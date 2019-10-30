2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Review
- Impressive 259 miles of range
- Cabin is spacious
- Quick acceleration and nimble handling for an EV
- Nationwide availability
The Chevrolet Bolt is an excellent example of the strengths of an electric vehicle platform. It's quick and quiet and, of course, it creates no air pollution as it cruises along. What's more, the Bolt has surprising interior space for a vehicle that looks small from the outside. And for the 2020 model year, Chevrolet updated the Bolt's battery pack, increasing its capacity without changing its size. The result is an increase in total range to an impressive 259 miles.
Our verdict
The Chevrolet Bolt is a solid electric vehicle, especially with an upgraded 259 miles of range. It solves many of the qualms that EV shoppers have traditionally held. A spacious interior and fun-to-drive dynamics are bonuses. Its biggest problem is the swath of affordable competitors that have followed hot on its heels from Hyundai, Kia and — of course — Tesla.
How does the Bolt EV drive?
There is plenty of muscle in the Bolt's throttle pedal. It merges onto freeways with ease, and there's a good deal of passing power when you need it. In D mode, the Bolt has standard friction brakes that are easy to modulate, while L mode activates lift-throttle regenerative braking that is fun to use and improves range.
It's hard to imagine how the Bolt could drive better. It responds smoothly to steering inputs without feeling darty. The steering feel and feedback are good, and the car stays straight ahead on the highway without demanding driver attention. When the road begins to curve, the Bolt feels nimble and sure-footed.
How comfortable is the Bolt EV?
Overall comfort is marred by the Bolt's front seats. They are thinly cushioned, and some drivers will be able to feel the hard seat frame through the padding. It doesn't help that the Bolt's suspension struggles to absorb pavement cracks and sharp-edged potholes. The ride can be jostling at times.
But when the pavement is smooth, so is the Bolt. And it doesn't need to wait for an engine to warm up as climate controls react quickly. And the Premier trim comes standard with heated front and rear seats. The lack of mechanical components and transmission shifting keep the cabin quiet as well. Wind noise is also not an issue.
How’s the interior?
The controls are thoughtfully arranged, with a handy volume knob and tune buttons below the touchscreen. The instrument panel can be configured to show helpful range-coaching features. Our drivers found it easy to settle in behind the wheel with a height-adjustable driver's seat and telescoping steering wheel.
All of the doors open wide, and the roofline is tall all the way to the rear hatch. The Bolt feels much larger inside than you might expect. There's plenty of head- and legroom, though the cabin is narrow. Peek-a-boo windows and a commanding seating position help you see past the front roof pillars, and a range of available cameras aid visibility.
How’s the tech?
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard, but it would still be good to have the option of in-car navigation for those who want it. The touchscreen is nice and big, but its menu responses can be slow. Two front USB ports come standard.
There is no adaptive cruise control available, which is disappointing. Rear parking sonar, rear cross-traffic and blind-spot monitoring are optional on the LT and standard on the Premier. Additional safety features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist are optional on either trim.
How’s the storage?
Considering its size, the Bolt has a good amount of space inside for small items. The front door pockets, center console and glovebox are adequate, the main cupholders are well-positioned, and there's an open bin for purses. The cargo area is a bit smaller than the competition, but it's still useful. The Premier trim has a floor panel that provides hidden basement storage or can be removed to carry bulkier items.
The Bolt also works out pretty well for family taxi duty. The car seat anchors for child safety seats are easy to locate, and there are top tethers on all three rear seat positions. The rear doors open wide enough to fit bulky rear-facing seats inside.
How economical is the Bolt EV?
The EPA rates the Bolt at 259 miles of range, and that's with the shifter in D mode with regenerative braking at a minimum. We've routinely exceeded the EPA's estimates by using L mode. Overall efficiency (the amount of electricity the car uses for miles driven) is average for this class of EV.
Is the Bolt EV a good value?
In the time since the Bolt debuted, Hyundai and Kia have released affordable EVs with more standard equipment and better interiors for a similar price. The standard-range Tesla Model 3 has numerous advantages over the field, too. Chevy did the Bolt no favors by using thin carpets, hard plastics and other cost-saving measures. An upgraded range of 259 miles helps at least.
Like all electric vehicles, there's little required maintenance. The battery and other electrical components are covered for eight years and 100,000 miles.
Wildcard
The Bolt's playful nimbleness and one-pedal driving afforded by the strong regenerative braking effect in L mode are very entertaining. It's an enjoyable EV to drive. The upright hatchback styling doesn't stand out in a crowd, but the Bolt delivers solid green street cred and low-cost, long-range performance.
Which Bolt EV does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Bolt EV models
There are only two trims available: the LT and the Premier. Both models are equipped with the same 66-kWh lithium-ion battery pack under the floor, sending power to a single electric motor (200 hp, 266 lb-ft) and a single-speed transmission. There is no difference in range either — 259 miles comes standard.
