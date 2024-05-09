Edmunds EV Charging Test: The Fastest and Slowest EVs We've Tested

An electric vehicle's maximum range and efficiency only tell part of its story. Not all electric vehicles charge at the same speed, even if they're using the same charger. Imagine pulling up to a gas pump, knowing that it'll take longer to fill it with gasoline than the guy standing two pumps over. Sounds weird, but it's a reality with EVs.

We teamed up with P3 to find out which vehicles charge quickest and combined that data with our electric vehicle efficiency data to give you a better idea of which electric vehicles best limit your time stuck at a charging station.