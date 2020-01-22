2020 Mazda CX-30 Review

Mazda's proven it knows how to make a really good small SUV. Its CX-5 compact is in a numerical tie in our rankings with the class-leading Honda CR-V, and the smaller Mazda CX-3 is one of the better picks in the subcompact crossover segment. So apparently Mazda figured, "Well, let's keep going!" and came up with the 2020 Mazda CX-30. Despite the similar name, Mazda is not using the CX-30 to replace the smaller CX-3. It instead fills the space between that subcompact crossover and the larger CX-5. Right off the bat you'll notice the CX-30's impressively upscale interior. No other crossover at this point offers an interior that looks and feels this premium. Every surface you touch is soft, and every button or knob you press or turn has a substantial feel to it. In terms of interior and cargo space, the CX-30 slots right between the CX-3 and the CX-5. The CX-30 also exhibits far more driving refinement than you might expect from a vehicle at this price. It soaks up bumps with the poise of a larger, more sophisticated (and more expensive) vehicle. It's also fun to drive around turns thanks to nimble handling and steering that gives you a decent feel for the road. The engine is the same 186-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder from the CX-5 and provides quick-enough acceleration when you need to make a pass or accelerate quickly to highway speeds. Overall, we're fond of the CX-30. Admittedly, it's a niche vehicle, but it has the potential to be a "just-right" fit for car shoppers who want a slightly roomier and nicer vehicle than an subcompact crossover SUV but don't like the greater cost of bigger models such as the CX-5 or CR-V.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The CX-30 is a sophisticated and sporty entry into the subcompact SUV class. It has striking looks and plenty of standard features. Though it's priced higher than much of its competition, it offers a lot for your money. It's comfortable on the road and gives you a decent amount of storage too.

How does it drive? 8.0

The CX-30 is easy and engaging to drive. It might not accelerate quickly by most measures, but it's better than average for this class. Our test CX-30 needed 9 seconds to reach 60 mph, where rivals take more than 10 seconds. The steering is sharp and gives you a good feel for the road. It complements the CX-30's excellent handling as it hugs corners and feels composed and at home on twisty roads.



The transmission, left in its default mode, likes to upshift early to help maximize fuel economy. The transmission takes a beat to kick down if you're trying to pass at freeway speeds. Using the Sport mode helps liven up the CX-30's character.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

For a sporty SUV, the CX-30 is really quite comfortable. The front seats are supportive and comfortable enough for long drives. The rear seats are nicely padded and offer a good seating position that's not too upright. The suspension has a sporty tautness to it, but it's still good at absorbing bumps and impacts.



Freeway cruising is especially nice. The CX-30 has one of the quieter cabins in the class, which lends an upscale feel. The dual-zone climate control is a little weak for those who like it really cold, but the rear vents ensure rear passengers get their share. Heated seats take time to warm but are nicely toasty once they are.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The CX-30's interior is simple but classy. The controls are easy to see and understand. The infotainment system is laid out well, and navigating with the rotary knob is mostly easy. The exceptions are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which would be undoubtedly more convenient to operate if the CX-30 had a touchscreen.



For an extra-small SUV, the CX-30's cabin is pretty roomy. In front, individuals 6 feet tall and under should have ample space in all directions. Though the CX-30 will accommodate five total, rear-seat comfort is really optimized for two more average-size adults.



The CX-30's swoopier shape involves some trade-offs. It isn't as easy to climb in and out of compared to its boxier rivals, and rear visibility is a bit compromised by a thick rear pillar and relatively small window.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The CX-30 comes standard with a good amount of tech. The advanced safety and driver aids are among the best-in-class in the way they operate. You even get a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, though you'll have to pay for service after the trial ends. Our test CX-30 had two USBs and two 12-volt power ports up front.



The upgraded Bose audio system delivers a nice, clear sound with good bass. The navigation system is easy to use, and the 8.8-inch infotainment display is a really bright and sharp screen. Using the rotary dial is easy enough but having a touchscreen would be welcome. In previous Mazdas, the display granted touchscreen capability if you were stopped, but that's no longer the case for this latest infotainment system that's in the CX-30.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The CX-30 is middling in terms of storage compared to the leaders of the class. Cargo room behind the rear seats is decent, but the depth of the space from the hatch to the back of the rear seats seems shallow. A wide and tall hatch opening provides good access for loading. But because the rear seats backs don't lie flush with the cargo floor when folded, sliding long, heavy items in won't be as easy as it could be.



Storage for small items is a bit better. The sizable cubby in front of the gearshift, center armrest bin and glove compartment are mostly usable. The door pockets and cupholders are small but that's because it's a small vehicle. As for child duty, installation access for car seats is great but actual space for a larger rear-facing seat will be tight.

How economical is it? 6.5

The CX-30 with all-wheel drive nets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway), which is a little below average for an AWD vehicle in this class. Our tested trim, the Premium AWD, which has cylinder deactivation, gets 27 mpg (25 city/32 highway), making up a bit of ground. If you opt for the front-wheel-drive version, the EPA-estimate is 28 mpg combined (25 city/33 highway), still slightly under average for this group.



We observed 26 mpg over three tanks in our test vehicle with a best fill that matched the EPA combined estimate of 27 mpg, so we think the EPA figures are pretty accurate.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The CX-30's price starts off on the higher side, but it offers an abundance of standard tech and safety features that has it competing against many of the competition's midline trims, which justifies the cost.



The interior is roomy, and build quality is excellent with the interior adorned with soft-touch surfaces, leather and nicely placed chrome trim. The piano-black door handles creak a little at times and can leave smudges but no one's going to notice there. Warranty and ownership costs are standard for the class.

Wildcard 8.5

The Mazda CX-30 is sophisticated, athletic and attractive inside and out. Just like the smaller Mazda CX-3, it handles curvy roads with precision and instills confidence as you continue to drive it, but it has the benefit of more interior space and comfort. All in all, it's a well-rounded vehicle.

Which CX-30 does Edmunds recommend?

Even the base Mazda CX-30 comes fairly well equipped. But we think it's worth stepping up one level to the Select trim. For a few grand more, you get desirable features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind-spot monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control and tinted rear windows. You can pay more to get the Premium or Preferred, but at that price level a regular Mazda CX-5 might be a better choice.

Mazda CX-30 models

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 comes in four standard trims: base, Select, Premium and Preferred. Mazda groups features into these trim levels with few additional options, so choosing the right CX-30 is a relatively straightforward matter. All models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (186 hp, 186 lb-ft) and a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on every trim.