2020 Mazda CX-5
What’s new
- Improved noise reduction
- Advanced safety features are now standard
- Other revisions to standard and optional feature availability
- Part of the second CX-5 generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Keen handling and steering make the CX-5 enjoyable to drive
- Attractive and upscale cabin for a premium ownership experience
- Optional turbocharged engine provides plenty of power
- Stays quiet at highway speeds
- Base engine's lackluster acceleration
- Ride is a little firm for the class
- Less rear legroom and cargo room than most competitors
2020 Mazda CX-5 Review
Small crossovers SUVs are hugely popular with car shoppers and it's easy to see why. They provide convenience, safety, utility and versatility without being overly expensive. But it's also fair to say that most of these SUVs, as useful as they are, don't evoke a lot of passion. One notable exception, however, is the 2020 Mazda CX-5.
The CX-5 is attractively styled inside and out, a departure from rivals' rather utilitarian appearances. It's also more engaging and sporty to drive, which should appeal to those who crave more performance and a more confident on-road feel. In Edmunds' rankings, the CX-5 comes in a numerical tie with the Honda CR-V. The CR-V gains an edge for practicality but isn't as engaging or potentially as fast as the Mazda.
Holding the CX-5 back from the top spot is its relatively weak base engine, reduced rear legroom and a smaller cargo capacity. More likely than not, these drawbacks won't be significant enough to keep it out of the running. It's an excellent all-around SUV and worthy of consideration against any competitor.
What's it like to live with the CX-5?
Want to know even more about the Mazda CX-5? Learn about the day-to-day ownership on our long-term test of the 2018 CX-5. Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? Was it reliable? See what we liked and disliked about this fun and stylish SUV after driving it for a year. Note that the 2020 CX-5 differs slightly from the 2018 model, which did not have the optional turbocharged engine and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay that became available in 2019, but our coverage is otherwise applicable.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Handling is where the CX-5 excels. Since it's sharp and communicative, you can take corners at speeds greater than rivals without squealing tires or feeling like you're out of control. The car is unfazed by quick left-to-right transitions. This is the best-handling small crossover. No doubt about it.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The CX-5's ride quality is firm but not uncomfortable. Midcorner bumps barely faze the CX-5, and it never feels floaty. Road imperfections are dealt with immediately. Noise in the cabin is really only evident at highway speeds. Even then, you won't have to raise your voice to talk to passengers.
How’s the interior?8.0
An elevated driving position, tall windows and narrow pillars make this an easy car to see out of. The exception is in the view over your shoulder; the rear windows are a bit smaller than those of competitors but provide a decent view to limit blind spots. The backup camera's resolution is crisp.
How’s the tech?8.0
The usability of the CX-5's advanced driver aids is a mixed bag. The lane departure warning system emits a unique low-pitched buzzing sound that really gets your attention. But the blind-spot monitor is overly sensitive, even triggering while passing vehicles that are several car lengths behind.
How’s the storage?8.5
Got small kids? Four slots on the outboard seats allow access to the car seat anchors. It's easy to push past the slots, but the anchors are inset a bit. The tethers on the seatback are easy to reach even with the cargo cover in place. Push down on the plastic tab that keeps stuff concealed to access the tether.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Fully loaded, the CX-5 is far less expensive than top-trim competitors, but you don't get luxury items such as ventilated seats or a panoramic sunroof. Warranty coverage is average for the class, and there is no free maintenance included, also typical for the class.
Wildcard8.5
Which CX-5 does Edmunds recommend?
Mazda CX-5 models
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 crossover is offered in five trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature, each one offering an increasing level of features.
The Sport, Touring and Grand Touring trims are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (187 hp, 186 lb-ft of torque) and equipped with front-wheel drive. Grand Touring Reserve and Signature trims come with a more powerful turbocharged version of the same engine (227 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft on premium gas) and come with standard all-wheel drive. Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment highlights for the Sport include LED headlights, push-button ignition, a 7-inch touchscreen, 40/20/40-split reclining rear seats and a four-speaker sound system. For 2020, Mazda's i-Activsense of advanced safety features is also standard.
The Touring trim adds a lot more features, including keyless entry, a power-adjustable driver's seat, simulated-leather upholstery, heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system. The optional Touring Preferred package adds items such as a sunroof, a power liftgate, and a 10-speaker Bose sound system.
The Grand Touring gets you all of the above, along with leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, driver-seat memory functions and an upgraded driver information display. The optional GT Premium package adds more features such as a head-up display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.
Moving up to the Grand Touring Reserve adds the Grand Touring's optional features as standard plus the more powerful engine and a larger 8-inch touchscreen. Finally, the top Signature adds premium leather upholstery, a surround-view camera, and front and rear parking sensors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mazda CX-5.
