2020 Cadillac XT5
What’s new
- New Sport trim; base XT5 trim renamed Luxury
- 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine now standard on lower trims
- Infotainment interface is all-new
- Part of the first XT5 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Above-average cargo capacity
- Generous legroom and headroom
- Small windows and mirrors make it hard to see out of the back
- Not a lot of space to store small items in the cabin
- Lets in too much exterior noise
2020 Cadillac XT5 Review
You have plenty of options when it comes to shopping for a midsize luxury SUV. Cadillac, for its part, hopes that you pick its 2020 XT5, a five-passenger model that's one of its best-selling models. To that end, Cadillac has made a variety of updates to make it even more appealing.
On the inside, new color choices are available for the cabin, but the big change is the infotainment system, which is now Cadillac's latest. The touchscreen interface is still on the small side for the luxury class, but it features crisp graphics and a simple interface. Unlike some of the XT5's closest competitors, Cadillac's system has a very friendly learning curve.
Under the hood, there's a new 237-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that serves as the XT5's new base engine. It's down on power compared to the previously standard 310-hp V6, but it makes similar torque (258 lb-ft vs. 271 lb-ft). We've seen this engine in the XT4, so we know that peak torque comes on much sooner than with the V6. It should feel strong in everyday driving and provide a bit of a fuel-efficiency advantage.
Notable safety and convenience add-ons such as front parking sensors and LED headlights are now standard. There are some all-new optional features such as a night-vision system that's capable of highlighting pedestrians and large animals at night.
These improvements will help make the XT5 a better version of itself, and it remains a comfortable alternative to European offerings in the segment. Still, competition remains stiff, with crossover offerings from the highly luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLC to the sporty and smartly designed Acura RDX. Lincoln's new Nautilus is another intriguing choice. Ultimately, other offerings make a stronger impression in terms of dynamics and luxury, but Cadillac's XT5 could still be worth a look.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Around turns, the XT5 is coordinated and compliant. As an SUV, it doesn't exactly encourage you to seek out winding roads, but it's competent enough once you're there.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The tri-zone climate control is nice to have, but it takes a little while to get going. It's the same for the heated and ventilated seats. Oddly, the XT5 isn't as quiet as it ought to be, particularly at low speeds. Around town, you'll hear engine accessory drive noises, creaking interior panels and slight wind noise.
How’s the interior?7.0
The design of the XT5 compromises some visibility, primarily the rear three-quarter view and the narrow rear window. The XT5's driving aids such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are very helpful. And while the XT5 offers generous head- and legroom up front, it does not feel that spacious across the width of the cabin, particularly at the elbows.
How’s the tech?7.5
The standard voice controls aren't the best, so we recommend using CarPlay or Android Auto. As for advanced safety systems, Cadillac gives you a few as standard, but you'll have to pay extra to access others, such as adaptive cruise control.
How’s the storage?7.5
Sadly, small-item storage is lacking, particularly in the front of the cabin. The center console is not nearly as big inside as it appears, and door pockets are a bit on the small side. Front and rear cupholders are just big enough to fit a soda can. Car seat access is decent even though the anchors are tucked pretty tight in the crack of the seats. Towing capacity maxes out at 3,500 pounds even with the optional tow package, which is below average.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard8.0
Which XT5 does Edmunds recommend?
Cadillac XT5 models
The 2020 Cadillac XT5 comes in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport.
The XT5 Luxury comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an optional upgrade.
Standard equipment includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose stereo system, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, and more. Lane departure warning and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking are standard, but you'll need to move beyond the Luxury trim to get access to additional advanced driver aids.
Upgrading to the Premium Luxury gets you a few more extras such as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, leather upholstery, a hands-free liftgate, and automatic wipers. It also opens up access to a lot of options that aren't available on the Luxury, including the Sport trim's V6 engine and adaptive suspension dampers.
The Sport gets some exterior visual cues to make it look more aggressive than its luxury twin. And it comes standard with a V6 engine (310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque) with upgraded engine cooling, all-wheel drive and a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers.
Optional features for the Premium Luxury and Sport models include a 14-speaker Bose stereo, navigation, ventilated front seats, and more. Adaptive cruise control and reverse automatic braking are available, along with a surround-view camera system, a rearview camera mirror, and even a night-vision camera. There's also the Platinum package that upgrades the XT5's upholstery and interior materials.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Cadillac XT5.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great SUV. Not the largest or the smallest but midsize SUV with lots of power and plenty of room.
XT5 is the best midsize SUV at the right price. Experts reviews are bad about Caddy XT5, i couldn't under stand.
This is the second Caddy SUV I have owned. I traded my 2015 SRX Performance in on an XT5 Premium Luxury. This is a totally different car for sure. I have a couple nits to pick on this. My SRX had adjustable pedals which was nice for both my wife and I when we drove it. Some of the storage nooks are not as handy. Having said that, I appreciate the expanded safety equipment and the more sophisticated ride and handling. I have had the car a month but not put many miles on it because of the COVID 19 situation. I am still figuring out some of the new electronic features but I am sure I will get it all sorted out once I can get on the road and do some real driving. I will provide further updates as the opportunity allows. The boxes below do not provide the option of specifying that I have a FWD 6 Cyl
Great car. Don't like stop & start
Features & Specs
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$48,795
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$50,795
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$55,095
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6700 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$44,095
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XT5 safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the driver's seat cushion to alert of a potential collision on the left or right side of the car.
- Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor
- Part of the Advanced Security package, it alerts the driver before opening the doors if any movement has been detected inside the vehicle.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent. The system can initiate braking if necessary.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
Cadillac XT5 vs. the competition
Cadillac XT5 vs. Cadillac XT4
The XT4 is the XT5's little sibling. It offers many of the same tech features and similar comfort, although it has less cargo and passenger space. The XT4 also only comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the XT5 offers a more powerful V6. Powertrain aside, the XT4 provides a similar experience in a smaller package
Cadillac XT5 vs. Acura RDX
The Acura RDX is a distinctive pick in the small luxury crossover class, standing out from the crowd in terms of design and execution. It also offers thoughtful design and strong driving dynamics. It's smaller than the XT5, and its infotainment system has more of a learning curve, but it also offers more standard safety features.
Cadillac XT5 vs. Lexus RX 350
The RX 350 is, in many ways, the XT5's closest competitor. It's slightly larger but is priced similarly and offers comparable performance and comfort. While the XT5's infotainment system is much easier to operate, the Lexus counters with its standard V6 engine and impressive refinement.
