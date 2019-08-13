  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)

2020 Cadillac XT5

#7 Midsize luxury SUV

What’s new

  • New Sport trim; base XT5 trim renamed Luxury
  • 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine now standard on lower trims
  • Infotainment interface is all-new
  • Part of the first XT5 generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average cargo capacity
  • Generous legroom and headroom
  • Small windows and mirrors make it hard to see out of the back
  • Not a lot of space to store small items in the cabin
  • Lets in too much exterior noise
2020 Cadillac XT5 Review

You have plenty of options when it comes to shopping for a midsize luxury SUV. Cadillac, for its part, hopes that you pick its 2020 XT5, a five-passenger model that's one of its best-selling models. To that end, Cadillac has made a variety of updates to make it even more appealing.

On the inside, new color choices are available for the cabin, but the big change is the infotainment system, which is now Cadillac's latest. The touchscreen interface is still on the small side for the luxury class, but it features crisp graphics and a simple interface. Unlike some of the XT5's closest competitors, Cadillac's system has a very friendly learning curve.

Under the hood, there's a new 237-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that serves as the XT5's new base engine. It's down on power compared to the previously standard 310-hp V6, but it makes similar torque (258 lb-ft vs. 271 lb-ft). We've seen this engine in the XT4, so we know that peak torque comes on much sooner than with the V6. It should feel strong in everyday driving and provide a bit of a fuel-efficiency advantage.

Notable safety and convenience add-ons such as front parking sensors and LED headlights are now standard. There are some all-new optional features such as a night-vision system that's capable of highlighting pedestrians and large animals at night.

These improvements will help make the XT5 a better version of itself, and it remains a comfortable alternative to European offerings in the segment. Still, competition remains stiff, with crossover offerings from the highly luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLC to the sporty and smartly designed Acura RDX. Lincoln's new Nautilus is another intriguing choice. Ultimately, other offerings make a stronger impression in terms of dynamics and luxury, but Cadillac's XT5 could still be worth a look.

Our verdict

The Cadillac XT5 offers a roomy cargo area, effortless smartphone integration and relatively good value in the midsize luxury SUV segment. But it isn't a standout in any particular area and fails to match the level of luxury found in most of its contemporaries.

How does it drive?

7.5
The Cadillac XT5 has usable performance for everyday driving. Our test vehicle had the V6 and all-wheel drive. The V6 engine is strong, but you'll need to firmly press on the gas pedal to get it going. In Edmunds testing, our test XT5 did 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds, which is an average time for a midsize luxury SUV. The transmission is smooth and downshifts appropriately when needed.

Around turns, the XT5 is coordinated and compliant. As an SUV, it doesn't exactly encourage you to seek out winding roads, but it's competent enough once you're there.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The XT5 is comfortable, but so are the others in this competitive luxury class. Seat comfort and a smooth ride are the highlights. The front seats have decent bolstering and offer plenty of adjustments, while the ride feels planted and is smooth during daily commutes.

The tri-zone climate control is nice to have, but it takes a little while to get going. It's the same for the heated and ventilated seats. Oddly, the XT5 isn't as quiet as it ought to be, particularly at low speeds. Around town, you'll hear engine accessory drive noises, creaking interior panels and slight wind noise.

How’s the interior?

7.0
The interior looks nice, and the controls are easy to understand. Cadillac uses an 8-inch touchscreen, which is now on the small size for a luxury vehicle. Having knobs for volume and menu selection helps with ease of use, but some buttons aren't always responsive.

The design of the XT5 compromises some visibility, primarily the rear three-quarter view and the narrow rear window. The XT5's driving aids such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are very helpful. And while the XT5 offers generous head- and legroom up front, it does not feel that spacious across the width of the cabin, particularly at the elbows.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The infotainment and technology included in the XT5 are competitive in its class. For example, the optional 14-speaker Bose audio system sounds crisp and powerful, and Bluetooth pairing is easy and straightforward. The XT5 also provides a useful number of charging ports for your devices.

The standard voice controls aren't the best, so we recommend using CarPlay or Android Auto. As for advanced safety systems, Cadillac gives you a few as standard, but you'll have to pay extra to access others, such as adaptive cruise control.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The XT5's fold-flat main cargo hold is well shaped and accommodating for a majority of items. It's definitely one of the better spaces in its class with 30 cubic feet behind the rear seats or 63 cubes with the seats folded. But the cargo floor's liftover height is a bit on the high side. The power liftgate is programmable for height opening.

Sadly, small-item storage is lacking, particularly in the front of the cabin. The center console is not nearly as big inside as it appears, and door pockets are a bit on the small side. Front and rear cupholders are just big enough to fit a soda can. Car seat access is decent even though the anchors are tucked pretty tight in the crack of the seats. Towing capacity maxes out at 3,500 pounds even with the optional tow package, which is below average.

How economical is it?

6.5
The Cadillac XT5 AWD with the V6 has an EPA rating of 20 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway), which is on the lower end of fuel economy for the small and midsize crossover SUV classes. On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, our test XT5 averaged 20.2 mpg. That's about where we'd expect it to be, so the EPA's estimates should be achievable.

Is it a good value?

7.5
Adding options can significantly boost the XT5's price, but that's par for the course in the luxury SUV class. Considering what you're getting, there's some value in the XT5. The exterior looks decently upscale, and the interior materials feel better than in previous models but they're still below what most European rivals offer. The warranty stacks up with the rest of the competition.

