Used 2015 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

First off, I have the 2.0 engine but it didn't list that as a choice when starting the review. I bought this car when it was a year old with about 22K miles and paid $10,000 less than the sticker price. So far it is everything I could have hoped for. Plenty of very comfortable room inside for me and my dogs, terrific ride and I'm averaging a between 24-25 MPG combined. Yes, like everyone else I had some issues with the SYNC system but once I figured out what it required from me it's been trouble-free. You can't force it to work a certain way just because you want it to. I'm looking forward to driving it in the snow and expect I won't be disappointed. UPDATE!! It's great in the snow,even without snow tires. One tip, if you're driving in the snow turn the traction control off. The AWD works better with it off. I have over 65000 miles on the car and I'm as happy with it now as I was when I bought it. Update to my update- 79000 and still absolutely trouble free. Updated to my updated update- 93000 miles, still an awesome car. Great in all weather, hardly any rattles, everything still works.

