Used 2015 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

Escape Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Ford Escape S in White
    2015 Ford Escape S

    125,585 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,988

    $2,601 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape S in Silver
    2015 Ford Escape S

    77,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,974

    $3,810 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape S in White
    2015 Ford Escape S

    38,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $2,548 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape SE in White
    2015 Ford Escape SE

    73,900 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,395

    $2,418 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape SE in Black
    2015 Ford Escape SE

    99,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,942

    $2,427 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape Titanium in Off White/Cream
    2015 Ford Escape Titanium

    37,079 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,399

    $3,242 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape Titanium in Off White/Cream
    2015 Ford Escape Titanium

    95,791 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,984

    $5,181 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape SE in Black
    2015 Ford Escape SE

    102,576 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,222

    $1,878 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    2015 Ford Escape SE

    99,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,395

    $1,989 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape SE in Dark Red
    2015 Ford Escape SE

    113,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,497

    $1,676 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape Titanium in Light Brown
    2015 Ford Escape Titanium

    57,569 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,500

    $3,352 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape Titanium in Off White/Cream
    2015 Ford Escape Titanium

    61,188 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,395

    $2,898 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape SE in Dark Red
    2015 Ford Escape SE

    80,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,900

    $2,418 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    2015 Ford Escape SE

    100,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    $1,755 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape Titanium in Off White/Cream
    2015 Ford Escape Titanium

    99,159 miles

    $8,988

    $2,756 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape SE in Black
    2015 Ford Escape SE

    107,458 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,389

    $2,055 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape Titanium in Off White/Cream
    2015 Ford Escape Titanium

    88,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,695

    $1,567 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Escape SE in White
    2015 Ford Escape SE

    68,293 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,999

    $2,473 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape

Overall Consumer Rating
3.568 Reviews
  • 5
    (32%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Great choice!
mt22657,07/18/2016
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
First off, I have the 2.0 engine but it didn't list that as a choice when starting the review. I bought this car when it was a year old with about 22K miles and paid $10,000 less than the sticker price. So far it is everything I could have hoped for. Plenty of very comfortable room inside for me and my dogs, terrific ride and I'm averaging a between 24-25 MPG combined. Yes, like everyone else I had some issues with the SYNC system but once I figured out what it required from me it's been trouble-free. You can't force it to work a certain way just because you want it to. I'm looking forward to driving it in the snow and expect I won't be disappointed. UPDATE!! It's great in the snow,even without snow tires. One tip, if you're driving in the snow turn the traction control off. The AWD works better with it off. I have over 65000 miles on the car and I'm as happy with it now as I was when I bought it. Update to my update- 79000 and still absolutely trouble free. Updated to my updated update- 93000 miles, still an awesome car. Great in all weather, hardly any rattles, everything still works.
