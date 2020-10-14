Automakers from Hyundai to Volvo are rolling out special interest rates and cash offers for October. We've rounded up some of our top picks for our readers to highlight available offers, but we're just scratching the surface. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives, or check out our $199 lease deals roundup for this month's most affordable lease offers.
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for October
Save on Monthly Payments or Get Cash Back
Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer, and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.
Kia has a ton of no-interest loans and cash offers this month, including 0% APR for up to 75 months or up to $5,500 cash on the Sorento. The Sorento is our No. 1 pick for a small three-row SUV. Its convenient size, ample feature set and long warranty make it a family favorite. Read more about the 2020 Sorento
Mazda is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months across its product range, including our No. 2-ranked compact SUV, the Mazda CX-5. We love the CX-5 for its upscale interior and agility on the road. Read more about the 2020 CX-5
Dodge is offering 0% for up to 72 months or up to $7,970 cash on Hellcat variants of the Challenger. Other Challenger models are eligible for 0% for up to 36 months, or less aggressive cash offers. The Challenger is our No. 2-ranked muscle car for its comfort, space and absolutely bonkers range of engines. Read more about the 2020 Challenger
Hyundai has offers on several vehicles, but our top pick is 0% APR for up to 72 months on its popular midsize SUV, the Santa Fe. The great warranty, high-quality interior and abundant standard features make the Santa Fe a great value. Read more about the 2020 Santa Fe
For October, Genesis is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months on the 2020 Genesis G70. This small luxury sedan won a lot of praise for capturing the fun-to-drive spirit that some German competitors have diluted in recent years. Read more about the 2020 G70
Chrysler is offering 0% APR for up to 72 months or up to a $4,000 cash allowance on the Pacifica minivan. A punchy V6 makes the Pacifica more fun to drive, and the foldaway seats ensure it's incredibly practical. Read more about the 2020 Pacifica
Lexus is offering 0% financing on basically all its models, including 0% APR for up to 60 months or $4,500 cash on the ES 350. Lexus' midsize luxury sedan is quiet and comfortable and surprisingly sporty to drive. If you need better fuel economy, make sure to check out the hybrid ES 300h. Read more about the 2020 ES 350
No-interest financing is available across the Subaru lineup, including 0% APR for up to 63 months on the Forester. Subaru's compact SUV alternative comes with go-anywhere capability baked in and an available suite of advanced safety aids. Read more about the 2020 Forester
Lincoln is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the Corsair, a new small luxury SUV. The Corsair has an affordable starting price and an extensive list of available luxury and technology features. Read more about the 2020 Corsair
Ram has a number of offers on the table, including 0% APR for up to 36 months combined with a cash allowance that varies depending on your region. The Ram 1500's unique suspension and upscale cabin make it the most comfortable to ride around in, while the range of strong engines keeps it practical for towing and hauling. Read more about the 2020 Ram 1500
Volvo is offering a lot of zero-interest deals right now, including 0% APR for up to 60 months or a $4,000 cash allowance on the three-row XC90. This midsize three-row luxury SUV offers strong, stylish design inside and out, along with advanced safety features and the option of a powerfully torquey hybrid powertrain. Read more about the 2021 XC90
Volkswagen is offering zero interest on popular vehicles including the Jetta and 0% APR for up to 72 months on the Tiguan. VW's compact SUV gets high marks for technology features, and it features an optional third row that's suitable for children. Read more about the 2020 Tiguan
Cadillac has numerous offers on the table, including 0% APR for up to 60 months plus a $2,000 purchase allowance on the midsize XT5. The XT5 is comfortable and roomy all around, with easy-to-use, if somewhat simple, technology features. Read more about the 2020 XT5