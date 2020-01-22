  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(25)
2020 Mazda CX-30

#1 X-Small SUV

What’s new

  • The CX-30 is an all-new vehicle
  • Sized between an extra-small and small SUV
  • Kicks off the first CX-30 generation introduced for 2020

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale interior design and build quality
  • Advanced safety features come standard
  • Poised handling and refined ride quality
  • Transmission can be slow to downshift
  • Significant rear blind spots
  • Below-average fuel economy
MSRP Starting at
$21,900
Save as much as $1,306
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,306 with Edmunds

2020 Mazda CX-30 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Mazda CX-30 Review

Mazda's proven it knows how to make a really good small SUV. Its CX-5 compact is in a numerical tie in our rankings with the class-leading Honda CR-V, and the smaller Mazda CX-3 is one of the better picks in the subcompact crossover segment. So apparently Mazda figured, "Well, let's keep going!" and came up with the 2020 Mazda CX-30.

Despite the similar name, Mazda is not using the CX-30 to replace the smaller CX-3. It instead fills the space between that subcompact crossover and the larger CX-5. Right off the bat you'll notice the CX-30's impressively upscale interior. No other crossover at this point offers an interior that looks and feels this premium. Every surface you touch is soft, and every button or knob you press or turn has a substantial feel to it. In terms of interior and cargo space, the CX-30 slots right between the CX-3 and the CX-5.

The CX-30 also exhibits far more driving refinement than you might expect from a vehicle at this price. It soaks up bumps with the poise of a larger, more sophisticated (and more expensive) vehicle. It's also fun to drive around turns thanks to nimble handling and steering that gives you a decent feel for the road. The engine is the same 186-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder from the CX-5 and provides quick-enough acceleration when you need to make a pass or accelerate quickly to highway speeds.

Overall, we're fond of the CX-30. Admittedly, it's a niche vehicle, but it has the potential to be a "just-right" fit for car shoppers who want a slightly roomier and nicer vehicle than an subcompact crossover SUV but don't like the greater cost of bigger models such as the CX-5 or CR-V.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The CX-30 is a sophisticated and sporty entry into the subcompact SUV class. It has striking looks and plenty of standard features. Though it's priced higher than much of its competition, it offers a lot for your money. It's comfortable on the road and gives you a decent amount of storage too.

How does it drive?

8.0
The CX-30 is easy and engaging to drive. It might not accelerate quickly by most measures, but it's better than average for this class. Our test CX-30 needed 9 seconds to reach 60 mph, where rivals take more than 10 seconds. The steering is sharp and gives you a good feel for the road. It complements the CX-30's excellent handling as it hugs corners and feels composed and at home on twisty roads.

The transmission, left in its default mode, likes to upshift early to help maximize fuel economy. The transmission takes a beat to kick down if you're trying to pass at freeway speeds. Using the Sport mode helps liven up the CX-30's character.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
For a sporty SUV, the CX-30 is really quite comfortable. The front seats are supportive and comfortable enough for long drives. The rear seats are nicely padded and offer a good seating position that's not too upright. The suspension has a sporty tautness to it, but it's still good at absorbing bumps and impacts.

Freeway cruising is especially nice. The CX-30 has one of the quieter cabins in the class, which lends an upscale feel. The dual-zone climate control is a little weak for those who like it really cold, but the rear vents ensure rear passengers get their share. Heated seats take time to warm but are nicely toasty once they are.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The CX-30's interior is simple but classy. The controls are easy to see and understand. The infotainment system is laid out well, and navigating with the rotary knob is mostly easy. The exceptions are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which would be undoubtedly more convenient to operate if the CX-30 had a touchscreen.

For an extra-small SUV, the CX-30's cabin is pretty roomy. In front, individuals 6 feet tall and under should have ample space in all directions. Though the CX-30 will accommodate five total, rear-seat comfort is really optimized for two more average-size adults.

The CX-30's swoopier shape involves some trade-offs. It isn't as easy to climb in and out of compared to its boxier rivals, and rear visibility is a bit compromised by a thick rear pillar and relatively small window.

How’s the tech?

8.0
The CX-30 comes standard with a good amount of tech. The advanced safety and driver aids are among the best-in-class in the way they operate. You even get a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, though you'll have to pay for service after the trial ends. Our test CX-30 had two USBs and two 12-volt power ports up front.

The upgraded Bose audio system delivers a nice, clear sound with good bass. The navigation system is easy to use, and the 8.8-inch infotainment display is a really bright and sharp screen. Using the rotary dial is easy enough but having a touchscreen would be welcome. In previous Mazdas, the display granted touchscreen capability if you were stopped, but that's no longer the case for this latest infotainment system that's in the CX-30.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The CX-30 is middling in terms of storage compared to the leaders of the class. Cargo room behind the rear seats is decent, but the depth of the space from the hatch to the back of the rear seats seems shallow. A wide and tall hatch opening provides good access for loading. But because the rear seats backs don't lie flush with the cargo floor when folded, sliding long, heavy items in won't be as easy as it could be.

