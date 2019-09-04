  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(31)
2020 Nissan Rogue

#12 Small SUV

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2020
  • Part of the second Rogue generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable seats and ride quality
  • Many advanced safety aids come standard
  • Roomy cabin and cargo area
  • Acceleration is weak and listless
  • Small, dated-looking infotainment screen
  • Outward visibility is poor
  • Underwhelming interior materials quality and design
MSRP Starting at
$25,490
$25,490
Save as much as $5,987
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $5,407 with Edmunds

2020 Nissan Rogue pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Nissan Rogue Review

The 2020 Nissan Rogue offers some key qualities that buyers expect of a small crossover SUV. But given the nature of the competition it's up against, the Rogue struggles to be a standout choice in the class.

Certainly, there are things to like here. Nearly 40 cubic feet of luggage space, or 70 cubic feet when you fold the rear seats down, and a unique dual-floor storage system make the Rogue exceptionally versatile. The cabin is also surprisingly quiet and roomy, and its front seats are made for long-haul comfort. The Rogue also has some fairly advanced driver assistance tech, including Nissan's ProPilot semi-automated driving features that rush-hour commuters will appreciate.

On the downside, the four-cylinder engine's modest power and sluggish transmission struggle to get the Rogue moving with any authority, which makes merging or passing a planning activity. And while it stays composed through a tight turn, the Rogue doesn't offer the dynamic handling spirit you'd find in its Ford, Mazda or Honda competitors. Nor does it particularly excel at fuel efficiency; our testing revealed, in real-world fuel economy, the Rogue lags behind the class leaders. Not only do you get an inferior engine, but you'll also visit the pump more regularly.

The Rogue might be worth a look for shoppers who just want something roomy and versatile, or drivers who need some basic self-driving features to take the edge off a tough commute. But for overall refinement or more modern infotainment tech, we suggest looking elsewhere.

What's it like to live with the Rogue?

Get to know the Nissan Rogue even more. Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 Rogue SL AWD. We know it is Nissan's best-selling SUV. How was the fuel economy? How much can you pack in the cargo area for road trips? Is it comfortable? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2020 Rogue has better interior materials, smartphone integration, optional advanced driving aids and a hybrid trim, but our coverage of the 2014 model is otherwise applicable.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.9 / 10
The Nissan Rogue isn't the most exciting compact crossover around, but if you need something with a roomy cabin and ample utility, it does the job. It also scores well for cabin comfort, seat comfort and a quiet interior. Its driver assist and safety features are also innovative. However, many of its rivals offer similar qualities but with better engines and more refined interiors for about the same price.

How does it drive?

6.5
Performance is low on the totem pole. The engine rarely delivers as much acceleration as you want, such as for highway merging or passing maneuvers. The transmission's sluggishness doesn't help matters. Three selectable drive modes — Normal, Sport and Eco — change the transmission's character, but none for the better.

The brakes stop the Rogue smoothly, but there's a squishiness to the pedal that makes real-world panic stops a bit stressful. As for handling, the Rogue doesn't reward with thrilling dynamics, but it doesn't flop over when cornering hard either. The steering lacks feel and precision.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
The Rogue delivers a comfortable ride in most scenarios. On rough roads, it's impressively composed, without much harshness transmitted into the cabin. The cabin also doesn't allow in much noise. Engine noise is nicely suppressed at cruising speed, and wind and road noise is also kept at bay.

Cabin comfort extends to the seats, and Nissan does some of the best in the business. The Rogue's front seats are exceptional for keeping passengers comfy during long stints. The rear seats aren't bad either, though they sit a little high off the floor. The Rogue may fall flat in some areas, but its quiet and comfortable cabin counts for a lot

How’s the interior?

7.0
The Rogue's cabin is spacious enough for four tall passengers to sit in comfort. The rear seats slide fore and aft, so even tall rear passengers can easily hop in and out. The wide door openings help here, too.

Drivers, however, might struggle to find an ideal seating position. The front seats offer only a narrow range of adjustments. Visibility is also compromised. Seeing out the sides is easy enough thanks to the low height of the Rogue's window lines, but rearward visibility is poor enough that you can easily lose track of a car in your blind spot.

How’s the tech?

7.0
The highlight here is Nissan's ProPilot Assist system, which bundles several useful driving aids. The adaptive cruise is intuitive and provides smooth braking and acceleration to match changing traffic conditions. The steering assist feature also stays engaged even if you sometimes need to override it. Lane departure warning is overly sensitive but can be turned off.

