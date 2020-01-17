  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda CX-5
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(46)
Ad
9 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the MAZDA CX-5
VIEW OFFERS
MAZDAUSA.COM

2020 Mazda CX-5

#2 Small SUV

What’s new

  • Improved noise reduction
  • Advanced safety features are now standard
  • Other revisions to standard and optional feature availability
  • Part of the second CX-5 generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Keen handling and steering make the CX-5 enjoyable to drive
  • Attractive and upscale cabin for a premium ownership experience
  • Optional turbocharged engine provides plenty of power
  • Stays quiet at highway speeds
  • Base engine's lackluster acceleration
  • Ride is a little firm for the class
  • Less rear legroom and cargo room than most competitors
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Mazda CX-5 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
MSRP Starting at
$25,190
Save as much as $2,101
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,961 with Edmunds

2020 Mazda CX-5 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 MAZDA CX-5
Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature

msrp 

$25,090
starting price
See All Trims
MAZDAUSA.COM
See all for sale

2020 Mazda CX-5 Review

Small crossovers SUVs are hugely popular with car shoppers and it's easy to see why. They provide convenience, safety, utility and versatility without being overly expensive. But it's also fair to say that most of these SUVs, as useful as they are, don't evoke a lot of passion. One notable exception, however, is the 2020 Mazda CX-5.

The CX-5 is attractively styled inside and out, a departure from rivals' rather utilitarian appearances. It's also more engaging and sporty to drive, which should appeal to those who crave more performance and a more confident on-road feel. In Edmunds' rankings, the CX-5 comes in a numerical tie with the Honda CR-V. The CR-V gains an edge for practicality but isn't as engaging or potentially as fast as the Mazda.

Holding the CX-5 back from the top spot is its relatively weak base engine, reduced rear legroom and a smaller cargo capacity. More likely than not, these drawbacks won't be significant enough to keep it out of the running. It's an excellent all-around SUV and worthy of consideration against any competitor.

What's it like to live with the CX-5?

Want to know even more about the Mazda CX-5? Learn about the day-to-day ownership on our long-term test of the 2018 CX-5. Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? Was it reliable? See what we liked and disliked about this fun and stylish SUV after driving it for a year. Note that the 2020 CX-5 differs slightly from the 2018 model, which did not have the optional turbocharged engine and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay that became available in 2019, but our coverage is otherwise applicable.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.1 / 10
The redesigned Mazda CX-5 remains one of the best compact crossovers around. It offers a high-quality interior, exceptional handling skills, an intuitive tech interface and a competitive price. It comes up just a bit short in terms of rear passenger space, cargo capacity and fuel economy, but overall it's an outstanding vehicle in its class.

How does it drive?

8.0
The base engine provides underwhelming acceleration from a stop or while moving. Overtaking on the highway requires some planning. The 0-60 mph run on our test track took 8.7 seconds, quick compared to rivals with similar engines. The available turbocharged engine gets the CX-5 to 60 mph in only 6.6 seconds.

Handling is where the CX-5 excels. Since it's sharp and communicative, you can take corners at speeds greater than rivals without squealing tires or feeling like you're out of control. The car is unfazed by quick left-to-right transitions. This is the best-handling small crossover. No doubt about it.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The front seats are shaped well, though the side bolsters squish to the side during hard cornering. The rear bench is flat on the bottom, which might make long-distance driving uncomfortable for rear passengers. But the rear seatback can recline for added comfort.

The CX-5's ride quality is firm but not uncomfortable. Midcorner bumps barely faze the CX-5, and it never feels floaty. Road imperfections are dealt with immediately. Noise in the cabin is really only evident at highway speeds. Even then, you won't have to raise your voice to talk to passengers.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The cabin is driver-oriented, with all controls within easy reach. The CX-5 is spacious up front, and there's enough headroom for tall folks all around. Rear passengers might feel cramped by the sculpted outboard seats, which also make it difficult for an adult to sit in the middle. Rear legroom is a little tight.

An elevated driving position, tall windows and narrow pillars make this an easy car to see out of. The exception is in the view over your shoulder; the rear windows are a bit smaller than those of competitors but provide a decent view to limit blind spots. The backup camera's resolution is crisp.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The infotainment system is easy to use overall, though some virtual button iconography is hard to decipher. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included but are slow to connect, as are the standard USB and Bluetooth connections. Mazda's voice control system is based on natural speech recognition. It's good at destination entry, calling people, and tuning to terrestrial radio stations.

The usability of the CX-5's advanced driver aids is a mixed bag. The lane departure warning system emits a unique low-pitched buzzing sound that really gets your attention. But the blind-spot monitor is overly sensitive, even triggering while passing vehicles that are several car lengths behind.

How’s the storage?

8.5
It has a bit smaller cargo area than competitors, but we were able to fit two large suitcases without impeding rear visibility. The portal to load items is also a little smaller than the Honda CR-V's because of a higher cargo floor height and shorter max open height of the liftgate. Storage space for small items inside the cabin is abundant.