Wildcard

8.0
The XT5 is a nice-looking SUV that wears Cadillac's older styling theme. The newer XT6 makes the design look a lot fresher, but it's not a far removal from the XT5's design. It evokes the upscale personality that Cadillac's after. This SUV is well behaved day to day and enjoyable when you want to pick up the pace.

Which XT5 does Edmunds recommend?

The Premium Luxury model adds safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, along with conveniences and luxuries such as a hands-free liftgate, wireless phone charging and power lumbar adjustment. It also has access to far more optional features, including driver aids, navigation and the V6 engine. If you're planning on adding all the powertrain options, though, it might be worth just skipping to the Sport model.

Cadillac XT5 models

The 2020 Cadillac XT5 comes in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport.

The XT5 Luxury comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an optional upgrade.

Standard equipment includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose stereo system, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, and more. Lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking are standard, but you'll need to move beyond the Luxury trim to get access to additional advanced driver aids.

Upgrading to the Premium Luxury gets you a few more extras such as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, leather upholstery, a hands-free liftgate, and automatic wipers. It also opens up access to a lot of options that aren't available on the Luxury, including the Sport trim's V6 engine and adaptive suspension dampers.

The Sport gets some exterior visual cues to make it look more aggressive than its luxury twin. And it comes standard with a V6 engine (310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque) with upgraded engine cooling, all-wheel drive and a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers.

Optional features for the Premium Luxury and Sport models include a 14-speaker Bose stereo, navigation, ventilated front seats, and more. Adaptive cruise control and reverse automatic braking are available, along with a surround-view camera system, a rearview camera mirror, and even a night-vision camera. There's also the Platinum package that upgrades the XT5's upholstery and interior materials.

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 2020 Cadillac XT 5
Bill Bolding,
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

Great SUV. Not the largest or the smallest but midsize SUV with lots of power and plenty of room.

5 out of 5 stars, Caddy's best selling car.
SS,
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

XT5 is the best midsize SUV at the right price. Experts reviews are bad about Caddy XT5, i couldn't under stand.

4 out of 5 stars, Second Cadillac SUV
Don B,
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

This is the second Caddy SUV I have owned. I traded my 2015 SRX Performance in on an XT5 Premium Luxury. This is a totally different car for sure. I have a couple nits to pick on this. My SRX had adjustable pedals which was nice for both my wife and I when we drove it. Some of the storage nooks are not as handy. Having said that, I appreciate the expanded safety equipment and the more sophisticated ride and handling. I have had the car a month but not put many miles on it because of the COVID 19 situation. I am still figuring out some of the new electronic features but I am sure I will get it all sorted out once I can get on the road and do some real driving. I will provide further updates as the opportunity allows. The boxes below do not provide the option of specifying that I have a FWD 6 Cyl

4 out of 5 stars, Xt5
T. Patterson,
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Great car. Don't like stop & start

Features & Specs

Premium Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$48,795
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$50,795
MPG 21 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
Sport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Sport 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$55,095
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower310 hp @ 6700 rpm
Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
Luxury 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$44,095
MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all 2020 Cadillac XT5 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite XT5 safety features:

Safety Alert Seat
Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the driver's seat cushion to alert of a potential collision on the left or right side of the car.
Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor
Part of the Advanced Security package, it alerts the driver before opening the doors if any movement has been detected inside the vehicle.
Forward Collision Alert
Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent. The system can initiate braking if necessary.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.9%

Cadillac XT5 vs. the competition

Cadillac XT5 vs. Cadillac XT4

The XT4 is the XT5's little sibling. It offers many of the same tech features and similar comfort, although it has less cargo and passenger space. The XT4 also only comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the XT5 offers a more powerful V6. Powertrain aside, the XT4 provides a similar experience in a smaller package

Compare Cadillac XT5 & Cadillac XT4 features

Cadillac XT5 vs. Acura RDX

The Acura RDX is a distinctive pick in the small luxury crossover class, standing out from the crowd in terms of design and execution. It also offers thoughtful design and strong driving dynamics. It's smaller than the XT5, and its infotainment system has more of a learning curve, but it also offers more standard safety features.

Compare Cadillac XT5 & Acura RDX features

Cadillac XT5 vs. Lexus RX 350

The RX 350 is, in many ways, the XT5's closest competitor. It's slightly larger but is priced similarly and offers comparable performance and comfort. While the XT5's infotainment system is much easier to operate, the Lexus counters with its standard V6 engine and impressive refinement.

Compare Cadillac XT5 & Lexus RX 350 features

FAQ

Is the Cadillac XT5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 XT5 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Cadillac XT5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the XT5 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 24 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the XT5 has 30.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Cadillac XT5. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Cadillac XT5?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Cadillac XT5:

  • New Sport trim; base XT5 trim renamed Luxury
  • 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine now standard on lower trims
  • Infotainment interface is all-new
  • Part of the first XT5 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Cadillac XT5 reliable?

To determine whether the Cadillac XT5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the XT5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the XT5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Cadillac XT5 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Cadillac XT5 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 XT5 and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 XT5 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Cadillac XT5?

The least-expensive 2020 Cadillac XT5 is the 2020 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,095.

Other versions include:

  • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $48,795
  • Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $50,795
  • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $55,095
  • Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $44,095
  • Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $46,195
What are the different models of Cadillac XT5?

If you're interested in the Cadillac XT5, the next question is, which XT5 model is right for you? XT5 variants include Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). For a full list of XT5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Cadillac XT5

2020 Cadillac XT5 Overview

The 2020 Cadillac XT5 is offered in the following submodels: XT5 SUV. Available styles include Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).

What do people think of the 2020 Cadillac XT5?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Cadillac XT5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 XT5 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 XT5.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Cadillac XT5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 XT5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

