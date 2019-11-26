2020 Honda CR-V
What’s new
- Turbocharged 1.5-liter engine now standard
- Advanced driver safety features standard on every trim level
- Revised exterior styling
- Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Quick acceleration plus thrifty fuel economy
- Roomy interior with cavernous cargo capacity
- Rides comfortably yet handles corners athletically
- Plentiful and thoughtful storage areas
- Touchscreen can be finicky to use and lacks a separate tuning knob
2020 Honda CR-V Review
The headline news for the 2020 CR-V is the new hybrid model, which is reviewed separately on Edmunds. But for many shoppers, the expansion of standard features on the CR-V's LX trim level will matter more.
Honda has discontinued the LX's former lethargic non-turbocharged engine and equipped it with the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that in the past was reserved for the CR-V's more expensive trim levels. The CR-V's suite of safety features is also standard for 2020, meaning even the most affordable CR-V provides adaptive cruise control and the latest crash prevention technology. Sleeker styling and improved interior storage are also part of Honda's 2020 updates.
Sadly, the 2020 CR-V remains stuck with the Honda's older infotainment system, which isn't as easy to use as the newer system in its latest models. But that's pretty much the only negative. While you might find a rival small SUV does one thing better than the CR-V — the Mazda CX-5 is a little sportier, for example — no other small SUV offers a better overall combination of utility, fuel efficiency, comfort and performance.
What's it like to live with the CR-V?
Want to learn even more about what it's like to own a CR-V? Edmunds bought a Honda CR-V EX-L to find out. It proved to be comfortable, roomy and practical, but not without its flaws. It even required a few surprising repairs. You can read our long-term test coverage to find out why this generation of CR-V became our top-rated small SUV. Note that while we tested a 2017 CR-V, the current 2019 model is fundamentally the same.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The CR-V strikes an admirable balance between handling and ride quality. Midcorner bumps and other road irregularities don't upset it, and you can confidently snake up a curvy road without sickening your passengers. Another contributing factor is the CR-V's steering, which is precise and gives you a decent feel of the road.
How comfortable is it?8.0
At highway speeds, you'll notice some wind and tire noise. But the engine is only noticeable when you step hard on the gas — and it doesn't sound bad either. None of it is loud enough to drown out conversations or force occupants to raise their voices. As for the automatic climate control system, we've found it doesn't always maintain the precise temperature you've set, which can be annoying.
How’s the interior?8.5
The main downside here is the CR-V's control setup. Using the physical controls is intuitive, but some on-screen buttons are small and difficult to locate and press while driving. The digital temperature and fuel gauges flanking the speedometer can wash out in sunlight too.
How’s the tech?8.0
You do get plenty of safety equipment. Every CR-V comes with lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic braking. Collision monitoring will sometimes send unnecessary alerts in dense traffic, but otherwise the systems are helpful.
How’s the storage?9.0
For child transportation duty, all of the CR-V's rear seats have easily accessible car seat anchors. The large rear passenger area means car seats fit without the need to move the front seats. Each of the outboard rear seats has a tether anchor on the rear seatback. The center seat's tether anchor is in the roof, which can slightly obstruct rear visibility.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Honda delivers a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty that are typical for the segment. Roadside assistance is available for the duration of the limited warranty.
Wildcard7.5
Which CR-V does Edmunds recommend?
Honda CR-V models
The 2020 CR-V is offered in four trim levels: the LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. All come with the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (190 horsepower, 179 lb-ft of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. There is also a new CR-V Hybrid for 2020, which is covered separately on Edmunds.
The LX is the entry-level trim and comes standard with features such as a 5-inch central display, automatic climate control, a four-speaker sound system, and the Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver safety aids.
Stepping up to the well-equipped EX gets you a lot of extras. These include a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring, push-button start with keyless entry, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
The EX-L brings luxury into the equation. It has leather upholstery, an eight-speaker audio system and a power liftgate. Touring is the top level and comes with features such as LED headlights, integrated navigation, a premium nine-speaker audio system, and a heated steering wheel.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda CR-V.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- appearance
- value
- safety
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- ride quality
- fuel efficiency
- engine
- technology
- climate control
- road noise
- doors
- visibility
- acceleration
- warranty
- emission system
- infotainment system
- maintenance & parts
- sound system
- dashboard
- seats
- electrical system
- oil
- lights
- handling & steering
- transmission
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased our 2020 EX a couple of days ago. It replaced a 2018 Ford Escape that I never cared for. First impressions: Ride and handling: Excellent. At speed the ride is VERY quiet and relaxing. Steering is crisp and the car has a nice turning radius. Takes bumps very well, no jolting at all. Climate control: Good, but the blower is not nearly as powerful as I'd perfer in Texas heat. There is no "max AC" setting, and when it is set to what would be max fan + AC + recirculate, it takes some time to cool off a hot cabin. Confusing control panel for AC. Main control screen: Could be much better. I like the position of the screen and how it is flush with the dash, not like a flat screen TV poking up and off the dashboard. However, I am very disappointed with the navigation piece. With the EX trim, in order to have navigation, one must literally plug your phone into a USB port with a cable. On the other hand, the EX-L trim level has navigation integrated into the system. No need for your phone. No cable wire hanging all over the place. Not good. Sound system: Mixed bag. The most important thing, the sound quality, is EXCELLENT. The EX has a strong 160W 4 speaker setup. But the control screen could be better, especially preset stations. You can only save 12! In previous vehicles I've owned there were three sets of preset choices (ie: XM1, XM2, XM3), each storing 10-12 stations. Only 12 now. Storage: Great, and the rear hatch (manual) is also excellent. One little tug and it rises up by itself just fine. Lowering it is also easy, not like you're on a lats weight machine at the gym. I recommend the Honda CR-V, but you get what you pay for, so I suggest the EX-L trim level or touring if you can afford it.
