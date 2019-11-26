2020 Honda CR-V Review

The headline news for the 2020 CR-V is the new hybrid model, which is reviewed separately on Edmunds. But for many shoppers, the expansion of standard features on the CR-V's LX trim level will matter more. Honda has discontinued the LX's former lethargic non-turbocharged engine and equipped it with the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder that in the past was reserved for the CR-V's more expensive trim levels. The CR-V's suite of safety features is also standard for 2020, meaning even the most affordable CR-V provides adaptive cruise control and the latest crash prevention technology. Sleeker styling and improved interior storage are also part of Honda's 2020 updates. Sadly, the 2020 CR-V remains stuck with the Honda's older infotainment system, which isn't as easy to use as the newer system in its latest models. But that's pretty much the only negative. While you might find a rival small SUV does one thing better than the CR-V — the Mazda CX-5 is a little sportier, for example — no other small SUV offers a better overall combination of utility, fuel efficiency, comfort and performance. What's it like to live with the CR-V? Want to learn even more about what it's like to own a CR-V? Edmunds bought a Honda CR-V EX-L to find out. It proved to be comfortable, roomy and practical, but not without its flaws. It even required a few surprising repairs. You can read our long-term test coverage to find out why this generation of CR-V became our top-rated small SUV. Note that while we tested a 2017 CR-V, the current 2019 model is fundamentally the same.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.1 / 10

The Honda CR-V is a very appealing small SUV. It has exceptional storage space and functionality, plenty of features, a comfortable ride and enjoyable performance. Even better, all of that comes at a competitive price for the class.

How does it drive? 8.0

The turbocharged 1.5-liter engine provides quick acceleration, whether you've leaving a traffic light or needing a burst of speed for a highway pass. In Edmunds testing, the CR-V sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in a quick 7.5 seconds. We also like that the brakes are easy to control when it's time to slow down in a hurry.



The CR-V strikes an admirable balance between handling and ride quality. Midcorner bumps and other road irregularities don't upset it, and you can confidently snake up a curvy road without sickening your passengers. Another contributing factor is the CR-V's steering, which is precise and gives you a decent feel of the road.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Drivers of all sizes will find comfort in the driver's seat. The back seat is comfortable for long rides too. The CR-V is composed and settled over almost any kind of surface. Impacts occur once, and that's it. There's plenty of tire sidewall to absorb the bumps, resulting in a smooth ride.



At highway speeds, you'll notice some wind and tire noise. But the engine is only noticeable when you step hard on the gas — and it doesn't sound bad either. None of it is loud enough to drown out conversations or force occupants to raise their voices. As for the automatic climate control system, we've found it doesn't always maintain the precise temperature you've set, which can be annoying.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The CR-V has wide front and rear door openings that provide plenty of clearance on the way in. Occupants will have little difficulty entering or exiting. Once inside, the driver's seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel offer plenty of adjustability. The CR-V's interior dimensions are generally larger than those of rivals, and rear-seating space is among the biggest you'll find in a small SUV. Four full-size adults will fit with zero problems.



The main downside here is the CR-V's control setup. Using the physical controls is intuitive, but some on-screen buttons are small and difficult to locate and press while driving. The digital temperature and fuel gauges flanking the speedometer can wash out in sunlight too.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard on all but the LX trim, and Bluetooth connectivity and streaming audio are equipped on every Honda CR-V. Higher trims come with more USB ports, including two in the rear. The navigation screen is clear, but some touchscreen menus still feel clunky and the voice controls are somewhat cumbersome.



You do get plenty of safety equipment. Every CR-V comes with lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning with automatic braking. Collision monitoring will sometimes send unnecessary alerts in dense traffic, but otherwise the systems are helpful.

How’s the storage? 9.0

One of the CR-V's defining traits is its massive storage space. There's 39.2 cubic feet behind the rear seats. You can also easily fold them down and increase capacity to 75.8 cubic feet. Small-item storage is also exceptional. The deep center console is configurable with a sliding tray that doubles as a cover for valuables.



For child transportation duty, all of the CR-V's rear seats have easily accessible car seat anchors. The large rear passenger area means car seats fit without the need to move the front seats. Each of the outboard rear seats has a tether anchor on the rear seatback. The center seat's tether anchor is in the roof, which can slightly obstruct rear visibility.

How economical is it? 7.5

The EPA rates the CR-V at 30 mpg combined (28 city/34 highway). But, as with many vehicles with small-displacement turbo engines, the CR-V is fairly sensitive to driving style. Our test vehicle averaged an impressive 35.4 mpg in our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, but longer testing of another CR-V over thousands of miles averaged closer to 28 mpg.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The CR-V does not disappoint when it comes to build quality. Flowing interior panels and trim inserts fit together nicely, as does the leather on the seats and steering wheel in higher trims. Considering all trims now come with the turbocharged engine, the CR-V earns high marks for overall value in our book.



Honda delivers a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty that are typical for the segment. Roadside assistance is available for the duration of the limited warranty.

Wildcard 7.5

The turbocharged engine has enough punch to elicit a smile, and it feels stable around twisting mountain roads. The Honda CR-V isn't exactly fun, but it provides a very enjoyable drive. When you slam the gas, there's a faint reminder of the snarl from high-revving engines of Honda past.

Which CR-V does Edmunds recommend?

It's great to see the base model get improvements this year. But the EX is still the right choice at the right price. It has the same turbocharged engine plus a lot of extra comfort features. If you can go without the EX-L and its leather seats and upgraded stereo, put the savings toward an EX with all-wheel drive. Or pad that Italian vacation fund.

Honda CR-V models

The 2020 CR-V is offered in four trim levels: the LX, EX, EX-L and Touring. All come with the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (190 horsepower, 179 lb-ft of torque) and a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. There is also a new CR-V Hybrid for 2020, which is covered separately on Edmunds.