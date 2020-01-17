2020 Mazda CX-5 Review

Small crossovers SUVs are hugely popular with car shoppers and it's easy to see why. They provide convenience, safety, utility and versatility without being overly expensive. But it's also fair to say that most of these SUVs, as useful as they are, don't evoke a lot of passion. One notable exception, however, is the 2020 Mazda CX-5. The CX-5 is attractively styled inside and out, a departure from rivals' rather utilitarian appearances. It's also more engaging and sporty to drive, which should appeal to those who crave more performance and a more confident on-road feel. In Edmunds' rankings, the CX-5 comes in a numerical tie with the Honda CR-V. The CR-V gains an edge for practicality but isn't as engaging or potentially as fast as the Mazda. Holding the CX-5 back from the top spot is its relatively weak base engine, reduced rear legroom and a smaller cargo capacity. More likely than not, these drawbacks won't be significant enough to keep it out of the running. It's an excellent all-around SUV and worthy of consideration against any competitor. What's it like to live with the CX-5? Want to know even more about the Mazda CX-5? Learn about the day-to-day ownership on our long-term test of the 2018 CX-5. Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? Was it reliable? See what we liked and disliked about this fun and stylish SUV after driving it for a year. Note that the 2020 CX-5 differs slightly from the 2018 model, which did not have the optional turbocharged engine and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay that became available in 2019, but our coverage is otherwise applicable.

Our verdict 8.1 / 10

The redesigned Mazda CX-5 remains one of the best compact crossovers around. It offers a high-quality interior, exceptional handling skills, an intuitive tech interface and a competitive price. It comes up just a bit short in terms of rear passenger space, cargo capacity and fuel economy, but overall it's an outstanding vehicle in its class.

How does it drive? 8.0

The base engine provides underwhelming acceleration from a stop or while moving. Overtaking on the highway requires some planning. The 0-60 mph run on our test track took 8.7 seconds, quick compared to rivals with similar engines. The available turbocharged engine gets the CX-5 to 60 mph in only 6.6 seconds.



Handling is where the CX-5 excels. Since it's sharp and communicative, you can take corners at speeds greater than rivals without squealing tires or feeling like you're out of control. The car is unfazed by quick left-to-right transitions. This is the best-handling small crossover. No doubt about it.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

The front seats are shaped well, though the side bolsters squish to the side during hard cornering. The rear bench is flat on the bottom, which might make long-distance driving uncomfortable for rear passengers. But the rear seatback can recline for added comfort.



The CX-5's ride quality is firm but not uncomfortable. Midcorner bumps barely faze the CX-5, and it never feels floaty. Road imperfections are dealt with immediately. Noise in the cabin is really only evident at highway speeds. Even then, you won't have to raise your voice to talk to passengers.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The cabin is driver-oriented, with all controls within easy reach. The CX-5 is spacious up front, and there's enough headroom for tall folks all around. Rear passengers might feel cramped by the sculpted outboard seats, which also make it difficult for an adult to sit in the middle. Rear legroom is a little tight.



An elevated driving position, tall windows and narrow pillars make this an easy car to see out of. The exception is in the view over your shoulder; the rear windows are a bit smaller than those of competitors but provide a decent view to limit blind spots. The backup camera's resolution is crisp.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The infotainment system is easy to use overall, though some virtual button iconography is hard to decipher. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included but are slow to connect, as are the standard USB and Bluetooth connections. Mazda's voice control system is based on natural speech recognition. It's good at destination entry, calling people, and tuning to terrestrial radio stations.



The usability of the CX-5's advanced driver aids is a mixed bag. The lane departure warning system emits a unique low-pitched buzzing sound that really gets your attention. But the blind-spot monitor is overly sensitive, even triggering while passing vehicles that are several car lengths behind.

How’s the storage? 8.5

It has a bit smaller cargo area than competitors, but we were able to fit two large suitcases without impeding rear visibility. The portal to load items is also a little smaller than the Honda CR-V's because of a higher cargo floor height and shorter max open height of the liftgate. Storage space for small items inside the cabin is abundant.



Got small kids? Four slots on the outboard seats allow access to the car seat anchors. It's easy to push past the slots, but the anchors are inset a bit. The tethers on the seatback are easy to reach even with the cargo cover in place. Push down on the plastic tab that keeps stuff concealed to access the tether.

How economical is it? 6.5

Estimated fuel economy stands at 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving for an AWD CX-5. We managed to get 28.8 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, so you can probably expect to match the EPA's number. Some top rival crossover SUVs will still get you slightly better fuel economy.

Is it a good value? 7.5

There's not a single cheap-feeling trim piece in the CX-5. All materials, from the available leather upholstery to the switchgear, feel expensive. The only disappointments are the malleable side bolsters that rub against the center console in turns. Everything else is exceptional.



Fully loaded, the CX-5 is far less expensive than top-trim competitors, but you don't get luxury items such as ventilated seats or a panoramic sunroof. Warranty coverage is average for the class, and there is no free maintenance included, also typical for the class.

Wildcard 8.5

The CX-5 is impressive from the moment you lay eyes on the expressive, sharklike nose. The good vibes continue when you take a seat inside and see the beautifully constructed cabin that puts all other vehicles in this class to shame. Few crossovers offer a sense of adventure, but you get it here with the CX-5.

Which CX-5 does Edmunds recommend?

The Touring trim is a great way to go if you need to stay on a relatively tight budget. It comes with a pleasing collection of features, including smartphone integration and a power-adjustable driver's seat. But the CX-5 becomes a lot more fun to drive with its turbocharged engine. Unfortunately, that means stepping up to the more expensive Grand Touring Reserve trim, but in return you get the more powerful engine plus additional luxury-oriented features.

Mazda CX-5 models

The 2020 Mazda CX-5 crossover is offered in five trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature, each one offering an increasing level of features.