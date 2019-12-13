2020 Honda HR-V Review

Subcompact SUVs have a pretty fine line to walk. On the one hand, their diminutive size makes them ideal for urban environments or for buyers seeking good fuel economy with a higher than average seating position. But they still need to be practical, so space efficiency is at a premium. The 2020 Honda HR-V manages to walk this line quite well and remains one of our favorite small SUVs on the market. The HR-V's spacious and flexible cargo area is one of its biggest strengths. A thoughtful rear-seat design (Honda calls it "Magic Seat") flips up, allowing you to carry taller items while still folding down in a more traditional manner to open up cargo capacity through the rear hatch. Interior comfort is good as well, and the HR-V can be used for longer journeys without a second thought. But in a very un-Honda-like manner, the engine is thrashy and underpowered and can be genuinely unpleasant when merging on the freeway or climbing a long grade. Competitors such as the Mazda CX-3 and Kia Soul both offer more refinement. In the big picture, however, the HR-V's value for money and practicality make it a smart pick for a pint-size crossover.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

Spacious and fun to drive on curvy roads, the HR-V is a good choice in the subcompact SUV segment. Utility is top-notch, and it has a comfortable and quiet cabin. Unfortunately, the underpowered 1.8-liter engine is too noisy, and some of the tech can be frustrating to use.

How does it drive? 7.5

If the HR-V had a bit more power, it would get a very high score in this segment. The steering and handling are top-notch. And thanks to a well-tuned suspension, the HR-V handles well and can put a smile on your face on curvy roads. Body roll is kept to a minimum, and it displays a good sense of balance.



The engine and transmission, however, are always underwhelming, leading to a less rewarding driving experience. The Honda HR-V's 1.8-liter engine is reasonably equipped to handle routine driving on flat ground. But it can feel stressed on long grades, during short freeway merges, or if you need to floor it to pass someone quickly. At the Edmunds test track, 0-60 mph took 10.4 seconds — one of the longer times in the segment.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

Getting up to speed is not a comfortable part of the HR-V ownership experience because of the raucous noise from the underpowered 1.8-liter engine. The noise gets downright loud and whiny, and it is accompanied by vibration if you floor it. It's even noticeable when accelerating around town.



Once you're up to speed, though, the seats and ride quality are relatively good. The touchscreen climate control suffers from some usability issues, but the system controls cabin temps very well. The HR-V is certainly comfortable enough for a road trip.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The HR-V's interior is one of its best features, with plenty of room to spread out for adults in the front or back row. The driving position is good due to lots of adjustability. Forward and side visibility is excellent thanks to well-placed and slim front pillars, a low dashboard, and a large windshield and windows. Rear visibility is good, and the HR-V's blind spot is very small thanks to large rear windows.



Many controls are easy to understand and operate, and we like the array of buttons on the steering wheel. But we are not fans of the touchscreen audio and climate control systems. The main touchscreen finally has a volume knob, but otherwise simple tasks require distracting glances and manipulation of the touchscreens.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The HR-V has some desirable safety features that used to be restricted to more expensive cars. Plus, it gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard on Sport-and-above trim levels. The voice controls and standard touchscreen controls are weak spots on an otherwise tech-friendly car.



In EX-and-above trim levels, the HR-V includes Honda Sensing, which is Honda's suite of safety aids. Those include adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist and lane departure mitigation. The systems work relatively well, although adaptive cruise control keeps a pretty long following distance — even on the closest setting.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The HR-V is the class leader when it comes to cargo space, both with the rear seats up and with them folded. And that folding rear seat is unlike no other. Cargo capacity is beat slightly by the Kia Soul (by only 0.2 cubic foot) but still excellent at 23.2 cubic feet, or 55.9 cubic feet with the rear seats folded — much more than the Mazda CX-3 or Jeep Renegade. Car seat accommodation is good thanks to a big back seat, but getting a seat secured isn't as simple as we'd like.



Small-item storage, however, is not impressive. There isn't much space in the center console or in the doors for any of your small items. There are some interesting under-console storage areas, but they're hard to see/reach and small, too. The cupholders are merely average.

How economical is it? 8.0

The HR-V does pretty well at the pump for a subcompact SUV with all-wheel drive. It's rated at 28 mpg combined (26 city/31 highway), which is above average for this class of vehicle.

Is it a good value? 7.5

For the money, the HR-V offers a lot of equipment, but savvy buyers may upgrade to a larger vehicle, such as Honda's own CR-V, for a similar price. Warranty and cost of ownership in the HR-V are average for the class, with a few rivals offering longer warranties and the first scheduled maintenance for free. Fuel economy is good but no longer class-leading.



The inside of the HR-V is a well-built and attractive place. There are a few cheap plastics in the cabin if you look hard enough, and competitors such as the Mazda CX-3 and the Kia Soul offer a more pleasing aesthetic, but you're not likely to feel like you're driving a cheaply built car.

Wildcard 7.0

It won't stand out in a parking lot or wow your friends when you pull up to the softball game, but the Honda HR-V is pretty fun to drive relative to its size and price. For a bit more personality or style, we recommend competitors such as the Jeep Renegade, Kia Soul or Mazda CX-3.

Which HR-V does Edmunds recommend?

Situated right in the middle of the available trim levels, we like the EX for its mix of standard equipment and good value for money. Creature comforts include heated front seats and a moonroof, and Honda Sensing is also included for not much more money than the base LX. All-wheel drive is available should you live where there's inclement weather.

Honda HR-V models

The 2020 Honda HR-V is offered in five trims: LX, Sport, EX, EX-L and Touring. All trim levels have the availability of all-wheel drive and are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (141 horsepower, 127 lb-ft of torque) mated to a CVT automatic. Each ascending trim level offers a greater level of standard features, and with no option packages available, it makes the buying process pretty straightforward.