Most helpful consumer reviews
You should know your driving habits and needs. If you do lots of 50 to 150 trips on a daily basis, then this is an economical and environmental best option. The ride is smooth, and the cab and seat really comfortable. It is easy to care for charging if you set up for type 2 at your home. I drive this car daily under all winter conditions and feel very stable and safe.
The EPA rates my Bolt EV at 259, but I have been consistently hitting 270 miles per charge with a mix 70 highway miles and 40 urban miles. The car is comfortable, cool looking in my opinion and a wonderful, reliable vehicle. Best of all, I enjoy passing by gas stations.
I couldn't be more impressed overall with this car. I've had it for 2000 miles, and have grown to prefer it to the Tesla 3 that my wife drives. Yeah, it lacks premium interior feel and self-driving tech, but it's somehow a bit more fun to drive. Not plush seating, but not uncomfortable either -- I don't have any issue with seats, and I've done days where I use up the 200+ miles. Frankly, when I have the choice of Bolt v Tesla to drive around, I end up going in the Bolt. Zippy as hell, rock solid handling with low center of gravity, I've had the car up at 90MPH and it feels like my old BMW 3 series. The regenerative brake setting on the "L" driving mode makes one-pedal-driving very easy (and again -- more so than the Tesla). I don't know why Chevy didn't include adaptive cruise control, and that is the one feature I miss most. But the benefits, great range, fun, and solid build of the Bolt have put it at the top of my list for preferred commuter car. I regularly do 50-100 miles a day and love not having to think about gas mileage while doing so. I look forward to future releases where I'm sure they will upgrade options for interior and high-end technology.
I just bought a 2020 Bolt Premier and am loving it! I am 5 foot 8 and hubby is 6 foot 2 inches and we both have plenty of head room and leg room. The visibility is great. Owning numerous Corvettes in the past, we can’t stand cars with no zip. This car is very fast! The back seats lay down flat, and because the hatchback door opens up really high, you don’t hit your head when loading items. I have seen complaints about the comfort of the seats, but we both find the seats very comfortable. We love the looks of the car....ours is white with a grey leather interior. The wheels are sporty. I would say the interior is functional...not luxurious but that’s what we like. Today we started practicing driving with just the accelerator. I drove for more than 30 minutes and never touched the brake. This method of driving not only saves the brakes but increases range. We got $8500 off the list price, and just applied for an additional $3000 in rebates....$2000 from Edison and $1000 from California. This made the car very affordable. If you are ready to go electric, try the Bolt!
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$36,620
|MPG
|128 city / 110 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 0 rpm
|Premier 4dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$41,020
|MPG
|128 city / 110 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 0 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Bolt EV safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Scans the road ahead and warns of potential rear-end collisions in case the driver hasn't already identified the risks.
- Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking
- Applies the brakes in cases where the driver has not responded to avoid or minimize the severity of certain impacts.
- Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver that the car may be drifting from its lane and can apply corrective action to nudge it back into line.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Bolt EV vs. the competition
Chevrolet Bolt EV vs. Hyundai Kona Electric
Give the Hyundai Kona Electric a look. It's similar to the Bolt in terms of price, range and sporty acceleration. But the Kona Electric also excels at the little things. Its interior feels solidly put together and properly finished, and its ride quality is more composed than the Bolt's. However, unlike the Bolt, which is offered nationwide, the Kona is only available in select regions.
Chevrolet Bolt EV vs. Nissan Leaf
The Nissan Leaf recently jumped up to a maximum of 226 miles of range. While that isn't as much as the Bolt's 259 miles, it is considerable for an all-electric vehicle. The Leaf is also priced lower than the Bolt and is a solid EV option on a budget. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Nissan Leaf.
Chevrolet Bolt EV vs. Tesla Model 3
Owning a Tesla Model 3 is certainly not boring. Between the periodic software updates, a nationwide charging network, and whatever Elon Musk decides to tweet on any given day, it's a unique ownership experience that brings excitement to this affordable EV. The Model 3 offers a striking interior, athletic performance, and 250 miles of range in its most basic version. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model 3.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Bolt EV a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV:
- Small changes to standard and optional equipment
- Gains 21 miles in range, with an EPA estimate of 259 miles
- New, higher-definition rearview and surround-view cameras
- Part of the first Bolt generation introduced for 2017
Is the Chevrolet Bolt EV reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,620.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $36,620
- Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $41,020
What are the different models of Chevrolet Bolt EV?
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is offered in the following submodels: Bolt EV Hatchback. Available styles include LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD), and Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Bolt EV 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Bolt EV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Bolt EV featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV?
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,645. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $10,733 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $10,733 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,912.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 25.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 48 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,890. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $10,245 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $10,245 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,645.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 27% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 59 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EVS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV for sale near. There are currently 269 new 2020 Bolt EVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,890 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $14,763 on a used or CPO 2020 Bolt EV available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EVs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Bolt EV for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,549.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,761.
