2020 Mazda CX-30
What’s new
- The CX-30 is an all-new vehicle
- Sized between an extra-small and small SUV
- Kicks off the first CX-30 generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Upscale interior design and build quality
- Advanced safety features come standard
- Poised handling and refined ride quality
- Transmission can be slow to downshift
- Significant rear blind spots
- Below-average fuel economy
2020 Mazda CX-30 Review
Mazda's proven it knows how to make a really good small SUV. Its CX-5 compact is in a numerical tie in our rankings with the class-leading Honda CR-V, and the smaller Mazda CX-3 is one of the better picks in the subcompact crossover segment. So apparently Mazda figured, "Well, let's keep going!" and came up with the 2020 Mazda CX-30.
Despite the similar name, Mazda is not using the CX-30 to replace the smaller CX-3. It instead fills the space between that subcompact crossover and the larger CX-5. Right off the bat you'll notice the CX-30's impressively upscale interior. No other crossover at this point offers an interior that looks and feels this premium. Every surface you touch is soft, and every button or knob you press or turn has a substantial feel to it. In terms of interior and cargo space, the CX-30 slots right between the CX-3 and the CX-5.
The CX-30 also exhibits far more driving refinement than you might expect from a vehicle at this price. It soaks up bumps with the poise of a larger, more sophisticated (and more expensive) vehicle. It's also fun to drive around turns thanks to nimble handling and steering that gives you a decent feel for the road. The engine is the same 186-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder from the CX-5 and provides quick-enough acceleration when you need to make a pass or accelerate quickly to highway speeds.
Overall, we're fond of the CX-30. Admittedly, it's a niche vehicle, but it has the potential to be a "just-right" fit for car shoppers who want a slightly roomier and nicer vehicle than an subcompact crossover SUV but don't like the greater cost of bigger models such as the CX-5 or CR-V.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The transmission, left in its default mode, likes to upshift early to help maximize fuel economy. The transmission takes a beat to kick down if you're trying to pass at freeway speeds. Using the Sport mode helps liven up the CX-30's character.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Freeway cruising is especially nice. The CX-30 has one of the quieter cabins in the class, which lends an upscale feel. The dual-zone climate control is a little weak for those who like it really cold, but the rear vents ensure rear passengers get their share. Heated seats take time to warm but are nicely toasty once they are.
How’s the interior?7.5
For an extra-small SUV, the CX-30's cabin is pretty roomy. In front, individuals 6 feet tall and under should have ample space in all directions. Though the CX-30 will accommodate five total, rear-seat comfort is really optimized for two more average-size adults.
The CX-30's swoopier shape involves some trade-offs. It isn't as easy to climb in and out of compared to its boxier rivals, and rear visibility is a bit compromised by a thick rear pillar and relatively small window.
How’s the tech?8.0
The upgraded Bose audio system delivers a nice, clear sound with good bass. The navigation system is easy to use, and the 8.8-inch infotainment display is a really bright and sharp screen. Using the rotary dial is easy enough but having a touchscreen would be welcome. In previous Mazdas, the display granted touchscreen capability if you were stopped, but that's no longer the case for this latest infotainment system that's in the CX-30.
How’s the storage?7.5
Storage for small items is a bit better. The sizable cubby in front of the gearshift, center armrest bin and glove compartment are mostly usable. The door pockets and cupholders are small but that's because it's a small vehicle. As for child duty, installation access for car seats is great but actual space for a larger rear-facing seat will be tight.
How economical is it?6.5
We observed 26 mpg over three tanks in our test vehicle with a best fill that matched the EPA combined estimate of 27 mpg, so we think the EPA figures are pretty accurate.
Is it a good value?7.5
The interior is roomy, and build quality is excellent with the interior adorned with soft-touch surfaces, leather and nicely placed chrome trim. The piano-black door handles creak a little at times and can leave smudges but no one's going to notice there. Warranty and ownership costs are standard for the class.
Wildcard8.5
Which CX-30 does Edmunds recommend?
Mazda CX-30 models
The 2020 Mazda CX-30 comes in four standard trims: base, Select, Premium and Preferred. Mazda groups features into these trim levels with few additional options, so choosing the right CX-30 is a relatively straightforward matter. All models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (186 hp, 186 lb-ft) and a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on every trim.
The base CX-30 comes fairly well equipped with features such as LED lighting, alloy wheels and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen, all helping this crossover feel more premium than its price suggests. You also get driver assistance features such as forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane keeping assist.