Got small kids? Four slots on the outboard seats allow access to the car seat anchors. It's easy to push past the slots, but the anchors are inset a bit. The tethers on the seatback are easy to reach even with the cargo cover in place. Push down on the plastic tab that keeps stuff concealed to access the tether.

How economical is it?

6.5
Estimated fuel economy stands at 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving for an AWD CX-5. We managed to get 28.8 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, so you can probably expect to match the EPA's number. Some top rival crossover SUVs will still get you slightly better fuel economy.

Is it a good value?

7.5
There's not a single cheap-feeling trim piece in the CX-5. All materials, from the available leather upholstery to the switchgear, feel expensive. The only disappointments are the malleable side bolsters that rub against the center console in turns. Everything else is exceptional.

Fully loaded, the CX-5 is far less expensive than top-trim competitors, but you don't get luxury items such as ventilated seats or a panoramic sunroof. Warranty coverage is average for the class, and there is no free maintenance included, also typical for the class.

Wildcard

8.5
The CX-5 is impressive from the moment you lay eyes on the expressive, sharklike nose. The good vibes continue when you take a seat inside and see the beautifully constructed cabin that puts all other vehicles in this class to shame. Few crossovers offer a sense of adventure, but you get it here with the CX-5.

Which CX-5 does Edmunds recommend?

The Touring trim is a great way to go if you need to stay on a relatively tight budget. It comes with a pleasing collection of features, including smartphone integration and a power-adjustable driver's seat. But the CX-5 becomes a lot more fun to drive with its turbocharged engine. Unfortunately, that means stepping up to the more expensive Grand Touring Reserve trim, but in return you get the more powerful engine plus additional luxury-oriented features.

Mazda CX-5 models

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 crossover is offered in five trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature, each one offering an increasing level of features.

The Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trims are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (187 hp, 186 lb-ft of torque) and equipped with front-wheel drive. Grand Touring Reserve and Signature trims come with a more powerful turbocharged version of the same engine (227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft on premium gas) and come with standard all-wheel drive. Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment highlights for the Sport include LED headlights, push-button ignition, a 7-inch touchscreen, 40/20/40-split reclining rear seats and a four-speaker sound system. For 2020, Mazda's i-Activsense of advanced safety features is also standard.

The Touring trim adds a lot more features, including keyless entry, a power-adjustable driver's seat, simulated-leather upholstery, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system. The optional Touring Preferred package adds items such as a sunroof, a power liftgate, and a 10-speaker Bose sound system.

The Grand Touring gets you all of the above, along with leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, driver-seat memory functions and an upgraded driver information display. The optional GT Premium package adds more features such as a head-up display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

Moving up to the Grand Touring Reserve adds the Grand Touring's optional features as standard plus the more powerful engine and a larger 8-inch touchscreen. Finally, the top Signature adds premium leather upholstery, a surround-view camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mazda CX-5.

5 star reviews: 85%
4 star reviews: 7%
3 star reviews: 4%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 4%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 46 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • road noise
  • ride quality
  • acceleration
  • engine
  • sound system
  • value
  • safety
  • fuel efficiency
  • technology
  • infotainment system
  • climate control
  • visibility
  • transmission
  • lights
  • brakes
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • dashboard
  • doors
  • steering wheel
  • wheels & tires
  • comfort
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Mazda CX-5 Signature is worth every penny.
Jack S,
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The Signature model CX-5 has excellent turbo performance and acceleration, and intelligent cruise control that start and stop automatically at stoplights, with sign recognition even and 360 degree cameras to view all around the car for parking and passing. Apple play allows me to play my 2500 songs with no problems and it knows when to auto-connect when I enter the cabin. The sound system rocks. The driver's seat adjusts up, down, back, forward, with lumbar and multiple pre-sets. On the road, the car is quiet and corners great! I have nothing but praise for my CX-5 Signature so far! I got silver for the fact that my last silver car (a 2003 PT Turbo) had no parking lot damage after 15 years of parking lots! I couldn't be more pleased with the looks and performance so far. Gas mileage is not super while most of my driving is just around town but I plan a freeway trip from L.A. to San Francisco to see what kind of mileage it can have on the open road, while with Turbo power we can still run it on regular or use premium for even more horsepower in Sport mode. Handling is great! The steering wheel is adjustable and extendable. The interior of my car is refined with wood accents, USB access, and I am still learning all the bells and whistles, including keyless entry, with multiple driver seat adjustment settings. This 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature is the best SUV I have ever owned. I do not work for Mazda, but am a retired telecom field manager who spent 40 years on the road across the US. This car is luxurious! It is a long term investment as my reward for saving so long for a new car. I bought my wife one, too! So far service has been great, too!

5 out of 5 stars, Fun to drive and excellent value
Peter B,
Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Traded in a high mileage ‘15 Forester and couldn’t be happier with the CX5. I got the Touring with the option package which includes the sunroof, power lift gate and Bose. I immediately took it on a 1600 mile trip from DFW to ATL and back. Its a comfortable car for long trips with great road feel. I was always cruising at about 75 to 80 mph and it never felt sluggish or underpowered.

