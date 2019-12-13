2020 Honda HR-V
What’s new
- No significant changes this year
- Part of the first HR-V generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Relatively roomy seating
- Versatile for carrying cargo
- Above-average fuel economy
- Excellent outward visibility
- Unimpressive power output results in lackluster acceleration
- Palpable engine noise and vibration
- Touchscreen interface is difficult to use
2020 Honda HR-V Review
Subcompact SUVs have a pretty fine line to walk. On the one hand, their diminutive size makes them ideal for urban environments or for buyers seeking good fuel economy with a higher than average seating position. But they still need to be practical, so space efficiency is at a premium. The 2020 Honda HR-V manages to walk this line quite well and remains one of our favorite small SUVs on the market.
The HR-V's spacious and flexible cargo area is one of its biggest strengths. A thoughtful rear-seat design (Honda calls it "Magic Seat") flips up, allowing you to carry taller items while still folding down in a more traditional manner to open up cargo capacity through the rear hatch. Interior comfort is good as well, and the HR-V can be used for longer journeys without a second thought.
But in a very un-Honda-like manner, the engine is thrashy and underpowered and can be genuinely unpleasant when merging on the freeway or climbing a long grade. Competitors such as the Mazda CX-3 and Kia Soul both offer more refinement. In the big picture, however, the HR-V's value for money and practicality make it a smart pick for a pint-size crossover.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The engine and transmission, however, are always underwhelming, leading to a less rewarding driving experience. The Honda HR-V's 1.8-liter engine is reasonably equipped to handle routine driving on flat ground. But it can feel stressed on long grades, during short freeway merges, or if you need to floor it to pass someone quickly. At the Edmunds test track, 0-60 mph took 10.4 seconds — one of the longer times in the segment.
How comfortable is it?7.0
Once you're up to speed, though, the seats and ride quality are relatively good. The touchscreen climate control suffers from some usability issues, but the system controls cabin temps very well. The HR-V is certainly comfortable enough for a road trip.
How’s the interior?8.0
Many controls are easy to understand and operate, and we like the array of buttons on the steering wheel. But we are not fans of the touchscreen audio and climate control systems. The main touchscreen finally has a volume knob, but otherwise simple tasks require distracting glances and manipulation of the touchscreens.
How’s the tech?7.5
In EX-and-above trim levels, the HR-V includes Honda Sensing, which is Honda's suite of safety aids. Those include adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and lane departure mitigation. The systems work relatively well, although adaptive cruise control keeps a pretty long following distance — even on the closest setting.
How’s the storage?8.0
Small-item storage, however, is not impressive. There isn't much space in the center console or in the doors for any of your small items. There are some interesting under-console storage areas, but they're hard to see/reach and small, too. The cupholders are merely average.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.5
The inside of the HR-V is a well-built and attractive place. There are a few cheap plastics in the cabin if you look hard enough, and competitors such as the Mazda CX-3 and the Kia Soul offer a more pleasing aesthetic, but you're not likely to feel like you're driving a cheaply built car.
Wildcard7.0
Which HR-V does Edmunds recommend?
Honda HR-V models
The 2020 Honda HR-V is offered in five trims: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. All trim levels have the availability of all-wheel drive and are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 127 lb-ft of torque) mated to a CVT automatic. Each ascending trim level offers a greater level of standard features, and with no option packages available, it makes the buying process pretty straightforward.
Although the LX is the base model, it still includes all the practicality of the top trim level as well as 17-inch alloy wheels, a 5-inch LCD radio display and Bluetooth streaming audio. Missing is Honda's safety suite of driver aids, Honda Sensing, which is available on the EX and above. The Sport trim takes the LX and adds 18-inch wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and paddle shifters.
The EX trim includes Honda Sensing, heated front seats, an upgraded sound system, and a power moonroof. Stepping up to the EX-L furnishes the HR-V with leather seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. And the top trim Touring adds standard all-wheel drive, satellite navigation, an eight-way power driver's seat and LED headlights.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Purchased the AWD HR-V EX a couple of years ago after having a CR-V for 10 years. Found it to be very roomy and plenty of power. Touch screen is big and easy to navigate. Very comfortable ride and would highly recommend it if you want a mini style CR-V.
I LOVE the magic seats in the Honda HRV. It gives this small all wheel drive SUV more usable cargo space then even larger SUV’s. I can put he awesome seat bottoms up and let the dog sit on the floor or fold the seats glad and put her in a crate... but my dog isn’t going in a crate so being able to lay on the flat floor will be best for her. She will be fairly well protected in the case of having to break short or an accident, because their isn’t too much room but yet enough for her to be comfortable. Yes dog person and glad the car will work well for her. On top of that with all the options of the magic seats I should be able to haul just about anything from my daughters skis to furniture for college when the time comes. I just love this reasonably priced small SUV. Personally I don’t like real big cars, so this is perfect for me.
Test drove HR-V and CR-V, both 2020 models. I couldn't verify the claims that the HR-V didn't accelerate well. It had plenty of "oomph" to safely enter freeways. Comfortable seats, nice set of options even on the base model. A surprising amount of legroom in the rear seats. Even when the driver and passenger had enough legroom, I with my 6ft 3in height was comfortable in the rear. I would recommend HR-V for anyone looking for something a bit smaller, higher MPG than CR-V. Because of 2 great experiences with CR-V’s, we opted to buy the CR-V —- that’s the only reason.
Fuel goes LONG way with this awd model! Handles great in snow! The backseat folds down as well as up and rear seat can be split at same time so its a great asset for space! The downside, lacks moon/sun roof, flimsy body, has an active recall and not even a year old...also I do miss my 14yr old car when I plug a phone in to charger because it only charges while running but that is standard feature of all newer models I have been informed by the millennial hipsters in the suburbs.
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr SUV AWD
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$25,470
|MPG
|26 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6500 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV AWD
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,320
|MPG
|27 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6500 rpm
|LX 4dr SUV
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,820
|MPG
|28 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6500 rpm
|EX 4dr SUV
1.8L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,970
|MPG
|28 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|141 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite HR-V safety features:
- Honda LaneWatch
- Reduces blind spots by displaying an image of the lanes next to the HR-V's passenger side in the central touchscreen.
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Displays several angles when in reverse, including a top-down bumper view. Sport models add guidelines that move when the wheel is turned.
- Honda Sensing
- Added on EX models and above, this suite of safety features includes forward collision warning and lane departure mitigation.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda HR-V vs. the competition
Honda HR-V vs. Mazda CX-3
The Mazda CX-3 deals in fun to drive first and practicality second. Though rather small behind the rear seats, the CX-3 has a relatively powerful engine and dynamic handling that make it the driver's choice in the subcompact crossover group. But the HR-V has it covered in the cargo department and offers more rear-seat legroom for taller passengers.
Honda HR-V vs. Nissan Kicks
The Kicks is Nissan's more conventionally styled replacement for the funky Juke. We like the Kicks' handling abilities, well-tuned CVT automatic and relatively spacious interior. Its low starting price makes it less expensive than the HR-V, and the Kicks is slightly more fuel-efficient. These benefits, however, are offset by uncomfortable front seats and acres of hard plastic interior trim.
Honda HR-V vs. Kia Soul
Redesigned for 2020, the Kia Soul continues to combine funky styling with good practicality. And it's still fun to drive. When equipped with the optional turbocharged engine, the Soul is definitely one of the quickest vehicles in the class. But the Soul can be a bit noisy at highway speeds, and the available dual-clutch transmission can feel a bit clunky at low speeds.
FAQ
Is the Honda HR-V a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda HR-V?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda HR-V:
- No significant changes this year
- Part of the first HR-V generation introduced for 2016
Is the Honda HR-V reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda HR-V a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda HR-V?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda HR-V is the 2020 Honda HR-V LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,820.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,470
- LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,320
- LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,820
- EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,970
- Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,520
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,020
- Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,890
- EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $27,070
- EX-L 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,570
What are the different models of Honda HR-V?
More about the 2020 Honda HR-V
2020 Honda HR-V Overview
The 2020 Honda HR-V is offered in the following submodels: HR-V SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (1.8L 4cyl CVT), and EX-L 4dr SUV (1.8L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Honda HR-V?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Honda HR-V and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 HR-V 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 HR-V.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Honda HR-V and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 HR-V featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
