Used 2015 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California

Get behind the wheel of our athletic 2015 Ford Escape SE 4WD shown in Ingot Silver and you'll fall in love! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.6 Liter EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 178hp while combined with a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive combination rewards you at the gas pump with near 31mpg and handles like a dream and with the tenacious traction. You will enjoy a sure-footed stance even when the roads get rough plus the aerodynamic physique of our Escape SE makes a stylish statement with attractive alloy wheels and fog lights. Inside our SE, there's plenty of room for five passengers to ride in comfort with the convenience of full power accessories and 60/40 split folding and reclining rear seats. Ice blue lighting adds to the ambiance, while Bluetooth, full-color navigation, and the Sync electronics interface keep you connected. Crank up your favorite tunes on a six-speaker sound system with available satellite radio, CD, USB/iPod interface and auxiliary audio jack and make your escape! Safety has never been better with the Ford Escape. Six standard airbags, a rearview camera, stability control, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring and traction control all ensure your safety on the road. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. You have chosen a great versatile SUV! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMCU9GX9FUB07814

Stock: 25958

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-12-2020