Storage for small items is a bit better. The sizable cubby in front of the gearshift, center armrest bin and glove compartment are mostly usable. The door pockets and cupholders are small but that's because it's a small vehicle. As for child duty, installation access for car seats is great but actual space for a larger rear-facing seat will be tight.

How economical is it?

6.5
The CX-30 with all-wheel drive nets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway), which is a little below average for an AWD vehicle in this class. Our tested trim, the Premium AWD, which has cylinder deactivation, gets 27 mpg (25 city/32 highway), making up a bit of ground. If you opt for the front-wheel-drive version, the EPA-estimate is 28 mpg combined (25 city/33 highway), still slightly under average for this group.

We observed 26 mpg over three tanks in our test vehicle with a best fill that matched the EPA combined estimate of 27 mpg, so we think the EPA figures are pretty accurate.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The CX-30's price starts off on the higher side, but it offers an abundance of standard tech and safety features that has it competing against many of the competition's midline trims, which justifies the cost.

The interior is roomy, and build quality is excellent with the interior adorned with soft-touch surfaces, leather and nicely placed chrome trim. The piano-black door handles creak a little at times and can leave smudges but no one's going to notice there. Warranty and ownership costs are standard for the class.

Wildcard

8.5
The Mazda CX-30 is sophisticated, athletic and attractive inside and out. Just like the smaller Mazda CX-3, it handles curvy roads with precision and instills confidence as you continue to drive it, but it has the benefit of more interior space and comfort. All in all, it's a well-rounded vehicle.

Which CX-30 does Edmunds recommend?

Even the base Mazda CX-30 comes fairly well equipped. But we think it's worth stepping up one level to the Select trim. For a few grand more, you get desirable features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind-spot monitoring, dual-zone automatic climate control and tinted rear windows. You can pay more to get the Premium or Preferred, but at that price level a regular Mazda CX-5 might be a better choice.

Mazda CX-30 models

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 comes in four standard trims: base, Select, Premium and Preferred. Mazda groups features into these trim levels with few additional options, so choosing the right CX-30 is a relatively straightforward matter. All models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (186 hp, 186 lb-ft) and a six-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on every trim.

The base CX-30 comes fairly well equipped with features such as LED lighting, alloy wheels and an 8.8-inch infotainment screen, all helping this crossover feel more premium than its price suggests. You also get driver assistance features such as forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane keeping assist.

Slotting just above the base trim is the Select. Notable additions include tinted rear windows, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, simulated leather upholstery and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Preferred trim retains those features and adds a 12-speaker Bose audio system, heated seats, and some minor trim and lighting changes. The top-level Premium brings even more features. Highlights include a head-up display, adaptive front lighting, full leather seating and a power liftgate.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mazda CX-30.

5 star reviews: 76%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 4%
2 star reviews: 4%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 25 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • appearance
  • value
  • road noise
  • comfort
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • safety
  • fuel efficiency
  • seats
  • brakes
  • technology
  • maintenance & parts
  • visibility
  • doors
  • ride quality
  • spaciousness
  • warranty
  • sound system
  • handling & steering
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Just wow! Premium package is luxury!
HJ,
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

We were in two minds whether to trade-up our existing crosstrek 2013 to 2020 or trade-in with the Mazda CX-30. After test driving both of them, we were convinced it had to be Mazda CX-30. - memory seats (saves the hassle as two people use the car) - speed display on the front glass (Very cool as it helps to keep a check on overspending, without being distracted) - Bose speakers (sound quality is really good) - 3yrs free remote start via app (it is very convenient as can start the car while leaving from the apartment, and by the time we walk and reach the apt.,) - rain sensing wipers - power moonroof - power rear gate (makes grocery shopping a breeze) And most importantly very quiet on the inside and we agreed it felt much more fun to drive than a crosstrek! So far been a week, and we are love with the car and the features!

5 out of 5 stars, Perfect dimensions.. Luxury feel.. Smooth ride..
JKSpeaks ,
Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

Just go for it if you have compact parking space. This is a drivers car. Everything is centered around the driver. If you are a short person, this is the car for you.

5 out of 5 stars, Better than the CX-3!
Michael K.,
Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

I took a new 2020 Mazda CX-30 with preferred package for a test drive. I own a 2016 Mazda CX-3. First thing I noticed was a super quiet ride. Secondly, I felt like I was in a expensive luxury car! The only thing I would change about this car is the engine. The new CX-30 needs the Skyactiv-X or a turbo to make it a perfect little SUV!

