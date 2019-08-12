2020 Lexus RX 350
What’s new
- Revised front and rear styling
- Slightly sportier handling
- New touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- More standard safety features
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Attractive cabin with top-quality materials and construction
- Ride quality makes almost any road feel smooth
- Advanced safety features come standard
- Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
- Touchpad controller is distracting to use
- Real-world fuel economy lags behind estimates
2020 Lexus RX 350 Review
The 2020 Lexus RX 350 is a solid entry in the midsize SUV class, offering a roomy and comfortable cabin and typically excellent build quality. But we have been let down by this generation's anonymous driving experience and poorly thought-out infotainment system controller. Lexus hopes the improvements it made to this year's RX will rectify these shortcomings.
Lexus says it retuned the suspension and stiffened the body structure to give the RX a slightly sportier feel when driven around turns while still keeping ride comfort paramount. The F Sport's sport suspension — which previously resulted in a far harsher ride in exchange for minimal performance gains — has been modified as well.
Inside the cabin, Lexus has swapped out the mouse-like controller for a new trackpad. It's better but can still be overly distracting to use while driving. The display screen is also new. It's now a touchscreen, meaning you can avoid using the trackpad by touching the various menus and buttons. Lexus also repositioned the screen to be nearly 6 inches closer to the driver, so reaching the screen doesn't require a stretch. Finally, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on board this year as standard equipment. These changes go a long way toward improving the RX 350's tech cred.
The 2020 Lexus RX 350 is more competitive than ever, with drastic quality-of-life improvements that make it a more appealing buy than last year's model. Previously an also-ran in the midsize luxury crossover segment, the RX has graduated to become a respectable offering in the class.
Which RX 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus RX 350 models
The 2020 Lexus RX 350 is available in base and F Sport versions. They both come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (295 horsepower, 267 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
The base is equipped with features such as a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, a suite of driver safety aids (Lexus' Safety System+ 2.0), an 8-inch touchscreen, and a nine-speaker sound system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is also standard this year.
A couple of packages — Premium and Luxury — are available to boost up the RX's features list. Notable additions from them include a sunroof, bigger wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, and leather upholstery.
The F Sport includes the Premium package's contents plus sportier exterior styling, a sport-tuned suspension, sport front seats, and unique interior trim. The optional F Sport Performance package adds adaptive suspension dampers and specially tuned steering.
For both versions, Lexus offers a Navigation package, which gets you a navigation system, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, and either a 12-speaker sound system or an optional 15-speaker Mark Levinson system. Other worthwhile options to consider are blind-spot monitoring, power-folding second-row seats and a hands-free liftgate.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The last 2015 RX350 saved me from certain horrible injury...a person ran a red light and spun me around more than 360 deg. That vehicle did everything it was supposed to! So I bought another one. Man what smooth ride, nicely fitting seats (F-Sport)....and the technology is far more than I ever dreamed in a vehicle. I love love love this SUV!
I don't know where to begin. I got rid of a 2018 Mercedes GLC 300 because the run flat tires needed to be replaced at 13000 miles and none of the embrace mobile app features ever worked through matter how many times the car was serviced. Now I have my brand new 2020 RX350 the remote app worked the 1st time and every time. There is no alternative to use the fob to start the car. That works. The seats are super comfortable the cargo area is very convenient and at a good height. There is lots of Room for passengers and the floors flat making it a truly 3 person back seat. The technology and safety features are remarkable how full and very protective. The screen has been move forward 5" from the previous year and has touchscreen Features. It was so simple to set everything up there are 1 or 2 things that need to be reviewed but if you simply go to YouTube and ask the question you find out how to solve the problem. I couldn't be more happy with my purchase and I'm so glad that I am done with the other the vehicle. I did add the luxury premium package so that I could have the cross traffic and I'm very glad that I did that. I programmed the remote for the gate where I live and it worked the 1st time. I think they really worked out all of the issues from the previous year and took seriously all the comments and made all of the modifications.
I drive extensively and this is my fifth RX. Yes number 5, when you drive to remote areas it all about realizability. Previously I had the 2015 RX which drove fine but had slot of temperamental electronics. The new 2020 has premium package offers every safety feature, brake hold, cross traffic front and rear, blind spot warning you name it. I do love the heated steering wheel, and the auto heated seats. The app works great for remote start and locking. My only comment is I think the car sounds a bit tinny when you run it through the car was and at times when closing the doors, I hope the body is still as rugged as my previous models. Highly recommend.
This is our first Lexus, although our family have been Toyota owners for years. The reason we chose Lexus over one of the European luxury cars is because of exceptional reliability. That being said, the infotainment and technology improvements in this car are completely amazing. Even though the 12 inch touchscreen is amazing ... the trackpad is so easy to use, I find myself using it 99% of the time. Totally comfortable, luxury feel of interior surfaces, tight supportive seating, cool air blowing on the back of your neck from the ventilated seats, impressive handling, camera views from all angles ... even a front facing camera to help you know when to stop when pulling into a parking space. We purchased the F Sport Performance package, which perfectly balances luxury and handling capabilities. We've found a keeper! Update: After a few out-of-town road trips we continue to absolutely love this car. There are more safety features than I have time or space to mention. The ONLY downside I have found is the range on a tank of gas. We are averaging 24 mpg and can only expect to go 388 miles to empty. As we dislike going below 1/4 tank, this requires a little too frequent fuel stops. If this is a problem for you, perhaps you should consider the Hybrid RX450h.
