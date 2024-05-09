- We teamed up with P3 to test the charging speeds of a number of new EVs.
Edmunds EV Charging Test: The Fastest and Slowest EVs We've Tested
An electric vehicle's maximum range and efficiency only tell part of its story. Not all electric vehicles charge at the same speed, even if they're using the same charger. Imagine pulling up to a gas pump, knowing that it'll take longer to fill it with gasoline than the guy standing two pumps over. Sounds weird, but it's a reality with EVs.
We teamed up with P3 to find out which vehicles charge quickest and combined that data with our electric vehicle efficiency data to give you a better idea of which electric vehicles best limit your time stuck at a charging station.
Here's the math: First, we find out the efficiency of all electric vehicles we test. For example, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 needs 24.2 kWh to go 100 miles; think of this like mpg, but for electric cars. Unlike mpg, however, the lower this number is, the better. Next, with help from P3, we figure out the maximum and average charging power an electric vehicle receives. Combine those two numbers, and you get miles per charging hour.
The 5 fastest-charging EVs
1. Hyundai Ioniq 6
- Miles per charging hour: 868 mi/hr
- Peak charging power: 242 kW
- Average charging power: 210 kW
- Power consumption: 24.2 kWh/100 mi
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 tops the chart with a killer combination of a high average charging power and incredible efficiency. It beat both the EV6 and Ioniq 5 in the efficiency department and, despite using a shared platform, managed to edge out both of its corporate siblings when it comes to average charging power too.
2. Kia EV6
- Miles per charging hour: 769 mi/hr
- Peak charging power: 236 kW
- Average charging power: 200 kW
- Power consumption: 26.0 kWh/100 mi
The Kia EV6 uses the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5. So how did the Kia outduel its corporate sibling? It's not because of its charging power; the Ioniq 5 has it beat in both peak and average charging power. But the EV6 is one of the most efficient electric vehicles we've tested, needing only 26 kWh to go 100 miles.
3. Porsche Taycan
- Miles per charging hour: 690 mi/hr
- Peak charging power: 270 kW
- Average charging power: 223 kW
- Power consumption: 32.3 kWh/100 mi
The Porsche Taycan was our top-performing car when it comes to peak and average charging power. It's also reasonably efficient, particularly given its sporty appeal. Porsche is planning on refreshing the Taycan for 2025, and the German automaker says it will improve its peak charging power and its efficiency, making an already impressive car even more impressive.
4. Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Miles per charging hour: 673 mi/hr
- Peak charging power: 241 kW
- Average charging power: 208 kW
- Power consumption: 30.9 kWh/100 mi
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 benefits from the technology shared between Hyundai, Genesis and Kia for their electric vehicles. Its peak charging power is impressive, but it's the Ioniq 5's average charging power that makes it a chart topper. Add in its efficient use of those electrons, and you've got an electric vehicle that won't have you camped out at a charging station for very long.
5. Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+
- Miles per charging hour: 593 mi/hr
- Peak charging power: 211 kW
- Average charging power: 200 kW
- Power consumption: 29.5 kWh/100 mi
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ doesn't stand out because of its average charging power (200 kW), but because of its efficiency. The 29.5 kWh it takes to go 100 miles is about on par with the Volkswagen ID.4, which is smaller than Mercedes-Benz's 17-foot flagship sedan.
The 3 slowest-charging EVs
1. Chevrolet Bolt EUV
- Miles per charging hour: 172 mi/hr
- Peak charging power: 54 kW
- Average charging power: 46 kW
- Power consumption: 26.7 kWh/100mi
The Chevrolet Bolt EUV sits at the bottom of our list and, perhaps not so coincidentally, has been discontinued by General Motors. A new version of the vehicle, using General Motors' new Ultium platform, is on the way and should return far more impressive figures.
2. Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Miles per charging hour: 257 mi/hr
- Peak charging power: 163 kW
- Average charging power: 96 kW
- Power consumption: 37.4 kWh/100mi
The Ford Mustang Mach-E, unlike the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, doesn't have the excuse of outdated technology for its poor performance. The Mach-E is still only a few years old, but the Ford electric vehicle platform isn't capable of charging at the high speeds of its competitors. It's also thirstier than competitors like the Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID.4, making its miles per charging hour less than impressive.
3. Rivian R1S
- Miles per charging hour: 312 mi/hr
- Peak charging power: 208 kW
- Average charging power: 148 kW
- Power consumption: 47.4 kWh/100 mi
The Rivian R1S, like its pickup truck sibling the R1T, doesn't charge as quickly as the vehicles at the top of our charging speed list. But the problem with the R1S is less its charging speed than its efficiency. Only the GMC Hummer EV is less efficient than the R1S, which means you need to use a lot of kWh for every mile you go. That adds up to longer stops at charging stations when you're on the go.
Wait, where's Tesla?
Yes, you might be surprised to find that there are no Tesla vehicles in our top five, especially given their reputation for efficiency. But the peak charging speeds returned on the most efficient Tesla we've tested, the Tesla Model 3, fall behind others on the leaderboard. Here are the specs for Elon Musk's most efficient vehicle.
Tesla Model 3
- Miles per charging hour: 569 mi/hr
- Peak charging power: 251 kW
- Average charging power: 136 kW
- Power consumption: 23.9 kWh/100 mi
Edmunds says
As more and more EVs hit the market, we'll be updating our charging test leaderboard. It'll be interesting to see how long the Ioniq 6 holds the top spot.