUA98312
Stock: A98312A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,942$2,427 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.0, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear folding, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: chrome, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Keypad entry, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: manual flip-up, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 3.21, Battery saver, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Window trim: chrome, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration, Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in., Infotainment: SYNC, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Impact sensor: post-collision safety system, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GX1FUB36865
Stock: 14923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 37,079 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,399$3,242 Below Market
Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
TITANIUM!! LEATHER!! BLUETOOTH!! REMOTE START!! HEATED SEATS!! SONY STEREO SYSTEM!! NAVIGATION!! BACK UP CAMERA!! DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL!! POWER LIFTGATE!! POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS!! 13830 NORTHDALE BLVD ROGERS MN, 55374 WWW.BEDROCKMOTORS.COM 763-428-5555 GREAT VEHICLES AT GREAT PRICES AT A GREAT LOCATION.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0J90FUB61346
Stock: 9386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 95,791 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,984$5,181 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
Turbocharged, Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, WiFi Hotspot, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Floor Mats, Mirror Memory, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Cross-Traffic Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9J98FUB77931
Stock: 5B577931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 102,576 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,222$1,878 Below Market
Star Auto Mall 512 - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
AWD.Clean CARFAX.22/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9GX9FUB42501
Stock: U4469T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 99,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,395$1,989 Below Market
Bakersfield DriveTime - Bakersfield / California
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9GX2FUC65895
Stock: 1010175586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,497$1,676 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram South Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Engine: 1.6L Ecoboost Equipment Group 200A Medium Light Stone; Cloth Buckets W/60/40 Split Rear Seat Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. PRICE TO GO!!! This 2015 Ford Escape is offered to you for sale by Autonation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram South Columbus. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GX2FUB24353
Stock: FUB24353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 57,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,500$3,352 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Buick GMC - Independence / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable Dahmer Buick GMC of Independence offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2015 Ford Escape. FWD 2015 Ford Escape Titanium This vehicle is Cable Dahmer Gold Certified, ABS brakes, Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Power Liftgate, Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC w/MyFord Touch & SYNC Services, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Nickel Painted Aluminum. Contact us online or give us a call at (866) 629-2574 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0JX7FUB07105
Stock: BX1067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 61,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,395$2,898 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
PRICE DROP FROM $15,839, EPA 32 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 61,188! Titanium trim, White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and Medium Light Stone interior. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged, FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, POWER PANORAMA ROOF, WHEELS: 19 ALLOY LUSTER NICKEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Non-Smoker vehicle. AND MORE!PRICED TO MOVEReduced from $15,839. KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGESPOWER PANORAMA ROOF, NAVIGATION SYSTEM SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, WHEELS: 19 ALLOY LUSTER NICKEL Tires: P235/45R19, FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. Ford Titanium with White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 173 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGThe 2015 Ford Escape is one of our favorite small crossover utility vehicles, thanks to athletic driving dynamics, an inviting cabin and useful high-tech features. -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYCross-Traffic Alert, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System United BMW Promise United BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0JX6FUA98994
Stock: R23895B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 80,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900$2,418 Below Market
Hyundai of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
*REARVIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, *REMOTE KEYLESS DOOR ENTRY, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER DOOR LOCKS, *CRUISE CONTROL, *TRACTION CONTROL, *SYNC, *TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM. CARFAX One-Owner. No need to worry about fuel mileage with this Escape! It features a fuel-friendly 2.0L EcoBoost 4 Cylinder engine. Estimated 30/hwy, 20/city mpg! Seats up to 5 in the comfortable, stylish interior with plenty of room for cargo storage. Also has an abundance of safety features such as ABS Brakes, Front-Side Air Bags, and Knee Airbags. Give your family the security, performance, and comfort that only come from owning an Escape. A smooth, responsive powertrain and roomy interior makes for a great test drive! Call to schedule yours today or just stop by. We have serviced the vehicle and it's ready for immediate delivery! LIFE TIME LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!! We offer the best backed cars in the business. We can arrange financing for anyone. Call Hyundai of Louisville @ 502-214-4200 or click "contact us" for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0G98FUB02696
Stock: 8H20261B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 100,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,999$1,755 Below Market
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
Get behind the wheel of our athletic 2015 Ford Escape SE 4WD shown in Ingot Silver and you'll fall in love! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.6 Liter EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 178hp while combined with a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive combination rewards you at the gas pump with near 31mpg and handles like a dream and with the tenacious traction. You will enjoy a sure-footed stance even when the roads get rough plus the aerodynamic physique of our Escape SE makes a stylish statement with attractive alloy wheels and fog lights. Inside our SE, there's plenty of room for five passengers to ride in comfort with the convenience of full power accessories and 60/40 split folding and reclining rear seats. Ice blue lighting adds to the ambiance, while Bluetooth, full-color navigation, and the Sync electronics interface keep you connected. Crank up your favorite tunes on a six-speaker sound system with available satellite radio, CD, USB/iPod interface and auxiliary audio jack and make your escape! Safety has never been better with the Ford Escape. Six standard airbags, a rearview camera, stability control, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring and traction control all ensure your safety on the road. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. You have chosen a great versatile SUV! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9GX9FUB07814
Stock: 25958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 99,159 miles
$8,988$2,756 Below Market
Sunset Subaru - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0J92FUC21157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,458 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,389$2,055 Below Market
Colonial Volkswagen - Feasterville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0G73FUC85116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,695$1,567 Below Market
DCH Honda Of Nanuet - Nanuet / New York
Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ??s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape Titanium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9J9XFUA97711
Stock: HNK543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 68,293 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,999$2,473 Below Market
Platinum Used Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia
This 2015 Ford Escape 4dr FWD 4dr SE features a 2.5L L4 SFI DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Non-Smoker, This Ford is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - THIS VEHICLE IS CURRENTLY BEING SEEN BY THOUSANDS OF CUSTOMERS ALL OVER WORLD! We use state of the art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to give you the best values in the market. ON YOUR SMART PHONE? Click to Call 678-213-2345 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and get any other questions you have answered instantly. CALL TOLL FREE NATIONWIDE: 1-866-929-3186 * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, and title fees. Price does not include Customer Service Pack. All of our vehicles go through inspection to ensure the quality of vehicle sold. We also perform any immediate maintenance work needed before we offer the car for sale. We stand behind the quality of our vehicles. We have been in business for over 10 years. Our friendly, professional staff is ready to assist you with your next Pre-Owned vehicle purchase. We have a world class Finance Department to offer you the best interest rate available in the USA market. Please visit us at www.Platinumusedcars.com and contact one of our CREDIT EXPERTS. While we try our best to obtain all the correct information, Platinum Used Cars is not responsible for any errors or omissions. We may or may not have all the keys and floor mats. We will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our Dealer cost. - Contact Sales Team at 678-213-2345 or ad@platinumusedcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0G73FUB88417
Stock: FUB88417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-02-2019
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape
- 5(32%)
- 4(26%)
- 3(15%)
- 2(13%)
- 1(13%)