2020 Lexus RX 350 video2020 Lexus RX First Look
2020 Lexus RX First Look
[MUSIC PLAYING] TRAVIS LANGNESS: If you've been in the market for a luxury crossover any time in the last 20 years, you're probably familiar with what's behind me. The Lexus RX. This is the new 2020 RX 350, the F sport in this particular case. It's got some new details. We're going to check out what this mid-cycle refresh is all about and see what's new. [MUSIC PLAYING] Since it's one of Lexus' top selling models, and one of the top selling luxury vehicles in America, they haven't really messed with the formula on this one. There are small changes to the front bumper and headlights, as well as the rear bumper, exhaust pipes, but the profile of this car stays the same. It was only redesigned four years ago, so they're not going to mess with success. And that's it on the outside. Sure, you get some new wheels, but if you see the 2019 and 2020 model next to each other in a parking lot, you might have a hard time telling them apart. That's because the side profile is pretty much the same. But everything up front looks a little bit sleeker, more grown up, which is strange to say about a luxury vehicle. I think it's a big improvement for this Lexus. Under the hood, you get the same choice of engines as you did last year. There's a 3.5 liter V6 that puts out about 295 horsepower, as well as another 3.5 liter V6 paired with two electric motors for the hybrid model. That puts out about 310 horsepower. Both of those engines get the same horsepower and fuel economy ratings as the previous model year. Under the car and the suspension bits things have changed a little bit more. The F-sport is actually now broken into two different packages. You can get the appearance package or the performance package. And the performance package includes an adaptive suspension sourced from the Lexus LC. They're big sporty grand coupe. On the safety front, there's new equipment too. All Lexus RX models get the Safety System Plus 2.0, which includes cool stuff like Cyclist Detection and Pedestrian Detection. Great when you add it to the already full list of safety features available on our models. Along with the tech updates and the things on the outside, there's some styling changes on the inside in the form of a couple of new interior colors like this red, as well as a couple of different options for paint. You also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A first for this car. As well as this 12.3 inch optional touchscreen that moves 5 and 1/2 inches closer to the driver, not just controlled by this frustrating to use touchpad. That's going to be a big difference and might just change the game for the RX. So should you buy a new 2020 Lexus RX? Well, depends on what you want out of your luxury crossover. This one's well rounded. It's got lots of great standard and optional equipment, but it's not the sportiest in the bunch, despite the F-sport name. Other vehicles like the Audi Q5 might be better at that. And if you're looking at the long version, the RX 350L, you might look at something with more space in the back like an Audi Q7 or an XC 90 from Volvo. Those are going to be less cramped in the third row. And if you're looking at hybrid models, we also recommend a vehicle like the Acura MDX Sport Hybrid or the XC 90 T8 hybrid. But if you want a well-rounded luxury crossover, take a look at the RX. We think it's worth your time. For all the details on the RX 350, the F-sport, the 3-row version, and all of the RX models, go to edmunds.com. Take a look at our First Looks. Also for videos like this, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel, and check us out on Facebook and Instagram.
Halfway through its current life cycle, the Lexus RX is getting a mild refresh in the form of some styling, tech and equipment updates. The 2020 Lexus RX acquires new headlights, a new front and rear fascia, and the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment. The standard RX 350 model all the way up to the Lexus RX 450h hybrid and its three-row variant, the RX 450hL, also receive suspension and chassis updates to improve ride quality and steering responsiveness. The optional 12.3-inch infotainment screen has also been moved closer to the driver and given touchscreen capability, a change that should make the system much easier to use.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$44,150
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$45,550
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
|F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$51,750
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$49,350
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RX 350 safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+ 2.0
- Bundle includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, and lane keeping assist.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- This system can automatically alert emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen-vehicle locator.
- Panoramic View Monitor
- The panoramic rearview camera maximizes the 12.3-inch widescreen display and gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus RX 350 vs. the competition
Lexus RX 350 vs. Acura MDX
The Acura MDX costs less than the RX 350, and it includes a third row as standard equipment. (You'll have to upgrade to the longer RX 350L for seven-passenger seating.) Even putting value aside, we think the MDX is the better buy — it's more fun to drive, the V6 is more responsive, and the third row is accommodating for adults.
Lexus RX 350 vs. Acura RDX
Though it's a size class smaller than the RX, the Acura RDX has a nearly identical wheelbase, so passengers enjoy a similar amount of legroom. The RDX also boasts a larger cargo area than the RX. Once you consider the Acura's lower price and (slightly) less irritating infotainment interface, the choice becomes clear.
Lexus RX 350 vs. Lexus RX 450h
These two vehicles are almost identical — the only difference is that the RX 450h hybrid uses the same 3.5-liter V6 but pairs it to a motor-generator for increased performance and fuel economy. Given the low cost difference between the two, it might be worth upgrading to the RX 450h for its significant fuel economy gains in city driving.
FAQ
Is the Lexus RX 350 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus RX 350?
Is the Lexus RX 350 reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus RX 350 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus RX 350?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus RX 350 is the 2020 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,150.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,150
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $45,550
- F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $51,750
- F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,350
- F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $47,950
- F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $50,350
What are the different models of Lexus RX 350?
More about the 2020 Lexus RX 350
2020 Lexus RX 350 Overview
The 2020 Lexus RX 350 is offered in the following submodels: RX 350 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Lexus RX 350?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lexus RX 350 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 RX 350 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 RX 350.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lexus RX 350 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 RX 350 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Lexus RX 350?
2020 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,375. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $6,919 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,919 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,456.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 13.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,775. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $6,537 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,537 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,238.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 12.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The 2020 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,575. The average price paid for a new 2020 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $6,431 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,431 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,144.
The average savings for the 2020 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 13.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 24 2020 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Lexus RX 350s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Lexus RX 350 for sale near. There are currently 181 new 2020 RX 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $47,515 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lexus RX 350. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,507 on a used or CPO 2020 RX 350 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Lexus RX 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus RX 350 for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,766.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,731.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lexus RX 350?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