Car is easy to drive. It takes a while to get use to the informational display. Make sure you know how to use it before going on a trip. Owners manual text is easy to read but the pictures of the controls are too dark and small . Honda should do a better job preparing the visual aids. Utube certainly helps but often the presenters go too fast and several passes maybe required for some people to fully grasp all the information. This SUV rides well and can accommodate 5 people and luggage. Safety features are very good on the car. Primary on road car. If you plan to do off roaming a lot, recommend AWD version. Additionally, if you travel in cold weather and routinely have back seat passengers the EXL trim provides heated rear seats
So far... Rides great, good mileage, tons of space, very comfy. The Infotainment and settings system is very poorly designed compared to my other cars. Not very intuitive and need to go through many layers.
So we've had this CR-V for about month now - just got our first thousand miles a couple days ago and we are pretty happy with it. We went from a Sienna to this CR-V as we didn't need the extra room (and higher gas consumption). It took a little while to get used to a smaller vehicle, but there is still plenty of room for our family. It's fits 4 of us perfectly; 5 is a little bit of a squish. Pros: Great gas mileage (much better than the Sienna) Rides great even in long distances. Nice storage areas Android Auto/Apple Play is a great feature - I like seeing the map from my phone on It has plenty of USB ports to charge our devices. I like all the standard safety features - lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, auto stop for collisions. Heated seats are great - especially since I have a bad back. The remote start is definitely handy on a hot day. I also like the touch features to lock and unlock doors. Cons: It's definitely not as quiet as the van we had, but not terrible. The eco mode definitely limits acceleration and makes the a/c not blow as strong. It's fine for every day driving, but turn it off to get the maximum acceleration. The auto start is annoying a jerky. There is a button to turn it off, but I don't like that I have to disable it every time I turn the vehicle on. When it is on, the auto start is jerky and makes the whole vehicle move. I get the point of it for emission purposes and I don't mind it necessarily unless it's hot and we need the a/c going. When it's sunny, the radio screen can be hard to see. Overall, I think its a great vehicle. Especially for a family that needs room and wants something that will ride well and is quality built.
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$29,060
|MPG
|27 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
|EX-L 4dr SUV AWD
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$31,550
|MPG
|27 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$27,560
|MPG
|28 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
|EX-L 4dr SUV
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$30,050
|MPG
|28 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CR-V safety features:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Detects and warns of potential frontal impacts and automatically engages the brakes to mitigate or prevent a collision.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Monitors the vehicle's position in its lane with a camera and automatically corrects your course to prevent inadvertent lane departure.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Monitors your blind spots for cars lurking back there. Flashes lights and emits an audible warning if necessary.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda CR-V vs. the competition
Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4
The RAV4 is hugely popular, and it boasts great fuel economy and rugged looks. Toyota finally added Android Auto integration to the RAV4's toolbox for 2020 as well. But we find the CR-V to be a better overall vehicle, especially because of its more powerful engine and more comfortable front seats.
Honda CR-V vs. Nissan Rogue
The Rogue is roomy, comfortable and usually available for a good price on dealer lots. Unfortunately, its engine is weak and not particularly fuel-efficient. The CR-V is unquestionably a better choice. We do like Nissan's ProPilot Assist semi-automated safety technology, but there's little the Rogue offers that the CR-V doesn't do better.
Honda CR-V vs. Subaru Forester
Subaru's reputation for outdoorsy fun is on full display in the Forester. It has good ground clearance, several driving modes for different terrain, and standard all-wheel drive. We're also fans of the standard EyeSight safety equipment that includes pre-collision braking and adaptive cruise control. The CR-V has fewer flaws, but the Forester serves adventure-minded buyers well.
FAQ
Is the Honda CR-V a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda CR-V?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda CR-V:
- Turbocharged 1.5-liter engine now standard
- Advanced driver safety features standard on every trim level
- Revised exterior styling
- Part of the fifth CR-V generation introduced for 2017
Is the Honda CR-V reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda CR-V a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda CR-V?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda CR-V is the 2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,050.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $29,060
- EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $31,550
- EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $27,560
- EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $30,050
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $34,750
- LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $25,050
- LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,550
- Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $33,250
What are the different models of Honda CR-V?
What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda CR-V?
2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,870. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,989 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,989 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,881.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 179 2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,670. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,994 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,994 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,676.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 10.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 217 2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,170. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,285 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,285 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,885.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 20 2020 Honda CR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,180. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,567 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,567 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,613.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 179 2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,670. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,798 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,798 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,872.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 170 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,170. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,589 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,589 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,582.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,370. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,784 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,784 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,586.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 13 2020 Honda CR-V Touring 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,680. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $2,379 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,379 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,301.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 8.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Honda CR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