Slotting just above the base trim is the Select. Notable additions include tinted rear windows, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, simulated leather upholstery and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Preferred trim retains those features and adds a 12-speaker Bose audio system, heated seats, and some minor trim and lighting changes. The top-level Premium brings even more features. Highlights include a head-up display, adaptive front lighting, full leather seating and a power liftgate.
Most helpful consumer reviews
We were in two minds whether to trade-up our existing crosstrek 2013 to 2020 or trade-in with the Mazda CX-30. After test driving both of them, we were convinced it had to be Mazda CX-30. - memory seats (saves the hassle as two people use the car) - speed display on the front glass (Very cool as it helps to keep a check on overspending, without being distracted) - Bose speakers (sound quality is really good) - 3yrs free remote start via app (it is very convenient as can start the car while leaving from the apartment, and by the time we walk and reach the apt.,) - rain sensing wipers - power moonroof - power rear gate (makes grocery shopping a breeze) And most importantly very quiet on the inside and we agreed it felt much more fun to drive than a crosstrek! So far been a week, and we are love with the car and the features!
Just go for it if you have compact parking space. This is a drivers car. Everything is centered around the driver. If you are a short person, this is the car for you.
I took a new 2020 Mazda CX-30 with preferred package for a test drive. I own a 2016 Mazda CX-3. First thing I noticed was a super quiet ride. Secondly, I felt like I was in a expensive luxury car! The only thing I would change about this car is the engine. The new CX-30 needs the Skyactiv-X or a turbo to make it a perfect little SUV!
The CX30 is a nicely appointed midsize SUV. It has every bell and whistle. The seats are incredibly comfortable with 2 memory settings. It gets great gas mileage. The only drawbacks are a blind spot on both sides. However there are blindsided warning sounds. On both sides and an indicator sound when you veer from your lane. Advanced braking systems are excellent and can stop the car at a set distance which is a good safety point. The rear window view is partially blocked by the tall back seat but not enough to be a real issue. It is difficult to locate all the functions without help from the dealer and the optional Navigation System is nice but having to manually enter the location address is time consuming and a bit frustrating. Other than those few minor issues, this SUV is a good buy for the cost, loaded with accessories without being cost prohibitive like Ford, Honda, and Toyota, is fuel efficient, and it is very comfortable to drive. This is my first Mazda after three Hyundai cars. I highly recommend the Mazda over all of the Hyundai models I have owned. If you're looking for an SUV and you don't want a huge behemoth, this is the car to buy.
Features & Specs
|Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,600
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Select 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,300
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Select 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,900
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Preferred 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$27,600
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CX-30 safety features:
- Smart Brake Support
- Warns you if you are rapidly approaching a vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Can apply the brakes to reduce the severity of a collision.
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a driver-selected distance between the Mazda 3 and the car in front.
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Alerts the driver if the Mazda 3 begins wandering outside its lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
Mazda CX-30 vs. the competition
Mazda CX-30 vs. Mazda 3
It's easiest to think of the CX-30 as the crossover version of the Mazda 3 hatchback. Both vehicles are very similar. In addition to the copy-and-paste design, most interior dimensions are identical. The two share the same engine and are available with all-wheel drive. The CX-30 provides better visibility, and some drivers may prefer its slightly taller ride height. The Mazda 3 is available as a sedan, and overall it costs slightly less with comparable features.
Mazda CX-30 vs. Subaru Crosstrek
Like the CX-30, the Crosstrek is basically the crossover variant of a hatchback, in this case the Subaru Impreza. We like the Crosstrek's roomy interior that slightly bests the CX-30 in most dimensions. It's comfortable and quiet too. Standard all-wheel drive is a plus for those living in climates with frequent wet weather. But compared to the CX-30, the Crosstrek suffers from weak acceleration and a plain-looking interior.
Mazda CX-30 vs. Hyundai Kona
The Kona is one of our best-ranked extra-small crossover SUVs. It's quiet, comfortable and fun to drive, especially with the optional turbocharged engine. Like most Hyundai products, you get a lot of features for the money. The CX-30 slightly edges out the Kona on cargo and passenger space, and the Mazda's interior is more appealing than the drab and plasticky one in the Kona.
FAQ
Is the Mazda CX-30 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mazda CX-30?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mazda CX-30:
- The CX-30 is an all-new vehicle
- Sized between an extra-small and small SUV
- Kicks off the first CX-30 generation introduced for 2020
Is the Mazda CX-30 reliable?
Is the 2020 Mazda CX-30 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mazda CX-30?
The least-expensive 2020 Mazda CX-30 is the 2020 Mazda CX-30 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,900.
Other versions include:
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,600
- Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,300
- Select 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,900
- Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,600
- Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,200
- Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,200
- 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,900
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,300
What are the different models of Mazda CX-30?