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Signature model CX-5 has excellent turbo performance and acceleration, and intelligent cruise control that start and stop automatically at stoplights, with sign recognition even and 360 degree cameras to view all around the car for parking and passing. Apple play allows me to play my 2500 songs with no problems and it knows when to auto-connect when I enter the cabin. The sound system rocks. The driver's seat adjusts up, down, back, forward, with lumbar and multiple pre-sets. On the road, the car is quiet and corners great! I have nothing but praise for my CX-5 Signature so far! I got silver for the fact that my last silver car (a 2003 PT Turbo) had no parking lot damage after 15 years of parking lots! I couldn't be more pleased with the looks and performance so far. Gas mileage is not super while most of my driving is just around town but I plan a freeway trip from L.A. to San Francisco to see what kind of mileage it can have on the open road, while with Turbo power we can still run it on regular or use premium for even more horsepower in Sport mode. Handling is great! The steering wheel is adjustable and extendable. The interior of my car is refined with wood accents, USB access, and I am still learning all the bells and whistles, including keyless entry, with multiple driver seat adjustment settings. This 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature is the best SUV I have ever owned. I do not work for Mazda, but am a retired telecom field manager who spent 40 years on the road across the US. This car is luxurious! It is a long term investment as my reward for saving so long for a new car. I bought my wife one, too! So far service has been great, too!
Traded in a high mileage ‘15 Forester and couldn’t be happier with the CX5. I got the Touring with the option package which includes the sunroof, power lift gate and Bose. I immediately took it on a 1600 mile trip from DFW to ATL and back. Its a comfortable car for long trips with great road feel. I was always cruising at about 75 to 80 mph and it never felt sluggish or underpowered.
Grand touring. Upgrade from cx5 sport and worth every penny. Looking forward to my commute every day. Terrific handling. Acceleration is sporty. Braking is smooth. Seating is comfortable. Plenty of room. Excellent safety features. The car almost drives itself. Put it on cruise control and it slows down - to a full stop with the cute holding brake on if necessary (like behind a car at the red light) and speeds up all by itself. Great temperature control, heated seats make such a difference. 2 programmed settings for drivers seat make sharing the car super easy. I’m so glad the USB ports are relocated to the console cup holder. Apple car play is a breeze. Can’t think of a single negative. My old 2016 Cx5 has a TSB technical service bulletin for sticky parking brake which is why we turned it in. Hope we won’t find the same problem for this one. I love it!
Excellent fit and finish, traction (AWD) and acceleration (turbo model). The heads up display is very good but depending on how you sit it may not see all the info. Adaptive cruise is slow to react (no where near as good as Fords) Emergency braking is slow to react then over reacts Very good steering and cornering. Napa leather seating very nice. Rubber floor mat on drivers side looks worn out when brand new. Lack of cargo net on top of the line model disappointing Excellent sound system (Bose speakers) Infotainment screen only displays one function at a time, for example if it is on GPS you don't know what radio station you are on and visa-a-versa Lane keep assist very passive
Features & Specs
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,230
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$31,710
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,830
|MPG
|25 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Grand Touring 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$30,310
|MPG
|25 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|187 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CX-5 safety features:
- Smart Brake Support
- Sounds an alert and applies the brakes when it detects the risk of an imminent front crash.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Provides gentle steering guidance to prevent you from inadvertently drifting out of your lane.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver to vehicles approaching from the rear when, say, reversing from a parking stall.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mazda CX-5 vs. the competition
Mazda CX-5 vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5 are in a numerical tie at the top of our list, but the CR-V gets the nod for its greater interior space, cargo capacity and storage solutions. The Honda isn't as engaging to drive, but most shoppers will find it a perfectly agreeable companion. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V here.
Mazda CX-5 vs. Toyota RAV4
Toyota recently redesigned the RAV4 but it trails the CX-5 in most areas. It's quiet, mostly comfortable and easy to live with, but the RAV4's base engine is weak for the class and other driving characteristics are only middling. You'll find the CX-5 gives off a more premium vibe compared to the Toyota.
Mazda CX-5 vs. Hyundai Tucson
The Hyundai Tucson is another highly ranked SUV in its class. It benefits from a long list of standard features, an accessible price, easy-to-use tech and a refined interior. But like a lot of its rivals, the Tucson loses points for a rather weak base engine, smaller cargo capacity and lower fuel economy.
FAQ
Is the Mazda CX-5 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mazda CX-5?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mazda CX-5:
- Improved noise reduction
- Advanced safety features are now standard
- Other revisions to standard and optional feature availability
- Part of the second CX-5 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Mazda CX-5 reliable?
Is the 2020 Mazda CX-5 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mazda CX-5?
The least-expensive 2020 Mazda CX-5 is the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,190.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,230
- Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,710
- Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,830
- Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,310
- Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,135
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,190
- Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $37,155
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,590
What are the different models of Mazda CX-5?
More about the 2020 Mazda CX-5
2020 Mazda CX-5 Overview
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 is offered in the following submodels: CX-5 SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mazda CX-5?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CX-5 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CX-5.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CX-5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mazda CX-5?
2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,810. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,961 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,961 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,849.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 90 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,330. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,485 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,485 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,845.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 5.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 169 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,755. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,404 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,404 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,351.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 5.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 22 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,300. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,101 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,101 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,199.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 5.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 26 2020 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,320. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $2,026 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,026 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,294.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 5.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Mazda CX-5 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,330. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,011 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,011 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,319.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 3.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mazda CX-5 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,290. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $698 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $698 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,592.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 2.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mazda CX-5 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mazda CX-5s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mazda CX-5 for sale near. There are currently 930 new 2020 CX-5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,135 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mazda CX-5. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,041 on a used or CPO 2020 CX-5 available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Mazda CX-5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda CX-5 for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,872.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,252.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mazda CX-5?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