Everything else is a mixed bag. The Bose audio system puts out punchy bass but perhaps too much — the speaker enclosures can rattle when you crank up the volume. The voice controls don't recognize natural speech, so you need to learn a rigid sequence of commands. Finally, the nav system is functional, but the small display makes it hard to decipher detailed info.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The Rogue's 39.3-cubic-foot cargo area is among the largest in the class, and a low load height and dual multiconfigurable floor covers also make it versatile. It's good that the cargo area is so large since there's not much room around the cabin for small items.

Child seat anchors are exposed for easy access. But the surrounding upholstery (our test vehicle had the leather) is stiff, which can make it hard to push on the safety seat buckle. You can reach the rear tether strap anchors without needing to remove the cargo cover.

How economical is it?

6.0
The all-wheel-drive Rogue carries an EPA rating of 27 mpg combined (25 city/32 highway). On paper, this rating is competitive, but the Nissan earned only 27.6 mpg on our highway-heavy test loop. Other competitors that we've tested have fared far better.

Is it a good value?

6.5
We suspect Nissan dealers are more willing to negotiate on Rogue pricing than dealers for rival compact SUVs, but the Rogue's sticker is still a shock when you consider that some competitors are much nicer. The Rogue's abundance of hard interior plastic panels makes it feel cheap, even in top-tier trim. Some value, however, is made up for by the Rogue's comprehensive safety systems and driver aids, so ultimately buyers will need to weigh their priorities.

Wildcard

5.5
With the Rogue, what you see is what you get. You get some appealing attributes — a roomy cabin, loads of cargo space, and innovative driver assistance tech — but not much else. While there are some fun exterior colors outside the white-gray-black spectrum, the Rogue doesn't offer anything unique or outstanding to elevate it above competitors such as the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 and Subaru Forester.

Which Rogue does Edmunds recommend?

The Rogue is a solidly midpack choice among compact SUVs, so the midpack SV trim with the optional Premium package should hit the sweet spot for most buyers. The SV offers the more desirable features from the top SL trim, without the SL's larger wheels that can detract from the ride quality, while the Premium package adds useful features such as a surround-view camera system, navigation and a power liftgate.

Nissan Rogue models

The 2020 Nissan Rogue is offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The smaller Rogue Sport model is reviewed separately.

All trims come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 175 lb-ft of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available as an option.

The base S comes with a decent list of standard features, among them 40/20/40-split folding rear seats that also slide and recline, a 7-inch touchscreen display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety features include blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams and lane keeping assist.

The SV adds more convenience features such as a hands-free-opening liftgate, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, and additional driver safety aids including rear parking sensors and reverse automatic braking.

The top-trim SL brings larger wheels, leather upholstery, a surround-view camera system, a premium audio system and navigation. Nissan's ProPilot Assist is also standard. This suite of semi-automated driving features includes stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, which can bring the car to a complete stop and start again, and steering assist, which keeps the car centered in its lane. ProPilot Assist is also optional for the SV trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan Rogue.

5 star reviews: 61%
4 star reviews: 12%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 10%
1 star reviews: 3%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 31 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • comfort
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • interior
  • seats
  • technology
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • ride quality
  • infotainment system
  • visibility
  • climate control
  • acceleration
  • engine
  • road noise
  • dashboard
  • lights
  • wheels & tires
  • doors
  • safety
  • fuel efficiency
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • spaciousness
  • steering wheel
  • warranty
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Definitely an SUV worth considering
Mosimus ,
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

This is my first new car purchase, it replaced a 2004 Trailblazer so the driving dynamics are very different. I have driven the comparable Toyota and Honda offerings, and genuinely feel this is a great value. The tech and safety features are excellent for the price point. Some people complain that it feels sluggish, but my daily is an F-150 with a 5.0 v8 pushing 380hp, and I have never felt the Rogue to be sluggish. It has plenty of zip for my needs, the handling feels like a much smaller car, it’s responsive and tight. This is my first car with a CVT and I have no complaints so far. I know the old complaints about cvt’s and have experienced them in other cars, but this one feels more like a proper transmission, and I’m super impressed. We’ll see how it holds up long term, but I think they have come a long way since their inception. Anyone in the market for a compact crossover should definitely consider the Rogue, so far it seems to be a great value in it’s class.

5 out of 5 stars, Well priced family luxury
Rachel Harris,
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

This is my second Rogue SV with premium package. It has more bells and whistles than anything else in class and they all come standard. Test drove the Honda CRV which has horrible body roll, is noisy and an uncomfortable seat if you butt is a little larger. Test drove Toyota, Rav 4 which is more peppy but has fewer features as standard and the warning light for a nearby vehicle is in the mirror so not easily caught in periphery vision the way the Rogue is. Like the high stadium back row - much better for stopping car sickness in kids, the adaptable trunk lay out - hold a week of groceries, a stroller, and some general junk without any problem - and the birds eye reversing camera stops me hitting the garage door when I park. New features on the 2020 include automatic emergency breaking when the kids are running behind the car. Perfect for family living.

4 out of 5 stars, Spacious interior with neat tech features.
R.Lobo,
SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

Excellent tech features with the birds eye view, lane departure and blind spot warnings. Lots of space inside for both long legged passengers and luggage. A reliable car even on a long drive. Cheap interior materials - including the plastics and steering trim. Paint on the door ledge completely wears out with normal use in a short time. Not something you expect in a quality brand. Mileage about 23 mpg only. Goes as high as 33 on the highway but without AC and with lots of downhill sections. Seat power panel poorly designed and needs replacement regularly. Unnecessary maintenance recommended by dealer.

5 out of 5 stars, There's nothing to dislike
Cathy C,
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

When the lease on my 2017 Rogue was up I wanted to upgrade to the 2020 for the safety features. Because it has the lane departure warnings and other newer safety features, my car insurance actually went down. I also think my new Rogue handles better and rides smoother than the 2017 model. This car is the perfect size and has all the cargo room and versatility I need. It may not go from 0 to 60 in 2.0 seconds, but it has enough get up and go to smoothly get on the highway and has a comfortable ride at 80 (which is my normal cruising speed). Honestly, there is nothing I don't love about this car.

Write a review

See all 31 reviews

Features & Specs

SV 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SV 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$28,220
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
SV 4dr SUV features & specs
SV 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$26,870
MPG 26 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
S 4dr SUV features & specs
S 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$25,490
MPG 26 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
S 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$26,840
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2020 Nissan Rogue features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Rogue safety features:

Around-View Monitor
Overcomes the Rogue's big blind spots with a bird's-eye view of the car and its surroundings.
Forward Emergency Braking
Helps to ensure that a momentary lapse of driver attention won't result in a collision.
ProPilot Assist
Combines and upgrades the Rogue's driver aids to offer semi-automated driving operation in certain conditions.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Nissan Rogue vs. the competition

Nissan Rogue vs. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is one of the class benchmarks and a consistent best-seller. It does all the important things right: interior room, ride comfort, tech features, cargo space, and driver assistance features. It's not the fastest or the most exciting to drive, but it is stable and radiates handling confidence to the driver. The Rogue can match the Honda on a few scores but not in overall refinement.

Compare Nissan Rogue & Honda CR-V features

Nissan Rogue vs. Mazda CX-5

True to Mazda principles, the CX-5 is one of the more enjoyable small crossovers to drive. Thanks to sharp handling and available turbocharged power, it feels polished and nimble in a way that the Rogue can't match. The CX-5 suffers from below-average cargo space but compensates for it with a modern, upscale and tech-centric interior. Overall, it's just a nicer vehicle, though you still might prefer the Nissan if you want maximum utility.

Compare Nissan Rogue & Mazda CX-5 features

Nissan Rogue vs. Ford Escape

Like the CX-5, the Escape stands out with athletic ability and advanced tech features. It also pulls far ahead of the Rogue with its punchy turbocharged engine performance. Both the Rogue and the Escape offer excellent cargo capacity. Note that a fully redesigned Escape arrives for the 2020 model year.

Compare Nissan Rogue & Ford Escape features

FAQ

Is the Nissan Rogue a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Rogue both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.9 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan Rogue fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Rogue gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 29 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Rogue has 39.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Rogue. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Nissan Rogue?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Rogue:

  • No significant changes for 2020
  • Part of the second Rogue generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Nissan Rogue reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Rogue is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Rogue. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Rogue's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Nissan Rogue a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Nissan Rogue is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Rogue and gave it a 6.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Rogue is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Rogue?

The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Rogue is the 2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,490.

Other versions include:

  • SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,220
  • SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,870
  • S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,490
  • S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,840
  • SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $33,190
  • SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $31,840
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan Rogue?

If you're interested in the Nissan Rogue, the next question is, which Rogue model is right for you? Rogue variants include SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Rogue models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue Overview

The 2020 Nissan Rogue is offered in the following submodels: Rogue SUV. Available styles include SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2020 Nissan Rogue?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan Rogue and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Rogue 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Rogue.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan Rogue?

2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,285. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $5,407 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,407 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,878.

The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 15.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 46 2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,315. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $4,872 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,872 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,443.

The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 16.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 189 2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,585. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $5,263 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,263 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,322.

The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 19.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 74 2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,935. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $4,799 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,799 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,136.

The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 17.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 90 2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,255. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $5,395 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,395 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,860.

The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 19.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 44 2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,935. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is trending $5,987 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,987 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,948.

The average savings for the 2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) is 18.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

