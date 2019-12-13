  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(17)
2020 Honda HR-V

#6 X-Small SUV

What’s new

  • No significant changes this year
  • Part of the first HR-V generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Relatively roomy seating
  • Versatile for carrying cargo
  • Above-average fuel economy
  • Excellent outward visibility
  • Unimpressive power output results in lackluster acceleration
  • Palpable engine noise and vibration
  • Touchscreen interface is difficult to use
2020 Honda HR-V Review

2020 Honda HR-V Review

Subcompact SUVs have a pretty fine line to walk. On the one hand, their diminutive size makes them ideal for urban environments or for buyers seeking good fuel economy with a higher than average seating position. But they still need to be practical, so space efficiency is at a premium. The 2020 Honda HR-V manages to walk this line quite well and remains one of our favorite small SUVs on the market.

The HR-V's spacious and flexible cargo area is one of its biggest strengths. A thoughtful rear-seat design (Honda calls it "Magic Seat") flips up, allowing you to carry taller items while still folding down in a more traditional manner to open up cargo capacity through the rear hatch. Interior comfort is good as well, and the HR-V can be used for longer journeys without a second thought.

But in a very un-Honda-like manner, the engine is thrashy and underpowered and can be genuinely unpleasant when merging on the freeway or climbing a long grade. Competitors such as the Mazda CX-3 and Kia Soul both offer more refinement. In the big picture, however, the HR-V's value for money and practicality make it a smart pick for a pint-size crossover.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
Spacious and fun to drive on curvy roads, the HR-V is a good choice in the subcompact SUV segment. Utility is top-notch, and it has a comfortable and quiet cabin. Unfortunately, the underpowered 1.8-liter engine is too noisy, and some of the tech can be frustrating to use.

How does it drive?

7.5
If the HR-V had a bit more power, it would get a very high score in this segment. The steering and handling are top-notch. And thanks to a well-tuned suspension, the HR-V handles well and can put a smile on your face on curvy roads. Body roll is kept to a minimum, and it displays a good sense of balance.

The engine and transmission, however, are always underwhelming, leading to a less rewarding driving experience. The Honda HR-V's 1.8-liter engine is reasonably equipped to handle routine driving on flat ground. But it can feel stressed on long grades, during short freeway merges, or if you need to floor it to pass someone quickly. At the Edmunds test track, 0-60 mph took 10.4 seconds — one of the longer times in the segment.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
Getting up to speed is not a comfortable part of the HR-V ownership experience because of the raucous noise from the underpowered 1.8-liter engine. The noise gets downright loud and whiny, and it is accompanied by vibration if you floor it. It's even noticeable when accelerating around town.

Once you're up to speed, though, the seats and ride quality are relatively good. The touchscreen climate control suffers from some usability issues, but the system controls cabin temps very well. The HR-V is certainly comfortable enough for a road trip.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The HR-V's interior is one of its best features, with plenty of room to spread out for adults in the front or back row. The driving position is good due to lots of adjustability. Forward and side visibility is excellent thanks to well-placed and slim front pillars, a low dashboard, and a large windshield and windows. Rear visibility is good, and the HR-V's blind spot is very small thanks to large rear windows.

Many controls are easy to understand and operate, and we like the array of buttons on the steering wheel. But we are not fans of the touchscreen audio and climate control systems. The main touchscreen finally has a volume knob, but otherwise simple tasks require distracting glances and manipulation of the touchscreens.

How’s the tech?

7.5
The HR-V has some desirable safety features that used to be restricted to more expensive cars. Plus, it gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard on Sport-and-above trim levels. The voice controls and standard touchscreen controls are weak spots on an otherwise tech-friendly car.

In EX-and-above trim levels, the HR-V includes Honda Sensing, which is Honda's suite of safety aids. Those include adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and lane departure mitigation. The systems work relatively well, although adaptive cruise control keeps a pretty long following distance — even on the closest setting.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The HR-V is the class leader when it comes to cargo space, both with the rear seats up and with them folded. And that folding rear seat is unlike no other. Cargo capacity is beat slightly by the Kia Soul (by only 0.2 cubic foot) but still excellent at 23.2 cubic feet, or 55.9 cubic feet with the rear seats folded — much more than the Mazda CX-3 or Jeep Renegade. Car seat accommodation is good thanks to a big back seat, but getting a seat secured isn't as simple as we'd like.

Small-item storage, however, is not impressive. There isn't much space in the center console or in the doors for any of your small items. There are some interesting under-console storage areas, but they're hard to see/reach and small, too. The cupholders are merely average.

How economical is it?

8.0
The HR-V does pretty well at the pump for a subcompact SUV with all-wheel drive. It's rated at 28 mpg combined (26 city/31 highway), which is above average for this class of vehicle.

Is it a good value?

7.5
For the money, the HR-V offers a lot of equipment, but savvy buyers may upgrade to a larger vehicle, such as Honda's own CR-V, for a similar price. Warranty and cost of ownership in the HR-V are average for the class, with a few rivals offering longer warranties and the first scheduled maintenance for free. Fuel economy is good but no longer class-leading.

The inside of the HR-V is a well-built and attractive place. There are a few cheap plastics in the cabin if you look hard enough, and competitors such as the Mazda CX-3 and the Kia Soul offer a more pleasing aesthetic, but you're not likely to feel like you're driving a cheaply built car.

Wildcard

7.0
It won't stand out in a parking lot or wow your friends when you pull up to the softball game, but the Honda HR-V is pretty fun to drive relative to its size and price. For a bit more personality or style, we recommend competitors such as the Jeep Renegade, Kia Soul or  Mazda CX-3.

Which HR-V does Edmunds recommend?

Situated right in the middle of the available trim levels, we like the EX for its mix of standard equipment and good value for money. Creature comforts include heated front seats and a moonroof, and Honda Sensing is also included for not much more money than the base LX. All-wheel drive is available should you live where there's inclement weather.

Honda HR-V models

The 2020 Honda HR-V is offered in five trims: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. All trim levels have the availability of all-wheel drive and are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 127 lb-ft of torque) mated to a CVT automatic. Each ascending trim level offers a greater level of standard features, and with no option packages available, it makes the buying process pretty straightforward.

Although the LX is the base model, it still includes all the practicality of the top trim level as well as 17-inch alloy wheels, a 5-inch LCD radio display and Bluetooth streaming audio. Missing is Honda's safety suite of driver aids, Honda Sensing, which is available on the EX and above. The Sport trim takes the LX and adds 18-inch wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and paddle shifters.

The EX trim includes Honda Sensing, heated front seats, an upgraded sound system, and a power moonroof. Stepping up to the EX-L furnishes the HR-V with leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. And the top trim Touring adds standard all-wheel drive, satellite navigation, an eight-way power driver's seat and LED headlights.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Touring, EX-L, EX, Sport, LX

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Honda HR-V.

5 star reviews: 65%
4 star reviews: 23%
3 star reviews: 12%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 17 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • seats
  • fuel efficiency
  • infotainment system
  • technology
  • appearance
  • wheels & tires
  • safety
  • handling & steering
  • value
  • road noise
  • acceleration
  • electrical system
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, HR-V feedback
Biff,
EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Purchased the AWD HR-V EX a couple of years ago after having a CR-V for 10 years. Found it to be very roomy and plenty of power. Touch screen is big and easy to navigate. Very comfortable ride and would highly recommend it if you want a mini style CR-V.

5 out of 5 stars, 2 words... magic seats
Cindy,
EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

I LOVE the magic seats in the Honda HRV. It gives this small all wheel drive SUV more usable cargo space then even larger SUV’s. I can put he awesome seat bottoms up and let the dog sit on the floor or fold the seats glad and put her in a crate... but my dog isn’t going in a crate so being able to lay on the flat floor will be best for her. She will be fairly well protected in the case of having to break short or an accident, because their isn’t too much room but yet enough for her to be comfortable. Yes dog person and glad the car will work well for her. On top of that with all the options of the magic seats I should be able to haul just about anything from my daughters skis to furniture for college when the time comes. I just love this reasonably priced small SUV. Personally I don’t like real big cars, so this is perfect for me.

5 out of 5 stars, Solid Car - Great Value for the Money
STL Blues Fan,
LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Test drove HR-V and CR-V, both 2020 models. I couldn't verify the claims that the HR-V didn't accelerate well. It had plenty of "oomph" to safely enter freeways. Comfortable seats, nice set of options even on the base model. A surprising amount of legroom in the rear seats. Even when the driver and passenger had enough legroom, I with my 6ft 3in height was comfortable in the rear. I would recommend HR-V for anyone looking for something a bit smaller, higher MPG than CR-V. Because of 2 great experiences with CR-V’s, we opted to buy the CR-V —- that’s the only reason.

4 out of 5 stars, Love the AWD option!
Pimentel,
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

Fuel goes LONG way with this awd model! Handles great in snow! The backseat folds down as well as up and rear seat can be split at same time so its a great asset for space! The downside, lacks moon/sun roof, flimsy body, has an active recall and not even a year old...also I do miss my 14yr old car when I plug a phone in to charger because it only charges while running but that is standard feature of all newer models I have been informed by the millennial hipsters in the suburbs.

Write a review

See all 17 reviews

Features & Specs

EX 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
EX 4dr SUV AWD
1.8L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$25,470
MPG 26 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all for sale
LX 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LX 4dr SUV AWD
1.8L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$22,320
MPG 27 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all for sale
LX 4dr SUV features & specs
LX 4dr SUV
1.8L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$20,820
MPG 28 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all for sale
EX 4dr SUV features & specs
EX 4dr SUV
1.8L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$23,970
MPG 28 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower141 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Honda HR-V features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite HR-V safety features:

Honda LaneWatch
Reduces blind spots by displaying an image of the lanes next to the HR-V's passenger side in the central touchscreen.
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
Displays several angles when in reverse, including a top-down bumper view. Sport models add guidelines that move when the wheel is turned.
Honda Sensing
Added on EX models and above, this suite of safety features includes forward collision warning and lane departure mitigation.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.3%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Honda HR-V vs. the competition

Honda HR-V vs. Mazda CX-3

The Mazda CX-3 deals in fun to drive first and practicality second. Though rather small behind the rear seats, the CX-3 has a relatively powerful engine and dynamic handling that make it the driver's choice in the subcompact crossover group. But the HR-V has it covered in the cargo department and offers more rear-seat legroom for taller passengers.

Compare Honda HR-V & Mazda CX-3 features

Honda HR-V vs. Nissan Kicks

The Kicks is Nissan's more conventionally styled replacement for the funky Juke. We like the Kicks' handling abilities, well-tuned CVT automatic and relatively spacious interior. Its low starting price makes it less expensive than the HR-V, and the Kicks is slightly more fuel-efficient. These benefits, however, are offset by uncomfortable front seats and acres of hard plastic interior trim.

Compare Honda HR-V & Nissan Kicks features

Honda HR-V vs. Kia Soul

Redesigned for 2020, the Kia Soul continues to combine funky styling with good practicality. And it's still fun to drive. When equipped with the optional turbocharged engine, the Soul is definitely one of the quickest vehicles in the class. But the Soul can be a bit noisy at highway speeds, and the available dual-clutch transmission can feel a bit clunky at low speeds.

Compare Honda HR-V & Kia Soul features

FAQ

Is the Honda HR-V a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 HR-V both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Honda HR-V fuel economy, so it's important to know that the HR-V gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the HR-V ranges from 23.2 to 24.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Honda HR-V. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Honda HR-V?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda HR-V:

  • No significant changes this year
  • Part of the first HR-V generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Honda HR-V reliable?

To determine whether the Honda HR-V is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the HR-V. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the HR-V's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Honda HR-V a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Honda HR-V is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 HR-V and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 HR-V is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda HR-V?

The least-expensive 2020 Honda HR-V is the 2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,820.

Other versions include:

  • EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,470
  • LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,320
  • LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,820
  • EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,970
  • Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,520
  • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,020
  • Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,890
  • EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $27,070
  • EX-L 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,570
Learn more

What are the different models of Honda HR-V?

If you're interested in the Honda HR-V, the next question is, which HR-V model is right for you? HR-V variants include EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), and EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of HR-V models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Honda HR-V

2020 Honda HR-V Overview

The 2020 Honda HR-V is offered in the following submodels: HR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), and EX-L 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2020 Honda HR-V?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda HR-V and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 HR-V 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 HR-V.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda HR-V and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 HR-V featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda HR-V?

2020 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,590. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,064 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,064 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,526.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 7.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 46 2020 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,440. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,887 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,887 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,554.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 56 2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,940. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,933 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,933 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,007.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 8.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 16 2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,140. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,791 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,791 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,349.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 7.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 29 2020 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,190. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,028 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,028 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,162.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 7.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 15 2020 Honda HR-V EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda HR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda HR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,010. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda HR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,055 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,055 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,955.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda HR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 6.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 9 2020 Honda HR-V Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,090. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,947 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,947 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,143.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 7.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2020 Honda HR-V EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

The 2020 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,640. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,922 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,922 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,719.

The average savings for the 2020 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) is 8.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Honda HR-V Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Honda HR-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Honda HR-V for sale near. There are currently 625 new 2020 HR-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,820 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Honda HR-V. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,217 on a used or CPO 2020 HR-V available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Honda HR-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Honda HR-V for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,003.

Find a new Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,471.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Honda HR-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials

