Tesla Recalls Thousands of Cybertrucks Because 600-HP Pickup's Accelerator Pedal Can Stick

The Cybertruck has a bizarre issue that has led to another recall

2024 Tesla Cybertruck
  written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • A recall for nearly every Cybertruck produced has been issued.
  • Tesla was using soap to install accelerator pedal covers, which are now slipping off.
  • If a cover comes loose, it could wedge itself into the floor trim, pinning the pedal in place.

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Association has opened a recall for the Tesla Cybertruck. Owners have posted videos on social media showing the issue, in which a cover attached to the truck’s accelerator pedal can come loose and wedge itself into the trim above the pedal, effectively pinning the throttle.

Thankfully the NHTSA recall says that applying the brake overrides any throttle application, allowing owners to slow the car even though the accelerator is stuck. As for the cause, the NHTSA states “an unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal.” In other words, Tesla appears to have been using soap to slip the cover onto the accelerator pedal, and leftover soap caused the cover to slip off during vehicle use.

Effectively every Cybertruck that has been delivered is affected by the recall, which lists 3,878 units affected. Fortunately for prospective buyers, any Cybertruck built after April 4 is not affected. Tesla says it will replace or rework the accelerator pedal assembly for owners free of charge as part of the recall, and owners will begin receiving notifications in June. The Cybertruck was part of an earlier recall for a bizarre issue — essentially some of the text in its gauges was too small.

This isn't the first time a case of unintended acceleration has made headlines. A decade ago, Toyota paid out over a billion dollars in fines after sticking pedals and a design flaw that allowed the pedal to become trapped by floor mats caused unintended acceleration. This resulted in the recall of over 8 million Toyota vehicles.

Edmunds says

Using a cleaning agent to apply a cover to a crucial part of a car seems like a pretty glaring production oversight. Luckily, a fix is in the works.