5 out of 5 stars, Worth every penny
Happy Mazda Owner ,
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Grand touring. Upgrade from cx5 sport and worth every penny. Looking forward to my commute every day. Terrific handling. Acceleration is sporty. Braking is smooth. Seating is comfortable. Plenty of room. Excellent safety features. The car almost drives itself. Put it on cruise control and it slows down - to a full stop with the cute holding brake on if necessary (like behind a car at the red light) and speeds up all by itself. Great temperature control, heated seats make such a difference. 2 programmed settings for drivers seat make sharing the car super easy. I’m so glad the USB ports are relocated to the console cup holder. Apple car play is a breeze. Can’t think of a single negative. My old 2016 Cx5 has a TSB technical service bulletin for sticky parking brake which is why we turned it in. Hope we won’t find the same problem for this one. I love it!

4 out of 5 stars, Excellent fit and finish
John C,
Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Excellent fit and finish, traction (AWD) and acceleration (turbo model). The heads up display is very good but depending on how you sit it may not see all the info. Adaptive cruise is slow to react (no where near as good as Fords) Emergency braking is slow to react then over reacts Very good steering and cornering. Napa leather seating very nice. Rubber floor mat on drivers side looks worn out when brand new. Lack of cargo net on top of the line model disappointing Excellent sound system (Bose speakers) Infotainment screen only displays one function at a time, for example if it is on GPS you don't know what radio station you are on and visa-a-versa Lane keep assist very passive

Write a review

See all 46 reviews

Ad
Build Your MAZDA CX-5
Build and PriceMAZDAUSA.COM

Features & Specs

Touring 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$28,230
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$31,710
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Touring 4dr SUV features & specs
Touring 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$26,830
MPG 25 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
Grand Touring 4dr SUV features & specs
Grand Touring 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$30,310
MPG 25 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Mazda CX-5 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite CX-5 safety features:

Smart Brake Support
Sounds an alert and applies the brakes when it detects the risk of an imminent front crash.
Lane Keep Assist
Provides gentle steering guidance to prevent you from inadvertently drifting out of your lane.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Alerts the driver to vehicles approaching from the rear when, say, reversing from a parking stall.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Mazda CX-5 vs. the competition

Mazda CX-5 vs. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5 are in a numerical tie at the top of our list, but the CR-V gets the nod for its greater interior space, cargo capacity and storage solutions. The Honda isn't as engaging to drive, but most shoppers will find it a perfectly agreeable companion. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V here.

Compare Mazda CX-5 & Honda CR-V features

Mazda CX-5 vs. Toyota RAV4

Toyota recently redesigned the RAV4 but it trails the CX-5 in most areas. It's quiet, mostly comfortable and easy to live with, but the RAV4's base engine is weak for the class and other driving characteristics are only middling. You'll find the CX-5 gives off a more premium vibe compared to the Toyota.

Compare Mazda CX-5 & Toyota RAV4 features

Mazda CX-5 vs. Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson is another highly ranked SUV in its class. It benefits from a long list of standard features, an accessible price, easy-to-use tech and a refined interior. But like a lot of its rivals, the Tucson loses points for a rather weak base engine, smaller cargo capacity and lower fuel economy.

Compare Mazda CX-5 & Hyundai Tucson features

FAQ

Is the Mazda CX-5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 CX-5 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Mazda CX-5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CX-5 gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CX-5 has 30.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda CX-5. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Mazda CX-5?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mazda CX-5:

  • Improved noise reduction
  • Advanced safety features are now standard
  • Other revisions to standard and optional feature availability
  • Part of the second CX-5 generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Mazda CX-5 reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda CX-5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CX-5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CX-5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Mazda CX-5 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mazda CX-5 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 CX-5 and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 CX-5 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Mazda CX-5?

The least-expensive 2020 Mazda CX-5 is the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,190.

Other versions include:

  • Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,230
  • Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,710
  • Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,830
  • Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,310
  • Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,135
  • Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,190
  • Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,155
  • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,590
Learn more

What are the different models of Mazda CX-5?

If you're interested in the Mazda CX-5, the next question is, which CX-5 model is right for you? CX-5 variants include Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of CX-5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5 Overview

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is offered in the following submodels: CX-5 SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2020 Mazda CX-5?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CX-5 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CX-5.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CX-5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Mazda CX-5?

2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,810. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,961 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,961 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,849.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 90 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,330. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,485 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,485 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,845.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 5.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 169 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,755. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,404 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,404 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,351.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 5.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 22 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,300. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,101 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,101 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,199.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 5.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 26 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,320. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,026 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,026 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,294.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 5.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 15 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,330. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,011 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,011 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,319.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 3.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,290. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $698 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $698 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,592.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 2.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Mazda CX-5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mazda CX-5 for sale near. There are currently 930 new 2020 CX-5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,135 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mazda CX-5. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,041 on a used or CPO 2020 CX-5 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Mazda CX-5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mazda CX-5 for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,872.

Find a new Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,252.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mazda CX-5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials

Related 2020 Mazda CX-5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles