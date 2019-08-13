2020 Cadillac XT5 Review

You have plenty of options when it comes to shopping for a midsize luxury SUV. Cadillac, for its part, hopes that you pick its 2020 XT5, a five-passenger model that's one of its best-selling models. To that end, Cadillac has made a variety of updates to make it even more appealing. On the inside, new color choices are available for the cabin, but the big change is the infotainment system, which is now Cadillac's latest. The touchscreen interface is still on the small side for the luxury class, but it features crisp graphics and a simple interface. Unlike some of the XT5's closest competitors, Cadillac's system has a very friendly learning curve. Under the hood, there's a new 237-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that serves as the XT5's new base engine. It's down on power compared to the previously standard 310-hp V6, but it makes similar torque (258 lb-ft vs. 271 lb-ft). We've seen this engine in the XT4, so we know that peak torque comes on much sooner than with the V6. It should feel strong in everyday driving and provide a bit of a fuel-efficiency advantage. Notable safety and convenience add-ons such as front parking sensors and LED headlights are now standard. There are some all-new optional features such as a night-vision system that's capable of highlighting pedestrians and large animals at night. These improvements will help make the XT5 a better version of itself, and it remains a comfortable alternative to European offerings in the segment. Still, competition remains stiff, with crossover offerings from the highly luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLC to the sporty and smartly designed Acura RDX. Lincoln's new Nautilus is another intriguing choice. Ultimately, other offerings make a stronger impression in terms of dynamics and luxury, but Cadillac's XT5 could still be worth a look.

The Cadillac XT5 offers a roomy cargo area, effortless smartphone integration and relatively good value in the midsize luxury SUV segment. But it isn't a standout in any particular area and fails to match the level of luxury found in most of its contemporaries.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Cadillac XT5 has usable performance for everyday driving. Our test vehicle had the V6 and all-wheel drive. The V6 engine is strong, but you'll need to firmly press on the gas pedal to get it going. In Edmunds testing, our test XT5 did 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds, which is an average time for a midsize luxury SUV. The transmission is smooth and downshifts appropriately when needed.



Around turns, the XT5 is coordinated and compliant. As an SUV, it doesn't exactly encourage you to seek out winding roads, but it's competent enough once you're there.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

The XT5 is comfortable, but so are the others in this competitive luxury class. Seat comfort and a smooth ride are the highlights. The front seats have decent bolstering and offer plenty of adjustments, while the ride feels planted and is smooth during daily commutes.



The tri-zone climate control is nice to have, but it takes a little while to get going. It's the same for the heated and ventilated seats. Oddly, the XT5 isn't as quiet as it ought to be, particularly at low speeds. Around town, you'll hear engine accessory drive noises, creaking interior panels and slight wind noise.

How’s the interior? 7.0

The interior looks nice, and the controls are easy to understand. Cadillac uses an 8-inch touchscreen, which is now on the small size for a luxury vehicle. Having knobs for volume and menu selection helps with ease of use, but some buttons aren't always responsive.



The design of the XT5 compromises some visibility, primarily the rear three-quarter view and the narrow rear window. The XT5's driving aids such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are very helpful. And while the XT5 offers generous head- and legroom up front, it does not feel that spacious across the width of the cabin, particularly at the elbows.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The infotainment and technology included in the XT5 are competitive in its class. For example, the optional 14-speaker Bose audio system sounds crisp and powerful, and Bluetooth pairing is easy and straightforward. The XT5 also provides a useful number of charging ports for your devices.



The standard voice controls aren't the best, so we recommend using CarPlay or Android Auto. As for advanced safety systems, Cadillac gives you a few as standard, but you'll have to pay extra to access others, such as adaptive cruise control.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The XT5's fold-flat main cargo hold is well shaped and accommodating for a majority of items. It's definitely one of the better spaces in its class with 30 cubic feet behind the rear seats or 63 cubes with the seats folded. But the cargo floor's liftover height is a bit on the high side. The power liftgate is programmable for height opening.



Sadly, small-item storage is lacking, particularly in the front of the cabin. The center console is not nearly as big inside as it appears, and door pockets are a bit on the small side. Front and rear cupholders are just big enough to fit a soda can. Car seat access is decent even though the anchors are tucked pretty tight in the crack of the seats. Towing capacity maxes out at 3,500 pounds even with the optional tow package, which is below average.

How economical is it? 6.5

The Cadillac XT5 AWD with the V6 has an EPA rating of 20 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway), which is on the lower end of fuel economy for the small and midsize crossover SUV classes. On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, our test XT5 averaged 20.2 mpg. That's about where we'd expect it to be, so the EPA's estimates should be achievable.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Adding options can significantly boost the XT5's price, but that's par for the course in the luxury SUV class. Considering what you're getting, there's some value in the XT5. The exterior looks decently upscale, and the interior materials feel better than in previous models but they're still below what most European rivals offer. The warranty stacks up with the rest of the competition.

Wildcard 8.0

The XT5 is a nice-looking SUV that wears Cadillac's older styling theme. The newer XT6 makes the design look a lot fresher, but it's not a far removal from the XT5's design. It evokes the upscale personality that Cadillac's after. This SUV is well behaved day to day and enjoyable when you want to pick up the pace.

Which XT5 does Edmunds recommend?

The Premium Luxury model adds safety features such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, along with conveniences and luxuries such as a hands-free liftgate, wireless phone charging and power lumbar adjustment. It also has access to far more optional features, including driver aids, navigation and the V6 engine. If you're planning on adding all the powertrain options, though, it might be worth just skipping to the Sport model.

Cadillac XT5 models

The 2020 Cadillac XT5 comes in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport.