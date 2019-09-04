2020 Nissan Rogue
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Rogue generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable seats and ride quality
- Many advanced safety aids come standard
- Roomy cabin and cargo area
- Acceleration is weak and listless
- Small, dated-looking infotainment screen
- Outward visibility is poor
- Underwhelming interior materials quality and design
2020 Nissan Rogue Review
The 2020 Nissan Rogue offers some key qualities that buyers expect of a small crossover SUV. But given the nature of the competition it's up against, the Rogue struggles to be a standout choice in the class.
Certainly, there are things to like here. Nearly 40 cubic feet of luggage space, or 70 cubic feet when you fold the rear seats down, and a unique dual-floor storage system make the Rogue exceptionally versatile. The cabin is also surprisingly quiet and roomy, and its front seats are made for long-haul comfort. The Rogue also has some fairly advanced driver assistance tech, including Nissan's ProPilot semi-automated driving features that rush-hour commuters will appreciate.
On the downside, the four-cylinder engine's modest power and sluggish transmission struggle to get the Rogue moving with any authority, which makes merging or passing a planning activity. And while it stays composed through a tight turn, the Rogue doesn't offer the dynamic handling spirit you'd find in its Ford, Mazda or Honda competitors. Nor does it particularly excel at fuel efficiency; our testing revealed, in real-world fuel economy, the Rogue lags behind the class leaders. Not only do you get an inferior engine, but you'll also visit the pump more regularly.
The Rogue might be worth a look for shoppers who just want something roomy and versatile, or drivers who need some basic self-driving features to take the edge off a tough commute. But for overall refinement or more modern infotainment tech, we suggest looking elsewhere.
What's it like to live with the Rogue?
Get to know the Nissan Rogue even more. Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 Rogue SL AWD. We know it is Nissan's best-selling SUV. How was the fuel economy? How much can you pack in the cargo area for road trips? Is it comfortable? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2020 Rogue has better interior materials, smartphone integration, optional advanced driving aids and a hybrid trim, but our coverage of the 2014 model is otherwise applicable.
Our verdict6.9 / 10
How does it drive?6.5
The brakes stop the Rogue smoothly, but there's a squishiness to the pedal that makes real-world panic stops a bit stressful. As for handling, the Rogue doesn't reward with thrilling dynamics, but it doesn't flop over when cornering hard either. The steering lacks feel and precision.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Cabin comfort extends to the seats, and Nissan does some of the best in the business. The Rogue's front seats are exceptional for keeping passengers comfy during long stints. The rear seats aren't bad either, though they sit a little high off the floor. The Rogue may fall flat in some areas, but its quiet and comfortable cabin counts for a lot
How’s the interior?7.0
Drivers, however, might struggle to find an ideal seating position. The front seats offer only a narrow range of adjustments. Visibility is also compromised. Seeing out the sides is easy enough thanks to the low height of the Rogue's window lines, but rearward visibility is poor enough that you can easily lose track of a car in your blind spot.
How’s the tech?7.0
Everything else is a mixed bag. The Bose audio system puts out punchy bass but perhaps too much — the speaker enclosures can rattle when you crank up the volume. The voice controls don't recognize natural speech, so you need to learn a rigid sequence of commands. Finally, the nav system is functional, but the small display makes it hard to decipher detailed info.
How’s the storage?7.5
Child seat anchors are exposed for easy access. But the surrounding upholstery (our test vehicle had the leather) is stiff, which can make it hard to push on the safety seat buckle. You can reach the rear tether strap anchors without needing to remove the cargo cover.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?6.5
Wildcard5.5
Which Rogue does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan Rogue models
The 2020 Nissan Rogue is offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SL. The smaller Rogue Sport model is reviewed separately.
All trims come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 175 lb-ft of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available as an option.
The base S comes with a decent list of standard features, among them 40/20/40-split folding rear seats that also slide and recline, a 7-inch touchscreen display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard safety features include blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams and lane keeping assist.
The SV adds more convenience features such as a hands-free-opening liftgate, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, and additional driver safety aids including rear parking sensors and reverse automatic braking.
The top-trim SL brings larger wheels, leather upholstery, a surround-view camera system, a premium audio system and navigation. Nissan's ProPilot Assist is also standard. This suite of semi-automated driving features includes stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, which can bring the car to a complete stop and start again, and steering assist, which keeps the car centered in its lane. ProPilot Assist is also optional for the SV trim.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my first new car purchase, it replaced a 2004 Trailblazer so the driving dynamics are very different. I have driven the comparable Toyota and Honda offerings, and genuinely feel this is a great value. The tech and safety features are excellent for the price point. Some people complain that it feels sluggish, but my daily is an F-150 with a 5.0 v8 pushing 380hp, and I have never felt the Rogue to be sluggish. It has plenty of zip for my needs, the handling feels like a much smaller car, it’s responsive and tight. This is my first car with a CVT and I have no complaints so far. I know the old complaints about cvt’s and have experienced them in other cars, but this one feels more like a proper transmission, and I’m super impressed. We’ll see how it holds up long term, but I think they have come a long way since their inception. Anyone in the market for a compact crossover should definitely consider the Rogue, so far it seems to be a great value in it’s class.
This is my second Rogue SV with premium package. It has more bells and whistles than anything else in class and they all come standard. Test drove the Honda CRV which has horrible body roll, is noisy and an uncomfortable seat if you butt is a little larger. Test drove Toyota, Rav 4 which is more peppy but has fewer features as standard and the warning light for a nearby vehicle is in the mirror so not easily caught in periphery vision the way the Rogue is. Like the high stadium back row - much better for stopping car sickness in kids, the adaptable trunk lay out - hold a week of groceries, a stroller, and some general junk without any problem - and the birds eye reversing camera stops me hitting the garage door when I park. New features on the 2020 include automatic emergency breaking when the kids are running behind the car. Perfect for family living.
Excellent tech features with the birds eye view, lane departure and blind spot warnings. Lots of space inside for both long legged passengers and luggage. A reliable car even on a long drive. Cheap interior materials - including the plastics and steering trim. Paint on the door ledge completely wears out with normal use in a short time. Not something you expect in a quality brand. Mileage about 23 mpg only. Goes as high as 33 on the highway but without AC and with lots of downhill sections. Seat power panel poorly designed and needs replacement regularly. Unnecessary maintenance recommended by dealer.
When the lease on my 2017 Rogue was up I wanted to upgrade to the 2020 for the safety features. Because it has the lane departure warnings and other newer safety features, my car insurance actually went down. I also think my new Rogue handles better and rides smoother than the 2017 model. This car is the perfect size and has all the cargo room and versatility I need. It may not go from 0 to 60 in 2.0 seconds, but it has enough get up and go to smoothly get on the highway and has a comfortable ride at 80 (which is my normal cruising speed). Honestly, there is nothing I don't love about this car.
Features & Specs
|SV 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$28,220
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SV 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,870
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$25,490
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$26,840
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Rogue safety features:
- Around-View Monitor
- Overcomes the Rogue's big blind spots with a bird's-eye view of the car and its surroundings.
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Helps to ensure that a momentary lapse of driver attention won't result in a collision.
- ProPilot Assist
- Combines and upgrades the Rogue's driver aids to offer semi-automated driving operation in certain conditions.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Rogue vs. the competition
Nissan Rogue vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is one of the class benchmarks and a consistent best-seller. It does all the important things right: interior room, ride comfort, tech features, cargo space, and driver assistance features. It's not the fastest or the most exciting to drive, but it is stable and radiates handling confidence to the driver. The Rogue can match the Honda on a few scores but not in overall refinement.
Nissan Rogue vs. Mazda CX-5
True to Mazda principles, the CX-5 is one of the more enjoyable small crossovers to drive. Thanks to sharp handling and available turbocharged power, it feels polished and nimble in a way that the Rogue can't match. The CX-5 suffers from below-average cargo space but compensates for it with a modern, upscale and tech-centric interior. Overall, it's just a nicer vehicle, though you still might prefer the Nissan if you want maximum utility.
Nissan Rogue vs. Ford Escape
Like the CX-5, the Escape stands out with athletic ability and advanced tech features. It also pulls far ahead of the Rogue with its punchy turbocharged engine performance. Both the Rogue and the Escape offer excellent cargo capacity. Note that a fully redesigned Escape arrives for the 2020 model year.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Rogue a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Nissan Rogue?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan Rogue:
- No significant changes for 2020
- Part of the second Rogue generation introduced for 2014
Is the Nissan Rogue reliable?
Is the 2020 Nissan Rogue a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan Rogue?
The least-expensive 2020 Nissan Rogue is the 2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,490.
Other versions include:
- SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,220
- SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,870
- S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,490
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $26,840
- SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $33,190
- SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $31,840
What are the different models of Nissan Rogue?