5 out of 5 stars, Love this SUV
Patti Graham ,
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The CX30 is a nicely appointed midsize SUV. It has every bell and whistle. The seats are incredibly comfortable with 2 memory settings. It gets great gas mileage. The only drawbacks are a blind spot on both sides. However there are blindsided warning sounds. On both sides and an indicator sound when you veer from your lane. Advanced braking systems are excellent and can stop the car at a set distance which is a good safety point. The rear window view is partially blocked by the tall back seat but not enough to be a real issue. It is difficult to locate all the functions without help from the dealer and the optional Navigation System is nice but having to manually enter the location address is time consuming and a bit frustrating. Other than those few minor issues, this SUV is a good buy for the cost, loaded with accessories without being cost prohibitive like Ford, Honda, and Toyota, is fuel efficient, and it is very comfortable to drive. This is my first Mazda after three Hyundai cars. I highly recommend the Mazda over all of the Hyundai models I have owned. If you're looking for an SUV and you don't want a huge behemoth, this is the car to buy.

Write a review

See all 25 reviews

Features & Specs

Premium 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$29,600
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower186 hp @ 6000 rpm
Select 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Select 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$25,300
MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower186 hp @ 6000 rpm
Select 4dr SUV features & specs
Select 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$23,900
MPG 25 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower186 hp @ 6000 rpm
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$27,600
MPG 24 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower186 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2020 Mazda CX-30 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite CX-30 safety features:

Smart Brake Support
Warns you if you are rapidly approaching a vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Can apply the brakes to reduce the severity of a collision.
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Maintains a driver-selected distance between the Mazda 3 and the car in front.
Lane Departure Warning System
Alerts the driver if the Mazda 3 begins wandering outside its lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.5%

Mazda CX-30 vs. the competition

Mazda CX-30 vs. Mazda 3

It's easiest to think of the CX-30 as the crossover version of the Mazda 3 hatchback. Both vehicles are very similar. In addition to the copy-and-paste design, most interior dimensions are identical. The two share the same engine and are available with all-wheel drive. The CX-30 provides better visibility, and some drivers may prefer its slightly taller ride height. The Mazda 3 is available as a sedan, and overall it costs slightly less with comparable features.

Compare Mazda CX-30 & Mazda 3 features

Mazda CX-30 vs. Subaru Crosstrek

Like the CX-30, the Crosstrek is basically the crossover variant of a hatchback, in this case the Subaru Impreza. We like the Crosstrek's roomy interior that slightly bests the CX-30 in most dimensions. It's comfortable and quiet too. Standard all-wheel drive is a plus for those living in climates with frequent wet weather. But compared to the CX-30, the Crosstrek suffers from weak acceleration and a plain-looking interior.

Compare Mazda CX-30 & Subaru Crosstrek features

Mazda CX-30 vs. Hyundai Kona

The Kona is one of our best-ranked extra-small crossover SUVs. It's quiet, comfortable and fun to drive, especially with the optional turbocharged engine. Like most Hyundai products, you get a lot of features for the money. The CX-30 slightly edges out the Kona on cargo and passenger space, and the Mazda's interior is more appealing than the drab and plasticky one in the Kona.

Compare Mazda CX-30 & Hyundai Kona features

Related CX-30 Articles

FAQ

Is the Mazda CX-30 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 CX-30 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Mazda CX-30 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the CX-30 gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the CX-30 has 20.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mazda CX-30. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Mazda CX-30?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mazda CX-30:

  • The CX-30 is an all-new vehicle
  • Sized between an extra-small and small SUV
  • Kicks off the first CX-30 generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Mazda CX-30 reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda CX-30 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the CX-30. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the CX-30's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Mazda CX-30 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Mazda CX-30 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 CX-30 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 CX-30 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Mazda CX-30?

The least-expensive 2020 Mazda CX-30 is the 2020 Mazda CX-30 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,900.

Other versions include:

  • Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,600
  • Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,300
  • Select 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,900
  • Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,600
  • Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,200
  • Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,200
  • 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,900
  • 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,300
Learn more

What are the different models of Mazda CX-30?

If you're interested in the Mazda CX-30, the next question is, which CX-30 model is right for you? CX-30 variants include Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of CX-30 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Mazda CX-30

2020 Mazda CX-30 Overview

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 is offered in the following submodels: CX-30 SUV. Available styles include Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2020 Mazda CX-30?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mazda CX-30 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CX-30 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CX-30.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mazda CX-30 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CX-30 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Mazda CX-30?

2020 Mazda CX-30 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,700. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-30 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,278 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,278 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,422.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-30 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 4.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 9 2020 Mazda CX-30 Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-30 Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,700. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-30 Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,306 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,306 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,394.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-30 Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 28 2020 Mazda CX-30 Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-30 Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,400. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-30 Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,234 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,234 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,166.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-30 Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 4.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 10 2020 Mazda CX-30 Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Mazda CX-30 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,400. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda CX-30 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,038 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,038 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,362.

The average savings for the 2020 Mazda CX-30 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 4.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Mazda CX-30 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Mazda CX-30s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mazda CX-30 for sale near. There are currently 140 new 2020 CX-30s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,345 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mazda CX-30. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,567 on a used or CPO 2020 CX-30 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Mazda CX-30s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mazda CX-30 for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,160.

Find a new Mazda for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,954.

